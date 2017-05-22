Elmhurst Art Museum Executive Director Steps Down and Joins Sotheby’s Institute of Art

POSTED May 22, 2017

Jenny Gibbs will be stepping down from her post as head of the Elmhurst Art Museum in Illinois at the end of this summer to become director of the Sotheby’s Institute of Art’s graduate program in New York. Gibbs will maintain a position at EAM as consulting director of exhibitions and programs, and the EAM board of directors will announce a new executive director later this summer. She became the museum’s fourth executive director in 2014, during which time museum attendance doubled and donations increased 30% as Gibbs secured several major gifts and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Graham Foundation, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Among the exhibitions Gibbs organized included “David Wallace Haskins: Presence, Playboy Architecture: 1953 to 1979,” “Blow Up: Inflatable Contemporary Art,” “Kings & Queens: Pinball, Imagists and Chicago, Sense of Place,” and the current exhibition “The Human Touch: Selections from the RBC Wealth Management Collection.” Gibbs also led the ongoing restoration of Mies van der Rohe’s McCormick House, 1952, which is part of the institution’s collection, and expanded the museum’s exhibition space and public programs. In her new role as consulting director of exhibitions at EAM, she will continue to oversee the restoration of the McCormick House as well as such upcoming exhibitions as “Mies in Chicago,” curated by Barry Bergdoll, and a solo show of new work by Chicago artist Hebru Brantley, opening in Fall 2017.

Amah-Rose Abrams reports in the Art Newspaper that Kurt Schwitters’s last remaining Merz Barn, located in the Lake District of northern England, may be sold on the open market after Arts Council England (ACE) rejected a funding application for the site for the fourth time. The artists Ian Hunter and Celia Larner, who run and maintain the site as the charity the Littoral Arts Trust, believe it should be preserved and kept open to the public rather than sold, but are struggling with its upkeep due to a lack of funds.

After three rejections by the ACE, Hunter and Larner were formally invited to apply for another round of funding by the former ACE president Sir Peter Bazalgette. They were also paid approximately $44,000 to take part in an independent study regarding future funding, 45% of which they had to match. The ACE has supported the project over the years with about $312,000 in disbursements so far. Other funding has been repeatedly rejected though since the only completed interior wall of the Merz Barn—Schwitters worked there with the intention of transforming the whole building into a work of art—was removed in 1958 and placed in the Hatton Gallery in Newcastle upon Tyne due to risk of damage at its original location.

In 2016, after the barn was severely damaged during a storm, Hunter launched an appeal and raised about $84,000 for repairs. Galerie Gmurzynska, which hosted a Schwitters exhibition last summer, donated about $32,000 to the cause at the request of the late architect Zaha Hadid, while the rest was donated by local foundations and other international donors. At that time, the Littoral Arts Trust had no funding and was supporting the project through artists’ pensions and proceeds from the sale of one of the trust’s founder’s homes. Hunter and Larner are looking to draw the public’s attention to the Merz Barn and highlight its value as a cultural site by keeping it permanently open to visitors. The site used to be open from 10 AM until 5 PM when staffed, and visitors could call ahead to ensure entry.

Kurt Schwitters built two complete Merz Barns during his lifetime. The first was at his parents’ home in Hanover before he fled Nazi Germany in 1937 for Norway, where he then built a second one near Oslo before leaving when the Nazis invaded that country in 1940. Both locations were subsequently destroyed, the first in a bombing raid during the war and the second in a fire in 1950. His last iteration of the project is in Elterwater in England’s Lake District, where he lived until his death in 1948. LESS

The Dutch paper de Volkskrant reports that the Conceptual artist Stanley Brouwn has died. His death was confirmed by Konrad Fischer Galerie, which represented him in Düsseldorf and Berlin. Though he was recently featured in the Museum of Modern Art’s 2009 exhibition “In & Out of Amsterdam: Travels in Conceptual Art, 1960-1976,” Brouwn did not allow his work to be reproduced and is generally not well known. For most of his career, he also declined to give interviews or be photographed. He was born in 1935 in Suriname and moved to Amsterdam in 1957. As an example of the nature of his practice, he once decreed that all of the shoe stores in the capital of the Netherlands were his art, for a work in 1960.

A friend introduced him to the ZERO movement, founded by Heinz Mack and Otto Piene, and Brouwn’s first works, which he later destroyed, were transparent polythene bags filled with different sorts of odds and ends and hung from the ceiling. For another early piece he laid paper sheets on the street for an unsuspecting cyclist or pedestrian to create the work as they went over them. For his 1960s series “This Way Brouwn,” the artist would approach passersby and ask them to draw directions to a particular place on a piece of paper. He would then print on each drawing with a stamp that said “This way Brouwn.” Blank pages on which someone hadn’t drawn anything, because they didn’t know how to give the directions, were also considered works by the artist.

Brouwn taught at the Kunstakademie Hamburg for years, and had a major retrospective in 2005 at the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. He was also included in Documenta 5, 6, 7, and 11. For more on Brouwn, see Lisa Pasquariello’s review of his solo show in New York from the March 2006 issue of Artforum.

The Frick Collection is leading an international collaboration to transform art historical research by digitizing twenty-five million images of artworks for a new research platform. The Frick has teamed up with thirteen arts institutions to establish PHAROS Art Research Consortium, which plans to have seven million images available online by 2020.

PHAROS currently comprises the Bibliotheca Hertziana in Rome; Bildarchiv Foto in Marburg, Germany; the Courtauld Institute in London; Fondazione Federico Zeri in Bologna; Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles; I Tatti in Florence; Institut national d’histoire de l’art in Paris; Kunsthistorisches Institut in Florenz; National Gallery of Art, in Washington, DC; Paul Mellon Centre in London; RKD—Netherlands Institute for Art History at The Hague; the Warburg Institute in London; the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven; and the Frick Art Reference Library in New York.

“The Frick has always been at the vanguard of art historical research,” said director Ian Wardropper. “As early as 1922, Helen Clay Frick personally organized international photographic expeditions to record significant and rarely reproduced works of art, creating the first-ever public repository of its kind in the country. This documentation proved invaluable, especially at a time when most art history books were not widely available or heavily illustrated. Researchers today are accustomed to having online resources at their fingertips, and in order to ensure that our offerings remain relevant and accessible, they must be digitized and catalogued in a searchable central resource. It is our hope that this initiative will transform scholarship in the twenty-first century, by unlocking access to our collection and ones like it around the globe.”

The database will contain a range of works that have never before been published as well as supplemental material such as attribution information, provenance research, and exhibition and conservation histories. While PHAROS’s intended audience is scholars, everyone will be able to access the images. The project first launched in New York in 2013, when representatives of the fourteen institutions held a meeting that was sponsored by the Samuel H. Kress Foundation. In December 2016, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded a $1 million grant in support of the Frick’s efforts to provide online access to its photoarchive, which will now also benefit the database. “People expect everything to be online, but it takes forever,” Johannes Roell, the head of the photography collection of the Bibliotheca Hertziana told the New York Times. Adding that the initiative grew out of the institutions’ mission to make sure analog materials don’t disappear, Roell said, “We know how urgent this is. We’re living in a Wiki world. All younger art historians start their research online.” Similar initiatives include the Google Cultural Institute which is working with more than 1,000 institutions to make six million photos, videos, and manuscripts as well as virtual tours available on its Google Arts & Culture website. LESS

Jane South has been appointed chair of the Fine Arts Department within the School of Art at Pratt Institute in New York. She will assume the role on July 1, succeeding current chair Deborah Bright, who is stepping down to focus on her artistic practice and scholarship.

“Jane South has an impressive background in combining her leadership experience of Fine Arts programs in the US and Europe with her experience as a practicing artist whose work cuts across disciplines and reflects the intersectional nature of contemporary arts practice,” said Gerry Snyder, dean of the School of Art. “Her dynamic and collaborative approach will benefit the Fine Arts Department’s thriving community of students and faculty, and continue to expand the development and visibility of its undergraduate and graduate programs.”

South brings extensive experience as both an artist and educator to the position. She currently teaches in the Film, Animation, and Video Department at Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), where she has also taught sculpture, painting, and digital media. Previously, she served as head of sculpture at RISD; cocreative director of CoLAB, a summer performance laboratory offered by Brown University and RISD from 2015 to 2016; and associate director of Italy’s Siena Art Institute since 2011. South has also held visiting teaching positions and has been a visiting artist at a number of institutions including Pratt Institute, Williams College, the Maryland Institute College of Art, and Brandeis University.

“The creative, intellectual, and interdisciplinary strengths of Pratt Institute make it a tremendously exciting place to be,” said South. “It’s wonderful to return to Pratt, and I am very much looking forward to working together with students, staff, faculty, and technicians in the Fine Arts Department to further support and enhance its community, mission, and programs.” LESS

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas announced today that it received a $15 million gift from the Windgate Charitable Foundation in support of education initiatives. The institution will use the donation to set up the Arts Endowed Fund, which will work towards identifying challenges that schools are facing today and developing arts-based initiatives to overcome them.

“The Windgate Foundation has been visionary in advancing education through the arts,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Crystal Bridges. “We are honored to receive this generous gift that allows us to address learning outcomes through innovative approaches. This fund is precedent-setting in drawing upon art museums’ unique resources as a catalyst for change.”

An advisory board was established to determine which issues the fund will address. It consists of Sarah Cunningham, executive director for research at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts and founding director of the Arts Research Institute; David A. Dik, national executive director of Young Audiences Arts for Learning; Jean Hendrickson, Oklahoma A+ Schools director emeritus; Sage Morgan-Hubbard, Ford W. Bell Fellow for Museums & P-12 Education at the American Alliance of Museums; Dr. Deborah B. Reeve, executive director of the National Art Education Association; Mario Rossero, senior vice president for education at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; Sherman Whites, director of education initiatives at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation; and Jane Best, director of the Arts Education Partnership and the board chair.

During the inaugural meeting on May 10, the board decided on its first project, the School Partnership Program, a multi-year collaboration that looks at how the arts can support academic outcomes, and the impacts the arts and art museums can have upon social and emotional development. Over the next year, the program will collaborate with more than twenty schools and will focus on professional development for teachers and creating artist residencies. LESS

Dutch photographer Dana Lixenberg has won the twentieth edition of the Deutsche Börse Foundation Photography Prize for her project “Imperial Courts, 1993–2015,” a portrait series of residents of the social housing project in Watts, Los Angeles, which she first visited after the 1992 race riots. The 2017 winner was announced at an award ceremony at the Photographers’ Gallery in London. Lixenberg will also receive a nearly $40,000 prize.

“Lixenberg’s work is simultaneously understated and emphatic, reflecting a cool sobriety, which allows her subjects to own the gaze and their contexts without sentimentality or grandiosity,” Brett Rogers, the director of the Photographers’ Gallery in London and jury chair, said.

The New York and Amsterdam-based artist is known for pursuing long term projects that focus on individuals and communities on the margins of society. Lixenberg began photographing the Imperial Courts in 1993 and continued to document the neighborhood for the next twenty-two years. A photo essay of her earliest portraits from the project was first published in the November 1993 edition of Vibe magazine, and after producing work for more than two decades, her photo book “Imperial Courts, 1993–2015,” was published by Roma Publications in 2015.

The jury comprised curators Susan Bright and Karolina Lewandowska, artist Pieter Hugo, and the director of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation, Anne-Marie Beckmann. Lixenberg’s work will be on display along with the shortlisted artists’, Sophie Calle, Awoiska van der Molen, and Taiyo Onorato & Nico Krebs, at the Photographers’ Gallery until June 11, after which it will travel to the MMK in Frankfurt and the Aperture Foundation in New York. LESS

The Pasadena Museum of California Art has announced that Susana Bautista was named its new executive director. She will succeed interim executive director Jay Belloli, who said, “I have every confidence that Susana will sustain the PMCA's continued expansion of its educational and outreach efforts and further demonstrate her leadership within the Pasadena community.”

Bautista has more than twenty-five years of experience working in the cultural sector. Over the course of her career she’s served as executive director of the Mexican Cultural Institute of Los Angeles; interim deputy director and director of engagement at USC Pacific Asia Museum; and as editorial director of LatinArt.com.

“Having lived in Pasadena for most of my life, I have seen the major contributions the PMCA has made to the Pasadena community as well as those of Los Angeles and California,” Bautista said. “The museum has filled a void in the study and presentation of California art, and as we approach this momentous fifteenth anniversary of the museum, I consider it a privilege to be able to uphold the PMCA’s mission and to ensure that the longstanding tradition of innovative research and exhibitions, as well as engaging educational and outreach programming, continues for the next fifteen years and beyond.

Phillips Twentieth Century and Contemporary Art Evening sale in midtown Manhattan on Thursday night netted $110.3 million, more than doubling what it brought in last year. All thirty-seven of the auction’s lots sold.

Peter Doig’s, Rosedale, 1991—a painting of a house in the woods—led the sale, hammering down to Phillips deputy chairman Svetlana Marich, who was bidding for a client that was on the phone, for $28.8 million. Most of the works reached or surpassed their estimates.

The second highest lot, Willem de Kooning’s Untitled II, 1980, sold for $13.1 million. Among other highlights of the sale include Roy Lichtenstein’s sculpture Woman: Sunlight, Moonlight, 1996, which brought in $10.3 million, and Nicole Eisenman’s Winter Solstice 2012 Dinner Party, 2009, which reached $670,000, exceeding its high estimate of $150,000.