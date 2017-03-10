A.I. Friedman, an Eighty-Year-Old Manhattan Art Store, to Close in April

POSTED March 13, 2017

A.I. Friedman, an eighty-year-old art supply store on West Eighteenth Street in Manhattan, will permanently close its doors on April 30, Lisa Fickenscher of the New York Post reports. The retailer is the fourth independent art store to shutter in the last two years, signifying a trend toward shopping at megastores and on the web. Pearl Paint, New York Central Art Supply, and Lee’s Art Shop, all popular among the arts community, have gone out of business.

Some of the last surviving independent art stores include DaVinci Artist Supply and Soho Art Materials. Managers at DaVinci claim that art department stores such as Blick and websites such as Amazon have forced them to drop their prices. The owner of Soho Art Materials, Jonathan Siegel, said that sales are down between 20 and 30 percent since 2013.

Blick CEO Bob Buchsbaum, who oversees sixty-five stores—seven in Manhattan—said that the art chain isn’t to blame. “The average freshman art student at Parsons and Pratt is buying less than they used to,” he said. “It’s a challenging time for all retail.”