National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities Prepare to Shut Down

After President Trump released his official 2018 federal budget on Tuesday, May 23, which included sweeping cuts to domestic programs, the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities are preparing to close.

Trump became the first president to propose defunding the federal agencies when he released his preliminary budget in March, which outraged arts advocates across the nation and sparked a number of actions, including marches, protests, and letters to Congress.

The art world was temporarily mollified earlier this month when Congress approved a bipartisan bill that granted funding for the NEA and NEH for the rest of the 2017 fiscal year and even boosted their budgets—the NEA was given an extra $7 million and the NEH and received an additional $2 million.

However, the new $4.1 trillion budget, called “A New Foundation for American Greatness,” increases military spending by 10 percent, allotting spending more than $2.6 billion for border security—$1.6 million of which is for the initial construction costs of his promised US-Mexico border wall—and orders the elimination of the NEA, the NEH, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. While Trump’s budget is likely to face opposition in Congress, the NEA and NEH have submitted appropriations requests for 2018. The published reports outline the resources needed to support a reduced staffing level as well as administrative costs to effectively shut down operations. The combined cost to shut down the agencies, $71 million, is nearly 25 percent of their total budget of nearly $300 million. The NEA has requested $29 million for this process. The bulk of the monies would support its personnel. The agency currently employs 155 people, but will aim to cut this number in half by March 31, 2018. Among the other expenses included in its thirty-six-page report are real estate, equipment, contracts, and records management. The NEH is asking the Trump administration for $42.3 million to close up shop. In a fifteen-page report, the agency requests nearly $25 million for personnel as well as $12.4 million to fulfill grant commitments. The NEH’s acting chair Margaret Plympton will oversee the dismantling of the agency since chairman William Adams resigned two days ago. Other casualties of the budget include Medicaid, the federal health program for low income Americans, which Trump wants to slash by more than more than $800 billion. Meanwhile, Representative Mark Meadows, a Republican of North Carolina and the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is calling the plan “the most conservative budget that we’ve had under Republican or Democrat administrations in decades.” Supporters of the government’s endangered programs are only beginning the fight for funding that is expected to last until the next fiscal year begins on October 1. Among the arts advocates rising up in support of culture are Laura Lott, the president of the American Alliance of Museums, who said, “the details of this budget proposal are as appalling as the outline released in March” and the Association of Art Museum Directors, which is urging elected representatives “to continue their stand for the NEA, NEH, and IMLS, which provide vital services for people across the nation.” LESS

May 24, 2017

Stanley Greene, one of the leading war photographers of his generation, and one of the few black photojournalists who worked internationally, died last Friday on May 19 in Paris, writes James Estrin of the New York Times. Noor Images, the photo agency that Greene helped cofound, revealed the news of his death.

Wherever conflict was, Greene went, travelling to Chechnya, Afghanistan, and Iraq, among many other places. Some of his photographs were too horrific for publication. “You want to sit there comfortably with your newspaper and blueberry muffin, and you don’t want to see pictures that are going to upset your morning. That is the job of a journalist, to upset your morning,” he said.

Greene grew up in New Rochelle, New York. His father, also named Stanley, was an actor, filmmaker, and activist included on the Communist blacklist during the 1950s, which greatly affected his ability to work. His mother, Javotee Sutton Greene, was an actress. As a teenager, the young Greene joined the Black Panthers and became involved in the anti–Vietnam War movement. Though he had hopes of becoming a painter, the photojournalist W. Eugene Smith encouraged him to study photography, which he did at the San Francisco Art Institute, where he documented the city’s punk and hardcore scenes in the 1970s and 1980s. When Greene moved to Paris, he joined the Vu photo agency, which took him to Africa and the Soviet Union a great deal. In 1993, he was the only Western photographer to be in the Russian White House as a coup against the country’s president, Boris Yeltsin, was happening. A pair of photos he took amid the violence earned him World Press Photo awards (Greene went on to receive a total of five World Press Photo awards in his lifetime). Greene published a number of books, including Open Wound: Chechnya 1994–2003 (2003), and the autobiographical Black Passport (2010). His work was also featured in the exhibition “War/Photography” at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in 2012, curated by Anne Tucker.

“The quest is to try to understand why human beings behave the way they do,” the artist wrote in regards to his profession in Black Passport. “The question is, How does this happen? And sometimes, the only way to find out is to go to where it is happening. One day the neighbors are talking to each other over the fence, and the next they are shooting at each other. Why is it that we don’t consider life precious, and instead we literally let it drip through our fingers?” LESS

May 24, 2017

Graham Bowley of the New York Times reports that the board of trustees at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum has increased the reward for the return of thirteen stolen works—by artists such as Édouard Manet, Johannes Vermeer, and Edgar Degas—from $5 million to $10 million. The reward will expire at the end of 2017.

In 1990, the pieces were taken by thieves disguised as police officers. The estimated value of the stolen cache is $500 million, and is considered to be the largest American art heist on record. Steve Kidder, the president of the Gardner Museum’s board, said, “It is our fervent hope that by increasing the reward, our resolve is clear that we want the safe return of the works to their rightful place and back in public view.”

“We encourage anyone with information to contact the museum directly, and we guarantee complete confidentiality,” said Anthony Amore, the museum’s head of security. Amore also went on to state that the thieves have indeed been identified, but it is believed that the works are no longer in their possession. The board hopes that the doubled reward will reveal the whereabouts of the art.

May 24, 2017

Michael R. Bloomberg, the 108th mayor of New York City, has gifted $75 million to The Shed, a new visual and performing arts center under construction in the Hudson Yards on the far West Side, Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times reports. He previously gave $15 million in support of the project in 2012, making his total contribution to the venue $90 million.

Daniel L. Doctoroff, the Shed’s chairman and president, said that with Bloomberg’s donation, the venue has raised $421 million of its $500 million capital campaign. The construction costs of the complex were estimated to be $435 million. Doctoroff, who previously served as chief executive of Bloomberg L.P.—the mayor’s financial information company—said that the additional monies will be used for opening expenses.

Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group, the 200,000-square-foot venue will feature two 25,000-square-foot gallery spaces, a five-hundred-seat theater, an event and rehearsal space, and a free lab for the creation of new work. It also boasts of a moveable shell that can expand the building when needed to provide large-scale indoor and outdoor programming. The Shed broke ground at its location on West Thirtieth Street in 2015 and is expected to welcome visitors as early as 2019.

Alex Poots, the Shed’s artistic director and chief executive, previously announced the center’s inaugural programming in July 2016. The Shed’s first commissions include a large-scale work by Conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner. With custom-made paving stones, he will build a twelve-foot installation featuring the phrase, “In front of itself,” for the Shed’s plaza. Poots has also initiated a three-year collaboration with Reggie Gray and the D.R.E.A.M. (Dance Rules Everything Around Me) Ring that involves a citywide residency for young artists, called FlexNYC, which explores issues of social justice. Before Bloomberg left office in 2013, his administration helped the proposal for the Shed become a reality with a $50 million public appropriation that grew to $75 million, the city’s biggest cultural capital grant that year. “I’ve always believed the arts have a unique ability to benefit cities by attracting creative individuals of every kind, strengthening communities, and driving economic growth,” Bloomberg said in a prepared statement. “The Shed will help New York achieve all three goals.” LESS

May 24, 2017

Dealers Carla Chammas, Richard Desroche, and Glenn McMillian announced on Tuesday, May 23, that after twenty-five years in business CRG Gallery in New York will permanently close at the end of the summer.

In a statement, the gallerists thanked the artists they worked with over the years, including Saloua Raouda Choucair, Alex Dodge, Mona Hatoum, Julie Mehretu, Fausto, Yoko Ono, Joan Snyder, Frances Stark, Ryan Wallace, and O Zhang, as well as the curators, collectors, and arts professionals who supported their program.

CRG Gallery opened its first exhibition space on East Seventy-First Street in Manhattan in 1990. Since the United States was in a recession at the time, Desroche told the Art Dealers Association of America, “We never mounted an exhibition because we thought we could sell it. We showed work that we thought could stand the test of time.” Shortly after, they relocated to SoHo before settling in Chelsea for fifteen years. In 2015, the gallery moved to its current home in the Lower East Side, one block from the New Museum.

May 23, 2017

The list of participating artists for Prospect.4, titled “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” has been made public. The triennial exhibition, spread across seventeen venues in New Orleans, will feature seventy-three artists from “North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the European powers that colonized New Orleans, addressing issues of identity, displacement, and cultural hybridity within the context of the celebration of the city’s tricentennial,” according to an announcement from the event’s organizers. This year’s exhibition, which opens on November 18, 2017, and runs through February 25, 2018, is organized by Trevor Schoonmaker, the chief curator of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.

The participating artists are:

Larry Achiampong

b. 1984, London

Resides in London Derrick Adams

b. 1970, Baltimore, MD

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Abbas Akhavan

b. 1977, Tehran

Resides in Toronto John Akomfrah

b. 1957, Accra, Ghana

Resides in London Njideka Akunyili Crosby

b. 1983, Enugu, Nigeria

Resides in Los Angeles Michael Armitage

b. 1984, Nairobi

Resides in Nairobi and London Louis Armstrong

b. 1901, New Orleans, LA

d. 1971 Queens, NY Kader Attia

b. 1970, Paris

Resides in Berlin and Algiers Radcliffe Bailey

b. 1968, Bridgetown, NJ

Resides in Atlanta, GA Rina Banerjee

b. 1963, Kolkata, India

Resides in New York Rebecca Belmore

b. 1960, Upsala, Ontario, Canada

Resides in Vancouver Maria Berrio

b. 1982, Bogota

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Sonia Boyce

b. 1962, London

Resides in London Katherine Bradford

b. 1942, New York

Resides in Brooklyn, NY, and Brunswick, ME Margarita Cabrera

b. 1973, Monterrey, Mexico

Resides in El Paso, TX María Magdalena Campos-Pons

b. 1959, Matanzas, Cuba

Resides in Boston Andrea Chung

b. 1978, Newark, NJ

Resides in San Diego, CA Edgar Cleijne & Ellen Gallagher

b. 1963 Eindhoven, Netherlands; b. 1965 Providence, RI

Reside in Rotterdam, Netherlands and New York Donna Conlon & Jonathan Harker

b. 1966, Atlanta, GA; b. 1975, Quito, Ecuador

Reside in Panama City Minerva Cuevas

b. 1975, Mexico City

Resides in Mexico City Wilson Díaz

b. 1963, Pitalito, Colombia

Resides in Berlin Mark Dion

1961, New Bedford, MA

Resides in New York Alexis Esquivel

b. 1968, La Palma, Pinar del Rio, Cuba

Resides in Guayaquil, Ecuador Genevieve Gaignard

b. 1981, Orange, MA

Resides in Los Angeles Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad

b. 1970, New Delhi; b.1975, India

Reside in New Delhi and Ganjad, India Tony Gleaton

b. 1948, Detroit

d. 2015, Palo Alto, CA Jon-Sesrie Goff

b. 1983, Hartford, CT

Resides in Washington, DC Wayne Gonzales

b. 1957, New Orleans

Resides in New York Barkley L. Hendricks

b. 1945, Philadelphia

d. 2017, New London, CT Satch Hoyt

b. 1957, London

Resides in Berlin Evan Ifekoya

b. 1988, Iperu, Nigeria

Resides in London Alfredo Jaar

b. 1956, Santiago

Resides in New York Rashid Johnson

b. 1977, Chicago

Resides in New York Kahlil Joseph

b. 1981, Seattle

Resides in Los Angeles Patricia Kaersenhout

b. 1966, Den Helder, Netherlands

Resides in Amsterdam Brad Kahlhamer

b. 1956, Tucson, AZ

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Kiluanji Kia Henda

b. 1979, Luanda, Angola

Resides in Luanda, Angola, and Lisbon Taiyo Kimura

b. 1970, Kamakura, Japan

Resides in Kamakura, Japan The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva

Founded in 1980. Reside in San Francisco and Santa Cruz, CA, with

Otabenga Jones & Associates; Founded in 2002, Houston, TX Runo Lagomarsino

b. 1977, Lund, Sweden

Resides in Malmö, Sweden, and São Paulo Pedro Lasch

b. 1975, Mexico City

Resides in Durham, NC Maider López

b. 1975, San Sebastian, Spain

Resides in San Sebastian, Spain Jillian Mayer

b. 1984, Miami

Resides in Miami Darryl Montana

b. 1955, New Orleans

Resides in New Orleans Dave Muller

b. 1964, San Francisco

Resides in Los Angeles Lavar Munroe

b.1982, Nassau, Bahamas

Resides in Germantown, MD, and Nassau, Bahamas Paulo Nazareth

b. 1977, Governador Valadares, Brazil

Resides in Sao Paolo Rivane Neuenschwander

b. 1967, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Resides in London Jennifer Odem

b. 1962, New Orleans

Resides in New Orleans Odili Donald Odita

b. 1966, Enugu, Nigeria

Resides in Philadelphia Yoko Ono

b. 1933, Tokyo

Resides in New York Horace Ové

b. 1939, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Resides in London Zak Ové

b. 1966, London

Resides in London and Trinidad Dawit L. Petros

b. 1972, Asmara, Eritrea

Resides in New York and Chicago Quintron and Miss Pussycat

Reside in New Orleans Dario Robleto

b. 1972, San Antonio, TX

Resides in Houston, TX Tita Salina

b. 1973, Plaju, South Sumatra, Indonesia

Resides in Jakarta, Indonesia Beatriz Santiago Muñoz

b. 1972, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico Zina Saro-Wiwa

b. 1976, Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Resides in Brooklyn, NY John T. Scott

b. 1940, New Orleans

d. 2007, Houston, TX Zineb Sedira

b. 1963, Paris

Resides in London Xaviera Simmons

b. 1974, New York

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Penny Siopis

b. 1953, Vryburg, South Africa

Resides in Cape Town Cauleen Smith

b. 1967, Riverside, CA

Resides in Chicago Hank Willis Thomas

b. 1976, Plainfield, NJ

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Hong-An Truong

b. 1976, Gainesville, FL

Resides in New York and Chapel Hill, NC Naama Tsabar

b. 1982, Israel

Resides in New York Michel Varisco

b. 1967, New Orleans

Resides in New Orleans Monique Verdin

b. 1980, New Orleans

Resides in Arabi, Louisiana Kara Walker

b. 1969, Stockton, CA

Resides in New York James Webb

b. 1975, Kimberley, South Africa

Resides in Cape Town Jeff Whetstone

b. 1968, Chattanooga, TN

Resides in Princeton, NJ Peter Williams

b. 1952, Nyack, NY

Resides in Wilmington, DE LESS

May 23, 2017

Andy Battaglia of Artnews writes that New York’s Foundation for Contemporary Arts, or FCA, a grant-giving organization established by John Cage and Jasper Johns in 1963 (and originally called the Foundation for Contemporary Performance Arts), has announced that it will be handing out a yearly Roy Lichtenstein Award, which will be culled from a $1 million endowment gift from the artist’s foundation. The unrestricted annual award is $40,000, and the recipient will be chosen by members of the FCA’s board, made up of Johns, Glenn Ligon, Robert Gober, and Cecily Brown, among others.

“Roy was always both amazed and very happy to not just not have a day job but also be able to do his work. This is a great way for an individual artist to get support,” said Dorothy Lichtenstein, the artist’s widow. The new award is part of a group of other gifts named after Cage, Robert Rauschenberg, Merce Cunningham, Dorothea Tanning, and Ellsworth Kelly. The next round of FCA grants will be announced in 2018.

The FCA’s executive director, Jack Cowart, said, “We especially hope this will challenge and inspire future named awards by other artists to support this notable of direct grants to deserving artists.”

May 23, 2017

In response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s efforts to revaluate arts funding for the first-ever cultural plan for New York City (CreateNYC), which will be announced July 1, a coalition of artists and activists has released a seventeen-page document outlining a number of problems artists living and working in New York face today, including vast labor and public-funding inequities, Jillian Steinhauer of Hyperallergic reports.

The People’s Cultural Plan calls for the city to overhaul several polices ranging from housing, land, and development to labor laws. It recommends instituting a citywide rent freeze on stabilized apartments and city control over rent regulations; eliminating tax breaks for developers building luxury housing developments; creating affordable workspaces for artists via the Community Land Trusts; establishing a program to help employees of color, senior citizens, and members of the LGBTQ community file discrimination complaints within cultural institutions; and passing the NY Health Act to protect all artists and freelance workers at risk of losing healthcare due to proposed cuts and changes to the Affordable Healthcare Act.

“Artists, cultural workers, and cultural access in the city are in a huge crisis,” said Jenny Dubnau. “If you’re going to have a plan in our time, we felt it had to be a powerful, strongly worded, tough, courageous plan. If you’re not going to talk about actual policy that’s making artists leave the city, displacing communities of color, where the funding is so lopsided in terms of equity—if you’re not going to radically approach those issues, it’s not going to be a relevant enough plan.”

Regarding the alternate proposal, a spokesperson from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs said, “We’ve seen the People’s Cultural Plan and we’re glad to have this thorough set of proposals in hand, along with the feedback from the more than 185,000 New Yorkers we’ve heard from since last fall. The planning process is still underway, and we will absolutely consider these ideas as we work toward releasing the CreateNYC cultural plan this summer.” LESS

May 23, 2017

The Menil Collection announced today that the Palestine- and Jordan-based curator Reem Fadda has been awarded the eighth Walter Hopps Award for Curatorial Achievement. Fadda will receive a $20,000 stipend and will deliver a public lecture at the institution this fall.

“Reem Fadda has an impressive record of organizing groundbreaking programs both inside and outside of conventional museums,” director Rebecca Rabinow said. “Her fundamental belief that contemporary art and architecture represent an ongoing engagement with the most challenging questions of our time informs every aspect of her work.”

Fadda served as associate curator of Middle Eastern Art for the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi from 2010 to 2016; director of the Palestinian Association for Contemporary Art from 2005 to 2007; and academic director of the International Academy of Art Palestine, a progressive educational institution which she helped found in 2006. She curated the Riwaq Biennale, Ramallah, with Charles Esche in 2009, and the sixth edition of the Marrakech Biennale in 2016. She will also curate the inaugural exhibition of the Palestinian Museum, in Ramallah, which will open on September 1.