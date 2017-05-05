Metropolitan Museum Submits Proposal to Charge Out-of-State Visitors Admission

POSTED May 10, 2017

Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times reports that the Metropolitan Museum of Art has filed a proposal to charge out-of-state visitors admission—a gesture the museum was only mulling over last month. The museum is partially supported by state taxpayers and currently has a “suggested” entrance fee for all visitors. The matter of this fee, however, was resolved last year after a class action lawsuit was brought against the Met for displaying misleading signage that said paying full-price admission was “recommended”—wording, according to the suit, which seemed to obscure the museum’s real policy of “pay what you wish.” Under the museum’s new proposal, the “suggested” fee will only be made available to New York state and city residents.

The proposal will have to be approved by Mayor Bill de Blasio since the city owns the Met building. Asked for a comment on the proposal, New York’s commissioner of cultural affairs, Tom Finkelpearl, said, “We will review it carefully. The city is committed to working with the Met to ensure that its unrivaled collection and programming remain accessible to all New Yorkers.” Andrew G. Celli, a lawyer for one of the plaintiffs from the 2016 lawsuit, said, “The museum should be accessible to all people of every economic level. It is unfortunate that the museum’s leadership feels that it has to ration its availability. There must be a better way—and I urge the Museum’s leadership, and the city’s, to find it.”

The museum is doing what it can to handle its $15 million deficit, which has led to a hiring freeze, and a delay on building its $600 million modern and contemporary art wing, which was supposed to be completed by 2020 in time for the museum’s 150th anniversary. Currently, the Met’s “suggested” entrance fee for adults is twenty-five dollars.

May 12, 2017

Andover Newton Theological School, the 210-year-old seminary in Newton Massachusetts, is facing scrutiny from the federal government after it failed to adhere to a law that requires the repatriation of objects sacred to American Indian tribes, Leslie MacMillian and Tom Mashberg of the New York Times report.

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem notified the United States Department of the Interior two years ago, when it learned that the school was planning on selling some of the artifacts from its holdings of 158 American Indian works mostly collected by nineteenth-century Christian missionaries, during a period of financial difficulty. The artifacts have been housed by the museum for the last seventy years.

Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, sacred items, objects of cultural significance, funerary items, and human remains most be returned to the tribes. Last week, federal officials warned the seminary via written letter that it had failed to comply with the law since it has not yet sent an inventory list of all its objects to the tribes they originated from.

While the school claims that it ceased conversations about having a sale when it was originally contacted by the government two years ago and is still working on the inventory list, Rosita Worl, a Tlingit tribe member and president of the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Alaska, said that her tribe has reached out to the seminary several times regarding sacred objects and have “never received a single, direct response.” Worl said that she has asked the school repeatedly for the return of a halibut fishhook that is spiritually significant to her tribe. “We’re trying to play catch up and do the right thing,” said Reverend Martin B. Copenhaver, the seminary’s president. The seminary is currently joining the Yale Divinity School at Yale University. Gregory E. Sterling, the dean of the Yale Divinity School, said in an email that the university supports the “proper treatment of Native American artifacts and respect for Native American culture and dignity.” It is unclear whether Yale will take over the collection from the school once the two institutions join forces. LESS

May 12, 2017

The Samdani Art Foundation, a Bangladesh-based private arts trust best known for its Dhaka Art Summit, will open an arts center and sculpture park as early as 2018, Sarah Douglas of Artnews reports. Founders Nadia and Rajeeb Samdani announced the plans for the one-hundred-acre park and art center at a dinner hosted by the foundation at the Cipriani Hotel in Venice Thursday night.

Called Srihatta—Samdani Art Centre and Sculpture Park, the foundation’s new permanent venue will boast of 10,000 square feet of space for artist residencies, 10,000 square feet of plazas, and a 5,000-square-foot gallery designed by Dhaka-based Bangladeshi architect Kashef Mahboob Chowdhury, URBANA. Located in Sylhet, a city approximately 150 miles from Dhaka, Srihatta will be free to the public.

“Like the Dhaka Art Summit, Srihatta was born from a long-time dream to innovate a new destination for South Asia in Bangladesh, one that revolves around art,” said Nadia Samdani in a statement. “Rajeeb and I are now realizing our dream—in the district where our families come from—to build a permanent home for the Samdani Art Foundation’s activities and a dynamic art center international in approach. We hope that with this unique endeavor, the people of South Asia as well as international visitors will find a haven amongst the remarkable works of art and profound landscape.”

Led by the foundation’s artistic director, Diana Campbell Betancourt, the center’s new gallery will feature rotating exhibitions curated from the Samdanis’s 2,000-work collection of modern and contemporary art. “We do not believe that Bangladesh needs a private museum,” Campbell Betancourt said. “This is a community space where we can all engage with art on equal terms.” LESS

May 12, 2017

Absolut has announced the winners of this year’s Absolut Art Award. Anne Imhof was awarded the 2017 prize for an artwork and Huey Copeland received the prize for art writing. They will both receive roughly $20,000 as well as a budget to produce new work. Imhof will be granted $110,000 to fund her next project and Copeland will receive more than $25,000 for the development of a new art publication, in collaboration with a leading publishing house. An award ceremony to honor the winners will take place in Stockholm in September.

Led by the Daniel Birnbaum, director of Moderna Museet in Stockholm, the jury comprised Simon Castets, director and curator of the Swiss Institute in New York and cofounder of 89plus; Elena Filipovic, director and chief curator of Kunsthalle Basel; Polly Staple, director of Chisenhale Gallery in London; and Jack Bankowsky, critic, curator, and editor at large at Artforum.

The jury selected the winners based on their submitted proposals. Imhof plans to make a film in the salt desert in Death Valley, California. “Although drawing on previous performances, the work will represent the beginning of something new in Imhof’s career in that it exchanges the white cube for the Badwater Basin, pushing the production outside the parameters offered by an art institution,” the jury said in a statement. Copeland was recognized for this proposal for the book, Touched by the Mother, a collection of essays that examines the various perspectives and discourse on American art over the last fifty years.

“Congratulations to Anne Imhof and Huey Copeland—this year’s winners of the 2017 Absolut Art Award. Selected from an amazing group of finalists, Daniel and the jury have chosen two incredible winners whose projects we are excited to help realize in the coming months,” Saskia Neuman, global art manager at Absolut said. LESS

May 11, 2017

Last month artist Kate Hollett has written a letter to the Art Gallery of Ontario requesting that it remove an artwork by Lisa Steele and Kim Tomczak due to copyright infringement.

Hollett claims Steele’s and Tomczak’s Love² copies her video project featuring people saying, “I love you,” directly to the camera. Titled I Love You Over & Over, the work was first exhibited in 2002. That same year Hollett submitted it to V-Tape, a distributor of contemporary and historical video art, which Steele and Tomczak cofounded and still work for. V-Tape never distributed Hollett’s work.

In 2007, Hollett alleges she spoke with Tomczak about how to make her work interactive. Shortly after, she learned from filmmaker Kathy Wazanna that Steele and Tomczak were working on project that was similar to her own. It was commissioned by the city of Toronto’s 2 percent program for Dundas Square, a public square downtown. Steele and Tomczak were awarded $125,000 to complete the project.

After contacting a lawyer and meeting with Steele and Tomczak, they agreed tp remove all the footage from their work that showed a person saying, “I love you,” to the camera. Hollett calls the final work they produced a “corporate compromise.” Since the incident, Hollett moved to Berlin where she now lives and works. When she discovered that the edited form of Love² is included in the “Toronto Tributes 1971–1989” exhibition, which is on view until May 22, she decided to inform the gallery of the context of the work it was showing. “As a member of a small art world, caught up in the politics of art and money, I fear the repercussions of this letter,” Hollett wrote. “But, this is my life’s work, so doing nothing would be far worse. It’s one thing to do a commercial art piece and edit it to stay within legal copyright lines. It’s another to say it’s your art.” LESS

May 11, 2017

White House curator William Allman has announced that he plans to step down after forty years of service, Krissah Thompson and Jura Koncius of the Washington Post report. Allman’s retirement follows the dismissal of chief white house usher Angella Reid, leaving two senior positions on the White House’s permanent staff vacant.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve eight presidents and first ladies in helping to preserve and beautify the White House, and maintain and interpret its wonderful collections of art and furnishings,” Allman said in a statement. “As a steward of the museum component of an ever-evolving and ever-bustling home and office, I truly have had a dream job.”

Allman worked closely with first ladies Laura Bush, with whom he collaborated on the restoration of the Lincoln Bedroom, and Michelle Obama, with whom he redecorated the Family Dining Room by adding modern art by artists such as Robert Rauschenberg, Alma Thomas, and Josef Albers. While Allman has been planning to retire for some time, he stayed on during the Trump family’s first days in the White House to help them through the transition. First Lady Melania Trump selected Tham Kannalikham, a New York designer who got her start at Ralph Lauren Home, to help her update the presidential mansion to her family's tastes. “We thank Bill for all of his dedicated service and wish him the very best in his retirement,” she said in a statement.

May 11, 2017

Art Finksters, an anonymous collective, is responsible for installing toilets painted gold and emblazoned with an image of a pig wearing a crown in cities such as Austin, Miami, and Los Angeles, Claire Voon of Hyperallergic reports. The toilets urge viewers to, “take a Trump.”

The collective began depositing the anti-Trump works in public places on the President’s one hundredth day in office. The founder of Art Finksters said that George Orwell’s Animal Farm (1945) influenced the project and specifically cited the following lines: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others,” and, “the creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” The toilets are also a nod to Hanksy’s “Dump Across America” campaign, for which he painted a mural of Trump as a dump with flies buzzing around him in New York City, and Maurizio Cattelan’s sculpture America, 2016, an actual toilet made of gold that is currently on view and available for use at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The project intends to both mock Trump’s well-known affinity for gold and foreshadow the path in which he is leading America.

The founder of the collective also clarified that its members are activists whose “future work will cover any and everything that needs to be discussed and heard,” but they don’t consider themselves to be an anti-Trump group. While city officials removed most of the toilets soon after they appeared, Art Finksters confirmed that more are on their way to more undisclosed locations in the US.

May 11, 2017

The New Museum announced today that Margot Norton has been promoted from associate curator to curator. Since she joined the institution as assistant curator in 2011, Norton has curated and cocurated a number of exhibitions featuring artists such as Judith Bernstein, Pia Camil, Sarah Charlesworth, Ragnar Kjartansson, Chris Ofili, Laure Prouvost, Pipilotti Rist, and Erika Vogt. Most recently, Norton curated the exhibition “Kaari Upson: Good thing you are not alone,” which is on view through September 10, 2017.

“With her constant enthusiasm and precision, Norton has supervised a range of complex curatorial projects, following them through in every detail, from vision to nail,” artistic director Massimiliano Gioni said.

Previously, Norton was a curatorial assistant at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and a lecturer on contemporary art. She holds a masters degree in curatorial studies from Columbia University.

May 11, 2017

The High Museum of Art announced today that Kevin W. Tucker, founding director of the Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement in Saint Petersburg, Florida, has been named chief curator. He will be responsible for directing the curatorial program and overseeing the installation, interpretation, research, and development of the museum’s collection. In addition, he will work with museum staff to reinstall the permanent collection galleries in 2018. Tucker will take up the post on June 1.

“As an institution, we are committed to growing and strengthening our collection and deepening our connection to the community through compelling and diverse exhibitions, installations and programming,” said director Rand Suffolk. “Kevin’s proven accomplishments and extensive experience as a curator and museum professional, coupled with his track record of successful collaboration among colleagues and peer institutions, make him a wonderful fit for the leadership team as we focus on these goals.”

Tucker has more than two decades of curatorial and museum leadership experience. As head of the Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement, he worked with the Two Red Roses Foundation and its architects and designers to develop plans for a 137,000-square-foot facility dedicated to the interpretation and preservation of the foundation’s collection of early twentieth-century works. From 2003 to 2015, he served as senior curator of decorative arts and design at the Dallas Museum of Art. Prior to joining the DMA, Tucker was chief curator and deputy director of the Columbia Museum of Art in South Carolina. Tucker earned his masters and bachelors degrees in history from the University of South Carolina and was the recipient of a 2007 Winterthur Research Fellowship for his work on “Gustav Stickley and the American Arts and Crafts Movement” (2011).

“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity, as I have long admired the achievements and reputation of the High Museum of Art and the vitality of the city of Atlanta,” said Tucker. “As a professional equally committed to community engagement and scholarly distinction, I look forward to working with Rand Suffolk and the museum’s exceptionally talented staff to lead new collaborative efforts to further both the reach and excellence of the High’s collections, exhibitions, and other curatorial endeavors.” LESS

May 11, 2017

After extensive construction delays, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is tentatively planning to open in November, Vincent Noce of the Art Newspaper reports. Since the signing of the $1.9 billion contract more than a decade ago, the opening date for the long-awaited, Jean Nouvel–designed institution has been postponed numerous times.

According to sources close to the project, the museum is in the “final stages” of construction and aims to welcome visitors as early as November or December. Around three-hundred workers are currently laboring to complete the finishing touches on the venue and staff members are preparing to bring in artworks, but they must first test the building’s security systems and procedures. An internal memo issued at the Louvre in France this week stated that all departments are expected to work on getting the works that will be loaned to the institution ready to ship to Abu Dhabi. Three hundred works are expected to travel from across France to inaugurate the new museum.

Agence France-Muséums, an umbrella organization created in 2007 to oversee the project, is expected to visit Abu Dhabi this summer for an inspection to determine if it is ready to open its doors. Once it gives the green light, the institution will officially announce its inauguration date.