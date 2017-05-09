Lorie Mertes to Lead Miami’s Locust Projects

POSTED April 28, 2017

The Miami nonprofit exhibition space Locust Projects announced today that Lorie Mertes has been appointed executive director. Currently the director of public programs at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC, Mertes will officially assume the position on May 5. She succeeds Chana Budgazad Sheldon, who is stepping down after eight years to pursue new opportunities.

“Lorie’s ingenuity and ambition will prove invaluable at a time when Locust Projects celebrates two decades of programming and looks towards implementing a strategic planning process to map our path for the years to come,” said board chair Debra Scholl.

Mertes will be responsible for overseeing Locust’s exhibition program and annual programs such as Locust Art Builders, which provides artist-led instruction and resources to Miami-Dade high school students, and Locust Talks, a lecture series that hosts visiting directors and curators.

Established in 1998 by Miami-based artists Elizabeth Withstandley, Westen Charles, and COOPER, Locust Projects is dedicated to supporting contemporary artists at critical stages in their careers. Since its founding, the venue has presented more than 150 exhibitions featuring more than four hundred artists. LESS

May 12, 2017

Michael Zwack, a New York–based artist who was associated with the Pictures Generation, died of lung cancer on May 5. Zwack was born in Buffalo in 1949 and studied sculpture at Buffalo State College until 1970. Before moving to New York City in 1976, the artist cofounded Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center with Buffalo artists Cindy Sherman, Charles Clough, Nancy Dwyer, and Robert Longo.

Best known for his landscape paintings that incorporated ancient text and symbols and the natural world, Zwack said, “I want to seduce people into worlds that they may not ordinarily take themselves—into a world of morality, a world of humanity, where everything reverberates with potential meanings; a place where everything is alive, a place where it is difficult to deny reality.”

Zwack was one of the founding artists at Metro Pictures and was later represented by various galleries including Paul Kasmin. In the 1990s, he began learning about Haitian Vodou music and traditions and immersed himself in Haitian culture, eventually becoming the highest level of Vodou priest, a houngan asogwe.

In 2009, Zwack’s work was included in a survey of Picture Generation artists at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Among the other artists featured in the exhibition were John Baldessari, Sarah Charlesworth, Nancy Dwyer, Barbara Kruger, Louise Lawler, Allan McCollum, Richard Prince, Cindy Sherman, and James Welling.

In the February 1996 issue of Artforum, Rosetta Brooks reviews Zwack’s exhibition at Thomas Soloman’s Garage. She writes: “Part of a generation of artists in the early ’80s who appropriated mass media imagery, Zwack reconsiders the impact of the photographic on our way of seeing. He mines the photograph’s ability to capture the fugitive, to reveal the unexpected, and to create a reverberative depth, celebrating the slow metamorphic quality of the natural world and our apprehension of it. For him, the image is a cipher of the archetypal, a vessel that has the power to hold echoes of an ancestral voice. Echoing the floating, phenomenal worlds that characterize the Japanese painting tradition, Zwack’s work encourages a contemplative, almost trancelike relationship to the phenomenal world.”

May 12, 2017

Brandeis University announced today that Luis A. Croquer, the deputy director of exhibitions, collections, and programs at the University of Washington’s Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, will head the Rose Art Museum. He will take up the post on July 14. Croquer succeeds Christopher Bedford, who was named director of the Baltimore Museum of Art in May 2016. The Rose Art Museum and the Baltimore Art Museum are copresenters of artist Mark Bradford’s US Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, which opened on May 13.

“With this important appointment, we celebrate the deep legacy and rich future of the arts at Brandeis,” said president of the university Ron Liebowitz. “The Rose has undergone a period of rebirth and renewal, and is now poised for even greater artistic prominence. Having a director with Luis’s extraordinary talents is a great gift, for our students and for the international art world.”

During his tenure at the Henry Art Gallery, Croquer has led a number of projects including the first US retrospective of Franz Erhard Walther, as well as solo exhibitions by Paul McCarthy, Katinka Bock, Pablo Helguera, and Haegue Yang. Previously, Croquer was the inaugural director and chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the special projects assistant to the director at the Museo del Barrio in New York, and a senior curator at the American Federation of Arts in New York. He earned his master’s degree in modern and contemporary art history, theory, and criticism at the State University of New York at Purchase and has been the recipient of Fulbright, Guggenheim, and Warhol Foundation fellowships.

“I am honored to join the Rose Art Museum and the wonderful and intellectually rich Brandeis community,” Croquer said. “The Rose’s superlative collection and the university’s inclusive history and focus on social justice deeply resonate with the work I have been conducting over the years. Museums must be more engaged with the fabric of their communities, to act as places for inclusive dialogue and valiant inquiry. I firmly believe that university museums will be the leaders in the next wave of artistic expression in the United States. I want the Rose to be a flagship for that transformation, through fearless and excellent exhibitions and relevant programs that are part of larger dialogues at the local, national, and international levels.” LESS

May 12, 2017

Berlin real-estate developer Marvin Schütte is planning to convert Berlin’s Teufelsberg, an almost four-hundred-foot hill made from the debris of World War II, into a “natural place of culture” Monopol reports. Schütte announced the project on May 8, the anniversary of the 1945 surrender of the Axis powers.

During the Cold War, the Allies installed a large radio facility at Teufelsberg with which they intercepted radio signals from the Warsaw Pact countries. Amid the ruins of four giant antennas on the twelve-acre site, Schütte wants to create a museum, an artists’ colony, and a space for public gatherings. “It should be a place where things slow down,” he declared. In autumn, he plans to submit his first permit application for the project to Berlin’s Charlottenburg district. Schütte, who already hired a six-person staff, said, “We want to preserve everything; we will not build anything new; we will not damage anything.”

Teufelsberg currently receives twenty-five thousand visitors annually, each paying a $10 entrance fee to view its sculpture garden, which was established by a former tenant. It is now considered one of Europe’s largest graffiti galleries. The 26,000-square-foot outdoor space is formed by a number of concrete walls. The terrain is currently being rented-out as a film-set, the revenue from which will help fund the overhaul of the site.

More than a decade ago, Schütte’s father, the architect Hanfried Schütte, together with a group of investors that purchased the land, planned to build a hotel, luxury apartments, and an observation tower at Teufelsberg. However, the project failed, their building permit expired, and since 2006, it has become overgrown. In 2015 Marvin Schütte leased the site from the investors. Despite Schütte’s new plans, Aktionsbündnis Teufelsberg (the Teufelsberg Alliance), a consortium of local conservation groups and residents, have doubts about the project. Spokesperson Hartmut Kenneweg, a member of the German Forest Protection Association, said that the consortium is suspicious of the organizers and believes that they are more interested in financial gain than what’s best for Berlin. LESS

May 12, 2017

Andover Newton Theological School, the 210-year-old seminary in Newton Massachusetts, is facing scrutiny from the federal government after it failed to adhere to a law that requires the repatriation of objects sacred to American Indian tribes, Leslie MacMillian and Tom Mashberg of the New York Times report.

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem notified the United States Department of the Interior two years ago, when it learned that the school was planning on selling some of the artifacts from its holdings of 158 American Indian works mostly collected by nineteenth-century Christian missionaries, during a period of financial difficulty. The artifacts have been housed by the museum for the last seventy years.

Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, sacred items, objects of cultural significance, funerary items, and human remains most be returned to the tribes. Last week, federal officials warned the seminary via written letter that it had failed to comply with the law since it has not yet sent an inventory list of all its objects to the tribes they originated from.

While the school claims that it ceased conversations about having a sale when it was originally contacted by the government two years ago and is still working on the inventory list, Rosita Worl, a Tlingit tribe member and president of the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Alaska, said that her tribe has reached out to the seminary several times regarding sacred objects and have “never received a single, direct response.” Worl said that she has asked the school repeatedly for the return of a halibut fishhook that is spiritually significant to her tribe. “We’re trying to play catch up and do the right thing,” said Reverend Martin B. Copenhaver, the seminary’s president. The seminary is currently joining the Yale Divinity School at Yale University. Gregory E. Sterling, the dean of the Yale Divinity School, said in an email that the university supports the “proper treatment of Native American artifacts and respect for Native American culture and dignity.” It is unclear whether Yale will take over the collection from the school once the two institutions join forces. LESS

May 12, 2017

The Samdani Art Foundation, a Bangladesh-based private arts trust best known for its Dhaka Art Summit, will open an arts center and sculpture park as early as 2018, Sarah Douglas of Artnews reports. Founders Nadia and Rajeeb Samdani announced the plans for the one-hundred-acre park and art center at a dinner hosted by the foundation at the Cipriani Hotel in Venice Thursday night.

Called Srihatta—Samdani Art Centre and Sculpture Park, the foundation’s new permanent venue will boast 10,000 square feet of space for artist residencies; 10,000 square feet of plazas; and a 5,000-square-foot gallery designed by Dhaka-based Bangladeshi architect Kashef Mahboob Chowdhury and his firm URBANA. Located in Sylhet, a city approximately 150 miles from Dhaka, Srihatta will be free to the public.

“Like the Dhaka Art Summit, Srihatta was born from a long-time dream to innovate a new destination for South Asia in Bangladesh, one that revolves around art,” said Nadia Samdani in a statement. “Rajeeb and I are now realizing our dream—in the district where our families come from—to build a permanent home for the Samdani Art Foundation’s activities and a dynamic art center international in approach. We hope that with this unique endeavor, the people of South Asia as well as international visitors will find a haven amongst the remarkable works of art and profound landscape.”

Led by the foundation’s artistic director, Diana Campbell Betancourt, the center’s new gallery will feature rotating exhibitions curated from the Samdanis’s 2,000-work collection of modern and contemporary art. “We do not believe that Bangladesh needs a private museum,” Campbell Betancourt said. “This is a community space where we can all engage with art on equal terms.” LESS

May 12, 2017

Absolut has announced the winners of this year’s Absolut Art Award. Anne Imhof was awarded the 2017 prize for an artwork and Huey Copeland received the prize for art writing. They will both receive roughly $20,000 as well as a budget to produce new work. Imhof will be granted $110,000 to fund her next project and Copeland will receive more than $25,000 for the development of a new art publication, in collaboration with a leading publishing house. An award ceremony to honor the winners will take place in Stockholm in September.

Led by the Daniel Birnbaum, director of Moderna Museet in Stockholm, the jury comprised Simon Castets, director and curator of the Swiss Institute in New York and cofounder of 89plus; Elena Filipovic, director and chief curator of Kunsthalle Basel; Polly Staple, director of Chisenhale Gallery in London; and Jack Bankowsky, critic, curator, and editor at large at Artforum.

The jury selected the winners based on their submitted proposals. Imhof plans to make a film in the salt desert in Death Valley, California. “Although drawing on previous performances, the work will represent the beginning of something new in Imhof’s career in that it exchanges the white cube for the Badwater Basin, pushing the production outside the parameters offered by an art institution,” the jury said in a statement. Copeland was recognized for his proposal for the book, Touched by the Mother, a collection of essays that examines the various perspectives and discourse on American art over the last fifty years.

“Congratulations to Anne Imhof and Huey Copeland—this year’s winners of the 2017 Absolut Art Award. Selected from an amazing group of finalists, Daniel and the jury have chosen two incredible winners whose projects we are excited to help realize in the coming months,” Saskia Neuman, global art manager at Absolut said. LESS

May 11, 2017

Last month artist Kate Hollett has written a letter to the Art Gallery of Ontario requesting that it remove an artwork by Lisa Steele and Kim Tomczak due to copyright infringement.

Hollett claims Steele’s and Tomczak’s Love² copies her video project featuring people saying, “I love you,” directly to the camera. Titled I Love You Over & Over, the work was first exhibited in 2002. That same year Hollett submitted it to V-Tape, a distributor of contemporary and historical video art, which Steele and Tomczak cofounded and still work for. V-Tape never distributed Hollett’s work.

In 2007, Hollett alleges she spoke with Tomczak about how to make her work interactive. Shortly after, she learned from filmmaker Kathy Wazanna that Steele and Tomczak were working on project that was similar to her own. It was commissioned by the city of Toronto’s 2 percent program for Dundas Square, a public square downtown. Steele and Tomczak were awarded $125,000 to complete the project.

After contacting a lawyer and meeting with Steele and Tomczak, they agreed tp remove all the footage from their work that showed a person saying, “I love you,” to the camera. Hollett calls the final work they produced a “corporate compromise.” Since the incident, Hollett moved to Berlin where she now lives and works. When she discovered that the edited form of Love² is included in the “Toronto Tributes 1971–1989” exhibition, which is on view until May 22, she decided to inform the gallery of the context of the work it was showing. “As a member of a small art world, caught up in the politics of art and money, I fear the repercussions of this letter,” Hollett wrote. “But, this is my life’s work, so doing nothing would be far worse. It’s one thing to do a commercial art piece and edit it to stay within legal copyright lines. It’s another to say it’s your art.” LESS

May 11, 2017

White House curator William Allman has announced that he plans to step down after forty years of service, Krissah Thompson and Jura Koncius of the Washington Post report. Allman’s retirement follows the dismissal of chief white house usher Angella Reid, leaving two senior positions on the White House’s permanent staff vacant.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve eight presidents and first ladies in helping to preserve and beautify the White House, and maintain and interpret its wonderful collections of art and furnishings,” Allman said in a statement. “As a steward of the museum component of an ever-evolving and ever-bustling home and office, I truly have had a dream job.”

Allman worked closely with first ladies Laura Bush, with whom he collaborated on the restoration of the Lincoln Bedroom, and Michelle Obama, with whom he redecorated the Family Dining Room by adding modern art by artists such as Robert Rauschenberg, Alma Thomas, and Josef Albers. While Allman has been planning to retire for some time, he stayed on during the Trump family’s first days in the White House to help them through the transition. First Lady Melania Trump selected Tham Kannalikham, a New York designer who got her start at Ralph Lauren Home, to help her update the presidential mansion to her family's tastes. “We thank Bill for all of his dedicated service and wish him the very best in his retirement,” she said in a statement.

May 11, 2017

Art Finksters, an anonymous collective, is responsible for installing toilets painted gold and emblazoned with an image of a pig wearing a crown in cities such as Austin, Miami, and Los Angeles, Claire Voon of Hyperallergic reports. The toilets urge viewers to, “take a Trump.”

The collective began depositing the anti-Trump works in public places on the President’s one hundredth day in office. The founder of Art Finksters said that George Orwell’s Animal Farm (1945) influenced the project and specifically cited the following lines: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others,” and, “the creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” The toilets are also a nod to Hanksy’s “Dump Across America” campaign, for which he painted a mural of Trump as a dump with flies buzzing around him in New York City, and Maurizio Cattelan’s sculpture America, 2016, an actual toilet made of gold that is currently on view and available for use at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The project intends to both mock Trump’s well-known affinity for gold and foreshadow the path in which he is leading America.

The founder of the collective also clarified that its members are activists whose “future work will cover any and everything that needs to be discussed and heard,” but they don’t consider themselves to be an anti-Trump group. While city officials removed most of the toilets soon after they appeared, Art Finksters confirmed that more are on their way to more undisclosed locations in the US.