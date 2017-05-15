Katelyn D. Crawford Appointed Curator at Birmingham Museum of Art

POSTED May 16, 2017

ArtDaily writes that Katelyn D. Crawford, an assistant curator of American art at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, has been appointed the William Cary Hulsey curator of American Art at Alabama’s Birmingham Museum of Art. Crawford succeeds Graham C. Boettcher, who was made the Birmingham Museum’s deputy director in 2016. He will continue to serve the institution as the new James Milton and Sallie R. Johnson Deputy Director.

“Katelyn’s proven ability to create dynamic narratives among works of art and the intentionality with which she connects art to modern culture and sensibilities are impressive, and she will be a great asset to the BMA as we continue to adapt to meet the interests of our audiences,” said Gail Andrews, the R. Hugh Daniel director of the museum.

“I am delighted to join the Birmingham Museum of Art’s exceptional team. I admire the museum’s world-class collections, expansive programming, and commitment to the city of Birmingham. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to tell the story of American art in a city that so passionately supports its museum,” Crawford said.

May 16, 2017

Architect Renzo Piano has designed a new exhibition space for contemporary art on the five hundred-acre property of Château La Coste, a vineyard in the South of France. Philip Stevens of Designboom writes that the nearly 3,100-square-foot structure has been built almost twenty feet into the ground, yet receives a great deal of natural light. The main exhibition space is flanked by two cellars that store the vineyard’s renowned wines.

Currently on view in the space is photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto’s exhibition “The Sea and Mirror,” which runs until September 3, 2017. Piano is among a handful of architects—such as Jean Nouvel, Tadao Ando, and Frank Gehry—who’ve created buildings for Château La Coste.

May 16, 2017

Robin Pogrebin and Scott Reyburn of the New York Times report that last night’s opening spring auction from Christie’s brought in a total of $289.2 million, more than double the amount of the house’s starting spring auction of last May, which totaled $141.5 million. More than three quarters of fifty-five lots were sold yesterday.

The works that took in the most money were a Constantin Brancusi head sculpture, La Muse Endormie (The Sleeping Muse), 1913, which sold for $57.4 million with fees, and Picasso’s Femme Assise, Robe Bleue (Seated Woman, Blue Dress), 1939, which was purchased for $45 million. The Brancusi, only one of six bronze works by the artist based on a piece done in white marble, was estimated to go for anywhere from $25 million to $35 million. The Picasso, a portrait of the artist’s lover Dora Maar, carried an estimate of $35 million.

May 15, 2017

Gareth Harris and Javier Pes report in the Art Newspaper that the Santiago-based Chilean architecture firm Elemental has won a competition to convert a former flour mill on the coast of Doha Bay, located east of the Museum of Islamic Art, into a new gallery for Qatar Museums.

The approximately 86,000 square foot Art Mill will be mainly comprised of gallery and exhibition space. The project will also include a conservation center and museum storage as well as education, conference, and event spaces. A spokeswoman for Qatar Museums declined to comment on the purpose of the new venue, and whether it will house Qatar’s Modern and contemporary art collection or host international loan exhibitions remains unclear.

May 15, 2017

Preservationists are alarmed and residents are up in arms over a proposal by the city of Moscow to demolish 4,500 apartment buildings around the city, according to a report by Sophia Kishkovsky in the Art Newspaper. An interactive map of the former Soviet Union’s Constructivist architecture, made by the website Constructivist Project in collaboration with London’s Blue Crow Media, went online a few days before the city of Moscow published a list of apartment buildings proposed for demolition as part of a plan to relocate up to 1.6 million residents. The plan has not been received well by the populace: Thousands turned out for a demonstration against it in Moscow yesterday, some carrying signs that read, “My house is my castle.”

Though the proposal has been described as an effort to upgrade residents from pre-fabricated mass housing built during Nikita Khrushchev’s era, citizens are afraid it will give free rein to developers keen on taking down any older building no matter its history or relevance to architectural heritage. Preservationists had already been fighting the city for years to save Constructivist complexes built in the early Soviet years before Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced what would equal a $62 billion housing plan, dubbed “renovatsiya,” earlier this year.

Aleksei Yemelianov, director of the Moscow city government’s department of cultural heritage, has promised that the main Constructivist housing complexes, including Dubrovka and Usachevka, would not be touched, and declared them to be “fascinating cultural sites.” The Pogodinskaya complex near Usachevka was torn down last year though, and several Constructivist buildings on Ulitsa Malaya Tulskaya are now on the proposed demolition list. Residents of buildings on the list do have the chance to vote on the plan, but critics protest that the vote is set up to favor demolition.

May 15, 2017

Luis Miret, dealer, curator, and longtime director of Galería Habana in Cuba, died Thursday, May 11, at the age of fifty-eight. Sean Kelly Gallery has confirmed his passing.

Miret has served as director of Galería Habana, the department of international relations at the National Council of Visual Arts, and the department of economics at the Fondo Cubano de Bienes Culturales.

“Miret’s life-long commitment to the arts and culture of his home country is largely responsible for the global recognition of contemporary Cuban art today,” Sean Kelly Gallery said in a statement.

May 13, 2017

The jury of the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale has announced the winners of the prizes for the 2017 exhibition. The Golden Lion for national pavilion goes to Germany for Anne Imhof’s Faust. The jury called it “a powerful and disturbing installation that poses urgent questions about our time. It pushes the spectator to a state of anxiety. An original response to the architecture of the pavilion, Imhof’s work is also characterized by precise decisions about objects, images, bodies and sounds.” Imhof also recently won a 2017 Absolut Art Award.

The Golden Lion for best artist in Christine Macel’s exhibition “Viva Arte Viva” went to Franz Erhard Walther, while the Silver Lion for promising young artist went to Hassan Khan, whose special project for Artforum, “trusted sources,” appeared inside and on the cover of the magazine’s October 2013 issue. Anne Imhof was featured in the same issue, with an Openings by Victoria Camblin on Imhof’s first institutional solo exhibition at Frankfurt’s Portikus.

The jury also awarded a special mention for national participation to Cinthia Marcelle of Brazil. Charles Atlas and Petrit Halilaj also received special mentions for their work in “Viva Arte Viva.”

The jury consisted of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía’s director, Manuel J. Borja-Villel (president of the jury, Spain); curator and writer Francesca Alfano Miglietti (Italy); cofounder of TheCube Project Space, Amy Cheng (Taiwan); Chimurenga publication founder Ntone Edjabe (Cameroon); and the Tate Modern’s senior curator of international art, Mark Godfrey (Great Britain).

May 12, 2017

Michael Zwack, a New York–based artist who was associated with the Pictures Generation, died of lung cancer on May 5. Zwack was born in Buffalo in 1949 and studied sculpture at Buffalo State College until 1970. Before moving to New York City in 1976, the artist cofounded Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center with Buffalo artists Cindy Sherman, Charles Clough, Nancy Dwyer, and Robert Longo.

Best known for his landscape paintings that incorporated ancient text and symbols and the natural world, Zwack said, “I want to seduce people into worlds that they may not ordinarily take themselves—into a world of morality, a world of humanity, where everything reverberates with potential meanings; a place where everything is alive, a place where it is difficult to deny reality.”

Zwack was one of the founding artists at Metro Pictures and was later represented by various galleries including Paul Kasmin. In the 1990s, he began learning about Haitian Vodou music and traditions and immersed himself in Haitian culture, eventually becoming the highest level of Vodou priest, a houngan asogwe.

In 2009, Zwack’s work was included in a survey of Picture Generation artists at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Among the other artists featured in the exhibition were John Baldessari, Sarah Charlesworth, Nancy Dwyer, Barbara Kruger, Louise Lawler, Allan McCollum, Richard Prince, Cindy Sherman, and James Welling.

In the February 1996 issue of Artforum, Rosetta Brooks reviews Zwack’s exhibition at Thomas Soloman’s Garage. She writes: “Part of a generation of artists in the early ’80s who appropriated mass media imagery, Zwack reconsiders the impact of the photographic on our way of seeing. He mines the photograph’s ability to capture the fugitive, to reveal the unexpected, and to create a reverberative depth, celebrating the slow metamorphic quality of the natural world and our apprehension of it. For him, the image is a cipher of the archetypal, a vessel that has the power to hold echoes of an ancestral voice. Echoing the floating, phenomenal worlds that characterize the Japanese painting tradition, Zwack’s work encourages a contemplative, almost trancelike relationship to the phenomenal world.”

May 12, 2017

Brandeis University announced today that Luis A. Croquer, the deputy director of exhibitions, collections, and programs at the University of Washington’s Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, will head the Rose Art Museum. He will take up the post on July 14. Croquer succeeds Christopher Bedford, who was named director of the Baltimore Museum of Art in May 2016. The Rose Art Museum and the Baltimore Art Museum are copresenters of artist Mark Bradford’s US Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, which opened on May 13.

“With this important appointment, we celebrate the deep legacy and rich future of the arts at Brandeis,” said president of the university Ron Liebowitz. “The Rose has undergone a period of rebirth and renewal, and is now poised for even greater artistic prominence. Having a director with Luis’s extraordinary talents is a great gift, for our students and for the international art world.”

During his tenure at the Henry Art Gallery, Croquer has led a number of projects including the first US retrospective of Franz Erhard Walther, as well as solo exhibitions by Paul McCarthy, Katinka Bock, Pablo Helguera, and Haegue Yang. Previously, Croquer was the inaugural director and chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the special projects assistant to the director at the Museo del Barrio in New York, and a senior curator at the American Federation of Arts in New York. He earned his master’s degree in modern and contemporary art history, theory, and criticism at the State University of New York at Purchase and has been the recipient of Fulbright, Guggenheim, and Warhol Foundation fellowships.