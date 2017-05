Brooklyn Rail Experiences Mass Exodus

POSTED May 23, 2017

On Friday, May 19, more than twelve of the Brooklyn Rail’s staff and board members resigned, writes Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. The reason for the mass exodus from the nonprofit journal, which started off as a weekly broadsheet almost twenty years ago, is unknown. Among those who’ve left are art director Maggie Barrett, managing editor Laila Pedro, consulting editorial director Amy Ontiveros, and managing director Sara Christoph. Under their purview, contributors were paid for their contributions, which was not the policy before.

“The June 2017 issue of the Brooklyn Rail will be the last produced by the current team, and will appear as usual at the beginning of the month,” says a statement from the periodical. “We have already and seamlessly hired a new and enlarged staff team, as well as secured additional board support. The Rail will therefore fully continue its ongoing mission to enliven the arts and writing community,” said Phong Bui, the Rail’s cofounder and current artistic director. Information about new staff and board members, however, has not yet been made available.

The journal does not have an editor in chief, which allows the editors of various sections—such as theater, dance, poetry, and fiction—a great deal of independence. The Rail is published ten times a year. There are 20,000 copies of each issue, and they get distributed to bookstores, museums, galleries, and nonprofit art spaces.

Toronto’s Gallery TPW, the artist-run, nonprofit founded by the Toronto Photographers Workshop in 1980, has named Brian Sholis as its new executive director. Sholis will be responsible for creating a long-term vision for TPW; overseeing the artistic program led by curator Kim Simon; and fostering increased local, national, and international collaborations. He succeeds founding director Gary Hall, who stepped down after nearly four decades.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian as TPW continues to explore the programming possibilities of its new home on St. Helens,” Sophie Hackett, president of the board of directors, said. “The impressive scope of his skills and experience will be important assets as he helps us build on the gallery’s recent accomplishments and move in new directions. We’re excited for people to get to know him.”

Sholis has more than fifteen years of experience in the cultural sector. He has worked as a curator and programmer for museums; as an editor and author of books, magazines, and online texts; and as a professor, visiting critic, grant panelist, and prize juror. He comes to Gallery TPW from the Cincinnati Art Museum, where he was curator of photography. His exhibitions there included “Kentucky Renaissance: The Lexington Camera Club and Its Community, 1954–1974” (2016–17); “Field Guide: Photographs by Jochen Lempert” (2015–16); and “Eyes on the Street” (2014–15). Previously, he served as an editor at the Aperture Foundation in New York and at Artforum.

“Gallery TPW has a distinguished history and an ambitious interdisciplinary program,” Sholis said. “I am delighted to join the city’s vibrant arts community and contribute to it by building upon Gary Hall’s legacy. The gallery’s experimental approach to exhibitions is accompanied by rich and ongoing conversations about the circulation of images and their influence on contemporary culture. These approaches and ideas have also been essential to my work and interests. I look forward to fostering further experimentation and building our local and international reputation.” LESS

William D. Adams, the tenth chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, announced today that he is stepping down so that he can pursue scholarship opportunities and spend more time with his family in Falmouth, Maine. Nominated by former president Barack Obama in April 2014, Adams was confirmed by the United States Senate three months later. Deputy chair Margaret Plympton will serve as acting chair.

“Leading this important organization has been one of the most exciting and gratifying experiences of my life,” Adams said. “I’m especially appreciative of the excellent and dedicated staff of the agency, who taught me so much about the importance of the humanities and the innovative and meaningful work that is going on at NEH and across the country.”

Shortly after arriving at the agency from Colby College where he served as president for fourteen years, Adams launched a special initiative called “Common Good: The Humanities in the Public Square,” which seeks to demonstrate the relevance of the humanities to the challenges of contemporary life. “We wanted to show how important the humanities are to the really big questions that we’re grappling with as a country and indeed as a global community,” Adams said. “In these divided political times, we also wanted to remind people of the idea of the common good and to make clear how the humanities might serve to bring citizens together in advancing the general welfare of the country.”

In addition, the agency launched a number of new grant lines, including the Public Scholar program, the NEH-Mellon Fellowships for Digital Publication, Common Heritage, Humanities in the Public Square, Next Generation Humanities Ph.D. Grants, the Humanities Open Book Program, Creating Humanities Communities, Humanities Access Grants, and Community Conversations. Common Good also serves as the umbrella for Standing Together, NEH’s program supporting veterans and public understanding of military service and the legacies of war and conflict. Adams also led the preparations for the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of NEH and spoke at numerous anniversary events around the country, including the Human/Ties conference at the University of Virginia and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in September 2016. Adams’s announcement follows President Trump’s proposal to eliminate the NEA and the NEH. However, Congress voted in favor of funding the agencies for the remainder of the 2017 fiscal year, and even granted the NEH a $2 million financial boost. Trump is expected to release the 2018 federal budget on Tuesday, May 23. LESS

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that the Wallach Art Gallery at Columbia University in New York is launching “Uptown,” a contemporary art triennial that will showcase works by artists who are known for living or working in upper Manhattan.

Organized by Deborah Cullen, the director and chief curator of the Wallach, “Uptown” opens June 2 and will be held through August 20. Its inaugural edition will feature sixty-six artists, including Sanford Biggers, Jaime Davidovich, Julie Mehretu, and Nari Ward.

“It’s really an important initiative for the gallery, the university, and the broader community,” Cullen said. “It’s a no-brainer, really, to have a format, a regular mechanism for the gallery to work with the boarder community. . . . Our neighbors, the local community should be our first audience.”

The exhibition will be the gallery’s first major project in its new location at the Lenfest Center for the Arts on One-Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Street. In addition, thirteen other institutions will present programming related to the artists included in the exhibition. The organizations collaborating with the triennial are Arts Horizons LeRoy Neiman Art Center; Elizabeth Dee Gallery; the Harlem School of the Arts at the Herb Alpert Center; Hunter East Harlem Gallery of Hunter College; the Langston Hughes House; the Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion in collaboration with NoMAA, the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, and the Uptown Arts Stroll; the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling; and Windows on Amsterdam Community Art Gallery. The full list of participating artists is as follows: Ghada Amer

Betty Blayton

Sanford Biggers

Elan Cadiz

Dario Calmese

Vladimir Cybil Charlier

Marta Chilindron

Elizabeth Colomba

Pepe Coronado

Renee Cox

Jaime Davidovich

Carlos De Jesus

Rene De Los Santos

Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez/FEEGZ

Francisco Donoso

Reza Farkhondeh

Sandra Fernández

Marquita Flowers

Derek Fordjour

Felicia Megan Gordon

Kathleen Granados

Alex Guerrero

Roberto Gualtieri/COCO144

Alicia Grullón

Maren Hassinger

Ginny Huo

Leslie Jiménez

Lauren Kelly

Michael Kelly Williams

Sara Mejia Kriendler

Jason Lazarus

Rejin Leys

Stephanie Lindquist

Luanda Lozano

Miguel Luciano

José Morales

Julie Mehretu

Leeza Meksin

Beau McCall

Ivan Monforte

José Morales

Tomo Mori

Darío Oleaga

Ademola Olugebefola

Reynaldo García Pantaleón

Jaime Permuth

Shani Peters

John Pinderhughes

Lina Puerta

Jessica Rankin

Elaine Reichek

Kenny Rivero

Moses Ros-Suarez

José Rodríguez

Aya Rodriguez-Izumi

Duhirwe Rushemeza

Ruben Natal-San Miguel

David Shrobe

Bayeté Ross Smith

Dianne Smith

Sable Elyse Smith

Rider Ureña

Virginia Inés Vergara

Regina Viqueira

Tomas Vu

Nari Ward LESS

Jenny Gibbs will be stepping down from her post as head of the Elmhurst Art Museum in Illinois at the end of this summer to become director of the Sotheby’s Institute of Art’s graduate program in New York. Gibbs will maintain a position at EAM as consulting director of exhibitions and programs, and the EAM board of directors will announce a new executive director later this summer. She became the museum’s fourth executive director in 2014, during which time museum attendance doubled and donations increased 30 percent as Gibbs secured several major gifts and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Graham Foundation, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Among the exhibitions Gibbs organized are “David Wallace Haskins: Presence” (2016), “Playboy Architecture: 1953 to 1979” (2016), “Blow Up: Inflatable Contemporary Art” (2016), “Kings & Queens: Pinball, Imagists and Chicago, Sense of Place” (2017), and the current exhibition “The Human Touch: Selections from the RBC Wealth Management Collection.” Gibbs also led the ongoing restoration of Mies van der Rohe’s McCormick House, 1952, which is part of the institution’s collection, and expanded the museum’s exhibition space and public programs. In her new role as consulting director of exhibitions at EAM, she will continue to oversee the restoration of the McCormick House as well as such upcoming exhibitions as “Mies in Chicago,” curated by Barry Bergdoll, and a solo show of new work by Chicago artist Hebru Brantley, opening in fall 2017.

Amah-Rose Abrams reports in the Art Newspaper that Kurt Schwitters’s last remaining Merz Barn, located in the Lake District of northern England, may be sold on the open market after Arts Council England (ACE) rejected a funding application for the site for the fourth time. The artists Ian Hunter and Celia Larner, who run and maintain the site as the charity the Littoral Arts Trust, believe it should be preserved and kept open to the public rather than sold, but are struggling with its upkeep due to a lack of funds.

After three rejections by the ACE, Hunter and Larner were formally invited to apply for another round of funding by the former ACE president Sir Peter Bazalgette. They were also paid approximately $44,000 to take part in an independent study regarding future funding, 45% of which they had to match. The ACE has supported the project over the years with about $312,000 in disbursements so far. Other funding has been repeatedly rejected though since the only completed interior wall of the Merz Barn—Schwitters worked there with the intention of transforming the whole building into a work of art—was removed in 1958 and placed in the Hatton Gallery in Newcastle upon Tyne due to risk of damage at its original location.

In 2016, after the barn was severely damaged during a storm, Hunter launched an appeal and raised about $84,000 for repairs. Galerie Gmurzynska, which hosted a Schwitters exhibition last summer, donated about $32,000 to the cause at the request of the late architect Zaha Hadid, while the rest was donated by local foundations and other international donors. At that time, the Littoral Arts Trust had no funding and was supporting the project through artists’ pensions and proceeds from the sale of one of the trust’s founder’s homes. Hunter and Larner are looking to draw the public’s attention to the Merz Barn and highlight its value as a cultural site by keeping it permanently open to visitors. The site used to be open from 10 AM until 5 PM when staffed, and visitors could call ahead to ensure entry.

Kurt Schwitters built two complete Merz Barns during his lifetime. The first was at his parents’ home in Hanover before he fled Nazi Germany in 1937 for Norway, where he then built a second one near Oslo before leaving when the Nazis invaded that country in 1940. Both locations were subsequently destroyed, the first in a bombing raid during the war and the second in a fire in 1950. His last iteration of the project is in Elterwater in England’s Lake District, where he lived until his death in 1948. LESS

The Dutch paper de Volkskrant reports that the Conceptual artist Stanley Brouwn has died. His death was confirmed by Konrad Fischer Galerie, which represented him in Düsseldorf and Berlin. Though he was recently featured in the Museum of Modern Art’s 2009 exhibition “In & Out of Amsterdam: Travels in Conceptual Art, 1960-1976,” Brouwn did not allow his work to be reproduced and is generally not well known. For most of his career, he also declined to give interviews or be photographed. He was born in 1935 in Suriname and moved to Amsterdam in 1957. As an example of the nature of his practice, he once decreed that all of the shoe stores in the capital of the Netherlands were his art, for a work in 1960.

A friend introduced him to the ZERO movement, founded by Heinz Mack and Otto Piene, and Brouwn’s first works, which he later destroyed, were transparent polythene bags filled with different sorts of odds and ends and hung from the ceiling. For another early piece he laid paper sheets on the street for an unsuspecting cyclist or pedestrian to create the work as they went over them. For his 1960s series “This Way Brouwn,” the artist would approach passersby and ask them to draw directions to a particular place on a piece of paper. He would then print on each drawing with a stamp that said “This way Brouwn.” Blank pages on which someone hadn’t drawn anything, because they didn’t know how to give the directions, were also considered works by the artist.

Brouwn taught at the Kunstakademie Hamburg for years, and had a major retrospective in 2005 at the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. He was also included in Documenta 5, 6, 7, and 11. For more on Brouwn, see Lisa Pasquariello’s review of his solo show in New York from the March 2006 issue of Artforum.

The Frick Collection is leading an international collaboration to transform art historical research by digitizing twenty-five million images of artworks for a new research platform. The Frick has teamed up with thirteen arts institutions to establish PHAROS Art Research Consortium, which plans to have seven million images available online by 2020.

PHAROS currently comprises the Bibliotheca Hertziana in Rome; Bildarchiv Foto in Marburg, Germany; the Courtauld Institute in London; Fondazione Federico Zeri in Bologna; Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles; I Tatti in Florence; Institut national d’histoire de l’art in Paris; Kunsthistorisches Institut in Florenz; National Gallery of Art, in Washington, DC; Paul Mellon Centre in London; RKD—Netherlands Institute for Art History at The Hague; the Warburg Institute in London; the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven; and the Frick Art Reference Library in New York.

“The Frick has always been at the vanguard of art historical research,” said director Ian Wardropper. “As early as 1922, Helen Clay Frick personally organized international photographic expeditions to record significant and rarely reproduced works of art, creating the first-ever public repository of its kind in the country. This documentation proved invaluable, especially at a time when most art history books were not widely available or heavily illustrated. Researchers today are accustomed to having online resources at their fingertips, and in order to ensure that our offerings remain relevant and accessible, they must be digitized and catalogued in a searchable central resource. It is our hope that this initiative will transform scholarship in the twenty-first century, by unlocking access to our collection and ones like it around the globe.”

The database will contain a range of works that have never before been published as well as supplemental material such as attribution information, provenance research, and exhibition and conservation histories. While PHAROS’s intended audience is scholars, everyone will be able to access the images. The project first launched in New York in 2013, when representatives of the fourteen institutions held a meeting that was sponsored by the Samuel H. Kress Foundation. In December 2016, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded a $1 million grant in support of the Frick’s efforts to provide online access to its photoarchive, which will now also benefit the database. “People expect everything to be online, but it takes forever,” Johannes Roell, the head of the photography collection of the Bibliotheca Hertziana told the New York Times. Adding that the initiative grew out of the institutions’ mission to make sure analog materials don’t disappear, Roell said, “We know how urgent this is. We’re living in a Wiki world. All younger art historians start their research online.” Similar initiatives include the Google Cultural Institute which is working with more than 1,000 institutions to make six million photos, videos, and manuscripts as well as virtual tours available on its Google Arts & Culture website. LESS

Jane South has been appointed chair of the Fine Arts Department within the School of Art at Pratt Institute in New York. She will assume the role on July 1, succeeding current chair Deborah Bright, who is stepping down to focus on her artistic practice and scholarship.

“Jane South has an impressive background in combining her leadership experience of Fine Arts programs in the US and Europe with her experience as a practicing artist whose work cuts across disciplines and reflects the intersectional nature of contemporary arts practice,” said Gerry Snyder, dean of the School of Art. “Her dynamic and collaborative approach will benefit the Fine Arts Department’s thriving community of students and faculty, and continue to expand the development and visibility of its undergraduate and graduate programs.”

South brings extensive experience as both an artist and educator to the position. She currently teaches in the Film, Animation, and Video Department at Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), where she has also taught sculpture, painting, and digital media. Previously, she served as head of sculpture at RISD; cocreative director of CoLAB, a summer performance laboratory offered by Brown University and RISD from 2015 to 2016; and associate director of Italy’s Siena Art Institute since 2011. South has also held visiting teaching positions and has been a visiting artist at a number of institutions including Pratt Institute, Williams College, the Maryland Institute College of Art, and Brandeis University.