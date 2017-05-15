Inaugural Bangkok Biennale to Launch in November 2018

POSTED May 18, 2017

The first-ever Bangkok Biennale, spearheaded by former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Culture Apinan Poshyananda, will be held in the capital of Thailand from November 2018 to February 2019, Crystal Wu of ArtAsiaPacific reports. The Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation made the announcement at the Westin Europa & Regina Hotel in San Marco, Venice, on May 13, which coincided with the opening of the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale.

The theme of the exhibition, which will feature contemporary art from Asia, Europe, and the Pacific region, will be “Beyond Bliss.” Chief executive and artistic director Apinan Poshyananda said, “We live in the age of chaos, disruption . . . and violence. So the search for your bliss is up to the individual artist, who would interpret, as well as the visitors who come to Bangkok. We all want to find our own bliss.”

International advisors to the Biennale include Alexandra Munroe, senior curator of Asian art and senior advisor of global arts at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation; independent curator David Stuart Elliott; Eugene Tan, director of the National Gallery Singapore; Nanjo Fumio, director of Mori Art Museum; Nigel Hurst, chief executive of Saatchi Gallery in London; contemporary artist Rirkrit Tiravanija; and Sunjung Kim, director of Artsonje Center in Seoul. Among the venues hosting the exhibition are the Bangkok Art and Culture Center, Suan Lumpini Park, the historic East Asiatic Company building, and several ancient temples along the Chao Phraya River, including Wat Pho (Temple of Reclining Buddha), Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), and Wat Prayoon (Temple of Iron Fence).

May 18, 2017

Documentary photographer David Hurn has gifted approximately 1,500 of his own photographs, which span his sixty-year career, and 700 photographs from his private collection to Amgueddfa Cymru, National Museum Wales.

“This exceptional donation by David Hurn will raise the profile of Amgueddfa Cymru, National Museum Wales as an important centre for photography in the UK,” director general David Anderson said. “We know that photography appeals to our visitors and the exhibition in September launches the Museum’s first ever permanent gallery dedicated to photography.”

Hurn has amassed most of his private collection by swapping works with fellow photographers, including many of his Magnum colleagues. His diverse collection includes the work of leading twentieth- and twenty-first-century photographers such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Eve Arnold, Sergio Larrain, Bill Brandt, Martine Franck, Bruce Davidson, and Martin Parr, as well as emerging photographers such as Bieke Depoorter, Clementine Schneidermann, and Diana Marksman.

His own archive of work includes images made in Wales, England, Scotland, Ireland, Arizona, California, and New York as well as some of Hurn’s most celebrated photographs, such as Queen Charlotte’s Ball, Barbarella, and Grosvenor Square. National Museum Wales now has the largest holdings of Hurn’s work worldwide. Reflecting on his experiences at the museum, David Hurn said, “My earliest visual/cultural memories are visiting the museum when I must have been four or five. I remember the naughty statue—Rodin’s The Kiss, 1889—and cases full of stuff that people had donated. Well now I have the chance to repay, something of mine will be there forever, I feel very privileged.” LESS

May 18, 2017

At Christie’s post-war and contemporary art evening sale at Rockefeller Center in New York Wednesday night, the auction house netted $448.1 million, selling sixty-eight of its seventy-one lots. The sell-through rate by lot was 96 percent and the sale almost reached its high estimate of $462 million.

Dealer Larry Gagosian outbid other interested parties for Cy Twombly’s Leda and the Swan, 1962, the hot-ticket item of the night, which he acquired for $52.9 million. Other highlights of the sale include Francis Bacon’s Three Studies for a Portrait, 1963, which was bought by French collector Francis Lombrail for $51.8 million—the portrait was the first Bacon ever made of his lover George Dyer, a petty thief from London’s East End; Jean-Michel Basquiat’s La Hara, 1981, which sold for $31 million, exceeding its estimate of $22 to $28 million; and Andy Warhol’s Big Campbell’s Soup Can with Can Opener (Vegetable), 1962, which went for $25 million.

“If we needed a proof of the strength of the art market, we have it, and if we needed proof of the strength of Christie’s, we have it,” said Christie’s CEO Guillaume Cerutti at the press conference after the sale.

May 17, 2017

The Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, has announced that American art critic and historian Hal Foster was named the next A. W. Mellon Lecturer.

The six-part lecture series, “Positive Barbarism: Brutal Aesthetics in the Wake of World War II,” will explore how artists began again after the mass deaths of the war, the Holocaust, and the atomic bomb, and will explore the early work of artists such as Jean Dubuffet, Asger Jorn, Eduardo Paolozzi, and Claes Oldenburg.

Foster’s criticism focuses on the role of the avant-garde within postmodernism. In 1983, he edited “The Anti-Aesthetic: Essays on Postmodern Culture,” a seminal text in postmodernism. Foster was educated at Princeton University, Columbia University, and the City University of New York. He taught at Cornell University from 1991 to 1997 and has been on the faculty at Princeton since 1997. In 1998, he received a Guggenheim Fellowship. Foster is also a regular contributor to Artforum. His essay “Real Fictions,” in the April 2017 issue of the magazine, questions how to grapple with criticism, art, and literature through the fluctuating position of “the real.”

Named for Andrew W. Mellon, founder of the National Gallery of Art, the lecture series was established in 1949, to recognize and present contemporary scholarship in the fine arts. Last year’s speaker, Alexander Nemerov, delivered the first lecture series dedicated to American Art, “The Forest: America in the 1830s.” “Positive Barbarism: Brutal Aesthetics in the Wake of World War II,” will be held in the East Building Auditorium at the National Gallery of Art on April 8, 15, 22, and 29, and May 6 and 13, 2018 at 2:00 PM. LESS

May 17, 2017

French president Emmanuel Macron, who was elected into office last week, has revealed his first government appointments, a range of officials from across the political spectrum. As minister of culture he selected publisher Françoise Nyssen, Astrid De Larminat reports in Le Figaro.

As CEO of French publishing house Éditions Actes Sud, Nyssen has never been involved with party politics before. Born in Belgium in 1951, Nyssen holds a degree in urban planning from the Institut Supérieur d’Urbanisme et de Rénovation Urbaine in Brussels and served as an official in the Architecture Department of the Belgian Ministry of the Environment and the Living Environment.

Nyssen first entered the publishing world in 1980, when she became a partner and CEO of the Cooperative d’Editions du Paradou. In 1987, she partnered with her father, Hubert Nyssen, to launch the Arles-based Actes Sud. She also created the Actes Sud bookshop with her husband, Jean-Paul Capitani. In 1991, she was awarded the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman of the Year Award. Nyssen was named Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters since 2008 and an Officer of the Order of the Legion of Honor since 2013.

May 17, 2017

Beatrice Susa, a thirty-six-year-old entrepreneur and supporter of contemporary art, died on May 10 after a long illness, Exibart reports.

A communications and graphics graduate from Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Susa became known, in 2005, for cofounding the Arte Laguna Prize with Laura Gallon. The international competition for contemporary art awards more than $7,500 to emerging artists working in the fields of painting, photography, sculpture, video art, performance, virtual art, land art, and beginning this year, digital graphics.

Along with her Arte Laguna Prize team, Gallon, Elena Bellio, Sara Tortato, and Alessandra Lazzarin, Susa worked with ninety-nine international partners and seventy-five jurors from sixteen countries to select the honorees. Since it was established, the prize has reviewed submissions by 42,000 artists from 120 countries.

May 17, 2017

The Cincinnati Art Museum announced that it has received a landmark gift from longtime supporters Carl and Alice Bimel. The couple bequeathed $11.75 million to the museum to establish the Alice Bimel Endowment for Asian Art, which will expand its collection of art from South Asia, Iran, and Afghanistan.

“The Bimels’ act of immense generosity will advance a key area of study that is immeasurably important and highly relevant in contemporary society,” said director Cameron Kitchin. “The Bimels gave countless volunteer hours, support and collections while they were with us. Now they add their vision to the future.”

Alice was a Cincinnati Art Museum volunteer for more than forty years, and was a member of the first docent class in 1960. In 1972, she was the first woman named to the museum’s board of trustees. She was also one of the principal volunteers assisting with the museum’s fundraising efforts before the development department was established in the fall of 1981. Alice died in 2008. In 2004, the Cincinnati Art Museum dedicated its courtyard to Alice in recognition of a major gift, and in 2006, Alice was awarded the Cincinnati Art Museum’s George Rieveschl Medal for Distinguished Service. Carl died in 2013. Among the artworks the couple gifted to the museum were a ninth century carved stone pillar from the Pala dynasty depicting a Serpent King and Queen and eighteenth- and nineteenth-century Indian paintings created at the royal Hindu courts of Rajasthan and the Punjab Hills.

May 17, 2017

Chuck Davis, the dancer and choreographer who was a luminary of African dance in the US, died last Sunday according to a report by Margalit Fox in the New York Times. His work involved recreating traditional dances from throughout the African world as well as contemporary choreography fusing African traditions with modern dance. He was the founder and longtime artistic director of DanceAfrica, a festival held each Memorial Day weekend at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Created in 1977, the festival is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this month and is a multiday celebration that presents dancers and musicians from the United States, Africa, and the diaspora, along with an outdoor bazaar selling African food and handicrafts. It has since been staged in other cities throughout the United States. Davis also founded the African American Dance Ensemble Durham in the early 1980s, and served as its director until 2015. In North Carolina, his company performed in schools, prisons, and nursing homes, as well as on concert stages.

Born as Charles Rudolph Davis in 1937 in North Carolina, he entered a Navy R.O.T.C. program in high school, training as a medical corpsman. After completing his naval service in the late 1950s, he worked in a Washington, DC-area hospital and intended to enroll in nursing school but he also he enrolled in dance classes at a local studio; he later studied a broad array of dance traditions at Howard University. He joined a small troupe, La Dalemo Trio, which performed in nightclubs around DC. In 1963, the day after he attended Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, the Nigerian-born drummer Babatunde Olatunji saw Davis dance and invited him to join his music and dance troupe in New York. There he studied with choreographers Martha Graham, Katherine Dunham, Arthur Mitchell, Alvin Ailey, and José Limón.

It was seeing a troupe from Sierra Leone perform at the 1964 New York World’s Fair in Queens, however, that motivated him to research African dance traditions. After a brief time in the Colombian-American modern dancer Eleo Pomare’s company in the late 1960s, Davis formed the Chuck Davis Dance Company in New York. He won two Bessie Awards throughout his life, and in 1999, the Dance Heritage Coalition chose Davis as one of the country’s hundred “irreplaceable dance treasures.” In 2016, the Brooklyn Academy of Music created an annual award in his honor: the Chuck Davis Emerging Choreographer Fellowship. Davis retired as DanceAfrica’s artistic director after the 2015 festival and was succeeded by Abdel R. Salaam.

Davis often said, “As long as you’re dancing together, you have no time for hatred.”

May 17, 2017

William Grimes reports in the New York Times that Lee Hall, an abstract painter who also authored the controversial 1993 biography Elaine and Bill: Portrait of a Marriage about Elaine and William de Kooning, has died. She was born in 1934 in Lexington, North Carolina, and enrolled in the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she studied with the abstract painter John Opper, and in 1955, earned a bachelor of fine arts degree. Hall went on to receive a master’s degree in art education at New York University in 1959, and a doctorate in creative arts in 1965. She also did postdoctoral work at the Warburg Institute in London.

In 1965, Hall was named head of the art department at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, and she later served as president of the Rhode Island School of Design in the 1970s and 1980s. Hall was appointed in 1975 and was tasked with pulling the school out of a fiscal crisis. Her tenure was notable for ending the practice of deficit spending and increasing enrollment, though this did not win her much admiration among the faculty. They responded to her efforts by organizing a union drive and, in early 1983, going on strike. Teachers even collected quarters to buy Hall a one-way ticket back to New York. She eventually left the school later that year and took a senior executive position at the Academy for Educational Development in New York, a nonprofit group that organized educational, health, and economic programs for underprivileged students in the United States and abroad. During this time, she also showed at the legendary Betty Parsons Gallery in New York. After Parsons died in 1982, Hall wrote her biography, which was published in 1991 as Betty Parsons: Artist, Dealer, Collector. She also stopped showing her work after the Betty Parsons Gallery closed, soon after Parsons’s death.

Hall’s biography of the de Koonings, published in 1993, faced much criticism, with friends of the couple feeling betrayed. The book was largely based on extensive conversations with Elaine de Kooning, a close friend, and it offered details of heavy drinking and the casual affairs indulged in by both partners. The biography also credited Elaine’s promotion of her husband’s work as a major factor in his success. Other books Hall wrote included two monographs, Wallace Herndon Smith: Paintings (1987) and Abe Ajay (1990), and a political history of the fashion industry, Common Threads: A Parade of American Clothing (1992), as well as Athena: A Biography (1997), which took the Greek goddess as its subject.