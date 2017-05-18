 

POSTED May 19, 2017

Crystal Bridges Museum Establishes Fund for Education Initiatives with $15 Million Gift

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas announced today that it received a $15 million gift from the Windgate Charitable Foundation in support of education initiatives. The institution will use the donation to set up the Arts Endowed Fund, which will work towards identifying challenges that schools are facing today and developing arts-based initiatives to overcome them.

“The Windgate Foundation has been visionary in advancing education through the arts,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Crystal Bridges. “We are honored to receive this generous gift that allows us to address learning outcomes through innovative approaches. This fund is precedent-setting in drawing upon art museums’ unique resources as a catalyst for change.”

An advisory board was established to determine which issues the fund will address. It consists of Sarah Cunningham, executive director for research at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts and founding director of the Arts Research Institute; David A. Dik, national executive director of Young Audiences Arts for Learning; Jean Hendrickson, Oklahoma A+ Schools director emeritus; Sage Morgan-Hubbard, Ford W. Bell Fellow for Museums & P-12 Education at the American Alliance of Museums; Dr. Deborah B. Reeve, executive director of the National Art Education Association; Mario Rossero, senior vice president for education at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; Sherman Whites, director of education initiatives at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation; and Jane Best, director of the Arts Education Partnership and the board chair.

May 19, 2017

Dana Lixenberg Wins Deutsche Börse Photography Prize

Installation view of Dana Lixenberg’s “Imperial Courts, 1993–2015,” at Amsterdam’s Huis Marseille. Photo: Yoko Choy

Dutch photographer Dana Lixenberg has won the twentieth edition of the Deutsche Börse Foundation Photography Prize for her project “Imperial Courts, 1993–2015,” a portrait series of residents of the social housing project in Watts, Los Angeles, which she first visited after the 1992 race riots. The 2017 winner was announced at an award ceremony at the Photographers’ Gallery in London. Lixenberg will also receive a nearly $40,000 prize.

“Lixenberg’s work is simultaneously understated and emphatic, reflecting a cool sobriety, which allows her subjects to own the gaze and their contexts without sentimentality or grandiosity,” Brett Rogers, the director of the Photographers’ Gallery in London and jury chair, said.

The New York and Amsterdam-based artist is known for pursuing long term projects that focus on individuals and communities on the margins of society. Lixenberg began photographing the Imperial Courts in 1993 and continued to document the neighborhood for the next twenty-two years. A photo essay of her earliest portraits from the project was first published in the November 1993 edition of Vibe magazine, and after producing work for more than two decades, her photo book “Imperial Courts, 1993–2015,” was published by Roma Publications in 2015.

May 19, 2017

Pasadena Museum of California Art Appoints Susana Bautista Executive Director

Susana Bautista

The Pasadena Museum of California Art has announced that Susana Bautista was named its new executive director. She will succeed interim executive director Jay Belloli, who said, “I have every confidence that Susana will sustain the PMCA's continued expansion of its educational and outreach efforts and further demonstrate her leadership within the Pasadena community.”

Bautista has more than twenty-five years of experience working in the cultural sector. Over the course of her career she’s served as executive director of the Mexican Cultural Institute of Los Angeles; interim deputy director and director of engagement at USC Pacific Asia Museum; and as editorial director of LatinArt.com.

“Having lived in Pasadena for most of my life, I have seen the major contributions the PMCA has made to the Pasadena community as well as those of Los Angeles and California,” Bautista said. “The museum has filled a void in the study and presentation of California art, and as we approach this momentous fifteenth anniversary of the museum, I consider it a privilege to be able to uphold the PMCA’s mission and to ensure that the longstanding tradition of innovative research and exhibitions, as well as engaging educational and outreach programming, continues for the next fifteen years and beyond.

May 19, 2017

Phillips Contemporary Evening Auction Brings In $110.3 Million

Peter Doig, Rosedale, 1991.

Phillips Twentieth Century and Contemporary Art Evening sale in midtown Manhattan on Thursday night netted $110.3 million, more than doubling what it brought in last year. All thirty-seven of the auction’s lots sold.

Peter Doig’s, Rosedale, 1991—a painting of a house in the woods—led the sale, hammering down to Phillips deputy chairman Svetlana Marich, who was bidding for a client that was on the phone, for $28.8 million. Most of the works reached or surpassed their estimates.

The second highest lot, Willem de Kooning’s Untitled II, 1980, sold for $13.1 million. Among other highlights of the sale include Roy Lichtenstein’s sculpture Woman: Sunlight, Moonlight, 1996, which brought in $10.3 million, and Nicole Eisenman’s Winter Solstice 2012 Dinner Party, 2009, which reached $670,000, exceeding its high estimate of $150,000.

May 19, 2017

Netting $110.5 Million, Basquiat Painting Shatters Records at Sotheby’s

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Untitled, 1982. Photo: Sotheby’s

At Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Evening auction on Thursday night, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting Untitled, 1982, became the sixth most expensive work ever sold at auction, selling for $110.5 million, far exceeding its estimate of $60 million. The canvas of a skull was the first work produced since 1980 to make more than $100 million.

“He’s now in the same league as Francis Bacon and Pablo Picasso,” dealer Jeffrey Deitch told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. The acrylic, spray paint, and oil stick work was hammered down to Yaki Terase, the head of Japanese business development for the auction house’s Hong Kong team, who placed the winning bid while on the phone with collector Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese businessman and founder of a founder of the Tokyo Contemporary Art Foundation. Maezawa bought a Basquiat work last year for $57.3 million.

Totaling $319.2 million, the auction saw lively bidding, resulting in 96 percent of its lots sold. Kicking off the sale was Jonas Wood’s Black Still Life, 2012, which brought $1.2 million, wildly exceeding its $250,000 low estimate. Among the other highlights of the night were Roy Lichtenstein’s Nude Sunbathing, 1995, which brought in $24 million; and Gerhard Richter’s Abstraktes Bild, 1991, which reached $15.4 million; as well as Cy Twombly’s Silex Scintillans, 1981, which sold for $8.3 million, and Agnes Martin’s Untitled #13, 1980, which netted $8.1 million, both exceeding their high estimates.

May 18, 2017

Knight Foundation Awards $1.87 Million for Digital Museum Projects

The New Museum in New York

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced today that it will grant $1.87 million in funding to help twelve art museums use technology to immerse visitors in art.

These museums will use a range of tools—from chatbots to augmented reality apps and leading-edge digital projection—to engage new audiences. The awardees include the Akron Art Museum; the Barnes Foundation; Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh; Detroit Institute of Arts; Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami; the Minneapolis Institute of Art; the Mint Museum, the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon, Georgia; the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; the New Museum; the Pérez Art Museum Miami; and the Vizcaya Museums and Gardens in Miami.

“The arts inspire us, challenge us, and connect us to each other and where we live. People want those experiences to be personalized, interactive and shareable, just as they experience their daily lives,” said Alberto Ibargüen, president of the Knight Foundation. “We support arts institutions that are willing to lead and seize the opportunities tech offers to engage visitors, patrons, and audiences.”

A complete list of the museums and their projects are as follows:

May 18, 2017

Recipients of 2017 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Announced

Composer Eve Beglarian, artist Amy Franceschini, artist Kerry Tribe, choreographer and performer luciana achugar, and theater director Daniel Fish.

This year’s recipients of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, an unrestricted prize of $75,000 given annually to five risk-taking mid-career artists working in the fields of dance, film/video, music, theater, and the visual arts, are choreographer luciana achugar, composer Eve Beglarian, theater director Daniel Fish, artist Amy Franceschini, and video artist Kerry Tribe.

Known for her durational events and environments designed to bring performers and spectators into a more intimate relationship, achugar is a Brooklyn-based artist from Uruguay who often challenges power structures and explores the human body in her works.

Often characterized as a post-Minimalist, Beglarian is currently working on a project titled Lighten Up, an eighty-minute concert inspired by the life and work of Houston’s Flower Man and other visionary visual artists in America, which will premiere in 2018. Among her other recent projects is A Book of Days, for which she composed a new work everyday for a year.

May 18, 2017

Shawn Brixey Named Dean of Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of the Arts

Shawn Brixey

Virginia Commonwealth University School of Arts announced today that Shawn Brixey will lead the institution as its new dean. Currently dean of the School of the Arts, Media, Performance, and Design at York University in Toronto, Brixey will take up the post on July 1.

“I am pleased to welcome Shawn Brixey to VCU as the new dean of our School of the Arts,” said VCU President Michael Rao. “In addition to being an accomplished artist, Shawn’s background as an educator, researcher, writer, and inventor makes him the perfect fit for our university. We all look forward to working with Shawn and are happy to have him as the leader of the nation’s number-one-ranked public school of the arts.”

Under Brixey’s leadership, the School of the Arts, Media, Performance, and Design at York University has repositioned its mission and focus toward collaborative, interdisciplinary, and technology-centered creative research. Previously, Brixey served as professor and the Floyd and Delores Jones Endowed Chair in Arts and Sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he cofounded and directed the Center for Digital Arts and Experimental Media, and a professor at the University of California Berkeley, where he established and served as the inaugural chair of the Digital Media Program, and was founding director of the Center for Digital Art and New Media Research (now the Berkeley Center for New Media).

May 18, 2017

Nataša Petrešin-Bachelez to Curate Contour Biennale 9

Petrešin-Bachelez

Independent curator, editor, and writer Nataša Petrešin-Bachelez has been appointed as the curator for Contour Biennale 9. Known as the Biennale of the Moving Image, the exhibition will take place across arts institutions and historic locations in Mechelen, Belgium, in 2019.

“For Contour Biennale 9, I propose a continuum of projects and events that will span across the next few years and address the current critical political and ecological moment through the lens of the particular urban, social, and political conditions of Mechelen,” Petrešin-Bachelez said. “Above all, topics such as ecological debt, environmental racism, decolonizing social relations, hope, care, and solidarity will represent not only the content within which to work, but also the material and technique of that work.”

Among Petrešin-Bachelez recent projects and exhibitions are
“Show Me the Archive and I Will Tell You Who is in Power” (2017) at Kiosk in Ghent; “Let’s Talk about the Weather” at the Sursock Museum (2016) in Beirut; and “Resilience,” the Seventh Triennial of Contemporary Art in Slovenia (2013).

