Felipe Ehrenberg (1943–2017)

Mexican conceptual artist Felipe Ehrenberg died of a heart attack on Tuesday, May 16, at a hospital in Morelos, Mexico, David Marcial Pérez of El País reports. The artist was seventy-three years old.

Born in Tlacopac, Mexico, in 1943, Ehrenberg was one of the country’s leading cultural figures during the 1960s and 1970s, a period of artistic, intellectual, and political oppression. The 1968 Tlatelolco massacre, the killing of hundreds of left-wing students by the Institutional Revolutionary Party–led government, prompted the artist to relocate his family to England. During the six years he spent there, he and his wife, Martha Hellion, and artist David Mayor cofounded Beau Geste Press, which regularly published books and journals written by artists associated with the Fluxus movement. The Jumex Musuem recently staged a retrospective dedicated to the press’s output. “It was a time of questioning,” Ehrenberg said. “We were against speculative art: the art object did not have to be a work of art.”

In 1974, Ehrenberg returned to Mexico and began creating sociopolitical art. He also joined the los grupos movement, worked as a professor at the Universidad Veracruzana, and was the recipient of Fulbright and Guggenheim scholarships. From 2001 to 2006 he served as the cultural attaché, a diplomat that promotes Mexican culture, to Brazil. For many years, the artist lived in Tepito, and was involved in various reconstruction efforts after an earthquake struck the area in 1985.

In the September 2008 issue of Artforum, Jessica Berlanga Taylor reviewed the artist’s first formal retrospective, “Manchuria: Peripheral Vision” (2008), at the Museo de Arte Moderno Mexico. She wrote: “Ehrenberg’s rich iconography moves between cultures. When interviewed, the artist emphasized urban life in Mexico City as crucial to his work. He specifically drew attention to uniquely local ways of installing markets, display windows, and religious offerings as well as Mexican handicraft, popular culture, and the region’s comic/erotic approach to death.” LESS

Abby Bangser will be leaving her post as the artistic director of the Frieze art fairs in the Americas and Asia for a recently created post at the New York Dia Foundation as its deputy director of strategic initiatives. With Frieze, Bangser developed relationships between institutions, galleries, and collectors in Asia and the Americas, in addition to organizing Frieze’s various talks and curated gallery sections. Bangser’s new position will “advance the strategic priorities of the institution and serve as the main liaison for Dia’s sites around the United States and beyond,” according to the institution. Dia’s director, Jessica Morgan, said, “As Dia evolves, the need for strategic planning and focused partnerships becomes even more critical to support our mission.”

“I have long admired Dia’s collection, programs, and unique role as a steward for the constellation of sites it maintains in New York, the American West, and internationally. Jessica Morgan's arrival as Director in 2015 marked the beginning of a new era for Dia. I am very excited to work with her, the board of trustees, the senior management team, and the talented staff to contribute to Dia’s dynamic future,” said Bangser.

Robin Bell, an artist based in Washington, DC, projected various phrases on the facade of the Trump International Hotel—such as “Emoluments welcome” and “Pay Trump bribes here”—as an act of protest, states Nick Visser of the Huffington Post.

Bell wanted his work to highlight just one of the countless improprieties—and potential illegalities—Trump has been accused of since entering the White House. At one point during the projection, the entirety of the US Constitution’s Emoluments Clause was displayed on the building, which states that those holding office may not accept gifts from foreign governments (though legal experts aren’t entirely sure if Trump has indeed violated the clause). The hotel, just minutes away from the White House, is a popular with international diplomats.

Bell’s work went up near 10PM last night and was shut down shortly thereafter by hotel security. Staff at the hotel chose not comment about the project.

Architect Renzo Piano has designed a new exhibition space for contemporary art on the five hundred-acre property of Château La Coste, a vineyard in the South of France. Philip Stevens of Designboom writes that the nearly 3,100-square-foot structure has been built almost twenty feet into the ground, yet receives a great deal of natural light. The main exhibition space is flanked by two cellars that store the vineyard’s renowned wines.

Currently on view in the space is photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto’s exhibition “The Sea and Mirror,” which runs until September 3, 2017. Piano is among a handful of architects—such as Jean Nouvel, Tadao Ando, and Frank Gehry—who’ve created buildings for Château La Coste.

ArtDaily writes that Katelyn D. Crawford, an assistant curator of American art at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, has been appointed the William Cary Hulsey curator of American Art at Alabama’s Birmingham Museum of Art. Crawford succeeds Graham C. Boettcher, who was made the Birmingham Museum’s deputy director in 2016. He will continue to serve the institution as the new James Milton and Sallie R. Johnson Deputy Director.

“Katelyn’s proven ability to create dynamic narratives among works of art and the intentionality with which she connects art to modern culture and sensibilities are impressive, and she will be a great asset to the BMA as we continue to adapt to meet the interests of our audiences,” said Gail Andrews, the R. Hugh Daniel director of the museum.

“I am delighted to join the Birmingham Museum of Art’s exceptional team. I admire the museum’s world-class collections, expansive programming, and commitment to the city of Birmingham. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to tell the story of American art in a city that so passionately supports its museum,” Crawford said.

Robin Pogrebin and Scott Reyburn of the New York Times report that last night’s opening spring auction from Christie’s brought in a total of $289.2 million, more than double the amount of the house’s starting spring auction of last May, which totaled $141.5 million. More than three quarters of fifty-five lots were sold yesterday.

The works that took in the most money were a Constantin Brancusi head sculpture, La Muse Endormie (The Sleeping Muse), 1913, which sold for $57.4 million with fees, and Picasso’s Femme Assise, Robe Bleue (Seated Woman, Blue Dress), 1939, which was purchased for $45 million. The Brancusi, only one of six bronze works by the artist based on a piece done in white marble, was estimated to go for anywhere from $25 million to $35 million. The Picasso, a portrait of the artist’s lover Dora Maar, carried an estimate of $35 million.

Gareth Harris and Javier Pes report in the Art Newspaper that the Santiago-based Chilean architecture firm Elemental has won a competition to convert a former flour mill on the coast of Doha Bay, located east of the Museum of Islamic Art, into a new gallery for Qatar Museums.

The approximately 86,000 square foot Art Mill will be mainly comprised of gallery and exhibition space. The project will also include a conservation center and museum storage as well as education, conference, and event spaces. A spokeswoman for Qatar Museums declined to comment on the purpose of the new venue, and whether it will house Qatar’s Modern and contemporary art collection or host international loan exhibitions remains unclear.

Preservationists are alarmed and residents are up in arms over a proposal by the city of Moscow to demolish 4,500 apartment buildings around the city, according to a report by Sophia Kishkovsky in the Art Newspaper. An interactive map of the former Soviet Union’s Constructivist architecture, made by the website Constructivist Project in collaboration with London’s Blue Crow Media, went online a few days before the city of Moscow published a list of apartment buildings proposed for demolition as part of a plan to relocate up to 1.6 million residents. The plan has not been received well by the populace: Thousands turned out for a demonstration against it in Moscow yesterday, some carrying signs that read, “My house is my castle.”

Though the proposal has been described as an effort to upgrade residents from pre-fabricated mass housing built during Nikita Khrushchev’s era, citizens are afraid it will give free rein to developers keen on taking down any older building no matter its history or relevance to architectural heritage. Preservationists had already been fighting the city for years to save Constructivist complexes built in the early Soviet years before Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced what would equal a $62 billion housing plan, dubbed “renovatsiya,” earlier this year.

Aleksei Yemelianov, director of the Moscow city government’s department of cultural heritage, has promised that the main Constructivist housing complexes, including Dubrovka and Usachevka, would not be touched, and declared them to be “fascinating cultural sites.” The Pogodinskaya complex near Usachevka was torn down last year though, and several Constructivist buildings on Ulitsa Malaya Tulskaya are now on the proposed demolition list. Residents of buildings on the list do have the chance to vote on the plan, but critics protest that the vote is set up to favor demolition.

Luis Miret, dealer, curator, and longtime director of Galería Habana in Cuba, died Thursday, May 11, at the age of fifty-eight. Sean Kelly Gallery has confirmed his passing.

Miret has served as director of Galería Habana, the department of international relations at the National Council of Visual Arts, and the department of economics at the Fondo Cubano de Bienes Culturales.

“Miret’s life-long commitment to the arts and culture of his home country is largely responsible for the global recognition of contemporary Cuban art today,” Sean Kelly Gallery said in a statement.