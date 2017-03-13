South Korea Culture Ministry Pushes for Legislation to Protect Artists from Discrimination

POSTED March 13, 2017

After the administration of impeached president Park Geun-hye of South Korea came under fire for blacklisting artists over their political beliefs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has pledged to call for new legislation that would protect artists from discrimination and political oppression, Yoon Min-sik of the Korea Herald reports.

The push for a series of new legislation that will prevent the state from creating another blacklist in the future follows the arrest and resignation of former culture minister Cho Yoon-sun, who was formally charged with abuse of power and coercion last month.

The ministry is currently discussing whether to create an independent rights committee that will monitor violations of artists’ rights. The commission would be granted the power to request legal action against perpetrators.