Artists Propose Alternate Cultural Funding Plan for NYC

POSTED May 23, 2017

In response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s efforts to revaluate arts funding for the first-ever cultural plan for New York City (CreateNYC), which will be announced July 1, a coalition of artists and activists have released a seventeen-page document outlining a number of problems artists living and working in New York face today including vast labor and public funding inequities, Jillian Steinhauer of Hyperallergic reports.

The “People’s Cultural Plan,” calls for the city to overhaul several polices ranging from housing, land, and development to labor laws. Among its recommendations are a citywide rent freeze on stabilized apartments and city control over rent regulations; eliminating tax breaks for developers building luxury housing developments; creating affordable workspaces for artists via the Community Land Trusts; establishing a program to help employees of color, senior citizens, and members of the LGBTQ community file discrimination complaints within cultural institutions; and the passing of the NY Health Act to protect all artists and freelance workers, at risk of losing healthcare due to proposed cuts and changes to the Affordable Healthcare Act.

“Artists, cultural workers, and cultural access in the city are in a huge crisis,” said Jenny Dubnau. “If you’re going to have a plan in our time, we felt it had to be a powerful, strongly worded, tough, courageous plan. If you’re not going to talk about actual policy that’s making artists leave the city, displacing communities of color, where the funding is so lopsided in terms of equity—if you’re not going to radically approach those issues, it’s not going to be a relevant enough plan.”

In response, a spokesperson from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs said, “We’ve seen the People’s Cultural Plan and we’re glad to have this thorough set of proposals in hand, along with the feedback from the more than 185,000 New Yorkers we’ve heard from since last fall. The planning process is still underway, and we will absolutely consider these ideas as we work toward releasing the CreateNYC cultural plan this summer.” LESS

May 23, 2017

The Menil Collection announced today that Palestine and Jordan-based curator Reem Fadda has been awarded the eighth Walter Hopps Award for Curatorial Achievement. Fadda will receive a $20,000 stipend and will deliver a public lecture at the institution this fall.

“Reem Fadda has an impressive record of organizing groundbreaking programs both inside and outside of conventional museums,” director Rebecca Rabinow said. “Her fundamental belief that contemporary art and architecture represent an ongoing engagement with the most challenging questions of our time informs every aspect of her work.”

Fadda served as associate curator of Middle Easter Art for the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi from 2010 to 2016; director of the Palestinian Association for Contemporary Art (PACA) from 2005 to 2007; and academic director of the International Academy of Art Palestine, a progressive educational institution, which she helped found in 2006. She curated the Riwaq Biennale, Ramallah, with Charles Esche in 2009, and the Sixth edition of the Marrakech Biennale in 2016. She will also curate the inaugural exhibition of the Palestinian Museum, in Ramallah, which will open September 1.

A selection panel assembled by Rabinow and Toby Kamps, the Menil’s curator of modern and contemporary art, chose Fadda from a pool of nine candidates. The jury comprised Phong Bui, cofounder and creative director of The Brooklyn Rail; Hou Hanru, artistic director of MAXXI National Museum of Twenty-first-Century Arts in Rome; and Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation in New York. Established in 2001 in honor of Menil founding director Walter Hopps, the biennial award recognizes early to mid-career curators who have made significant contributions to the field of contemporary art. Previous recipients of the Walter Hopps Award include Roger M. Buergel, Maria Lind, and Adam Szymczyk, and Cuauhtémoc Medina. LESS

May 23, 2017

Matt Carey-Williams, who left White Cube to join the auction house Phillips in 2015, has been given a directorship at the London gallery Blain|Southern, writes Melanie Gerlis of the Art Newspaper. Carey-Williams was Phillips’s deputy chairman for Europe and Asia. Phillips’s chief executive, Edward Dolman, said, “[We] would like to thank Matt for his many contributions over the last two years and we wish him every success for the future.”

Carey-Williams worked for Harry Blain and Graham Southern in 2006 when they operated Haunch of Venison, the year before the proprietors sold it to Christie’s (Christie’s ended up closing the gallery in 2013). During his time there, Carey-Williams worked with artists Bill Viola, Mat Collishaw, and Rachel Howard. He also worked with Jake and Dinos Chapman while at White Cube (the brothers moved to Blain|Southern early in 2017). Carey-Williams will be leaving his Phillips post at the end of May.

May 23, 2017

The Moscow Times reports that the city’s Gogol Center, a contemporary theater, has been raided this morning by police as part of an alleged embezzlement case involving $21,000. The police searched fifteen other addresses, in addition to the home of Kirill Serebrennikov, the theater’s artistic director.

In 2015, the Gogol Center’s accounts were pored over by government officials. The head of Moscow's culture department, Alexander Kibovsky, claims the theater has fallen into about $1.4 million worth of debt. The Moscow police have not yet released an official statement on the raids.

May 23, 2017

Art dealer Perry Rubenstein, who was arrested in Santa Monica last April on three felony counts of embezzlement and grand theft, and pleaded no contest to two of those counts in March 2017, will now spend six months in a “pay to stay” jail, where inmates spend $100 a day to be incarcerated comfortably, writes Gene Maddus of Variety. The dealer would have served only a fraction of his sentence had he been assigned to a state prison or county jail.

Michael Ovitz, the former president of the Walt Disney Company and cofounder of Creative Artists Agency, along with collector Michael Salke, filed the charges against Rubenstein. The dealer was accused of not giving Ovitz the proceeds from the sale of two Richard Prince works, valued at more than $1 million. There was also a Willem de Kooning Rubenstein said he sold to a buyer in Mexico for $500,000, which again, Ovitz never received the profits from. And the dealer allegedly sold a work by Takashi Murakami on Salke’s behalf, but lied about the amount of money he received for it, and did not fully compensate Salke after the transaction.

Once he was sentenced, Rubenstein gave Salke a cashier’s check for $167,500. He was also ordered to pay $975,000 to the Ovitz family trust. But, since Rubenstein filed for bankruptcy, it seems unlikely that the Ovitz clan will receive the money.

May 23, 2017

Toronto’s Gallery TPW, the artist-run, nonprofit founded by the Toronto Photographers Workshop in 1980, has named Brian Sholis as its new executive director. Sholis will be responsible for creating a long-term vision for TPW; overseeing the artistic program led by curator Kim Simon; and fostering increased local, national, and international collaborations. He succeeds founding director Gary Hall, who stepped down after nearly four decades.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian as TPW continues to explore the programming possibilities of its new home on St. Helens,” Sophie Hackett, president of the board of directors, said. “The impressive scope of his skills and experience will be important assets as he helps us build on the gallery’s recent accomplishments and move in new directions. We’re excited for people to get to know him.”

Sholis has more than fifteen years of experience in the cultural sector. He has worked as a curator and programmer for museums; as an editor and author of books, magazines, and online texts; and as a professor, visiting critic, grant panelist, and prize juror. He comes to Gallery TPW from the Cincinnati Art Museum, where he was curator of photography. His exhibitions there included “Kentucky Renaissance: The Lexington Camera Club and Its Community, 1954–1974” (2016–17); “Field Guide: Photographs by Jochen Lempert” (2015–16); and “Eyes on the Street” (2014–15). Previously, he served as an editor at the Aperture Foundation in New York and as the editor of artforum.com.

“Gallery TPW has a distinguished history and an ambitious interdisciplinary program,” Sholis said. “I am delighted to join the city’s vibrant arts community and contribute to it by building upon Gary Hall’s legacy. The gallery’s experimental approach to exhibitions is accompanied by rich and ongoing conversations about the circulation of images and their influence on contemporary culture. These approaches and ideas have also been essential to my work and interests. I look forward to fostering further experimentation and building our local and international reputation.” LESS

May 23, 2017

On Friday, May 19, more than twelve of the Brooklyn Rail’s staff and board members resigned, writes Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. The reason for the mass exodus from the nonprofit journal, which started off as a weekly broadsheet almost twenty years ago, is unknown. Among those who’ve left are art director Maggie Barrett, managing editor Laila Pedro, consulting editorial director Amy Ontiveros, and managing director Sara Christoph. Under their purview, contributors were paid for their contributions, which was not the policy before.

“The June 2017 issue of the Brooklyn Rail will be the last produced by the current team, and will appear as usual at the beginning of the month,” says a statement from the periodical. “We have already and seamlessly hired a new and enlarged staff team, as well as secured additional board support. The Rail will therefore fully continue its ongoing mission to enliven the arts and writing community,” said Phong Bui, the Rail’s cofounder and current artistic director. Information about new staff and board members, however, has not yet been made available.

The journal does not have an editor in chief, which allows the editors of various sections—such as theater, dance, poetry, and fiction—a great deal of independence. The Rail is published ten times a year. There are 20,000 copies of each issue, and they get distributed to bookstores, museums, galleries, and nonprofit art spaces.

May 22, 2017

William D. Adams, the tenth chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, announced today that he is stepping down so that he can pursue scholarship opportunities and spend more time with his family in Falmouth, Maine. Nominated by former president Barack Obama in April 2014, Adams was confirmed by the United States Senate three months later. Deputy chair Margaret Plympton will serve as acting chair.

“Leading this important organization has been one of the most exciting and gratifying experiences of my life,” Adams said. “I’m especially appreciative of the excellent and dedicated staff of the agency, who taught me so much about the importance of the humanities and the innovative and meaningful work that is going on at NEH and across the country.”

Shortly after arriving at the agency from Colby College where he served as president for fourteen years, Adams launched a special initiative called “Common Good: The Humanities in the Public Square,” which seeks to demonstrate the relevance of the humanities to the challenges of contemporary life. “We wanted to show how important the humanities are to the really big questions that we’re grappling with as a country and indeed as a global community,” Adams said. “In these divided political times, we also wanted to remind people of the idea of the common good and to make clear how the humanities might serve to bring citizens together in advancing the general welfare of the country.”

In addition, the agency launched a number of new grant lines, including the Public Scholar program, the NEH-Mellon Fellowships for Digital Publication, Common Heritage, Humanities in the Public Square, Next Generation Humanities Ph.D. Grants, the Humanities Open Book Program, Creating Humanities Communities, Humanities Access Grants, and Community Conversations. Common Good also serves as the umbrella for Standing Together, NEH’s program supporting veterans and public understanding of military service and the legacies of war and conflict. Adams also led the preparations for the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of NEH and spoke at numerous anniversary events around the country, including the Human/Ties conference at the University of Virginia and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in September 2016. Adams’s announcement follows President Trump’s proposal to eliminate the NEA and the NEH. However, Congress voted in favor of funding the agencies for the remainder of the 2017 fiscal year, and even granted the NEH a $2 million financial boost. Trump is expected to release the 2018 federal budget on Tuesday, May 23. LESS

May 22, 2017

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that the Wallach Art Gallery at Columbia University in New York is launching “Uptown,” a contemporary art triennial that will showcase works by artists who are known for living or working in upper Manhattan.

Organized by Deborah Cullen, the director and chief curator of the Wallach, “Uptown” opens June 2 and will be held through August 20. Its inaugural edition will feature sixty-six artists, including Sanford Biggers, Jaime Davidovich, Julie Mehretu, and Nari Ward.

“It’s really an important initiative for the gallery, the university, and the broader community,” Cullen said. “It’s a no-brainer, really, to have a format, a regular mechanism for the gallery to work with the boarder community. . . . Our neighbors, the local community should be our first audience.”