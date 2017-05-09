British and American Musicians Released After Immigration Raid on Hong Kong Nightclub

POSTED May 9, 2017

After posting an undisclosed sum for bail, the British band This Town Needs Guns, or TTNG, and the American musician Henry Kohen, aka Mylets, were released from custody last night. Hong Kong immigration officials raided the indie nightclub Hidden Agenda the evening of Sunday, May 7, and arrested the musicians, reports Adam Wright of the South China Morning Post. The club was invaded by more than ten immigration and fifteen police officers—carrying riot shields and accompanied by dogs—because the musicians were suspected of breaching the conditions of their stay by performing without work visas. Mylets and TTGN are allowed to leave Hong Kong but must report back to immigration authorities on June 5. The club’s owner, Hui Chung-wo, along with one of his employees and an audience member, were also arrested but released yesterday. People working in Hong Kong illegally can be imprisoned for up to two years and fined about $6,400 if convicted. Employers could get up to three years in jail and fined up to nearly $50,000

In a statement on their Facebook page, TTNG said, “We have learnt that it is extremely difficult for musicians to thrive in Hong Kong. It requires an incredible amount of strength and passion to persevere. Hong Kong as we know, as an international city with freedom and diversity, should give greater room for creative works and performance to flourish.”

This is not the first time Hidden Agenda has been raided. Police and members of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department attacked the club in March, accusing the owner of hosting live music shows without an entertainment license. The Lands Department will not give the club a license, claiming that operating a live music venue from an industrial building goes against the conditions of Hidden Agenda’s lease.

May 12, 2017

Brandeis University announced today that Luis A. Croquer, the deputy director of exhibitions, collections, and programs at the University of Washington’s Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, will head the Rose Art Museum. He will take up the post on July 14. Croquer succeeds Christopher Bedford, who was named director of the Baltimore Museum of Art in May 2016. The Rose Art Museum and the Baltimore Art Museum are copresenters of artist Mark Bradford’s US Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, which opened on May 13.

“With this important appointment, we celebrate the deep legacy and rich future of the arts at Brandeis,” said president of the university Ron Liebowitz. “The Rose has undergone a period of rebirth and renewal, and is now poised for even greater artistic prominence. Having a director with Luis’s extraordinary talents is a great gift, for our students and for the international art world.”

During his tenure at the Henry Art Gallery, Croquer has led a number of projects including the first US retrospective of Franz Erhard Walther, as well as solo exhibitions by Paul McCarthy, Katinka Bock, Pablo Helguera, and Haegue Yang. Previously, Croquer was the inaugural director and chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the special projects assistant to the director at the Museo del Barrio in New York, and a senior curator at the American Federation of Arts in New York. He earned his master’s degree in modern and contemporary art history, theory, and criticism at the State University of New York at Purchase and has been the recipient of Fulbright, Guggenheim Museum, and Warhol Foundation fellowships.

"I am honored to join the Rose Art Museum and the wonderful and intellectually rich Brandeis community," Croquer said. "The Rose's superlative collection and the university's inclusive history and focus on social justice deeply resonate with the work I have been conducting over the years. Museums must be more engaged with the fabric of their communities, to act as places for inclusive dialogue and valiant inquiry. I firmly believe that university museums will be the leaders in the next wave of artistic expression in the United States. I want the Rose to be a flagship for that transformation, through fearless and excellent exhibitions and relevant programs that are part of larger dialogues at the local, national, and international levels."

May 12, 2017

Berlin real-estate developer Marvin Schütte is planning to convert Berlin’s Teufelsberg, an almost four-hundred-foot hill made from the debris of World War II, into a “natural place of culture” Monopol reports. Schütte announced the project on May 8, the anniversary of the 1945 surrender of the Axis powers.

During the Cold War, the Allies installed a large radio facility at Teufelsberg with which they intercepted radio signals from the Warsaw Pact countries. Amid the ruins of four giant antennas on the twelve-acre site, Schütte wants to create a museum, an artists’ colony, and a space for public gatherings. “It should be a place where things slow down,” he declared. In autumn, he plans to submit his first permit application for the project to Berlin’s Charlottenburg district. Schütte, who already hired a six-person staff, said, “We want to preserve everything; we will not build anything new; we will not damage anything.”

Teufelsberg currently receives twenty-five thousand visitors annually, each paying a $10 entrance fee to view its sculpture garden, which was established by a former tenant. It is now considered one of Europe’s largest graffiti galleries. The 26,000-square-foot outdoor space is formed by a number of concrete walls. The terrain is currently being rented-out as a film-set, the revenue from which will help fund the overhaul of the site.

More than a decade ago, Schütte's father, the architect Hanfried Schütte, together with a group of investors that purchased the land, planned to build a hotel, luxury apartments, and an observation tower at Teufelsberg. However, the project failed, their building permit expired, and since 2006, it has become overgrown. In 2015 Marvin Schütte leased the site from the investors. Despite Schütte's new plans, Aktionsbündnis Teufelsberg (the Teufelsberg Alliance), a consortium of local conservation groups and residents, have doubts about the project. Spokesperson Hartmut Kenneweg, a member of the German Forest Protection Association, said that the consortium is suspicious of the organizers and believes that they are more interested in financial gain than what's best for Berlin.

May 12, 2017

Andover Newton Theological School, the 210-year-old seminary in Newton Massachusetts, is facing scrutiny from the federal government after it failed to adhere to a law that requires the repatriation of objects sacred to American Indian tribes, Leslie MacMillian and Tom Mashberg of the New York Times report.

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem notified the United States Department of the Interior two years ago, when it learned that the school was planning on selling some of the artifacts from its holdings of 158 American Indian works mostly collected by nineteenth-century Christian missionaries, during a period of financial difficulty. The artifacts have been housed by the museum for the last seventy years.

Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, sacred items, objects of cultural significance, funerary items, and human remains most be returned to the tribes. Last week, federal officials warned the seminary via written letter that it had failed to comply with the law since it has not yet sent an inventory list of all its objects to the tribes they originated from.

While the school claims that it ceased conversations about having a sale when it was originally contacted by the government two years ago and is still working on the inventory list, Rosita Worl, a Tlingit tribe member and president of the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Alaska, said that her tribe has reached out to the seminary several times regarding sacred objects and have "never received a single, direct response." Worl said that she has asked the school repeatedly for the return of a halibut fishhook that is spiritually significant to her tribe. "We're trying to play catch up and do the right thing," said Reverend Martin B. Copenhaver, the seminary's president. The seminary is currently joining the Yale Divinity School at Yale University. Gregory E. Sterling, the dean of the Yale Divinity School, said in an email that the university supports the "proper treatment of Native American artifacts and respect for Native American culture and dignity." It is unclear whether Yale will take over the collection from the school once the two institutions join forces.

May 12, 2017

The Samdani Art Foundation, a Bangladesh-based private arts trust best known for its Dhaka Art Summit, will open an arts center and sculpture park as early as 2018, Sarah Douglas of Artnews reports. Founders Nadia and Rajeeb Samdani announced the plans for the one-hundred-acre park and art center at a dinner hosted by the foundation at the Cipriani Hotel in Venice Thursday night.

Called Srihatta—Samdani Art Centre and Sculpture Park, the foundation’s new permanent venue will boast 10,000 square feet of space for artist residencies; 10,000 square feet of plazas; and a 5,000-square-foot gallery designed by Dhaka-based Bangladeshi architect Kashef Mahboob Chowdhury and his firm URBANA. Located in Sylhet, a city approximately 150 miles from Dhaka, Srihatta will be free to the public.

“Like the Dhaka Art Summit, Srihatta was born from a long-time dream to innovate a new destination for South Asia in Bangladesh, one that revolves around art,” said Nadia Samdani in a statement. “Rajeeb and I are now realizing our dream—in the district where our families come from—to build a permanent home for the Samdani Art Foundation’s activities and a dynamic art center international in approach. We hope that with this unique endeavor, the people of South Asia as well as international visitors will find a haven amongst the remarkable works of art and profound landscape.”

Led by the foundation's artistic director, Diana Campbell Betancourt, the center's new gallery will feature rotating exhibitions curated from the Samdanis's 2,000-work collection of modern and contemporary art. "We do not believe that Bangladesh needs a private museum," Campbell Betancourt said. "This is a community space where we can all engage with art on equal terms."

May 12, 2017

Absolut has announced the winners of this year’s Absolut Art Award. Anne Imhof was awarded the 2017 prize for an artwork and Huey Copeland received the prize for art writing. They will both receive roughly $20,000 as well as a budget to produce new work. Imhof will be granted $110,000 to fund her next project and Copeland will receive more than $25,000 for the development of a new art publication, in collaboration with a leading publishing house. An award ceremony to honor the winners will take place in Stockholm in September.

Led by the Daniel Birnbaum, director of Moderna Museet in Stockholm, the jury comprised Simon Castets, director and curator of the Swiss Institute in New York and cofounder of 89plus; Elena Filipovic, director and chief curator of Kunsthalle Basel; Polly Staple, director of Chisenhale Gallery in London; and Jack Bankowsky, critic, curator, and editor at large at Artforum.

The jury selected the winners based on their submitted proposals. Imhof plans to make a film in the salt desert in Death Valley, California. “Although drawing on previous performances, the work will represent the beginning of something new in Imhof’s career in that it exchanges the white cube for the Badwater Basin, pushing the production outside the parameters offered by an art institution,” the jury said in a statement. Copeland was recognized for his proposal for the book, Touched by the Mother, a collection of essays that examines the various perspectives and discourse on American art over the last fifty years.

"Congratulations to Anne Imhof and Huey Copeland—this year's winners of the 2017 Absolut Art Award. Selected from an amazing group of finalists, Daniel and the jury have chosen two incredible winners whose projects we are excited to help realize in the coming months," Saskia Neuman, global art manager at Absolut said.

May 11, 2017

Last month artist Kate Hollett has written a letter to the Art Gallery of Ontario requesting that it remove an artwork by Lisa Steele and Kim Tomczak due to copyright infringement.

Hollett claims Steele’s and Tomczak’s Love² copies her video project featuring people saying, “I love you,” directly to the camera. Titled I Love You Over & Over, the work was first exhibited in 2002. That same year Hollett submitted it to V-Tape, a distributor of contemporary and historical video art, which Steele and Tomczak cofounded and still work for. V-Tape never distributed Hollett’s work.

In 2007, Hollett alleges she spoke with Tomczak about how to make her work interactive. Shortly after, she learned from filmmaker Kathy Wazanna that Steele and Tomczak were working on project that was similar to her own. It was commissioned by the city of Toronto’s 2 percent program for Dundas Square, a public square downtown. Steele and Tomczak were awarded $125,000 to complete the project.

After contacting a lawyer and meeting with Steele and Tomczak, they agreed tp remove all the footage from their work that showed a person saying, "I love you," to the camera. Hollett calls the final work they produced a "corporate compromise." Since the incident, Hollett moved to Berlin where she now lives and works. When she discovered that the edited form of Love² is included in the "Toronto Tributes 1971–1989" exhibition, which is on view until May 22, she decided to inform the gallery of the context of the work it was showing. "As a member of a small art world, caught up in the politics of art and money, I fear the repercussions of this letter," Hollett wrote. "But, this is my life's work, so doing nothing would be far worse. It's one thing to do a commercial art piece and edit it to stay within legal copyright lines. It's another to say it's your art."

May 11, 2017

White House curator William Allman has announced that he plans to step down after forty years of service, Krissah Thompson and Jura Koncius of the Washington Post report. Allman’s retirement follows the dismissal of chief white house usher Angella Reid, leaving two senior positions on the White House’s permanent staff vacant.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve eight presidents and first ladies in helping to preserve and beautify the White House, and maintain and interpret its wonderful collections of art and furnishings,” Allman said in a statement. “As a steward of the museum component of an ever-evolving and ever-bustling home and office, I truly have had a dream job.”

Allman worked closely with first ladies Laura Bush, with whom he collaborated on the restoration of the Lincoln Bedroom, and Michelle Obama, with whom he redecorated the Family Dining Room by adding modern art by artists such as Robert Rauschenberg, Alma Thomas, and Josef Albers. While Allman has been planning to retire for some time, he stayed on during the Trump family’s first days in the White House to help them through the transition. First Lady Melania Trump selected Tham Kannalikham, a New York designer who got her start at Ralph Lauren Home, to help her update the presidential mansion to her family's tastes. “We thank Bill for all of his dedicated service and wish him the very best in his retirement,” she said in a statement.

May 11, 2017

Art Finksters, an anonymous collective, is responsible for installing toilets painted gold and emblazoned with an image of a pig wearing a crown in cities such as Austin, Miami, and Los Angeles, Claire Voon of Hyperallergic reports. The toilets urge viewers to, “take a Trump.”

The collective began depositing the anti-Trump works in public places on the President’s one hundredth day in office. The founder of Art Finksters said that George Orwell’s Animal Farm (1945) influenced the project and specifically cited the following lines: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others,” and, “the creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” The toilets are also a nod to Hanksy’s “Dump Across America” campaign, for which he painted a mural of Trump as a dump with flies buzzing around him in New York City, and Maurizio Cattelan’s sculpture America, 2016, an actual toilet made of gold that is currently on view and available for use at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The project intends to both mock Trump’s well-known affinity for gold and foreshadow the path in which he is leading America.

The founder of the collective also clarified that its members are activists whose "future work will cover any and everything that needs to be discussed and heard," but they don't consider themselves to be an anti-Trump group. While city officials removed most of the toilets soon after they appeared, Art Finksters confirmed that more are on their way to more undisclosed locations in the US.

May 11, 2017

The New Museum announced today that Margot Norton has been promoted from associate curator to curator. Since she joined the institution as assistant curator in 2011, Norton has curated and cocurated a number of exhibitions featuring artists such as Judith Bernstein, Pia Camil, Sarah Charlesworth, Ragnar Kjartansson, Chris Ofili, Laure Prouvost, Pipilotti Rist, and Erika Vogt. Most recently, Norton curated the exhibition “Kaari Upson: Good thing you are not alone,” which is on view through September 10, 2017.

“With her constant enthusiasm and precision, Norton has supervised a range of complex curatorial projects, following them through in every detail, from vision to nail,” artistic director Massimiliano Gioni said.

Previously, Norton was a curatorial assistant at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and a lecturer on contemporary art. She holds a masters degree in curatorial studies from Columbia University.