Courtauld Institute of Art Appoints Lord John Browne as Chairman

The Courtauld Institute of Art has announced that Lord John Browne of Madingley has been named the institution’s new chairman. Lord Browne will succeed James Hughes-Hallett after he completes his full term, and will take up the post in September.

“I am delighted that Lord Browne will be joining us as chair of the governing board at a particularly exciting time for the Courtauld,” director Deborah Swallow said. “His passion and commitment to the arts coupled with his vast business experience and understanding of the higher education arena make him an excellent choice as we embark on Courtauld Connects, the biggest program of development since the Courtauld’s move to Somerset House in 1989. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the board in delivering our ambitious plans over the next five years.”

Lord Browne has previously held a number of positions at major cultural organizations. From 1995 to 2005, he was a trustee of the British Museum. Since 2007, he’s been a trustee at Tate, and will step down from his role as chairman this summer. He is also a fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as well as chairman of the international advisory board of the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

"The Courtauld embodies two of my greatest passions: the arts and education. It is the art world's preeminent educational institution, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve it. I look forward to working with the board, professor Swallow, and her team to guide the Courtauld through its biggest transformation in almost two decades," said Lord Browne. In May 2016, the institute announced that it was launching a $73 million renovation project that would create additional space for the exhibition of the Courtauld's growing permanent collection, restore its Great Room, revamp its historic Fine Rooms, add a temporary exhibition space, remodel the entrance, build a new learning center, and update its storage and art handling facilities for its department of conservation and technology. Among the other projects Courtauld Connects will finance are the digitization of millions of its art objects and the launch a new public research forum.

The University of Wyoming’s art museum has received an anonymous $2.27 million donation that will be used to establish the Susan B. Moldenhauer Fund for Contemporary Art.

“This gift is extraordinary, as it will transform the future of contemporary art at the University of Wyoming,” president Laurie Nichols said in a statement. The newly-created fund will support exhibitions, commissions, publications, scholarship, and other public programming.

“The art museum is the only museum in the state of Wyoming that focuses on contemporary art from national and international perspectives, which is essential to broadening visual art experiences for our students, faculty, citizens, and visitors,” said Susan B. Moldenhauer, who’s served as director and chief curator of the museum since 2002.

Located in the Centennial Complex on the school's Laramie campus, the museum has a collection of nearly 8,000 artworks and stages an average of eighteen exhibitions each year. The $2.27 million gift follows a wave of philanthropy at the institution. In 2016, it successfully raised a record $63 million.

Frieze has named Kiluanji Kia Henda as the winner of the 2017 Frieze Artist Award. Kia Henda is the first African artist to receive the prize, which is only in its fourth year. He will be invited to realize a new installation at Frieze London as part of Frieze Projects, the fair’s nonprofit program.

“Kiluanji Kia Henda is a vital voice of his generation and I’m very pleased that the jury made him this year’s Frieze Artist Award winner,” said Raphael Gygax, the curator of Frieze Projects and Zurich’s Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst. “His work examines the wounds of his home country Angola left by decades of political unrest. Kia Henda brings satire to bear on politics and the legacy of colonialism in Africa, corrupting enduring stereotypes.”

The award’s jury comprised artist Cory Arcangel; Eva Birkenstock, director of Kunstverein für die Rheinlande und Westfalen in Düsseldorf; Tom Eccles, executive director of the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College in New York; and Gygax. Jo Stella-Sawicka, artistic director of Frieze Fairs, chaired the jury.

A Luanda-based artist, Kia Henda works across photography, video, and performance. Titled Under the Silent Eye of Lenin, Kia Henda's winning proposal is a two-part installation that draws parallels between the cult of Marxism-Leninism in Angola, witchcraft practices during the country's civil war, and science fiction narratives used by Cold War superpowers. "Despite being a political doctrine that rejected religion, the way that Marxism-Leninism was indoctrinated during the revolution demanded strict loyalty and unquestionable belief, similar to religious practice," Kia Henda said. "In this project, the bust of Lenin returns to become the central object of an installation and performance piece, where the memories and narratives of one of the bloodiest conflicts in Africa are molten with the transcendence of witchcraft and the dogmatic dimension of a political ideology." Frieze London will run from October 5 to October 8, and is sponsored by Deutsche Bank for the fourteenth consecutive year. Previous award winners include Yuri Pattison, Rachel Rose, and Mélanie Matranga.

Switzerland’s Galerie Urs Meile announced the opening of its new exhibition space in the 798 Art District in Beijing. Located in a historic building which once housed part of the Dashanzi factory complex, the gallery was renovated by Japanese architect Mitsunori Sano. The 1,700-square-foot venue features galleries, offices, and storage rooms. An exhibition of works by Qiu Shihua inaugurated the space.

Galerie Urs Meile also launched an artist residency program in Beijing, which offers Western artists the opportunity to work in China for several months as well as mount exhibitions made for the new gallery space. Galerie Urs Meile has been working with Chinese artists since 1995 and represents established and emerging artists such as Li Gang, Hu Qingyan, Tobias Rehberger, Qiu Shihua, Yan Xing, and Wang Xingwei.

Deutsche Bank has announced plans to open an exhibition space for its corporate collection of more than 50,000 works amassed since the 1970s, Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper reports. Located in the Prinzessinnenpalais at 5 Unter den Linden, the 3,000-square-foot arts center is scheduled to open in 2018.

“We are working on an exciting program,” said spokesperson Klaus Winker. He added that it is too early to reveal details on the project, but the center will be a space for concerts, workshops, and other events to be held. The new venue will also incorporate the Deutsche Bank KunstHalle, the successor of the Deutsche Guggenheim, a collaboration between the Deutsche Bank and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, which ran from 1997 to 2012 and presented sixty-one exhibitions on twentieth and twenty-first century art.

The Deutsche Bank Collection comprises significant holdings of modernist and postwar German art including works by Georges Braque, Joseph Beuys, Gerhard Richter, and Sigmar Polke. Today, the collection is focusing on expanding with new acquisitions from Africa, China, India, and South America.

The Akron Art Museum announced today that Ellen Rudolph, executive director of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Ohio, has been appointed as chief curator. She will take up the post in August.

“We are excited to have Ellen Rudolph returning to the Akron Art Museum as our new chief curator,” executive director and CEO Mark Masuoka said. “Ellen’s selection builds upon the continued success of the museum’s curatorial department and her experience and passion for contemporary art is exactly what we need to continue to stay on the leading edge of contemporary culture as a forward thinking

twenty-first century art museum.”

Rudolph rejoins the Akron Art Museum after a three-year-tenure as head of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. Under her leadership, the museum’s attendance doubled and expanded its exhibition programs and community partnerships. Previously, she served as Akron Art Museum’s curator of exhibitions, interim chief curator, and senior curator, respectively, from 2008 through 2013.

"I am thrilled to return to the Akron Art Museum and look forward to pursuing an ambitious and innovative exhibition program," Rudolph said. "The museum offers amazing opportunities to engage the community with art, and I am excited to work again with the fantastic collection and the museum's great staff while raising the museum's regional and national profile."

Johannes Grützke, the seventy-nine-year-old German painter, draftsman, and stage designer known for his grotesque imagery, died in Berlin on May 17, after a severe illness, Monopol reports.

Born on September 30, 1937, Grützke studied animation, and worked evenings as a stagehand at a theater to finance his coursework. While serving as an illustrator for a Berlin satire magazine, he performed concerts with a musical ensemble he founded, called Die Erlebnisgeiger (The Violin Experience). In 1973, Grützke and his colleague Matthias Koeppel established the artist group Schule der neuen Prächtigkeit (The School of New Magnificence), and created lebende Bilder (living picture) works, which were exhibited throughout Germany.

Grützke was known for using humor to reveal the characteristics and peculiarities of human beings and lived by the motto, “Painting is thinking.” He also liked to use classical motifs in his works to both reference and attack the schools of historical painting. A student of Oskar Kokoschka, Grützke was inspired by the works of Egon Schiele, Lucian Freud, and Francis Bacon, which can be seen in his drawings of anorexic women.

In 1979, Grützke's exhibitions at the Darmstadt Kunsthalle as well as at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin in 1985 cemented his growing reputation as an artist, and in 1991, he completed, perhaps his most famous, work, a monumental mural of a parade of 160 men dressed in black. Titled Zug der Volksvertreter (Procession of the Parliamentarians), the piece is located at Frankfurt's St. Paul's Church, the seat of the first German Parliament after the 1848 March Revolution.

Jay Sanders, executive director and chief curator of Artists Space in New York, announced today that it will move its primary location to a new venue in 2018. Located at 80 White Street in Tribeca, the two-story exhibition space boasts of 8,000 square feet.

“The successful conclusion of our search for a new exhibition venue is great news for Artists Space itself and for the arts community as a whole, which has been justifiably concerned that economic pressures are making downtown New York untenable for artists and arts organizations alike,” Sanders said. “Having drawn much of our strength from that community, and having contributed our share to its creative vitality and intellectual vigor, we are proud to be planting our flag in Tribeca, where we look forward eagerly to expanding the full range of our activities.”

The contemporary nonprofit has been operating Artists Space Books & Talks at its 55 Walker Street location since it ended its lease at 38 Greene Street in June 2016, and for now, will continue to hold programming there. The lease agreement between Artists Space and Gerry and Martin Weinstein, an artist who cofounded Art in General in 1981, concluded one month after Sanders assumed his post at the organization. The building will be the sixth downtown Manhattan home Artists Space has had in its forty-five-year history.

Ohio’s Columbus College of Art and Design announced today that curator, artist, and critic Jo-ey Tang, who is currently a researcher at Villa Arson in Nice, will head its Beeler Gallery. He will take up the post on June 15.

“I am excited to join Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art and Design to continue its ambitious programming,” Tang said. “I hope to foster an ethos of ‘slow programming’ that will counter the speed of production in contemporary art and its contingent fields, to allow for multiple temporalities and deeper encounters with artists, designers, filmmakers, and thinkers, in engaging with their practices, developments, trajectories, and influences.”

Born in Hong Kong, and based in Paris, Tang studied art at the San Francisco Art Institute and earned his master’s degree from New York University before completing post-graduate work at the Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne. He founded the curatorial project The Notary Public there, staging its first exhibitions in his apartment. He also served as a curator at Palais de Tokyo from 2014 to 2015, and as an editor at literary magazine n+1 from 2009 to 2014. Tang is a frequent contributor to Artforum.