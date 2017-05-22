Art Dealer Perry Rubenstein Sentenced to Six Months in Jail

POSTED May 23, 2017

Art dealer Perry Rubenstein, who was arrested in Santa Monica last April on three felony counts of embezzlement and grand theft, and pleaded no contest to two of those counts in March 2017, will now spend six months in a “pay to stay” jail, where inmates spend $100 a day to be incarcerated comfortably, writes Gene Maddus of Variety. The dealer would have served only a fraction of his sentence had he been assigned to a state prison or county jail.

Michael Ovitz, the former president of the Walt Disney Company and cofounder of Creative Artists Agency, along with collector Michael Salke, filed the charges against Rubenstein. The dealer was accused of not giving Ovitz the proceeds from the sale of two Richard Prince works, valued at more than $1 million. There was also a Willem de Kooning Rubenstein said he sold to a buyer in Mexico for $500,000, which again, Ovitz never received the profits from. And the dealer allegedly sold a work by Takashi Murakami on Salke’s behalf, but lied about the amount of money he received for it, and did not fully compensate Salke after the transaction.

Once he was sentenced, Rubenstein gave Salke a cashier’s check for $167,500. He was also ordered to pay $975,000 to the Ovitz family trust. But, since Rubenstein filed for bankruptcy, it seems unlikely that the Ovitz clan will receive the money.

May 23, 2017

Matt Carey-Williams, who left White Cube to join the auction house Phillips in 2015, has been given a directorship at the London gallery Blain|Southern, writes Melanie Gerlis of the Art Newspaper. Carey-Williams was Phillips’s deputy chairman for Europe and Asia. Phillips’s chief executive, Edward Dolman, said, “[We] would like to thank Matt for his many contributions over the last two years and we wish him every success for the future.”

Carey-Williams worked for Harry Blain and Graham Southern in 2006 when they operated Haunch of Venison, the year before the proprietors sold it to Christie’s (Christie’s ended up closing the gallery in 2013). During his time there, Carey-Williams worked with artists Bill Viola, Mat Collishaw, and Rachel Howard. He also worked with Jake and Dinos Chapman while at White Cube (the brothers moved to Blain|Southern early in 2017). Carey-Williams will be leaving his Phillips post at the end of May.

May 23, 2017

The Moscow Times reports that the city’s Gogol Center, a contemporary theater, has been raided this morning by police as part of an alleged embezzlement case involving $21,000. The police searched fifteen other addresses, in addition to the home of Kirill Serebrennikov, the theater’s artistic director.

In 2015, the Gogol Center’s accounts were pored over by government officials. The head of Moscow's culture department, Alexander Kibovsky, claims the theater has fallen into about $1.4 million worth of debt. The Moscow police have not yet released an official statement on the raids.

May 23, 2017

Toronto’s Gallery TPW, the artist-run, nonprofit founded by the Toronto Photographers Workshop in 1980, has named Brian Sholis as its new executive director. Sholis will be responsible for creating a long-term vision for TPW; overseeing the artistic program led by curator Kim Simon; and fostering increased local, national, and international collaborations. He succeeds founding director Gary Hall, who stepped down after nearly four decades.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian as TPW continues to explore the programming possibilities of its new home on St. Helens,” Sophie Hackett, president of the board of directors, said. “The impressive scope of his skills and experience will be important assets as he helps us build on the gallery’s recent accomplishments and move in new directions. We’re excited for people to get to know him.”

Sholis has more than fifteen years of experience in the cultural sector. He has worked as a curator and programmer for museums; as an editor and author of books, magazines, and online texts; and as a professor, visiting critic, grant panelist, and prize juror. He comes to Gallery TPW from the Cincinnati Art Museum, where he was curator of photography. His exhibitions there included “Kentucky Renaissance: The Lexington Camera Club and Its Community, 1954–1974” (2016–17); “Field Guide: Photographs by Jochen Lempert” (2015–16); and “Eyes on the Street” (2014–15). Previously, he served as an editor at the Aperture Foundation in New York and as editor of artforum.com.

“Gallery TPW has a distinguished history and an ambitious interdisciplinary program,” Sholis said. “I am delighted to join the city’s vibrant arts community and contribute to it by building upon Gary Hall’s legacy. The gallery’s experimental approach to exhibitions is accompanied by rich and ongoing conversations about the circulation of images and their influence on contemporary culture. These approaches and ideas have also been essential to my work and interests. I look forward to fostering further experimentation and building our local and international reputation.” LESS

May 23, 2017

On Friday, May 19, more than twelve of the Brooklyn Rail’s staff and board members resigned, writes Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. The reason for the mass exodus from the nonprofit journal, which started off as a weekly broadsheet almost twenty years ago, is unknown. Among those who’ve left are art director Maggie Barrett, managing editor Laila Pedro, consulting editorial director Amy Ontiveros, and managing director Sara Christoph. Under their purview, contributors were paid for their contributions, which was not the policy before.

“The June 2017 issue of the Brooklyn Rail will be the last produced by the current team, and will appear as usual at the beginning of the month,” says a statement from the periodical. “We have already and seamlessly hired a new and enlarged staff team, as well as secured additional board support. The Rail will therefore fully continue its ongoing mission to enliven the arts and writing community,” said Phong Bui, the Rail’s cofounder and current artistic director. Information about new staff and board members, however, has not yet been made available.

The journal does not have an editor in chief, which allows the editors of various sections—such as theater, dance, poetry, and fiction—a great deal of independence. The Rail is published ten times a year. There are 20,000 copies of each issue, and they get distributed to bookstores, museums, galleries, and nonprofit art spaces.

May 22, 2017

William D. Adams, the tenth chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, announced today that he is stepping down so that he can pursue scholarship opportunities and spend more time with his family in Falmouth, Maine. Nominated by former president Barack Obama in April 2014, Adams was confirmed by the United States Senate three months later. Deputy chair Margaret Plympton will serve as acting chair.

“Leading this important organization has been one of the most exciting and gratifying experiences of my life,” Adams said. “I’m especially appreciative of the excellent and dedicated staff of the agency, who taught me so much about the importance of the humanities and the innovative and meaningful work that is going on at NEH and across the country.”

Shortly after arriving at the agency from Colby College where he served as president for fourteen years, Adams launched a special initiative called “Common Good: The Humanities in the Public Square,” which seeks to demonstrate the relevance of the humanities to the challenges of contemporary life. “We wanted to show how important the humanities are to the really big questions that we’re grappling with as a country and indeed as a global community,” Adams said. “In these divided political times, we also wanted to remind people of the idea of the common good and to make clear how the humanities might serve to bring citizens together in advancing the general welfare of the country.”

In addition, the agency launched a number of new grant lines, including the Public Scholar program, the NEH-Mellon Fellowships for Digital Publication, Common Heritage, Humanities in the Public Square, Next Generation Humanities Ph.D. Grants, the Humanities Open Book Program, Creating Humanities Communities, Humanities Access Grants, and Community Conversations. Common Good also serves as the umbrella for Standing Together, NEH’s program supporting veterans and public understanding of military service and the legacies of war and conflict. Adams also led the preparations for the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of NEH and spoke at numerous anniversary events around the country, including the Human/Ties conference at the University of Virginia and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in September 2016. Adams’s announcement follows President Trump’s proposal to eliminate the NEA and the NEH. However, Congress voted in favor of funding the agencies for the remainder of the 2017 fiscal year, and even granted the NEH a $2 million financial boost. Trump is expected to release the 2018 federal budget on Tuesday, May 23. LESS

May 22, 2017

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that the Wallach Art Gallery at Columbia University in New York is launching “Uptown,” a contemporary art triennial that will showcase works by artists who are known for living or working in upper Manhattan.

Organized by Deborah Cullen, the director and chief curator of the Wallach, “Uptown” opens June 2 and will be held through August 20. Its inaugural edition will feature sixty-six artists, including Sanford Biggers, Jaime Davidovich, Julie Mehretu, and Nari Ward.

“It’s really an important initiative for the gallery, the university, and the broader community,” Cullen said. “It’s a no-brainer, really, to have a format, a regular mechanism for the gallery to work with the boarder community. . . . Our neighbors, the local community should be our first audience.”

The exhibition will be the gallery’s first major project in its new location at the Lenfest Center for the Arts on One-Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Street. In addition, thirteen other institutions will present programming related to the artists included in the exhibition. The organizations collaborating with the triennial are Arts Horizons LeRoy Neiman Art Center; Elizabeth Dee Gallery; the Harlem School of the Arts at the Herb Alpert Center; Hunter East Harlem Gallery of Hunter College; the Langston Hughes House; the Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion in collaboration with NoMAA, the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, and the Uptown Arts Stroll; the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling; and Windows on Amsterdam Community Art Gallery. The full list of participating artists is as follows: Ghada Amer

Betty Blayton

Sanford Biggers

Elan Cadiz

Dario Calmese

Vladimir Cybil Charlier

Marta Chilindron

Elizabeth Colomba

Pepe Coronado

Renee Cox

Jaime Davidovich

Carlos De Jesus

Rene De Los Santos

Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez/FEEGZ

Francisco Donoso

Reza Farkhondeh

Sandra Fernández

Marquita Flowers

Derek Fordjour

Felicia Megan Gordon

Kathleen Granados

Alex Guerrero

Roberto Gualtieri/COCO144

Alicia Grullón

Maren Hassinger

Ginny Huo

Leslie Jiménez

Lauren Kelly

Michael Kelly Williams

Sara Mejia Kriendler

Jason Lazarus

Rejin Leys

Stephanie Lindquist

Luanda Lozano

Miguel Luciano

José Morales

Julie Mehretu

Leeza Meksin

Beau McCall

Ivan Monforte

José Morales

Tomo Mori

Darío Oleaga

Ademola Olugebefola

Reynaldo García Pantaleón

Jaime Permuth

Shani Peters

John Pinderhughes

Lina Puerta

Jessica Rankin

Elaine Reichek

Kenny Rivero

Moses Ros-Suarez

José Rodríguez

Aya Rodriguez-Izumi

Duhirwe Rushemeza

Ruben Natal-San Miguel

David Shrobe

Bayeté Ross Smith

Dianne Smith

Sable Elyse Smith

Rider Ureña

Virginia Inés Vergara

Regina Viqueira

Tomas Vu

Nari Ward LESS

May 22, 2017

Jenny Gibbs will be stepping down from her post as head of the Elmhurst Art Museum in Illinois at the end of this summer to become director of the Sotheby’s Institute of Art’s graduate program in New York. Gibbs will maintain a position at EAM as consulting director of exhibitions and programs, and the EAM board of directors will announce a new executive director later this summer. She became the museum’s fourth executive director in 2014, during which time museum attendance doubled and donations increased 30 percent as Gibbs secured several major gifts and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Graham Foundation, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Among the exhibitions Gibbs organized are “David Wallace Haskins: Presence” (2016), “Playboy Architecture: 1953 to 1979” (2016), “Blow Up: Inflatable Contemporary Art” (2016), “Kings & Queens: Pinball, Imagists and Chicago, Sense of Place” (2017), and the current exhibition “The Human Touch: Selections from the RBC Wealth Management Collection.” Gibbs also led the ongoing restoration of Mies van der Rohe’s McCormick House, 1952, which is part of the institution’s collection, and expanded the museum’s exhibition space and public programs. In her new role as consulting director of exhibitions at EAM, she will continue to oversee the restoration of the McCormick House as well as such upcoming exhibitions as “Mies in Chicago,” curated by Barry Bergdoll, and a solo show of new work by Chicago artist Hebru Brantley, opening in fall 2017.

May 22, 2017

Amah-Rose Abrams reports in the Art Newspaper that Kurt Schwitters’s last remaining Merz Barn, located in the Lake District of northern England, may be sold on the open market after Arts Council England (ACE) rejected a funding application for the site for the fourth time. The artists Ian Hunter and Celia Larner, who run and maintain the site as the charity the Littoral Arts Trust, believe it should be preserved and kept open to the public rather than sold, but are struggling with its upkeep due to a lack of funds.

After three rejections by the ACE, Hunter and Larner were formally invited to apply for another round of funding by the former ACE president Sir Peter Bazalgette. They were also paid approximately $44,000 to take part in an independent study regarding future funding, 45% of which they had to match. The ACE has supported the project over the years with about $312,000 in disbursements so far. Other funding has been repeatedly rejected though since the only completed interior wall of the Merz Barn—Schwitters worked there with the intention of transforming the whole building into a work of art—was removed in 1958 and placed in the Hatton Gallery in Newcastle upon Tyne due to risk of damage at its original location.

In 2016, after the barn was severely damaged during a storm, Hunter launched an appeal and raised about $84,000 for repairs. Galerie Gmurzynska, which hosted a Schwitters exhibition last summer, donated about $32,000 to the cause at the request of the late architect Zaha Hadid, while the rest was donated by local foundations and other international donors. At that time, the Littoral Arts Trust had no funding and was supporting the project through artists’ pensions and proceeds from the sale of one of the trust’s founder’s homes. Hunter and Larner are looking to draw the public’s attention to the Merz Barn and highlight its value as a cultural site by keeping it permanently open to visitors. The site used to be open from 10 AM until 5 PM when staffed, and visitors could call ahead to ensure entry.