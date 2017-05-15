Winners of 2017 National Medals for Library and Museum Service Announced

POSTED May 17, 2017

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced the recipients of this year’s national medals honoring museums and libraries for their service to the community. Out of the ten awardees, two were museums: the Aspen Art Museum in Colorado and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wisconsin.

“These institutions play a critical role as community catalysts and provide vital resources that drive economic development, foster community well-being, and spark neighborhood revitalization,” Kathryn K. Matthew, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, said. “We are proud of all ten museums and libraries and celebrate their ongoing commitment to their communities.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Washington, DC, this summer. StoryCorps—a national nonprofit dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of Americans—will visit each recipient to document stories from the community.

The 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service recipients are as follows:

Alaska Department of Education and Early Development (Alaska State Museums) (Juneau, Alaska)

Aspen Art Museum (Aspen, Colorado)

Cedar Rapids Public Library (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (Skokie, Illinois)

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum (Wausau, Wisconsin)

Long Beach Public Library (Long Beach, California)

Peralta Hacienda Historical Park (Oakland, California)

Richland Library (Columbia, South Carolina)

University of Minnesota Libraries (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Waterville Public Library (Waterville, Maine) LESS

May 17, 2017

As the UK’s June 8 general election approaches, the Labor Party has released a manifesto that promises to launch a Cultural Capital Fund that will administer $200 million annually over the next five years, Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports. The more than $1 billion budget for the arts, which will be administered by the Arts Council, aims to “to upgrade our existing cultural and creative infrastructure to be ready for the digital age.”

Published on Tuesday, May 16, the manifesto calls the arts a source of national pride and pledges to reverse funding cuts that have caused a number of arts institutions across the UK to close their doors or reduce services and staff members last year. The party claims it will ensure that museums which are free to the public can continue to grant free admission and will focus on increasing museums’ and galleries’ “income and viability.” It will also provide an additional $160 million for primary schools and plans to reevaluate curricula “to make sure arts are not sidelined from secondary education.”

The party also intends to work with trade unions and employers to create a set of pay guidelines and employment standards for the cultural sector in order to close the “value gap” between producers of creative content and the digital services that profit from its use.

May 16, 2017

Mexican conceptual artist Felipe Ehrenberg died of a heart attack on Tuesday, May 16, at a hospital in Morelos, Mexico, David Marcial Pérez of El País reports. The artist was seventy-three years old.

Born in Tlacopac, Mexico, in 1943, Ehrenberg was one of the country’s leading cultural figures during the 1960s and 1970s, a period of artistic, intellectual, and political oppression. The 1968 Tlatelolco massacre, in which hundreds of left-wing students were killed by the Institutional Revolutionary Party–led government, prompted the artist to relocate his family to England. During the six years he spent there, he and his wife, Martha Hellion, and artist David Mayor cofounded Beau Geste Press, which regularly published books and journals written by artists associated with the Fluxus movement. The Jumex Museum recently staged a retrospective dedicated to the press’s output. “It was a time of questioning,” Ehrenberg said. “We were against speculative art: The art object did not have to be a work of art.”

In 1974, Ehrenberg returned to Mexico and began creating sociopolitical art. He also joined the los grupos movement, worked as a professor at the Universidad Veracruzana, and received Fulbright and Guggenheim scholarships. From 2001 to 2006, he served as the cultural attaché, a diplomat who promotes Mexican culture, to Brazil. For many years, the artist lived in Tepito and was involved in various reconstruction efforts after an earthquake struck the area in 1985.

In the September 2008 issue of Artforum, Jessica Berlanga Taylor reviewed the artist’s first formal retrospective, “Manchuria: Peripheral Vision,” at the Museo de Arte Moderno Mexico. She writes: “Ehrenberg’s rich iconography moves between cultures. When interviewed, the artist emphasized urban life in Mexico City as crucial to his work. He specifically drew attention to uniquely local ways of installing markets, display windows, and religious offerings as well as Mexican handicraft, popular culture, and the region’s comic/erotic approach to death.” LESS

May 16, 2017

Abby Bangser will be leaving her post as the artistic director of the Frieze art fairs in the Americas and Asia for a recently created post at New York’s Dia Foundation. She will serve as Dia’s deputy director of strategic initiatives. With Frieze, Bangser developed relationships between institutions, galleries, and collectors in Asia and the Americas, in addition to organizing Frieze’s various talks and curated gallery sections. Bangser’s new position will “advance the strategic priorities of the institution and serve as the main liaison for Dia’s sites around the United States and beyond,” according to the institution. Dia’s director, Jessica Morgan, said, “As Dia evolves, the need for strategic planning and focused partnerships becomes even more critical to support our mission.”

“I have long admired Dia’s collection, programs, and unique role as a steward for the constellation of sites it maintains in New York, the American West, and internationally. Jessica Morgan’s arrival as Director in 2015 marked the beginning of a new era for Dia. I am very excited to work with her, the board of trustees, the senior management team, and the talented staff to contribute to Dia’s dynamic future,” said Bangser.

May 16, 2017

Robin Bell, an artist based in Washington, DC, projected various phrases—such as “Emoluments welcome” and “Pay Trump bribes here”—on the facade of the Trump International Hotel as an act of protest, states Nick Visser of the Huffington Post.

Bell wanted his work to highlight just one of the countless improprieties—and potential illegalities—Trump has been accused of since entering the White House. At one point during the projection, the entirety of the US Constitution’s Emoluments Clause was displayed on the building, stating that those holding office may not accept gifts from foreign governments (though legal experts aren’t entirely sure if Trump has indeed violated the clause). The hotel, just minutes away from the White House, is popular with international diplomats.

Bell’s work went up around 10 PM last night and was shut down shortly thereafter by hotel security. Staff at the hotel chose not comment about the project.

May 16, 2017

Architect Renzo Piano has designed a new exhibition space for contemporary art on the five-hundred-acre property of Château La Coste, a vineyard in the South of France. Philip Stevens of Designboom writes that the nearly 3,100-square-foot structure has been built almost twenty feet into the ground yet still receives a great deal of natural light. The main exhibition space is flanked by two cellars that store the vineyard’s renowned wines.

Currently on view in the space is photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto’s exhibition “The Sea and Mirror,” which runs until September 3, 2017. Piano is among a handful of architects—such as Jean Nouvel, Tadao Ando, and Frank Gehry—who have created buildings for Château La Coste.

May 16, 2017

ArtDaily writes that Katelyn D. Crawford, an assistant curator of American art at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, has been appointed the William Cary Hulsey Curator of American Art at Alabama’s Birmingham Museum of Art. Crawford succeeds Graham C. Boettcher, who was named the Birmingham Museum’s deputy director in 2016. He will continue to serve the institution as the new James Milton and Sallie R. Johnson Deputy Director.

“Katelyn’s proven ability to create dynamic narratives among works of art and the intentionality with which she connects art to modern culture and sensibilities are impressive, and she will be a great asset to the BMA as we continue to adapt to meet the interests of our audiences,” said Gail Andrews, the museum’s R. Hugh Daniel Director.

“I am delighted to join the Birmingham Museum of Art’s exceptional team. I admire the museum’s world-class collections, expansive programming, and commitment to the city of Birmingham. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to tell the story of American art in a city that so passionately supports its museum,” Crawford said.

May 16, 2017

Robin Pogrebin and Scott Reyburn of the New York Times report that last night’s opening spring auction at Christie’s brought in a total of $289.2 million, more than double the amount of the house’s starting spring auction last May, which totaled $141.5 million. More than three quarters of the fifty-five lots were sold yesterday.

The works that took in the most money were a Constantin Brancusi sculpture, La Muse Endormie (The Sleeping Muse), 1913, which sold for $57.4 million with fees, and Picasso’s Femme Assise, Robe Bleue (Seated Woman, Blue Dress), 1939, which was purchased for $45 million. The Brancusi, only one of six bronze works by the artist based on a piece done in white marble, was estimated to go for anywhere from $25 million to $35 million. The Picasso, a portrait of the artist’s lover Dora Maar, carried an estimate of $35 million.

May 15, 2017

Gareth Harris and Javier Pes report in the Art Newspaper that the Santiago-based architecture firm Elemental has won a competition to convert a former flour mill on the coast of Doha Bay, located to the east of the Museum of Islamic Art, into a new gallery for Qatar Museums.

The approximately 86,000-square-foot Art Mill will mainly comprise gallery and exhibition space, though the project will also include a conservation center and museum storage as well as education, conference, and event spaces. A spokeswoman for Qatar Museums declined to comment on the purpose of the new venue. Whether it will house Qatar’s modern and contemporary art collection or host international loan exhibitions remains unclear.