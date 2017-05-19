 

POSTED May 25, 2017

Kiluanji Kia Henda Wins 2017 Frieze Artist Award

Kiluanji Kia Henda, standing in front of the triptych Ngola Bar, 2006. Photo: Christine Eyene

Frieze has named Kiluanji Kia Henda as the winner of the 2017 Frieze Artist Award. Kia Henda is the first African artist to receive the prize, which is only in its fourth year. He will be invited to realize a new installation at Frieze London as part of Frieze Projects, the fair’s nonprofit program.

“Kiluanji Kia Henda is a vital voice of his generation and I’m very pleased that the jury made him this year’s Frieze Artist Award winner,” Gygax said. “His work examines the wounds of his home country Angola left by decades of political unrest. Kia Henda brings satire to bear on politics and the legacy of colonialism in Africa, corrupting enduring stereotypes.”

The award’s jury comprised artist Cory Arcangel; Eva Birkenstock, director of Kunstverein für die Rheinlande und Westfalen in Düsseldorf; Tom Eccles, executive director of the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College in New York; and Raphael Gygax, curator of Frieze Projects and the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst in Zurich. Jo Stella-Sawicka, artistic director of Frieze Fairs, chaired the jury.

May 25, 2017

Galerie Urs Meile Opens New Exhibition Space in Beijing

Installation view of “Qiu Shihua” (2017). Photo: Galerie Urs Meile

Switzerland’s Galerie Urs Meile announced the opening of its new exhibition space in the 798 Art District in Beijing. Located in a historic building, which once housed part of the Dashanzi factory complex, the gallery was renovated by Japanese architect Mitsunori Sano. The 1,700-square-foot venue features galleries, offices, and storage rooms. An exhibition of works by Qiu Shihua inaugurated the space.

Galerie Urs Meile also launched an artist residency program in Beijing, which offers Western artists the opportunity to work in China for several months as well as the opportunity to mount exhibitions made for the new gallery space. Galerie Urs Meile has been working with Chinese artists since 1995 and represents established and emerging artists such as Li Gang, Hu Qingyan, Tobias Rehberger, Qiu Shihua, Yan Xing, and Wang Xingwei.

May 25, 2017

Deutsche Bank to Open Berlin Arts Center in 2018

Prinzessinnenpalais at 5 Unter den Linden in the Mitte district of Berlin. Photo: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank has announced plans to open an exhibition space for its corporate collection of more than 50,000 works amassed since the 1970s, Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper reports. Located in the Prinzessinnenpalais at 5 Unter den Linden, the 3,000-square-foot arts center is scheduled to open in 2018.

“We are working on an exciting program,” said spokesperson Klaus Winker. He added that it is too early to reveal details on the project, but the center will be a space for concerts, workshops, and other events to be held. The new venue will also incorporate the Deutsche Bank KunstHalle, the successor of the Deutsche Guggenheim, a collaboration between the Deutsche Bank and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, which ran from 1997 to 2012 and presented sixty-one exhibitions on twenty and twenty-first century art.

The Deutsche Bank Collection comprises significant holdings of Modernist and postwar German art including works by Joseph Beuys, Gerhard Richter, and Sigmar Polke. Today, the collection is focusing expanding with new acquisitions from Africa, China, India, and South America.

May 25, 2017

Akron Art Museum Names Ellen Rudolph Chief Curator

Ellen Rudolph Photo: Gena Page

The Akron Art Museum announced today that Ellen Rudolph, executive director of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Ohio, has been appointed as chief curator. She will take up the post in August.

“We are excited to have Ellen Rudolph returning to the Akron Art Museum as our new chief curator,” executive director and CEO Mark Masuoka said. “Ellen’s selection builds upon the continued success of the museum’s curatorial department and her experience and passion for contemporary art is exactly what we need to continue to stay on the leading edge of contemporary culture as a forward thinking
twenty-first century art museum.”

Rudolph rejoins the Akron Art Museum after a three-year-tenure as head of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. Under her leadership, the museum’s attendance doubled and expanded its exhibition programs and community partnerships. Previously, she served as Akron Art Museum’s curator of exhibitions, interim chief curator, and senior curator, respectively, from 2008 through 2013.

May 24, 2017

Johannes Grützke (1937–2017)

Johannes Grützke.

Johannes Grützke, the seventy-nine-year-old German painter, draftsman, and stage designer known for his grotesque imagery, died in Berlin on May 17, after a severe illness, Monopol reports.

Born on September 30, 1937, Grützke studied animation, and worked evenings as a stagehand at a theater to finance his coursework. While serving as an illustrator for a Berlin satire magazine, he performed concerts with a musical ensemble he founded, called Die Erlebnisgeiger (The Violin Experience). In 1973, Grützke and his colleague Matthias Koeppel established the artist group Schule der neuen Prächtigkeit (The School of New Magnificence), and created lebende Bilder (living picture) works, which were exhibited throughout Germany.

Grützke was known for using humor to reveal the characteristics and peculiarities of human beings and lived by the motto, “Painting is thinking.” He also liked to use classical motifs in his works to both reference and attack the schools of historical painting. A student of Oskar Kokoschka, Grützke was inspired by the works of Egon Schiele, Lucian Freud, and Francis Bacon, which can be seen in his drawings of anorexic women.

May 24, 2017

New York’s Artists Space to Open New Location in Tribeca

A rendering of Artists Space’s future home at 80 White Street, in TriBeCa. Photo: Gerry and Martin Weinstein

Jay Sanders, executive director and chief curator of Artists Space in New York, announced today that it will move its primary location to a new venue in 2018. Located at 80 White Street in Tribeca, the two-story exhibition space boasts of 8,000 square feet.

“The successful conclusion of our search for a new exhibition venue is great news for Artists Space itself and for the arts community as a whole, which has been justifiably concerned that economic pressures are making downtown New York untenable for artists and arts organizations alike,” Sanders said. “Having drawn much of our strength from that community, and having contributed our share to its creative vitality and intellectual vigor, we are proud to be planting our flag in Tribeca, where we look forward eagerly to expanding the full range of our activities.”

The contemporary nonprofit has been operating Artists Space Books & Talks at its 55 Walker Street location since it ended its lease at 38 Greene Street in June 2016, and for now, will continue to hold programming there. The lease agreement between Artists Space and Gerry and Martin Weinstein, an artist who cofounded Art in General in 1981, concluded one month after Sanders assumed his post at the organization. The building will be the sixth downtown Manhattan home Artists Space has had in its forty-five-year history.

May 24, 2017

Jo-ey Tang to Lead Columbus College of Art and Design’s Beeler Gallery

Jo-ey Tang

Ohio’s Columbus College of Art and Design announced today that curator, artist, and critic Jo-ey Tang, who is currently a researcher at Villa Arson in Nice, will head its Beeler Gallery. He will take up the post on June 15.

“I am excited to join Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art and Design to continue its ambitious programming,” Tang said. “I hope to foster an ethos of ‘slow programming’ that will counter the speed of production in contemporary art and its contingent fields, to allow for multiple temporalities and deeper encounters with artists, designers, filmmakers, and thinkers, in engaging with their practices, developments, trajectories, and influences.”

Born in Hong Kong, and based in Paris, Tang studied art at the San Francisco Art Institute and earned his master’s degree from New York University before completing post-graduate work at the Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne. He founded the curatorial project The Notary Public there, staging its first exhibitions in his apartment. He also served as a curator at Palais de Tokyo from 2014 to 2015, and as an editor at literary magazine n+1 from 2009 to 2014. Tang is a frequent contributor to Artforum.

May 24, 2017

Graham Foundation Awards $560,000 in Support of Architectural Projects

Caitlin Berrigan, Helicopter Pad, Rachid Karami International Fair Park, from the series “Unfinished State,” 2015. Photo: Caitlin Berrigan

The Graham Foundation announced today the recipients of over $560,000 in grants supporting advancements in architecture. Ninety-nine individuals from twenty countries were recognized for a range of innovative projects including exhibitions, publications, films, performances, and site-specific installations.

“Many of our grantees this year are exploring the agency of design,” Graham Foundation director Sarah Herda said. “They are testing the limits of conventional practice to make new work that directly engages the social and political dimensions of the designed environment.”

Among the seventy-two projects selected are Zahra Malkani and Shahana Rajani’s “Detritus and Development” (2018), an exhibition and ongoing research project that examines emerging landscapes at the intersection of infrastructure, war, and climate change in Pakistan; Josef Asteinza and Mariano Ros’s Havana Modern: Nicolás Quintana and the Architecture of the City (2017), a documentary film about late architect Nicolás Quintana, who played an important role in the Modern movement in Cuba; Everywhere All the Time, 2016, a performance work celebrating the twentieth anniversary of Seán Curran Company, a New York City–based contemporary dance ensemble that connects the fields of dance, music, art, and architecture; and Caitlin Berrigan’s “Unfinished State” (2015), a novel transcribed onto hundreds of postcards that focuses on the waves of real estate development in Berlin and Beirut, two cities that have been under reconstruction for decades.

The full list of grant recipients is as follows:

May 24, 2017

Stanley Greene (1949–2017)

Stanley Greene. Photo: Goran Galic.

Stanley Greene, one of the leading war photographers of his generation, and one of the few black photojournalists who worked internationally, died last Friday on May 19 in Paris, writes James Estrin of the New York Times. Noor Images, the photo agency that Greene helped cofound, revealed the news of his death.

Wherever conflict was, Greene went, travelling to Chechnya, Afghanistan, and Iraq, among many other places. Some of his photographs were too horrific for publication. “You want to sit there comfortably with your newspaper and blueberry muffin, and you don’t want to see pictures that are going to upset your morning. That is the job of a journalist, to upset your morning,” he said.

Greene grew up in New Rochelle, New York. His father, also named Stanley, was an actor, filmmaker, and activist included on the Communist blacklist during the 1950s, which greatly affected his ability to work. His mother, Javotee Sutton Greene, was an actress. As a teenager, the young Greene joined the Black Panthers and became involved in the anti–Vietnam War movement. Though he had hopes of becoming a painter, the photojournalist W. Eugene Smith encouraged him to study photography, which he did at the San Francisco Art Institute, where he documented the city’s punk and hardcore scenes in the 1970s and 1980s. When Greene moved to Paris, he joined the Vu photo agency, which took him to Africa and the Soviet Union a great deal. In 1993, he was the only Western photographer to be in the Russian White House as a coup against the country’s president, Boris Yeltsin, was happening. A pair of photos he took amid the violence earned him World Press Photo awards (Greene went on to receive a total of five World Press Photo awards in his lifetime). Greene published a number of books, including Open Wound: Chechnya 1994–2003 (2003), and the autobiographical Black Passport (2010). His work was also featured in the exhibition “War/Photography” at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in 2012, curated by Anne Tucker.

