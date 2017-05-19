Jo-ey Tang to Lead Columbus College of Art and Design’s Beeler Gallery

recent
Archive
Prospect New Orleans Announces Participating Artists for Its Fourth Edition
New York’s Foundation for Contemporary Arts Launches Roy Lichtenstein Award
Reem Fadda Wins 2017 Walter Hopps Award for Curatorial Achievement
Matt Carey-Williams Joins London’s Blain|Southern as Director
recent
Archive
Diary
Picks
Film
Trinie Dalton on “Animal Farm” at the Brant Foundation Art Study Center
Allison Young around the third edition of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair
Diary
Picks
Film
Ohio’s Columbus College of Art and Design announced today that curator, artist, and critic Jo-ey Tang, who is currently a researcher at Villa Arson in Nice, will head its Beeler Gallery. He will take up the post on June 15.
“I am excited to join Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art and Design to continue its ambitious programming,” Tang said. “I hope to foster an ethos of ‘slow programming’ that will counter the speed of production in contemporary art and its contingent fields, to allow for multiple temporalities and deeper encounters with artists, designers, filmmakers, and thinkers, in engaging with their practices, developments, trajectories, and influences.”
Born in Hong Kong, and based in Paris, Tang studied art at the San Francisco Art Institute and earned his master’s degree from New York University before completing post-graduate work at the Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne. He founded the curatorial project The Notary Public there, staging its first exhibitions in his apartment. He also served as a curator at Palais de Tokyo from 2014 to 2015, and as an editor at literary magazine n+1 from 2009 to 2014. Tang is a frequent contributor to Artforum.
Jay Sanders, executive director and chief curator of Artists Space in New York, announced today that it will open a second venue in 2018. Located at 80 White Street in Tribeca, the two-story exhibition space boasts of 8,000 square feet.
“The successful conclusion of our search for a new exhibition venue is great news for Artists Space itself and for the arts community as a whole, which has been justifiably concerned that economic pressures are making downtown New York untenable for artists and arts organizations alike,” Sanders said. “Having drawn much of our strength from that community, and having contributed our share to its creative vitality and intellectual vigor, we are proud to be planting our flag in Tribeca, where we look forward eagerly to expanding the full range of our activities.”
The contemporary nonprofit has been operating Artists Space Books & Talks at its Fifty-Five Walker Street location since it ended its lease at Thirty-Eight Greene Street in June 2016. The lease agreement between Artists Space and Gerry and Martin Weinstein, an artist who cofounded Art in General in 1981, concluded one month after Sanders assumed his post at the organization. The building will be the sixth downtown Manhattan home Artists Space has had in its forty-five-year history.
Caitlin Berrigan, Helicopter Pad, Rachid Karami International Fair Park, from the series “Unfinished State,” 2015. Photo: Caitlin Berrigan
The Graham Foundation announced today the recipients of over $560,000 in grants supporting advancements in architecture. Ninety-nine individuals from twenty countries were recognized for a range of innovative projects including exhibitions, publications, films, performances, and site-specific installations.
“Many of our grantees this year are exploring the agency of design,” Graham Foundation director Sarah Herda said. “They are testing the limits of conventional practice to make new work that directly engages the social and political dimensions of the designed environment.”
Among the seventy-two projects selected are Zahra Malkani and Shahana Rajani’s “Detritus and Development” (2018), an exhibition and ongoing research project that examines emerging landscapes at the intersection of infrastructure, war, and climate change in Pakistan; Josef Asteinza and Mariano Ros’s Havana Modern: Nicolás Quintana and the Architecture of the City (2017), a documentary film about late architect Nicolás Quintana, who played an important role in the Modern movement in Cuba; Everywhere All the Time, 2016, a performance work celebrating the twentieth anniversary of Seán Curran Company, a New York City–based contemporary dance ensemble that connects the fields of dance, music, art, and architecture; and Caitlin Berrigan’s “Unfinished State” (2015), a novel transcribed onto hundreds of postcards that focuses on the waves of real estate development in Berlin and Beirut, two cities that have been under reconstruction for decades.
The full list of grant recipients is as follows:
Exhibitions
Marcelo Araya, Andrés Garcés, Iván Ivelic, and Manuel Sanfuentes
Daniel Cardoso Llach
Assaf Evron
Nathan Friedman
Anna Halprin
Suzanne Harris-Brandts and Angela Wheeler
Rick Lowe
Zahra Malkani and Shahana Rajani
Senam Awo Okudzeto
Maxi Spina
Martine Syms
Film/Video/New Media
Josef Asteinza and Mariano Ros
TOMA (Leandro Cappetto, Mathias Klenner, Eduardo Pérez, Ignacio Rivas, and Ignacio Saavedra)
Aggie Ebrahimi, Oscar Molina, Brenda Isabel Steinecke Soto, Catalina Ortiz, and Sandra Tabares-Duque
Daniel Eisenberg
Sean Lally
Liam Young
Public Program
Seán Curran, David Skidmore, and Diana Balmori
Publications
Kunlé Adeyemi and Suzanne Lettieri
Esra Akcan
Barry Bergdoll and Jonathan Massey
Caitlin Berrigan
Michael Carriere and David Schalliol
Irene Cheng, Charles L. Davis II, and Mabel O. Wilson
Alison J. Clarke
Francesco Dal Co
Roberto Damiani
Martha Deese
Teresa Fankhänel
Leonardo Finotti
Reto Geiser
Design Earth: Rania Ghosn and El Hadi Jazairy
Cristina Goberna and Urtzi Grau
Sarah Williams Goldhagen
Maria Gough
Helen Gyger
Aimi Hamraie
Rory Hyde
Office for Political Innovation: Andrés Jaque
Omar Kholeif
Tiffany Lambert
Paolo Nicoloso
Conor O’Shea
Itohan I. Osayimwese
Kyong Park
Angelo Plessas
Mil M2: Fernando Portal
Anders Herwald Ruhwald
Catherine Seavitt Nordenson
Elisa Silva
Christopher Sims
Anna-Sophie Springer and Etienne Turpin
Molly Wright Steenson
Paulo Tavares
Allyson Vieira
Research
Michelle Moore Apotsos
Tulay Atak
Lee Azus
Andrea Bagnato
Eva Díaz
WAI Think Tank: Nathalie Frankowski and Cruz Garcia
Miyuki Aoki Girardelli
Virginia Hanusik
Sophie Debiasi Hochhäusl
Branden W. Joseph, Felicity D. Scott, and Mark Wasiuta
Jeffrey Mansfield
Rebecca O’Neal Dagg
Jason Oddy
MK Smaby and Carolyn Wheeler
Irene V. Small
Despina Stratigakos
Chat Travieso
Stanley Greene, one of the leading war photographers of his generation, and one of the few black photojournalists who worked internationally, died last Friday on May 19 in Paris, writes James Estrin of the New York Times. Noor Images, the photo agency that Greene helped cofound, revealed the news of his death.
Wherever conflict was, Greene went, travelling to Chechnya, Afghanistan, and Iraq, among many other places. Some of his photographs were too horrific for publication. “You want to sit there comfortably with your newspaper and blueberry muffin, and you don’t want to see pictures that are going to upset your morning. That is the job of a journalist, to upset your morning,” he said.
Greene grew up in New Rochelle, New York. His father, also named Stanley, was an actor, filmmaker, and activist included on the Communist blacklist during the 1950s, which greatly affected his ability to work. His mother, Javotee Sutton Greene, was an actress. As a teenager, the young Greene joined the Black Panthers and became involved in the anti–Vietnam War movement. Though he had hopes of becoming a painter, the photojournalist W. Eugene Smith encouraged him to study photography, which he did at the San Francisco Art Institute, where he documented the city’s punk and hardcore scenes in the 1970s and 1980s. When Greene moved to Paris, he joined the Vu photo agency, which took him to Africa and the Soviet Union a great deal. In 1993, he was the only Western photographer to be in the Russian White House as a coup against the country’s president, Boris Yeltsin, was happening. A pair of photos he took amid the violence earned him World Press Photo awards (Greene went on to receive a total of five World Press Photo awards in his lifetime). Greene published a number of books, including Open Wound: Chechnya 1994–2003 (2003), and the autobiographical Black Passport (2010). His work was also featured in the exhibition “War/Photography” at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in 2012, curated by Anne Tucker.
“The quest is to try to understand why human beings behave the way they do,” the artist wrote in regards to his profession in Black Passport. “The question is, How does this happen? And sometimes, the only way to find out is to go to where it is happening. One day the neighbors are talking to each other over the fence, and the next they are shooting at each other. Why is it that we don’t consider life precious, and instead we literally let it drip through our fingers?”
Édouard Manet's Chez Tortoni, ca. 1878–80, is one of the pieces that was stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in 1990.
Graham Bowley of the New York Times reports that the board of trustees at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum has increased the reward for the return of thirteen stolen works—by artists such as Édouard Manet, Johannes Vermeer, and Edgar Degas—from $5 million to $10 million. The reward will expire at the end of 2017.
In 1990, the pieces were taken by thieves disguised as police officers. The estimated value of the stolen cache is $500 million, and is considered to be the largest American art heist on record. Steve Kidder, the president of the Gardner Museum’s board, said, “It is our fervent hope that by increasing the reward, our resolve is clear that we want the safe return of the works to their rightful place and back in public view.”
“We encourage anyone with information to contact the museum directly, and we guarantee complete confidentiality,” said Anthony Amore, the museum’s head of security. Amore also went on to state that the thieves have indeed been identified, but it is believed that the works are no longer in their possession. The board hopes that the doubled reward will reveal the whereabouts of the art.
Arts advocates at a rally in Corning, New York, on Tuesday protesting cuts in federal funding. Photo: Jeff Murray
After President Trump released his official 2018 federal budget on Tuesday, May 23, which included sweeping cuts to domestic programs, the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities are preparing to close.
Trump became the first president to propose defunding the federal agencies when he released his preliminary budget in March, which outraged arts advocates across the nation and sparked a number of actions, including marches, protests, and letters to Congress.
The art world was temporarily mollified earlier this month when Congress approved a bipartisan bill that granted funding for the NEA and NEH for the rest of the 2017 fiscal year and even boosted their budgets—the NEA was given an extra $7 million and the NEH and received an additional $2 million.
However, the new $4.1 trillion budget, called “A New Foundation for American Greatness,” increases military spending by 10 percent, allotting spending more than $2.6 billion for border security—$1.6 million of which is for the initial construction costs of his promised US-Mexico border wall—and orders the elimination of the NEA, the NEH, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
While Trump’s budget is likely to face opposition in Congress, the NEA and NEH have submitted appropriations requests for 2018. The published reports outline the resources needed to support a reduced staffing level as well as administrative costs to effectively shut down operations.
The combined cost to shut down the agencies, $71 million, is nearly 25 percent of their total budget of nearly $300 million. The NEA has requested $29 million for this process. The bulk of the monies would support its personnel. The agency currently employs 155 people, but will aim to cut this number in half by March 31, 2018. Among the other expenses included in its thirty-six-page report are real estate, equipment, contracts, and records management.
The NEH is asking the Trump administration for $42.3 million to close up shop. In a fifteen-page report, the agency requests nearly $25 million for personnel as well as $12.4 million to fulfill grant commitments. The NEH’s acting chair Margaret Plympton will oversee the dismantling of the agency since chairman William Adams resigned two days ago.
Other casualties of the budget include Medicaid, the federal health program for low income Americans, which Trump wants to slash by more than more than $800 billion. Meanwhile, Representative Mark Meadows, a Republican of North Carolina and the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is calling the plan “the most conservative budget that we’ve had under Republican or Democrat administrations in decades.”
Supporters of the government’s endangered programs are only beginning the fight for funding that is expected to last until the next fiscal year begins on October 1. Among the arts advocates rising up in support of culture are Laura Lott, the president of the American Alliance of Museums, who said, “the details of this budget proposal are as appalling as the outline released in March” and the Association of Art Museum Directors, which is urging elected representatives “to continue their stand for the NEA, NEH, and IMLS, which provide vital services for people across the nation.”
Michael R. Bloomberg, the 108th mayor of New York City, has gifted $75 million to The Shed, a new visual and performing arts center under construction in the Hudson Yards on the far West Side, Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times reports. He previously gave $15 million in support of the project in 2012, making his total contribution to the venue $90 million.
Daniel L. Doctoroff, the Shed’s chairman and president, said that with Bloomberg’s donation, the venue has raised $421 million of its $500 million capital campaign. The construction costs of the complex were estimated to be $435 million. Doctoroff, who previously served as chief executive of Bloomberg L.P.—the mayor’s financial information company—said that the additional monies will be used for opening expenses.
Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group, the 200,000-square-foot venue will feature two 25,000-square-foot gallery spaces, a five-hundred-seat theater, an event and rehearsal space, and a free lab for the creation of new work. It also boasts of a moveable shell that can expand the building when needed to provide large-scale indoor and outdoor programming. The Shed broke ground at its location on West Thirtieth Street in 2015 and is expected to welcome visitors as early as 2019.
Alex Poots, the Shed’s artistic director and chief executive, previously announced the center’s inaugural programming in July 2016. The Shed’s first commissions include a large-scale work by Conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner. With custom-made paving stones, he will build a twelve-foot installation featuring the phrase, “In front of itself,” for the Shed’s plaza. Poots has also initiated a three-year collaboration with Reggie Gray and the D.R.E.A.M. (Dance Rules Everything Around Me) Ring that involves a citywide residency for young artists, called FlexNYC, which explores issues of social justice.
Before Bloomberg left office in 2013, his administration helped the proposal for the Shed become a reality with a $50 million public appropriation that grew to $75 million, the city’s biggest cultural capital grant that year.
“I’ve always believed the arts have a unique ability to benefit cities by attracting creative individuals of every kind, strengthening communities, and driving economic growth,” Bloomberg said in a prepared statement. “The Shed will help New York achieve all three goals.”
Dealers Glenn McMillian, Richard Desroche, and Carla Chammas. Photo: The Art Dealers Association of America
Dealers Carla Chammas, Richard Desroche, and Glenn McMillian announced on Tuesday, May 23, that after twenty-five years in business CRG Gallery in New York will permanently close at the end of the summer.
In a statement, the gallerists thanked the artists they worked with over the years, including Saloua Raouda Choucair, Alex Dodge, Mona Hatoum, Julie Mehretu, Fausto, Yoko Ono, Joan Snyder, Frances Stark, Ryan Wallace, and O Zhang, as well as the curators, collectors, and arts professionals who supported their program.
CRG Gallery opened its first exhibition space on East Seventy-First Street in Manhattan in 1990. Since the United States was in a recession at the time, Desroche told the Art Dealers Association of America, “We never mounted an exhibition because we thought we could sell it. We showed work that we thought could stand the test of time.” Shortly after, they relocated to SoHo before settling in Chelsea for fifteen years. In 2015, the gallery moved to its current home in the Lower East Side, one block from the New Museum.
Dawit Petros, Act of Recovery (Part I), Nouakchott, Mauritania from The Stranger’s Notebook, 2016, photograph, 20 x 26".
The list of participating artists for Prospect.4, titled “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” has been made public. The triennial exhibition, spread across seventeen venues in New Orleans, will feature seventy-three artists from “North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the European powers that colonized New Orleans, addressing issues of identity, displacement, and cultural hybridity within the context of the celebration of the city’s tricentennial,” according to an announcement from the event’s organizers. This year’s exhibition, which opens on November 18, 2017, and runs through February 25, 2018, is organized by Trevor Schoonmaker, the chief curator of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.
The participating artists are:
Larry Achiampong
b. 1984, London
Resides in London
Derrick Adams
b. 1970, Baltimore, MD
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Abbas Akhavan
b. 1977, Tehran
Resides in Toronto
John Akomfrah
b. 1957, Accra, Ghana
Resides in London
Njideka Akunyili Crosby
b. 1983, Enugu, Nigeria
Resides in Los Angeles
Michael Armitage
b. 1984, Nairobi
Resides in Nairobi and London
Louis Armstrong
b. 1901, New Orleans, LA
d. 1971 Queens, NY
Kader Attia
b. 1970, Paris
Resides in Berlin and Algiers
Radcliffe Bailey
b. 1968, Bridgetown, NJ
Resides in Atlanta, GA
Rina Banerjee
b. 1963, Kolkata, India
Resides in New York
Rebecca Belmore
b. 1960, Upsala, Ontario, Canada
Resides in Vancouver
Maria Berrio
b. 1982, Bogota
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Sonia Boyce
b. 1962, London
Resides in London
Katherine Bradford
b. 1942, New York
Resides in Brooklyn, NY, and Brunswick, ME
Margarita Cabrera
b. 1973, Monterrey, Mexico
Resides in El Paso, TX
María Magdalena Campos-Pons
b. 1959, Matanzas, Cuba
Resides in Boston
Andrea Chung
b. 1978, Newark, NJ
Resides in San Diego, CA
Edgar Cleijne & Ellen Gallagher
b. 1963 Eindhoven, Netherlands; b. 1965 Providence, RI
Reside in Rotterdam, Netherlands and New York
Donna Conlon & Jonathan Harker
b. 1966, Atlanta, GA; b. 1975, Quito, Ecuador
Reside in Panama City
Minerva Cuevas
b. 1975, Mexico City
Resides in Mexico City
Wilson Díaz
b. 1963, Pitalito, Colombia
Resides in Berlin
Mark Dion
1961, New Bedford, MA
Resides in New York
Alexis Esquivel
b. 1968, La Palma, Pinar del Rio, Cuba
Resides in Guayaquil, Ecuador
Genevieve Gaignard
b. 1981, Orange, MA
Resides in Los Angeles
Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad
b. 1970, New Delhi; b.1975, India
Reside in New Delhi and Ganjad, India
Tony Gleaton
b. 1948, Detroit
d. 2015, Palo Alto, CA
Jon-Sesrie Goff
b. 1983, Hartford, CT
Resides in Washington, DC
Wayne Gonzales
b. 1957, New Orleans
Resides in New York
Barkley L. Hendricks
b. 1945, Philadelphia
d. 2017, New London, CT
Satch Hoyt
b. 1957, London
Resides in Berlin
Evan Ifekoya
b. 1988, Iperu, Nigeria
Resides in London
Alfredo Jaar
b. 1956, Santiago
Resides in New York
Rashid Johnson
b. 1977, Chicago
Resides in New York
Kahlil Joseph
b. 1981, Seattle
Resides in Los Angeles
Patricia Kaersenhout
b. 1966, Den Helder, Netherlands
Resides in Amsterdam
Brad Kahlhamer
b. 1956, Tucson, AZ
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Kiluanji Kia Henda
b. 1979, Luanda, Angola
Resides in Luanda, Angola, and Lisbon
Taiyo Kimura
b. 1970, Kamakura, Japan
Resides in Kamakura, Japan
The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva
Founded in 1980. Reside in San Francisco and Santa Cruz, CA, with
Otabenga Jones & Associates; Founded in 2002, Houston, TX
Runo Lagomarsino
b. 1977, Lund, Sweden
Resides in Malmö, Sweden, and São Paulo
Pedro Lasch
b. 1975, Mexico City
Resides in Durham, NC
Maider López
b. 1975, San Sebastian, Spain
Resides in San Sebastian, Spain
Jillian Mayer
b. 1984, Miami
Resides in Miami
Darryl Montana
b. 1955, New Orleans
Resides in New Orleans
Dave Muller
b. 1964, San Francisco
Resides in Los Angeles
Lavar Munroe
b.1982, Nassau, Bahamas
Resides in Germantown, MD, and Nassau, Bahamas
Paulo Nazareth
b. 1977, Governador Valadares, Brazil
Resides in Sao Paolo
Rivane Neuenschwander
b. 1967, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Resides in London
Jennifer Odem
b. 1962, New Orleans
Resides in New Orleans
Odili Donald Odita
b. 1966, Enugu, Nigeria
Resides in Philadelphia
Yoko Ono
b. 1933, Tokyo
Resides in New York
Horace Ové
b. 1939, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Resides in London
Zak Ové
b. 1966, London
Resides in London and Trinidad
Dawit L. Petros
b. 1972, Asmara, Eritrea
Resides in New York and Chicago
Quintron and Miss Pussycat
Reside in New Orleans
Dario Robleto
b. 1972, San Antonio, TX
Resides in Houston, TX
Tita Salina
b. 1973, Plaju, South Sumatra, Indonesia
Resides in Jakarta, Indonesia
Beatriz Santiago Muñoz
b. 1972, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Zina Saro-Wiwa
b. 1976, Port Harcourt, Nigeria
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
John T. Scott
b. 1940, New Orleans
d. 2007, Houston, TX
Zineb Sedira
b. 1963, Paris
Resides in London
Xaviera Simmons
b. 1974, New York
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Penny Siopis
b. 1953, Vryburg, South Africa
Resides in Cape Town
Cauleen Smith
b. 1967, Riverside, CA
Resides in Chicago
Hank Willis Thomas
b. 1976, Plainfield, NJ
Resides in Brooklyn, NY
Hong-An Truong
b. 1976, Gainesville, FL
Resides in New York and Chapel Hill, NC
Naama Tsabar
b. 1982, Israel
Resides in New York
Michel Varisco
b. 1967, New Orleans
Resides in New Orleans
Monique Verdin
b. 1980, New Orleans
Resides in Arabi, Louisiana
Kara Walker
b. 1969, Stockton, CA
Resides in New York
James Webb
b. 1975, Kimberley, South Africa
Resides in Cape Town
Jeff Whetstone
b. 1968, Chattanooga, TN
Resides in Princeton, NJ
Peter Williams
b. 1952, Nyack, NY
Resides in Wilmington, DE