Dana Lixenberg Wins Deutsche Börse Photography Prize

POSTED May 19, 2017

Dutch photographer Dana Lixenberg has won the twentieth edition of the Deutsche Börse Foundation Photography Prize for her project “Imperial Courts, 1993–2015,” a portrait series of residents of the social housing project in Watts, Los Angeles, which she first visited after the 1992 race riots. The 2017 winner was announced at an award ceremony at the Photographers’ Gallery in London. Lixenberg will also receive a nearly $40,000 prize.

“Lixenberg’s work is simultaneously understated and emphatic, reflecting a cool sobriety, which allows her subjects to own the gaze and their contexts without sentimentality or grandiosity,” Brett Rogers, the director of the Photographers’ Gallery in London and jury chair, said.

The New York and Amsterdam-based artist is known for pursuing long term projects that focus on individuals and communities on the margins of society. Lixenberg began photographing the Imperial Courts in 1993 and continued to document the neighborhood for the next twenty-two years. A photo essay of her earliest portraits from the project was first published in the November 1993 edition of Vibe magazine, and after producing work for more than two decades, her photo book “Imperial Courts, 1993–2015,” was published by Roma Publications in 2015.

The jury comprised curators Susan Bright and Karolina Lewandowska, artist Pieter Hugo, and the director of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation, Anne-Marie Beckmann. Lixenberg’s work will be on display along with the shortlisted artists’, Sophie Calle, Awoiska van der Molen, and Taiyo Onorato & Nico Krebs, at the Photographers’ Gallery until June 11, after which it will travel to the MMK in Frankfurt and the Aperture Foundation in New York. LESS

May 19, 2017

The Pasadena Museum of California Art has announced that Susana Bautista was named its new executive director. She will succeed interim executive director Jay Belloli, who said, “I have every confidence that Susana will sustain the PMCA's continued expansion of its educational and outreach efforts and further demonstrate her leadership within the Pasadena community.”

Bautista has more than twenty-five years of experience working in the cultural sector. Over the course of her career she’s served as executive director of the Mexican Cultural Institute of Los Angeles; interim deputy director and director of engagement at USC Pacific Asia Museum; and as editorial director of LatinArt.com.

“Having lived in Pasadena for most of my life, I have seen the major contributions the PMCA has made to the Pasadena community as well as those of Los Angeles and California,” Bautista said. “The museum has filled a void in the study and presentation of California art, and as we approach this momentous fifteenth anniversary of the museum, I consider it a privilege to be able to uphold the PMCA’s mission and to ensure that the longstanding tradition of innovative research and exhibitions, as well as engaging educational and outreach programming, continues for the next fifteen years and beyond.

May 19, 2017

Phillips Twentieth Century and Contemporary Art Evening sale in midtown Manhattan on Thursday night netted $110.3 million, more than doubling what it brought in last year. All thirty-seven of the auction’s lots sold.

Peter Doig’s, Rosedale, 1991—a painting of a house in the woods—led the sale, hammering down to Phillips deputy chairman Svetlana Marich, who was bidding for a client that was on the phone, for $28.8 million. Most of the works reached or surpassed their estimates.

The second highest lot, Willem de Kooning’s Untitled II, 1980, sold for $13.1 million. Among other highlights of the sale include Roy Lichtenstein’s sculpture Woman: Sunlight, Moonlight, 1996, which brought in $10.3 million, and Nicole Eisenman’s Winter Solstice 2012 Dinner Party, 2009, which reached $670,000, exceeding its high estimate of $150,000.

Three lots had been withdrawn from the sale a Calder, which the house believed would bring in $800,000, a Mark Grotjahn, with an estimate of $1 million, and Gerhard Richter’s Abstraktes Bild (811-1), 1994, which had been expected to sell for between $15 million and $20 million. LESS

May 19, 2017

At Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Evening auction on Thursday night, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting Untitled, 1982, became the sixth most expensive work ever sold at auction, selling for $110.5 million, far exceeding its estimate of $60 million. The canvas of a skull was the first work produced since 1980 to make more than $100 million.

“He’s now in the same league as Francis Bacon and Pablo Picasso,” dealer Jeffrey Deitch told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. The acrylic, spray paint, and oil stick work was hammered down to Yaki Terase, the head of Japanese business development for the auction house’s Hong Kong team, who placed the winning bid while on the phone with collector Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese businessman and founder of a founder of the Tokyo Contemporary Art Foundation. Maezawa bought a Basquiat work last year for $57.3 million.

Totaling $319.2 million, the auction saw lively bidding, resulting in 96 percent of its lots sold. Kicking off the sale was Jonas Wood’s Black Still Life, 2012, which brought $1.2 million, wildly exceeding its $250,000 low estimate. Among the other highlights of the night were Roy Lichtenstein’s Nude Sunbathing, 1995, which brought in $24 million; and Gerhard Richter’s Abstraktes Bild, 1991, which reached $15.4 million; as well as Cy Twombly’s Silex Scintillans, 1981, which sold for $8.3 million, and Agnes Martin’s Untitled #13, 1980, which netted $8.1 million, both exceeding their high estimates.

May 18, 2017

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced today that it will grant $1.87 million in funding to help twelve art museums use technology to immerse visitors in art.

These museums will use a range of tools—from chatbots to augmented reality apps and leading-edge digital projection—to engage new audiences. The awardees include the Akron Art Museum; the Barnes Foundation; Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh; Detroit Institute of Arts; Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami; the Minneapolis Institute of Art; the Mint Museum, the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon, Georgia; the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; the New Museum; the Pérez Art Museum Miami; and the Vizcaya Museums and Gardens in Miami.

“The arts inspire us, challenge us, and connect us to each other and where we live. People want those experiences to be personalized, interactive and shareable, just as they experience their daily lives,” said Alberto Ibargüen, president of the Knight Foundation. “We support arts institutions that are willing to lead and seize the opportunities tech offers to engage visitors, patrons, and audiences.”

A complete list of the museums and their projects are as follows:

Akron Art Museum

Awarded $173,329 to explore new ways to give visitors insights into its collection by connecting them directly to curators and other museum professionals. The project will begin with an in-person experiment called “The Curator Is In,” which will inform the museum’s digital strategy. The Barnes Foundation

Awarded $155,000 to create new ways to browse the foundation’s online collection by visual characteristics such as light, shape, and color. While most online databases of art require searching for terms such as artists’ names or artwork titles, this will allow everyday users to engage with the collection in a fashion similar to the original organizing principle of museum founder Albert C. Barnes. Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh

Awarded $150,000 to develop and deploy a new mobile experience that eliminates the friction associated with traditional apps by infiltrating the most-used, system-level app on mobile devices: native messaging. The Innovation Studio will create an SMS chatbot that will interact with users in fun, knowledgeable, and delightful ways whether they are in or outside the museum’s walls. Detroit Institute of Arts

Awarded $150,000 to expand a pilot that enables visitors to explore the collection on a deeper level through augmented reality and 3-D animations. Called Lumin and built on Google Tango, the project will enable visitors to more deeply explore the creation of Diego Rivera’s murals at the institute, the brushstrokes of Vincent Van Gogh, and how human eyes process color in Georges Seurat’s works. Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Awarded $200,000 to help the museum engage its visitors and community through digital media as it opens its first permanent facility in the Miami Design District later this year. A focal point of the program will be the creation of video content that enriches the museum experience and expands the museum’s reach beyond its physical walls. Minneapolis Institute of Art

Awarded $148,800 to improve the museum’s digital storytelling platform, which provides an in-depth look at pieces in the collection by adding new features and making it easier for organizations across the country to use. The Mint Museum

Awarded $150,000 to bring more people to the museum by creating a welcoming, interactive staircase and public art installation that uses light and sound to become a must-see, must-hear, must-climb destination. Museum of Arts and Sciences

Awarded $100,000 to create more immersive film experiences by launching the FullDome Festival, in partnership with the Macon Film Festival. The event will highlight works created specifically for the museum’s leading-edge digital planetarium. Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Awarded $150,000 to engage more people in contemporary art by developing a digital scavenger hunt that encourages museum visitors to locate artworks in its galleries by written texts that describe them. The project builds on the museum’s Coyote project, which makes images more accessible to people who are blind or visually impaired through text descriptions. New Museum

Awarded $250,000 to accelerate the development of technology that engages museum visitors by creating a museum technology track at NEW Inc., the incubator and professional development program created by the New Museum. Pérez Art Museum Miami

Awarded $150,000 to help visitors more deeply engage with the collection and architecture through an augmented reality app that will feature multimedia content to include explainer videos, an interactive map, and sharable content. Vizcaya Museums and Gardens

Awarded $100,000 to enhance the visitor experience by using 3-D-modeling and printing to allow visitors to explore spaces of this National Historic Landmark that are not accessible to the public. Those spaces include Vizcaya’s Barge, a partly submerged breakwater decorated with mythical sculptures, and the swimming pool grotto, which has a ceiling depicting an elaborate undersea scene. LESS

May 18, 2017

This year’s recipients of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, an unrestricted prize of $75,000 given annually to five risk-taking mid-career artists working in the fields of dance, film/video, music, theater, and the visual arts, are choreographer luciana achugar, composer Eve Beglarian, theater director Daniel Fish, artist Amy Franceschini, and video artist Kerry Tribe.

Known for her durational events and environments designed to bring performers and spectators into a more intimate relationship, achugar is a Brooklyn-based artist from Uruguay who often challenges power structures and explores the human body in her works.

Often characterized as a post-Minimalist, Beglarian is currently working on a project titled Lighten Up, an eighty-minute concert inspired by the life and work of Houston’s Flower Man and other visionary visual artists in America, which will premiere in 2018. Among her other recent projects is A Book of Days, for which she composed a new work everyday for a year.

Fish revisits classical works such as Anton Chekhov, William Shakespeare, and Sam Shepard, and continually questions what theater might be. His revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! in 2015 was widely praised for confronting issues of violence and justice. Franceschini is a founder of Futurefarmers, a collective of international artists, scientists, farmers, designers, architects, and engineers. Through radio, performance, workshops, events, and sculpture, she invites people to reconsider their relationship to nature. Her projects include conceiving an urban agriculture program for San Francisco based on WW II Victory Gardens and taking part in a yearlong voyage carrying seeds of ancient grains on a sailboat traveling from Oslo to Istanbul. Tribe, who lives and works in Los Angeles, frequently examines the themes of memory, time, and the ethics of representation through a wide range of media including multichannel videos, 16-mm films, installations, sculpture, performance, and photography. Her subjects have ranged from an urban river, aphasia, and a butterfly’s wing to a man with a twenty second memory, the night sky, and her senile grandfather. Now in its twenty-third year, the Herb Alpert Award has recognized 115 artists and given out more than $7 million since it first launched in 1995. A celebratory lunch honoring the artists will be hosted the Herb Alpert Foundation offices in Santa Monica on Friday. LESS

May 18, 2017

Virginia Commonwealth University School of Arts announced today that Shawn Brixey will lead the institution as its new dean. Currently dean of the School of the Arts, Media, Performance, and Design at York University in Toronto, Brixey will take up the post on July 1.

“I am pleased to welcome Shawn Brixey to VCU as the new dean of our School of the Arts,” said VCU President Michael Rao. “In addition to being an accomplished artist, Shawn’s background as an educator, researcher, writer, and inventor makes him the perfect fit for our university. We all look forward to working with Shawn and are happy to have him as the leader of the nation’s number-one-ranked public school of the arts.”

Under Brixey’s leadership, the School of the Arts, Media, Performance, and Design at York University has repositioned its mission and focus toward collaborative, interdisciplinary, and technology-centered creative research. Previously, Brixey served as professor and the Floyd and Delores Jones Endowed Chair in Arts and Sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he cofounded and directed the Center for Digital Arts and Experimental Media, and a professor at the University of California Berkeley, where he established and served as the inaugural chair of the Digital Media Program, and was founding director of the Center for Digital Art and New Media Research (now the Berkeley Center for New Media).

“VCUarts is a truly path-breaking research community,” Brixey said. “I am honored by and excited about the opportunity to support its wonderful faculty and students. They are uniquely positioned to shape the frontiers of research and discovery at the boundaries of what the arts mean today, and how they will be inspired and lived tomorrow.” LESS

May 18, 2017

Independent curator, editor, and writer Nataša Petrešin-Bachelez has been appointed as the curator for Contour Biennale 9. Known as the Biennale of the Moving Image, the exhibition will take place across arts institutions and historic locations in Mechelen, Belgium, in 2019.

“For Contour Biennale 9, I propose a continuum of projects and events that will span across the next few years and address the current critical political and ecological moment through the lens of the particular urban, social, and political conditions of Mechelen,” Petrešin-Bachelez said. “Above all, topics such as ecological debt, environmental racism, decolonizing social relations, hope, care, and solidarity will represent not only the content within which to work, but also the material and technique of that work.”

Among Petrešin-Bachelez recent projects and exhibitions are

“Show Me the Archive and I Will Tell You Who is in Power” (2017) at Kiosk in Ghent; “Let’s Talk about the Weather” at the Sursock Museum (2016) in Beirut; and “Resilience,” the Seventh Triennial of Contemporary Art in Slovenia (2013).

Reflecting on her curatorial approach, Petrešin-Bachelez said that she draws from transformative events in her life such as the breakdown of Yugoslavia, where she was born, and the civil war that followed; learning about the Chernobyl catastrophe and its impact on ecology; and her work as a codirector of Les Laboratoires d’Aubervilliers in Aubervilliers, a suburb of Paris. She said, “I desire to think of artistic practice as a sustainable, socially responsible practice among citizens, rather than as an accumulation of marketable, product-oriented works. LESS

May 18, 2017

Documentary photographer David Hurn has gifted approximately 1,500 of his own photographs—which span his sixty-year career—and 700 photographs from his private collection to Amgueddfa Cymru, National Museum Wales.

“This exceptional donation by David Hurn will raise the profile of Amgueddfa Cymru, National Museum Wales as an important center for photography in the UK,” director general David Anderson said. “We know that photography appeals to our visitors and the exhibition in September launches the museum’s first ever permanent gallery dedicated to photography.”

Hurn has amassed most of his private collection by swapping works with fellow photographers, including many of his Magnum colleagues. His diverse collection includes the work of leading twentieth- and twenty-first-century photographers such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Eve Arnold, Sergio Larrain, Bill Brandt, Martine Franck, Bruce Davidson, and Martin Parr, as well as emerging photographers such as Bieke Depoorter, Clementine Schneidermann, and Diana Marksman.