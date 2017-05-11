Françoise Nyssen Appointed as France’s New Minister of Culture

POSTED May 17, 2017

French president Emmanuel Macron, who was elected into office last week, has revealed his first government appointments, a range of officials from across the political spectrum. As minister of culture he selected publisher Françoise Nyssen, Astrid De Larminat reports in Le Figaro.

As CEO of French publishing house Éditions Actes Sud, Nyssen has never been involved with party politics before. Born in Belgium in 1951, Nyssen holds a degree in urban planning from the Institut Supérieur d’Urbanisme et de Rénovation Urbaine in Brussels and served as an official in the Architecture Department of the Belgian Ministry of the Environment and the Living Environment.

Nyssen first entered the publishing world in 1980, when she became a partner and CEO of the Cooperative d’Editions du Paradou. In 1987, she partnered with her father, Hubert Nyssen, to launch the Arles-based Actes Sud. She also created the Actes Sud bookshop with her husband, Jean-Paul Capitani. In 1991, she was awarded the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman of the Year Award. Nyssen was named Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters since 2008 and an Officer of the Order of the Legion of Honor since 2013.

May 17, 2017

Beatrice Susa, a thirty-six-year-old entrepreneur and supporter of contemporary art, died on May 10 after a long illness, Exibart reports.

A communications and graphics graduate from Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Susa became known, in 2005, for cofounding the Arte Laguna Prize with Laura Gallon. The international competition for contemporary art awards more than $7,500 to emerging artists working in the fields of painting, photography, sculpture, video art, performance, virtual art, land art, and beginning this year, digital graphics.

Along with her Arte Laguna Prize team, Gallon, Elena Bellio, Sara Tortato, and Alessandra Lazzarin, Susa worked with ninety-nine international partners and seventy-five jurors from sixteen countries to select the honorees. Since it was established, the prize has reviewed submissions by 42,000 artists from 120 countries.

May 17, 2017

The Cincinnati Art Museum announced that it has received a landmark gift from longtime supporters Carl and Alice Bimel. The couple bequeathed $11.75 million to the museum to establish the Alice Bimel Endowment for Asian Art, which will expand its collection of art from South Asia, Iran, and Afghanistan.

“The Bimels’ act of immense generosity will advance a key area of study that is immeasurably important and highly relevant in contemporary society,” said director Cameron Kitchin. “The Bimels gave countless volunteer hours, support and collections while they were with us. Now they add their vision to the future.”

Alice was a Cincinnati Art Museum volunteer for more than forty years, and was a member of the first docent class in 1960. In 1972, she was the first woman named to the museum’s board of trustees. She was also one of the principal volunteers assisting with the museum’s fundraising efforts before the development department was established in the fall of 1981. Alice died in 2008. In 2004, the Cincinnati Art Museum dedicated its courtyard to Alice in recognition of a major gift, and in 2006, Alice was awarded the Cincinnati Art Museum’s George Rieveschl Medal for Distinguished Service. Carl died in 2013. Among the artworks the couple gifted to the museum were a ninth century carved stone pillar from the Pala dynasty depicting a Serpent King and Queen and eighteenth- and nineteenth-century Indian paintings created at the royal Hindu courts of Rajasthan and the Punjab Hills.

May 17, 2017

Chuck Davis, the dancer and choreographer who was a luminary of African dance in the US, died last Sunday according to a report by Margalit Fox in the New York Times. His work involved recreating traditional dances from throughout the African world as well as contemporary choreography fusing African traditions with modern dance. He was the founder and longtime artistic director of DanceAfrica, a festival held each Memorial Day weekend at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Created in 1977, the festival is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this month and is a multiday celebration that presents dancers and musicians from the United States, Africa, and the diaspora, along with an outdoor bazaar selling African food and handicrafts. It has since been staged in other cities throughout the United States. Davis also founded the African American Dance Ensemble Durham in the early 1980s, and served as its director until 2015. In North Carolina, his company performed in schools, prisons, and nursing homes, as well as on concert stages.

Born as Charles Rudolph Davis in 1937 in North Carolina, he entered a Navy R.O.T.C. program in high school, training as a medical corpsman. After completing his naval service in the late 1950s, he worked in a Washington, DC-area hospital and intended to enroll in nursing school but he also he enrolled in dance classes at a local studio; he later studied a broad array of dance traditions at Howard University. He joined a small troupe, La Dalemo Trio, which performed in nightclubs around DC. In 1963, the day after he attended Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, the Nigerian-born drummer Babatunde Olatunji saw Davis dance and invited him to join his music and dance troupe in New York. There he studied with choreographers Martha Graham, Katherine Dunham, Arthur Mitchell, Alvin Ailey, and José Limón.

It was seeing a troupe from Sierra Leone perform at the 1964 New York World’s Fair in Queens, however, that motivated him to research African dance traditions. After a brief time in the Colombian-American modern dancer Eleo Pomare’s company in the late 1960s, Davis formed the Chuck Davis Dance Company in New York. He won two Bessie Awards throughout his life, and in 1999, the Dance Heritage Coalition chose Davis as one of the country’s hundred “irreplaceable dance treasures.” In 2016, the Brooklyn Academy of Music created an annual award in his honor: the Chuck Davis Emerging Choreographer Fellowship. Davis retired as DanceAfrica’s artistic director after the 2015 festival and was succeeded by Abdel R. Salaam.

Davis often said, “As long as you’re dancing together, you have no time for hatred.”

May 17, 2017

William Grimes reports in the New York Times that Lee Hall, an abstract painter who also authored the controversial 1993 biography Elaine and Bill: Portrait of a Marriage about Elaine and William de Kooning, has died. She was born in 1934 in Lexington, North Carolina, and enrolled in the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she studied with the abstract painter John Opper, and in 1955, earned a bachelor of fine arts degree. Hall went on to receive a master’s degree in art education at New York University in 1959, and a doctorate in creative arts in 1965. She also did postdoctoral work at the Warburg Institute in London.

In 1965, Hall was named head of the art department at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, and she later served as president of the Rhode Island School of Design in the 1970s and 1980s. Hall was appointed in 1975 and was tasked with pulling the school out of a fiscal crisis. Her tenure was notable for ending the practice of deficit spending and increasing enrollment, though this did not win her much admiration among the faculty. They responded to her efforts by organizing a union drive and, in early 1983, going on strike. Teachers even collected quarters to buy Hall a one-way ticket back to New York. She eventually left the school later that year and took a senior executive position at the Academy for Educational Development in New York, a nonprofit group that organized educational, health, and economic programs for underprivileged students in the United States and abroad. During this time, she also showed at the legendary Betty Parsons Gallery in New York. After Parsons died in 1982, Hall wrote her biography, which was published in 1991 as Betty Parsons: Artist, Dealer, Collector. She also stopped showing her work after the Betty Parsons Gallery closed, soon after Parsons’s death.

Hall’s biography of the de Koonings, published in 1993, faced much criticism, with friends of the couple feeling betrayed. The book was largely based on extensive conversations with Elaine de Kooning, a close friend, and it offered details of heavy drinking and the casual affairs indulged in by both partners. The biography also credited Elaine’s promotion of her husband’s work as a major factor in his success. Other books Hall wrote included two monographs, Wallace Herndon Smith: Paintings (1987) and Abe Ajay (1990), and a political history of the fashion industry, Common Threads: A Parade of American Clothing (1992), as well as Athena: A Biography (1997), which took the Greek goddess as its subject.

May 17, 2017

Czech police are searching for the dissident Russian artist Oleg Vorotnikov, a member of the group known as Voina, saying he has “violated the commitments he made in court for not being taken into custody last year,” according to the Prague Monitor.

Vorotnikov and his fellow Voina members famously painted a phallus on a drawbridge facing Russia’s secret service headquarters in Saint Petersburg, and also overturned police cars. In turn, Russia brought charges against him and Leonid Nikolayev, another artist in the collaborative. Vorotnikov and his wife fled to the Czech Republic, which had initiated extradition proceedings and briefly detained him. He was then released after pledging in Czech courts neither to leave the country nor to evade extradition.

Now, apparently, his whereabouts are unknown. “He has failed to come to a questioning three times and he was not accessible at the address where he pledged to be in court,” Stepanka Zenklova—a spokeswoman for the Prague State Attorney’s Office—has reportedly said.

Five years ago, Voina members were notably named associate curators of the seventh Berlin Biennale; while reviewing the festival, Jakob Schillinger noted in Artforum’s Summer 2012 issue that “Voina lead an underground existence so as to be able to live up to a concept of art that includes burning police cars and painting a two-hundred-foot-long penis on the Liteyny drawbridge . . . . Voina’s work is most radically and, arguably, most successfully ‘exhibited’: Their appointment as associate curators has increased the visibility of their interventions and provided communication channels in the form of interviews, news coverage, and a statement within the biennial’s press package. Furthermore, Voina profit from the biennial’s financial resources and legal support, while continuing their practice within its original context and according to their customary method—without bothering to actually curate, let alone come to Berlin.” LESS

May 17, 2017

As the UK’s June 8 general election approaches, the Labor Party has released a manifesto that promises to launch a Cultural Capital Fund that will administer $200 million annually over the next five years, Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports. The more than $1 billion budget for the arts, which will be administered by the Arts Council, aims to “to upgrade our existing cultural and creative infrastructure to be ready for the digital age.”

Published on Tuesday, May 16, the manifesto calls the arts a source of national pride and pledges to reverse funding cuts that have caused a number of arts institutions across the UK to close their doors or reduce services and staff members last year. The party claims it will ensure that museums free to the public can continue to grant free admission and will focus on increasing museums’ and galleries’ “income and viability.” It will also provide an additional $160 million for primary schools and plans to reevaluate curricula “to make sure arts are not sidelined from secondary education.”

The party also intends to work with trade unions and employers to create a set of pay guidelines and employment standards for the cultural sector in order to close the “value gap” between producers of creative content and the digital services that profit from its use.

May 17, 2017

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced the recipients of this year’s national medals honoring museums and libraries for their service to the community. Out of the ten awardees, two were museums: the Aspen Art Museum in Colorado and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wisconsin.

“These institutions play a critical role as community catalysts and provide vital resources that drive economic development, foster community well-being, and spark neighborhood revitalization,” Kathryn K. Matthew, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, said. “We are proud of all ten museums and libraries and celebrate their ongoing commitment to their communities.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Washington, DC, this summer. StoryCorps—a national nonprofit dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of Americans—will visit each recipient to document stories from the community.

The 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service recipients are as follows:

Alaska Department of Education and Early Development (Alaska State Museums) (Juneau, Alaska)

Aspen Art Museum (Aspen, Colorado)

Cedar Rapids Public Library (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (Skokie, Illinois)

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum (Wausau, Wisconsin)

Long Beach Public Library (Long Beach, California)

Peralta Hacienda Historical Park (Oakland, California)

Richland Library (Columbia, South Carolina)

University of Minnesota Libraries (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Waterville Public Library (Waterville, Maine) LESS

May 16, 2017

Mexican conceptual artist Felipe Ehrenberg died of a heart attack on Tuesday, May 16, at a hospital in Morelos, Mexico, David Marcial Pérez of El País reports. The artist was seventy-three years old.

Born in Tlacopac, Mexico, in 1943, Ehrenberg was one of the country’s leading cultural figures during the 1960s and 1970s, a period of artistic, intellectual, and political oppression. The 1968 Tlatelolco massacre, in which hundreds of left-wing students were killed by the Institutional Revolutionary Party–led government, prompted the artist to relocate his family to England. During the six years he spent there, he and his wife, Martha Hellion, and artist David Mayor cofounded Beau Geste Press, which regularly published books and journals written by artists associated with the Fluxus movement. The Jumex Museum recently staged a retrospective dedicated to the press’s output. “It was a time of questioning,” Ehrenberg said. “We were against speculative art: The art object did not have to be a work of art.”

In 1974, Ehrenberg returned to Mexico and began creating sociopolitical art. He also joined the los grupos movement, worked as a professor at the Universidad Veracruzana, and received Fulbright and Guggenheim scholarships. From 2001 to 2006, he served as the cultural attaché, a diplomat who promotes Mexican culture, to Brazil. For many years, the artist lived in Tepito and was involved in various reconstruction efforts after an earthquake struck the area in 1985.