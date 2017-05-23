Boston’s Gardner Museum Increases Reward for Return of Stolen Artworks to $10 Million

recent
Édouard Manet's Chez Tortoni, ca. 1878–80, is one of the pieces that was stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in 1990.
Graham Bowley of the New York Times reports that the board of trustees at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum has increased the reward for the return of thirteen stolen works—by artists such as Édouard Manet, Johannes Vermeer, and Edgar Degas—from $5 million to $10 million. The reward will expire at the end of 2017.
In 1990, the pieces were taken by thieves disguised as police officers. The estimated value of the stolen cache is $500 million, and is considered to be the largest American art heist on record. Steve Kidder, the president of the Gardner Museum’s board, said, “It is our fervent hope that by increasing the reward, our resolve is clear that we want the safe return of the works to their rightful place and back in public view.”
“We encourage anyone with information to contact the museum directly, and we guarantee complete confidentiality,” said Anthony Amore, the museum’s head of security. Amore also went on to state that the thieves have indeed been identified, but it is believed that the works are no longer in their possession. The board hopes that the doubled reward will reveal the whereabouts of the art.
After President Trump released his official 2018 federal budget on Tuesday, May 23, which included sweeping cuts to domestic programs, the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities are preparing to close.
Trump became the first president to propose defunding the federal agencies when he released his preliminary budget in March, which outraged arts advocates across the nation and sparked a number of actions, including marches, protests, and letters to Congress.
In April, the art world was temporarily mollified when Congress approved a bipartisan bill that granted funding for the NEA and NEH for the rest of the 2017 fiscal year and even boosted their budgets—the NEA was given an extra $7 million and the NEH and received an additional $2 million.
However, the new $4.1 trillion budget, called “A New Foundation for American Greatness,” increases military spending by 10 percent, allotting spending more than $2.6 billion for border security—$1.6 million of which if for the initial construction costs of his promised US-Mexico border wall—and the elimination of the NEA, the NEH, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
While Trump’s budget is likely to face opposition in Congress, the NEA and NEH have submitted appropriations requests for 2018. The published reports outline the resources needed to support a reduced staffing level as well as administrative costs to effectively shut down operations.
The combined cost to shut down the agencies, $71 million, is nearly 25 percent of their total budget of nearly $300 million. The NEA has requested $29 million for this process. The bulk of the monies would support its personnel. The agency currently employees 155 people, but will aim to cut this number in half by March 31, 2018. Among the other expenses included in its thirty-six-page report are real estate, equipment, contracts, and records management.
The NEH is asking the Trump administration for $42.3 million to close up shop. In a fifteen-page report, the agency requests nearly $25 million for personnel as well as $12.4 million to fulfill grant commitments. The NEH’s acting chair Margaret Plympton will oversee the dismantling of the agency since chairman William Adams resigned yesterday.
Other casualties of the budget include Medicaid, the federal health program for the low income Americans, which Trump wants to slash by more than more than $800 billion. Meanwhile, Representative Mark Meadows, a Republican of North Carolina and the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is calling the plan “the most conservative budget that we’ve had under Republican or Democrat administrations in decades.”
Supporters of the government’s endangered programs are only beginning the fight for funding that is expected to last until the next fiscal year begins on October 1. Among the arts advocates rising up in support of the culture are Laura Lott, the president of the American Alliance of Museums, who said, “the details of this budget proposal are as appalling as the outline released in March” and the Association of Art Museum Directors, which is urging elected representatives “to continue their stand for the NEA, NEH, and IMLS, which provide vital services for people across the nation.”
Michael R. Bloomberg, the 108th mayor of New York City, has gifted $75 million to The Shed, a new visual and performing arts center under construction in the Hudson Yards on the far West Side, Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times reports. He previously gave $15 million in support of the project in 2012, making his total contribution to the venue $90 million.
Daniel L. Doctoroff, the Shed’s chairman and president, said that with Bloomberg’s donation, the venue has raised $421 million of its $500 million capital campaign. The construction costs of the complex were estimated to be $435 million. Doctoroff, who previously served as chief executive of Bloomberg L.P.—the mayor’s financial information company—said that the additional monies will be used for opening expenses.
Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group, the 200,000-square-foot venue will feature two 25,000-square-foot gallery spaces, a five-hundred-seat theater, an event and rehearsal space, and a free lab for the creation of new work. It also boasts of a moveable shell that can expand the building when needed to provide large-scale indoor and outdoor programming. The Shed broke ground at its location on West Thirtieth Street in 2015 and is expected to welcome visitors as early as 2019.
Alex Poots, the Shed’s artistic director and chief executive, previously announced the center’s inaugural programming in July 2016. The Shed’s first commissions include a large-scale work by Conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner. With custom-made paving stones, he will build a twelve-foot installation featuring the phrase, “In front of itself,” for the Shed’s plaza. Poots has also initiated a three-year collaboration with Reggie Gray and the D.R.E.A.M. (Dance Rules Everything Around Me) Ring that involves a citywide residency for young artists, called FlexNYC, which explores issues of social justice.
Before Bloomberg left office in 2013, his administration helped the proposal for the Shed become a reality with a $50 million public appropriation that grew to $75 million, the city’s biggest cultural capital grant that year.
“I’ve always believed the arts have a unique ability to benefit cities by attracting creative individuals of every kind, strengthening communities, and driving economic growth,” Bloomberg said in a prepared statement. “The Shed will help New York achieve all three goals.”
Dealers Glenn McMillian, Richard Desroche, and Carla Chammas. Photo: The Art Dealers Association of America
Dealers Carla Chammas, Richard Desroche, and Glenn McMillian announced on Tuesday, May 23, that after twenty-five years in business CRG Gallery in New York will permanently close at the end of the summer.
In a statement, the gallerists thanked the artists they worked with over the years, including Saloua Raouda Choucair, Alex Dodge, Mona Hatoum, Julie Mehretu, Fausto, Yoko Ono, Joan Snyder, Frances Stark, Ryan Wallace, and O Zhang, as well as the curators, collectors, and arts professionals who supported their program.
CRG Gallery opened its first exhibition space on East Seventy-First Street in Manhattan in 1990. Since the United States was in a recession at the time, Desroche told the Art Dealers Association of America, “We never mounted an exhibition because we thought we could sell it. We showed work that we thought could stand the test of time.” Shortly after, they relocated to SoHo before settling in Chelsea for fifteen years. In 2015, the gallery moved to its current home in the Lower East Side, one block from the New Museum.
Dawit Petros, Act of Recovery (Part I), Nouakchott, Mauritania from The Stranger’s Notebook, 2016, photograph, 20 x 26".
The list of participating artists for Prospect.4, titled “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” has been made public. The triennial exhibition, spread across seventeen venues in New Orleans, will feature seventy-three artists from “North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the European powers that colonized New Orleans, addressing issues of identity, displacement, and cultural hybridity within the context of the celebration of the city’s tricentennial,” according to an announcement from the event’s organizers. This year’s exhibition, which opens on November 18, 2017, and runs through February 25, 2018, is organized by Trevor Schoonmaker, the chief curator of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.
The participating artists are:
Larry Achiampong
b. 1984, London
Resides in London
Derrick Adams
b. 1970, Baltimore, MD
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Abbas Akhavan
b. 1977, Tehran
Resides in Toronto
John Akomfrah
b. 1957, Accra, Ghana
Resides in London
Njideka Akunyili Crosby
b. 1983, Enugu, Nigeria
Resides in Los Angeles
Michael Armitage
b. 1984, Nairobi
Resides in Nairobi and London
Louis Armstrong
b. 1901, New Orleans, LA
d. 1971 Queens, NY
Kader Attia
b. 1970, Paris
Resides in Berlin and Algiers
Radcliffe Bailey
b. 1968, Bridgetown, NJ
Resides in Atlanta, GA
Rina Banerjee
b. 1963, Kolkata, India
Resides in New York
Rebecca Belmore
b. 1960, Upsala, Ontario, Canada
Resides in Vancouver
Maria Berrio
b. 1982, Bogota
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Sonia Boyce
b. 1962, London
Resides in London
Katherine Bradford
b. 1942, New York
Resides in Brooklyn, NY, and Brunswick, ME
Margarita Cabrera
b. 1973, Monterrey, Mexico
Resides in El Paso, TX
María Magdalena Campos-Pons
b. 1959, Matanzas, Cuba
Resides in Boston
Andrea Chung
b. 1978, Newark, NJ
Resides in San Diego, CA
Edgar Cleijne & Ellen Gallagher
b. 1963 Eindhoven, Netherlands; b. 1965 Providence, RI
Reside in Rotterdam, Netherlands and New York
Donna Conlon & Jonathan Harker
b. 1966, Atlanta, GA; b. 1975, Quito, Ecuador
Reside in Panama City
Minerva Cuevas
b. 1975, Mexico City
Resides in Mexico City
Wilson Díaz
b. 1963, Pitalito, Colombia
Resides in Berlin
Mark Dion
1961, New Bedford, MA
Resides in New York
Alexis Esquivel
b. 1968, La Palma, Pinar del Rio, Cuba
Resides in Guayaquil, Ecuador
Genevieve Gaignard
b. 1981, Orange, MA
Resides in Los Angeles
Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad
b. 1970, New Delhi; b.1975, India
Reside in New Delhi and Ganjad, India
Tony Gleaton
b. 1948, Detroit
d. 2015, Palo Alto, CA
Jon-Sesrie Goff
b. 1983, Hartford, CT
Resides in Washington, DC
Wayne Gonzales
b. 1957, New Orleans
Resides in New York
Barkley L. Hendricks
b. 1945, Philadelphia
d. 2017, New London, CT
Satch Hoyt
b. 1957, London
Resides in Berlin
Evan Ifekoya
b. 1988, Iperu, Nigeria
Resides in London
Alfredo Jaar
b. 1956, Santiago
Resides in New York
Rashid Johnson
b. 1977, Chicago
Resides in New York
Kahlil Joseph
b. 1981, Seattle
Resides in Los Angeles
Patricia Kaersenhout
b. 1966, Den Helder, Netherlands
Resides in Amsterdam
Brad Kahlhamer
b. 1956, Tucson, AZ
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Kiluanji Kia Henda
b. 1979, Luanda, Angola
Resides in Luanda, Angola, and Lisbon
Taiyo Kimura
b. 1970, Kamakura, Japan
Resides in Kamakura, Japan
The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva
Founded in 1980. Reside in San Francisco and Santa Cruz, CA, with
Otabenga Jones & Associates; Founded in 2002, Houston, TX
Runo Lagomarsino
b. 1977, Lund, Sweden
Resides in Malmö, Sweden, and São Paulo
Pedro Lasch
b. 1975, Mexico City
Resides in Durham, NC
Maider López
b. 1975, San Sebastian, Spain
Resides in San Sebastian, Spain
Jillian Mayer
b. 1984, Miami
Resides in Miami
Darryl Montana
b. 1955, New Orleans
Resides in New Orleans
Dave Muller
b. 1964, San Francisco
Resides in Los Angeles
Lavar Munroe
b.1982, Nassau, Bahamas
Resides in Germantown, MD, and Nassau, Bahamas
Paulo Nazareth
b. 1977, Governador Valadares, Brazil
Resides in Sao Paolo
Rivane Neuenschwander
b. 1967, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Resides in London
Jennifer Odem
b. 1962, New Orleans
Resides in New Orleans
Odili Donald Odita
b. 1966, Enugu, Nigeria
Resides in Philadelphia
Yoko Ono
b. 1933, Tokyo
Resides in New York
Horace Ové
b. 1939, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Resides in London
Zak Ové
b. 1966, London
Resides in London and Trinidad
Dawit L. Petros
b. 1972, Asmara, Eritrea
Resides in New York and Chicago
Quintron and Miss Pussycat
Reside in New Orleans
Dario Robleto
b. 1972, San Antonio, TX
Resides in Houston, TX
Tita Salina
b. 1973, Plaju, South Sumatra, Indonesia
Resides in Jakarta, Indonesia
Beatriz Santiago Muñoz
b. 1972, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Zina Saro-Wiwa
b. 1976, Port Harcourt, Nigeria
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
John T. Scott
b. 1940, New Orleans
d. 2007, Houston, TX
Zineb Sedira
b. 1963, Paris
Resides in London
Xaviera Simmons
b. 1974, New York
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Penny Siopis
b. 1953, Vryburg, South Africa
Resides in Cape Town
Cauleen Smith
b. 1967, Riverside, CA
Resides in Chicago
Hank Willis Thomas
b. 1976, Plainfield, NJ
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Hong-An Truong
b. 1976, Gainesville, FL
Resides in New York and Chapel Hill, NC
Naama Tsabar
b. 1982, Israel
Resides in New York
Michel Varisco
b. 1967, New Orleans
Resides in New Orleans
Monique Verdin
b. 1980, New Orleans
Resides in Arabi, Louisiana
Kara Walker
b. 1969, Stockton, CA
Resides in New York
James Webb
b. 1975, Kimberley, South Africa
Resides in Cape Town
Jeff Whetstone
b. 1968, Chattanooga, TN
Resides in Princeton, NJ
Peter Williams
b. 1952, Nyack, NY
Resides in Wilmington, DE
Andy Battaglia of Artnews writes that New York’s Foundation for Contemporary Arts, or FCA, a grant-giving organization established by John Cage and Jasper Johns in 1963 (and originally called the Foundation for Contemporary Performance Arts), has announced that it will be handing out a yearly Roy Lichtenstein Award, which will be culled from a $1 million endowment gift from the artist’s foundation. The unrestricted annual award is $40,000, and the recipient will be chosen by members of the FCA’s board, made up of Johns, Glenn Ligon, Robert Gober, and Cecily Brown, among others.
“Roy was always both amazed and very happy to not just not have a day job but also be able to do his work. This is a great way for an individual artist to get support,” said Dorothy Lichtenstein, the artist’s widow. The new award is part of a group of other gifts named after Cage, Robert Rauschenberg, Merce Cunningham, Dorothea Tanning, and Ellsworth Kelly. The next round of FCA grants will be announced in 2018.
The FCA’s executive director, Jack Cowart, said, “We especially hope this will challenge and inspire future named awards by other artists to support this notable of direct grants to deserving artists.”
In response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s efforts to revaluate arts funding for the first-ever cultural plan for New York City (CreateNYC), which will be announced July 1, a coalition of artists and activists has released a seventeen-page document outlining a number of problems artists living and working in New York face today, including vast labor and public-funding inequities, Jillian Steinhauer of Hyperallergic reports.
The People’s Cultural Plan calls for the city to overhaul several polices ranging from housing, land, and development to labor laws. It recommends instituting a citywide rent freeze on stabilized apartments and city control over rent regulations; eliminating tax breaks for developers building luxury housing developments; creating affordable workspaces for artists via the Community Land Trusts; establishing a program to help employees of color, senior citizens, and members of the LGBTQ community file discrimination complaints within cultural institutions; and passing the NY Health Act to protect all artists and freelance workers at risk of losing healthcare due to proposed cuts and changes to the Affordable Healthcare Act.
“Artists, cultural workers, and cultural access in the city are in a huge crisis,” said Jenny Dubnau. “If you’re going to have a plan in our time, we felt it had to be a powerful, strongly worded, tough, courageous plan. If you’re not going to talk about actual policy that’s making artists leave the city, displacing communities of color, where the funding is so lopsided in terms of equity—if you’re not going to radically approach those issues, it’s not going to be a relevant enough plan.”
Regarding the alternate proposal, a spokesperson from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs said, “We’ve seen the People’s Cultural Plan and we’re glad to have this thorough set of proposals in hand, along with the feedback from the more than 185,000 New Yorkers we’ve heard from since last fall. The planning process is still underway, and we will absolutely consider these ideas as we work toward releasing the CreateNYC cultural plan this summer.”
The Menil Collection announced today that the Palestine- and Jordan-based curator Reem Fadda has been awarded the eighth Walter Hopps Award for Curatorial Achievement. Fadda will receive a $20,000 stipend and will deliver a public lecture at the institution this fall.
“Reem Fadda has an impressive record of organizing groundbreaking programs both inside and outside of conventional museums,” director Rebecca Rabinow said. “Her fundamental belief that contemporary art and architecture represent an ongoing engagement with the most challenging questions of our time informs every aspect of her work.”
Fadda served as associate curator of Middle Eastern Art for the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi from 2010 to 2016; director of the Palestinian Association for Contemporary Art from 2005 to 2007; and academic director of the International Academy of Art Palestine, a progressive educational institution which she helped found in 2006. She curated the Riwaq Biennale, Ramallah, with Charles Esche in 2009, and the sixth edition of the Marrakech Biennale in 2016. She will also curate the inaugural exhibition of the Palestinian Museum, in Ramallah, which will open on September 1.
A selection panel assembled by Rabinow and Toby Kamps, the Menil’s curator of modern and contemporary art, chose Fadda from a pool of nine candidates. The jury comprised Phong Bui, cofounder and creative director of the Brooklyn Rail; Hou Hanru, artistic director of MAXXI National Museum of Twenty-First-Century Arts in Rome; and Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation in New York.
Established in 2001 in honor of Menil founding director Walter Hopps, the biennial award recognizes early- to midcareer curators who have made significant contributions to the field of contemporary art. Previous recipients of the Walter Hopps Award include Roger M. Buergel, Maria Lind, Adam Szymczyk, and Cuauhtémoc Medina.
Matt Carey-Williams, who left White Cube to join the auction house Phillips in 2015, has been given a directorship at the London gallery Blain|Southern, writes Melanie Gerlis of the Art Newspaper. Carey-Williams was Phillips’s deputy chairman for Europe and Asia. Phillips’s chief executive, Edward Dolman, said, “[We] would like to thank Matt for his many contributions over the last two years and we wish him every success for the future.”
Carey-Williams worked for Harry Blain and Graham Southern in 2006, when they operated Haunch of Venison, the year before the proprietors sold it to Christie’s (Christie’s ended up closing the gallery in 2013). During his time there, Carey-Williams worked with artists Bill Viola, Mat Collishaw, and Rachel Howard. He also worked with Jake and Dinos Chapman while at White Cube (the brothers moved to Blain|Southern early in 2017). Carey-Williams will be leaving his Phillips post at the end of May.