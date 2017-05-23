Prospect New Orleans Announces Participating Artists for Its Fourth Edition

POSTED May 23, 2017

The list of participating artists for Prospect.4, titled “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” has been made public. The triennial exhibition, spread throughout seventeen venues in New Orleans, will feature “[seventy-three] artists from North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the European powers that colonized New Orleans, addressing issues of identity, displacement, and cultural hybridity within the context of the celebration of the city’s tricentennial,” according to an announcement from the event’s organizers. This year’s exhibition, which opens on November 18, 2017 and runs through February 25, 2018, is being put together by Trevor Schoonmaker, the chief curator of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.

The participating artists are:

Larry Achiampong

b. 1984 London, England

Resides in London, England Derrick Adams

b. 1970 Baltimore, MD

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Abbas Akhavan

b. 1977 Tehran, Iran

Resides in Toronto, Canada John Akomfrah

b. 1957 Accra, Ghana

Resides in London Njideka Akunyili Crosby

b. 1983 Enugu, Nigeria

Resides in Los Angeles Michael Armitage

b. 1984 Nairobi, Kenya

Resides in Nairobi, Kenya and London, England Louis Armstrong

b. 1901 New Orleans, LA

d. 1971 Corona, Queens, NY Kader Attia

b. 1970 Paris, France

Resides in Berlin, Germany and Algiers, Algeria Radcliffe Bailey

b. 1968 Bridgetown, NJ

Resides in Atlanta, GA Rina Banerjee

b. 1963 Kolkata, India

Resides in New York, NY Rebecca Belmore

b. 1960 Upsala, Ontario, Canada

Resides in Vancouver, Canada Maria Berrio

b. 1982 Bogota, Colombia

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Sonia Boyce

b. 1962 London, England

Resides in London Katherine Bradford

b. 1942 New York, NY

Resides in Brooklyn, NY and Brunswick, ME. Margarita Cabrera

b. 1973 Monterrey, Mexico

Resides in El Paso, TX María Magdalena Campos-Pons

b. 1959 Matanzas, Cuba

Resides in Boston, MA Andrea Chung

b. 1978 Newark, NJ

Resides in San Diego, CA Edgar Cleijne & Ellen Gallagher

b. 1963 Eindhoven, Netherlands; b. 1965 Providence, RI

Reside in Rotterdam, Netherlands & New York, NY Donna Conlon & Jonathan Harker

b. 1966 Atlanta, GA; b. 1975, Quito, Ecuador

Reside in Panama City, Republic of Panama Minerva Cuevas

b. 1975 Mexico City

Resides in Mexico City, Mexico Wilson Díaz

b. 1963 Pitalito, Colombia

Resides in Berlin, Germany Mark Dion

1961 New Bedford, Massachusetts

Resides in New York, NY Alexis Esquivel

b. 1968, La Palma, Pinar del Rio, Cuba

Resides in Guayaquil, Ecuador Genevieve Gaignard

b. 1981 Orange, MA

Resides in Los Angeles, CA Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad

b. 1970 New Delhi, India; b.1975 India

Reside in New Delhi and Ganjad, India Tony Gleaton

b. 1948 Detroit, MI

d. 2015 Palo Alto, CA Jon-Sesrie Goff

b. 1983 Hartford, CT

Resides in Washington, DC Wayne Gonzales

b. 1957 New Orleans, LA

Resides in New York, NY Barkley L. Hendricks

b. 1945 Philadelphia, PA

d. 2017 New London, CT Satch Hoyt

b. 1957 London, England

Resides in Berlin Evan Ifekoya

b. 1988, Iperu, Nigeria

Resides in London, England Alfredo Jaar

b. 1956 Santiago, Chile

Resides in New York, NY Rashid Johnson

b. 1977 Chicago, IL

Resides in New York, NY Kahlil Joseph

b. 1981 Seattle, WA

Resides in Los Angeles, CA Patricia Kaersenhout

b. 1966 Den Helder, Netherlands

Resides in Amsterdam, Netherlands Brad Kahlhamer

b. 1956 Tucson, AZ

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Kiluanji Kia Henda

b. 1979 Luanda, Angola

Resides in Luanda, Angola and Lisbon, Portugal Taiyo Kimura

b. 1970 Kamakura, Japan

Resides in Kamakura, Japan The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva

Founded in 1980. Reside in San Francisco and Santa Cruz, CA with

Otabenga Jones & Associates; Founded in 2002, Houston, TX Runo Lagomarsino

b. 1977 Lund, Sweden

Resides in Malmö, Sweden and São Paulo, Brazil Pedro Lasch

b. 1975 Mexico City, Mexico

Resides in Durham, NC Maider López

b. 1975 San Sebastian, Spain

Resides in San Sebastian, Spain Jillian Mayer

b. 1984 Miami, FL

Resides in Miami, FL Darryl Montana

b. 1955 New Orleans, LA

Resides in New Orleans, LA Dave Muller

b. 1964 San Francisco, CA

Resides in Los Angeles, CA Lavar Munroe

b.1982 Nassau, Bahamas

Resides in Germantown, MD and Nassau, Bahamas Paulo Nazareth

b. 1977 Governador Valadares, Brazil

Resides in Sao Paolo, Brazil Rivane Neuenschwander

b. 1967 Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Resides in London, England Jennifer Odem

b. 1962 New Orleans, LA

Resides in New Orleans, LA Odili Donald Odita

b. 1966 Enugu, Nigeria

Resides in Philadelphia, PA Yoko Ono

b. 1933 Tokyo, Japan

Resides in New York, NY Horace Ové

b. 1939 Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Resides in London, England Zak Ové

b. 1966 London, England

Resides in London, England and Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago Dawit L. Petros

b. 1972 Asmara, Eritrea

Resides in New York, NY and Chicago, IL Quintron and Miss Pussycat

Reside in New Orleans, LA Dario Robleto

b. 1972 San Antonio, TX

Resides in Houston, TX Tita Salina

b. 1973 Plaju, South Sumatra, Indonesia

Resides in Jakarta, Indonesia Beatriz Santiago Muñoz

b. 1972 San Juan, Puerto Rico

Resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico Zina Saro-Wiwa

b. 1976 Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Resides in Brooklyn, NY John T. Scott

b. 1940 New Orleans, LA

d. 2007 Houston, TX Zineb Sedira

b. 1963 Paris, France

Resides in London, England Xaviera Simmons

b. 1974 New York, NY

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Penny Siopis

b. 1953 Vryburg, South Africa

Resides in Cape Town, South Africa Cauleen Smith

b. 1967 Riverside, CA

Resides in Chicago, IL Hank Willis Thomas

b. 1976 Plainfield, NJ

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Hong-An Truong

b. 1976 Gainesville, FL

Resides in New York, NY and Chapel Hill, NC Naama Tsabar

b. 1982 Israel

Resides in New York, NY Michel Varisco

b. 1967 New Orleans, LA

Resides in New Orleans, LA Monique Verdin

b. 1980 New Orleans, LA

Resides in Arabi, Louisiana Kara Walker

b. 1969 Stockton, CA

Resides in New York, NY James Webb

b. 1975 Kimberley, South Africa

Resides in Cape Town, South Africa Jeff Whetstone

b. 1968 Chattanooga, TN

Resides in Princeton, NJ Peter Williams

b. 1952 Nyack, NY

May 23, 2017

Andy Battaglia of Artnews writes that New York’s Foundation for Contemporary Arts, or FCA, a grant-giving organization established by John Cage and Jasper Johns in 1963 (and originally called the Foundation for Contemporary Performance Arts), has announced that it will be handing out a yearly Roy Lichtenstein Award, which will be culled from a $1 million endowment gift from the artist’s eponymous foundation. The unrestricted annual award is $40,000, and the recipient will be chosen by members of the FCA’s board, made up of Johns, Glenn Ligon, Robert Gober, and Cecily Brown, among others.

“Roy was always both amazed and very happy to not just not have a day job but also be able to do his work. This is a great way for an individual artist to get support,” said Dorothy Lichtenstein, the artist’s widow. The new award is part of a group of other gifts named after Cage, Robert Rauschenberg, Merce Cunningham, Dorothea Tanning, and Ellsworth Kelly. The next round of FCA grants will be announced in 2018.

May 23, 2017

In response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s efforts to revaluate arts funding for the first-ever cultural plan for New York City (CreateNYC), which will be announced July 1, a coalition of artists and activists have released a seventeen-page document outlining a number of problems artists living and working in New York face today including vast labor and public funding inequities, Jillian Steinhauer of Hyperallergic reports.

The “People’s Cultural Plan,” calls for the city to overhaul several polices ranging from housing, land, and development to labor laws. Among its recommendations are a citywide rent freeze on stabilized apartments and city control over rent regulations; eliminating tax breaks for developers building luxury housing developments; creating affordable workspaces for artists via the Community Land Trusts; establishing a program to help employees of color, senior citizens, and members of the LGBTQ community file discrimination complaints within cultural institutions; and the passing of the NY Health Act to protect all artists and freelance workers, at risk of losing healthcare due to proposed cuts and changes to the Affordable Healthcare Act.

“Artists, cultural workers, and cultural access in the city are in a huge crisis,” said Jenny Dubnau. “If you’re going to have a plan in our time, we felt it had to be a powerful, strongly worded, tough, courageous plan. If you’re not going to talk about actual policy that’s making artists leave the city, displacing communities of color, where the funding is so lopsided in terms of equity—if you’re not going to radically approach those issues, it’s not going to be a relevant enough plan.”

May 23, 2017

The Menil Collection announced today that Palestine and Jordan-based curator Reem Fadda has been awarded the eighth Walter Hopps Award for Curatorial Achievement. Fadda will receive a $20,000 stipend and will deliver a public lecture at the institution this fall.

“Reem Fadda has an impressive record of organizing groundbreaking programs both inside and outside of conventional museums,” director Rebecca Rabinow said. “Her fundamental belief that contemporary art and architecture represent an ongoing engagement with the most challenging questions of our time informs every aspect of her work.”

Fadda served as associate curator of Middle Easter Art for the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi from 2010 to 2016; director of the Palestinian Association for Contemporary Art (PACA) from 2005 to 2007; and academic director of the International Academy of Art Palestine, a progressive educational institution, which she helped found in 2006. She curated the Riwaq Biennale, Ramallah, with Charles Esche in 2009, and the Sixth edition of the Marrakech Biennale in 2016. She will also curate the inaugural exhibition of the Palestinian Museum, in Ramallah, which will open September 1.

May 23, 2017

Matt Carey-Williams, who left White Cube to join the auction house Phillips in 2015, has been given a directorship at the London gallery Blain|Southern, writes Melanie Gerlis of the Art Newspaper. Carey-Williams was Phillips’s deputy chairman for Europe and Asia. Phillips’s chief executive, Edward Dolman, said, “[We] would like to thank Matt for his many contributions over the last two years and we wish him every success for the future.”

Carey-Williams worked for Harry Blain and Graham Southern in 2006 when they operated Haunch of Venison, the year before the proprietors sold it to Christie’s (Christie’s ended up closing the gallery in 2013). During his time there, Carey-Williams worked with artists Bill Viola, Mat Collishaw, and Rachel Howard. He also worked with Jake and Dinos Chapman while at White Cube (the brothers moved to Blain|Southern early in 2017). Carey-Williams will be leaving his Phillips post at the end of May.

May 23, 2017

The Moscow Times reports that the city’s Gogol Center, a contemporary theater, has been raided this morning by police as part of an alleged embezzlement case involving $21,000. The police searched fifteen other addresses, in addition to the home of Kirill Serebrennikov, the theater’s artistic director.

In 2015, the Gogol Center’s accounts were pored over by government officials. The head of Moscow's culture department, Alexander Kibovsky, claims the theater has fallen into about $1.4 million worth of debt. The Moscow police have not yet released an official statement on the raids.

May 23, 2017

Art dealer Perry Rubenstein, who was arrested in Santa Monica last April on three felony counts of embezzlement and grand theft, and pleaded no contest to two of those counts in March 2017, will now spend six months in a “pay to stay” jail, where inmates spend $100 a day to be incarcerated comfortably, writes Gene Maddus of Variety. The dealer would have served only a fraction of his sentence had he been assigned to a state prison or county jail.

Michael Ovitz, the former president of the Walt Disney Company and cofounder of Creative Artists Agency, along with collector Michael Salke, filed the charges against Rubenstein. The dealer was accused of not giving Ovitz the proceeds from the sale of two Richard Prince works, valued at more than $1 million. There was also a Willem de Kooning Rubenstein said he sold to a buyer in Mexico for $500,000, which again, Ovitz never received the profits from. And the dealer allegedly sold a work by Takashi Murakami on Salke’s behalf, but lied about the amount of money he received for it, and did not fully compensate Salke after the transaction.

Once he was sentenced, Rubenstein gave Salke a cashier’s check for $167,500. He was also ordered to pay $975,000 to the Ovitz family trust. But, since Rubenstein filed for bankruptcy, it seems unlikely that the Ovitz clan will receive the money.

May 23, 2017

Toronto’s Gallery TPW, the artist-run, nonprofit founded by the Toronto Photographers Workshop in 1980, has named Brian Sholis as its new executive director. Sholis will be responsible for creating a long-term vision for TPW; overseeing the artistic program led by curator Kim Simon; and fostering increased local, national, and international collaborations. He succeeds founding director Gary Hall, who stepped down after nearly four decades.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian as TPW continues to explore the programming possibilities of its new home on St. Helens,” Sophie Hackett, president of the board of directors, said. “The impressive scope of his skills and experience will be important assets as he helps us build on the gallery’s recent accomplishments and move in new directions. We’re excited for people to get to know him.”

Sholis has more than fifteen years of experience in the cultural sector. He has worked as a curator and programmer for museums; as an editor and author of books, magazines, and online texts; and as a professor, visiting critic, grant panelist, and prize juror. He comes to Gallery TPW from the Cincinnati Art Museum, where he was curator of photography. His exhibitions there included “Kentucky Renaissance: The Lexington Camera Club and Its Community, 1954–1974” (2016–17); “Field Guide: Photographs by Jochen Lempert” (2015–16); and “Eyes on the Street” (2014–15). Previously, he served as an editor at the Aperture Foundation in New York and as the editor of artforum.com.

“Gallery TPW has a distinguished history and an ambitious interdisciplinary program,” Sholis said. “I am delighted to join the city’s vibrant arts community and contribute to it by building upon Gary Hall’s legacy. The gallery’s experimental approach to exhibitions is accompanied by rich and ongoing conversations about the circulation of images and their influence on contemporary culture. These approaches and ideas have also been essential to my work and interests. I look forward to fostering further experimentation and building our local and international reputation.” LESS

May 23, 2017

On Friday, May 19, more than twelve of the Brooklyn Rail’s staff and board members resigned, writes Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. The reason for the mass exodus from the nonprofit journal, which started off as a weekly broadsheet almost twenty years ago, is unknown. Among those who’ve left are art director Maggie Barrett, managing editor Laila Pedro, consulting editorial director Amy Ontiveros, and managing director Sara Christoph. Under their purview, contributors were paid for their contributions, which was not the policy before.

“The June 2017 issue of the Brooklyn Rail will be the last produced by the current team, and will appear as usual at the beginning of the month,” says a statement from the periodical. “We have already and seamlessly hired a new and enlarged staff team, as well as secured additional board support. The Rail will therefore fully continue its ongoing mission to enliven the arts and writing community,” said Phong Bui, the Rail’s cofounder and current artistic director. Information about new staff and board members, however, has not yet been made available.

The journal does not have an editor in chief, which allows the editors of various sections—such as theater, dance, poetry, and fiction—a great deal of independence. The Rail is published ten times a year. There are 20,000 copies of each issue, and they get distributed to bookstores, museums, galleries, and nonprofit art spaces.