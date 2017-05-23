New York’s CRG Gallery to Close Its Doors After Twenty-Five Years

POSTED May 24, 2017

Dealers Carla Chammas, Richard Desroche, and Glenn McMillian announced on Tuesday, May 23, that after twenty-five years in business CRG Gallery in New York will permanently close at the end of the summer.

In a statement, the gallerists thanked the artists they worked with over the years, including Saloua Raouda Choucair, Alex Dodge, Mona Hatoum, Julie Mehretu, Fausto, Yoko Ono, Joan Snyder, Frances Stark, Ryan Wallace, and O Zhang, as well as the curators, collectors, and arts professionals who supported their program.

CRG Gallery opened its first exhibition space on East Seventy-First Street in Manhattan in 1990. Since the United States was in a recession at the time, Desroche told the Art Dealers Association of America, “We never mounted an exhibition because we thought we could sell it. We showed work that we thought could stand the test of time.” Shortly after, they relocated to SoHo before settling in Chelsea for fifteen years. In 2015, the gallery moved to its current home in the Lower East Side, one block from the New Museum.

The list of participating artists for Prospect.4, titled “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” has been made public. The triennial exhibition, spread across seventeen venues in New Orleans, will feature seventy-three artists from “North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the European powers that colonized New Orleans, addressing issues of identity, displacement, and cultural hybridity within the context of the celebration of the city’s tricentennial,” according to an announcement from the event’s organizers. This year’s exhibition, which opens on November 18, 2017, and runs through February 25, 2018, is organized by Trevor Schoonmaker, the chief curator of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.

The participating artists are:

Larry Achiampong

b. 1984, London

Resides in London Derrick Adams

b. 1970, Baltimore, MD

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Abbas Akhavan

b. 1977, Tehran

Resides in Toronto John Akomfrah

b. 1957, Accra, Ghana

Resides in London Njideka Akunyili Crosby

b. 1983, Enugu, Nigeria

Resides in Los Angeles Michael Armitage

b. 1984, Nairobi

Resides in Nairobi and London Louis Armstrong

b. 1901, New Orleans, LA

d. 1971 Queens, NY Kader Attia

b. 1970, Paris

Resides in Berlin and Algiers Radcliffe Bailey

b. 1968, Bridgetown, NJ

Resides in Atlanta, GA Rina Banerjee

b. 1963, Kolkata, India

Resides in New York Rebecca Belmore

b. 1960, Upsala, Ontario, Canada

Resides in Vancouver Maria Berrio

b. 1982, Bogota

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Sonia Boyce

b. 1962, London

Resides in London Katherine Bradford

b. 1942, New York

Resides in Brooklyn, NY, and Brunswick, ME Margarita Cabrera

b. 1973, Monterrey, Mexico

Resides in El Paso, TX María Magdalena Campos-Pons

b. 1959, Matanzas, Cuba

Resides in Boston Andrea Chung

b. 1978, Newark, NJ

Resides in San Diego, CA Edgar Cleijne & Ellen Gallagher

b. 1963 Eindhoven, Netherlands; b. 1965 Providence, RI

Reside in Rotterdam, Netherlands and New York Donna Conlon & Jonathan Harker

b. 1966, Atlanta, GA; b. 1975, Quito, Ecuador

Reside in Panama City Minerva Cuevas

b. 1975, Mexico City

Resides in Mexico City Wilson Díaz

b. 1963, Pitalito, Colombia

Resides in Berlin Mark Dion

1961, New Bedford, MA

Resides in New York Alexis Esquivel

b. 1968, La Palma, Pinar del Rio, Cuba

Resides in Guayaquil, Ecuador Genevieve Gaignard

b. 1981, Orange, MA

Resides in Los Angeles Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad

b. 1970, New Delhi; b.1975, India

Reside in New Delhi and Ganjad, India Tony Gleaton

b. 1948, Detroit

d. 2015, Palo Alto, CA Jon-Sesrie Goff

b. 1983, Hartford, CT

Resides in Washington, DC Wayne Gonzales

b. 1957, New Orleans

Resides in New York Barkley L. Hendricks

b. 1945, Philadelphia

d. 2017, New London, CT Satch Hoyt

b. 1957, London

Resides in Berlin Evan Ifekoya

b. 1988, Iperu, Nigeria

Resides in London Alfredo Jaar

b. 1956, Santiago

Resides in New York Rashid Johnson

b. 1977, Chicago

Resides in New York Kahlil Joseph

b. 1981, Seattle

Resides in Los Angeles Patricia Kaersenhout

b. 1966, Den Helder, Netherlands

Resides in Amsterdam Brad Kahlhamer

b. 1956, Tucson, AZ

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Kiluanji Kia Henda

b. 1979, Luanda, Angola

Resides in Luanda, Angola, and Lisbon Taiyo Kimura

b. 1970, Kamakura, Japan

Resides in Kamakura, Japan The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva

Founded in 1980. Reside in San Francisco and Santa Cruz, CA, with

Otabenga Jones & Associates; Founded in 2002, Houston, TX Runo Lagomarsino

b. 1977, Lund, Sweden

Resides in Malmö, Sweden, and São Paulo Pedro Lasch

b. 1975, Mexico City

Resides in Durham, NC Maider López

b. 1975, San Sebastian, Spain

Resides in San Sebastian, Spain Jillian Mayer

b. 1984, Miami

Resides in Miami Darryl Montana

b. 1955, New Orleans

Resides in New Orleans Dave Muller

b. 1964, San Francisco

Resides in Los Angeles Lavar Munroe

b.1982, Nassau, Bahamas

Resides in Germantown, MD, and Nassau, Bahamas Paulo Nazareth

b. 1977, Governador Valadares, Brazil

Resides in Sao Paolo Rivane Neuenschwander

b. 1967, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Resides in London Jennifer Odem

b. 1962, New Orleans

Resides in New Orleans Odili Donald Odita

b. 1966, Enugu, Nigeria

Resides in Philadelphia Yoko Ono

b. 1933, Tokyo

Resides in New York Horace Ové

b. 1939, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Resides in London Zak Ové

b. 1966, London

Resides in London and Trinidad Dawit L. Petros

b. 1972, Asmara, Eritrea

Resides in New York and Chicago Quintron and Miss Pussycat

Reside in New Orleans Dario Robleto

b. 1972, San Antonio, TX

Resides in Houston, TX Tita Salina

b. 1973, Plaju, South Sumatra, Indonesia

Resides in Jakarta, Indonesia Beatriz Santiago Muñoz

b. 1972, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico Zina Saro-Wiwa

b. 1976, Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Resides in Brooklyn, NY John T. Scott

b. 1940, New Orleans

d. 2007, Houston, TX Zineb Sedira

b. 1963, Paris

Resides in London Xaviera Simmons

b. 1974, New York

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Penny Siopis

b. 1953, Vryburg, South Africa

Resides in Cape Town Cauleen Smith

b. 1967, Riverside, CA

Resides in Chicago Hank Willis Thomas

b. 1976, Plainfield, NJ

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Hong-An Truong

b. 1976, Gainesville, FL

Resides in New York and Chapel Hill, NC Naama Tsabar

b. 1982, Israel

Resides in New York Michel Varisco

b. 1967, New Orleans

Resides in New Orleans Monique Verdin

b. 1980, New Orleans

Resides in Arabi, Louisiana Kara Walker

b. 1969, Stockton, CA

Resides in New York James Webb

b. 1975, Kimberley, South Africa

Resides in Cape Town Jeff Whetstone

b. 1968, Chattanooga, TN

Resides in Princeton, NJ Peter Williams

b. 1952, Nyack, NY

Andy Battaglia of Artnews writes that New York’s Foundation for Contemporary Arts, or FCA, a grant-giving organization established by John Cage and Jasper Johns in 1963 (and originally called the Foundation for Contemporary Performance Arts), has announced that it will be handing out a yearly Roy Lichtenstein Award, which will be culled from a $1 million endowment gift from the artist’s foundation. The unrestricted annual award is $40,000, and the recipient will be chosen by members of the FCA’s board, made up of Johns, Glenn Ligon, Robert Gober, and Cecily Brown, among others.

“Roy was always both amazed and very happy to not just not have a day job but also be able to do his work. This is a great way for an individual artist to get support,” said Dorothy Lichtenstein, the artist’s widow. The new award is part of a group of other gifts named after Cage, Robert Rauschenberg, Merce Cunningham, Dorothea Tanning, and Ellsworth Kelly. The next round of FCA grants will be announced in 2018.

The FCA’s executive director, Jack Cowart, said, “We especially hope this will challenge and inspire future named awards by other artists to support this notable of direct grants to deserving artists.”

In response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s efforts to revaluate arts funding for the first-ever cultural plan for New York City (CreateNYC), which will be announced July 1, a coalition of artists and activists has released a seventeen-page document outlining a number of problems artists living and working in New York face today, including vast labor and public-funding inequities, Jillian Steinhauer of Hyperallergic reports.

The People’s Cultural Plan calls for the city to overhaul several polices ranging from housing, land, and development to labor laws. It recommends instituting a citywide rent freeze on stabilized apartments and city control over rent regulations; eliminating tax breaks for developers building luxury housing developments; creating affordable workspaces for artists via the Community Land Trusts; establishing a program to help employees of color, senior citizens, and members of the LGBTQ community file discrimination complaints within cultural institutions; and passing the NY Health Act to protect all artists and freelance workers at risk of losing healthcare due to proposed cuts and changes to the Affordable Healthcare Act.

“Artists, cultural workers, and cultural access in the city are in a huge crisis,” said Jenny Dubnau. “If you’re going to have a plan in our time, we felt it had to be a powerful, strongly worded, tough, courageous plan. If you’re not going to talk about actual policy that’s making artists leave the city, displacing communities of color, where the funding is so lopsided in terms of equity—if you’re not going to radically approach those issues, it’s not going to be a relevant enough plan.”

The Menil Collection announced today that the Palestine- and Jordan-based curator Reem Fadda has been awarded the eighth Walter Hopps Award for Curatorial Achievement. Fadda will receive a $20,000 stipend and will deliver a public lecture at the institution this fall.

“Reem Fadda has an impressive record of organizing groundbreaking programs both inside and outside of conventional museums,” director Rebecca Rabinow said. “Her fundamental belief that contemporary art and architecture represent an ongoing engagement with the most challenging questions of our time informs every aspect of her work.”

Fadda served as associate curator of Middle Eastern Art for the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi from 2010 to 2016; director of the Palestinian Association for Contemporary Art from 2005 to 2007; and academic director of the International Academy of Art Palestine, a progressive educational institution which she helped found in 2006. She curated the Riwaq Biennale, Ramallah, with Charles Esche in 2009, and the sixth edition of the Marrakech Biennale in 2016. She will also curate the inaugural exhibition of the Palestinian Museum, in Ramallah, which will open on September 1.

A selection panel assembled by Rabinow and Toby Kamps, the Menil’s curator of modern and contemporary art, chose Fadda from a pool of nine candidates. The jury comprised Phong Bui, cofounder and creative director of the Brooklyn Rail; Hou Hanru, artistic director of MAXXI National Museum of Twenty-First-Century Arts in Rome; and Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation in New York. Established in 2001 in honor of Menil founding director Walter Hopps, the biennial award recognizes early- to midcareer curators who have made significant contributions to the field of contemporary art. Previous recipients of the Walter Hopps Award include Roger M. Buergel, Maria Lind, Adam Szymczyk, and Cuauhtémoc Medina. LESS

Matt Carey-Williams, who left White Cube to join the auction house Phillips in 2015, has been given a directorship at the London gallery Blain|Southern, writes Melanie Gerlis of the Art Newspaper. Carey-Williams was Phillips’s deputy chairman for Europe and Asia. Phillips’s chief executive, Edward Dolman, said, “[We] would like to thank Matt for his many contributions over the last two years and we wish him every success for the future.”

Carey-Williams worked for Harry Blain and Graham Southern in 2006, when they operated Haunch of Venison, the year before the proprietors sold it to Christie’s (Christie’s ended up closing the gallery in 2013). During his time there, Carey-Williams worked with artists Bill Viola, Mat Collishaw, and Rachel Howard. He also worked with Jake and Dinos Chapman while at White Cube (the brothers moved to Blain|Southern early in 2017). Carey-Williams will be leaving his Phillips post at the end of May.

The Moscow Times reports that the Gogol Center, a contemporary theater in Moscow, was raided this morning by police as part of an alleged embezzlement case involving $21,000. The police searched fifteen other addresses, in addition to the home of Kirill Serebrennikov, the theater’s artistic director, who was detained and is being questioned at an undisclosed location.

According to Dorian Batycka of Hyperallergic, the raids were carried out without a court order, and performers and the theater’s staff were not allowed to leave the premises.

Dozens of artists gathered to protest outside the theater shortly after the incident, and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov launched a petition calling for Serebrennikov’s release. Its signatories declare their support for the celebrated director and urge investigators to remain objective since Serebrennikov is known as a vocal critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“We know Kirill Serebrennikov as one of Russia’s brightest and best directors. He is an honest, fair, and open person,” Russian actress Chulpan Khamatov said as she addressed the crowd assembled outside the theater. “We want to express our full support for our colleagues and hope that no violence will be conducted against individuals involved in the investigations. We also admire the Gogol Center actors’ decision to perform tonight, not to cancel the play despite the sudden impediments.”

In 2015, the Gogol Center’s accounts were pored over by government officials. The head of Moscow’s culture department, Alexander Kibovsky, claims the theater has fallen into about $1.4 million worth of debt. The Moscow police have not yet released an official statement on the raids.

Art dealer Perry Rubenstein, who was arrested in Santa Monica last April on three felony counts of embezzlement and grand theft, and pleaded no contest to two of those counts in March 2017, will now spend six months in a “pay to stay” jail, where inmates spend $100 a day to be incarcerated comfortably, writes Gene Maddus of Variety. The dealer would have served only a fraction of his sentence had he been assigned to a state prison or county jail.

Michael Ovitz, the former president of the Walt Disney Company and cofounder of Creative Artists Agency, along with collector Michael Salke, filed the charges against Rubenstein. The dealer was accused of not giving Ovitz the proceeds from the sale of two Richard Prince works, valued at more than $1 million. There was also a Willem de Kooning that Rubenstein said he sold to a buyer in Mexico for $500,000, which again, Ovitz never received the profits from. And the dealer allegedly sold a work by Takashi Murakami on Salke’s behalf, but lied about the amount of money he received for it and did not fully compensate Salke after the transaction.

After he was sentenced, Rubenstein gave Salke a cashier’s check for $167,500. He was also ordered to pay $975,000 to the Ovitz family trust. But, since Rubenstein filed for bankruptcy, it seems unlikely that the Ovitz clan will receive the money.

Toronto’s Gallery TPW, the artist-run nonprofit founded by the Toronto Photographers Workshop in 1980, has named Brian Sholis as its new executive director. Sholis will be responsible for creating a long-term vision for TPW; overseeing the artistic program led by curator Kim Simon; and fostering increased local, national, and international collaborations. He succeeds founding director Gary Hall, who has stepped down after nearly four decades.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian as TPW continues to explore the programming possibilities of its new home on St. Helens,” Sophie Hackett, president of the board of directors, said. “The impressive scope of his skills and experience will be important assets as he helps us build on the gallery’s recent accomplishments and move in new directions. We’re excited for people to get to know him.”

Sholis has more than fifteen years of experience in the cultural sector. He has worked as a curator and programmer for museums; an editor and author of books, magazines, and online texts; and a professor, visiting critic, grant panelist, and prize juror. He comes to Gallery TPW from the Cincinnati Art Museum, where he was curator of photography. His exhibitions there included “Kentucky Renaissance: The Lexington Camera Club and Its Community, 1954–1974” (2016–17), “Field Guide: Photographs by Jochen Lempert” (2015–16), and “Eyes on the Street” (2014–15). Previously, he served as an editor at the Aperture Foundation in New York and as an editor at artforum.com.