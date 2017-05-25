 

POSTED May 25, 2017

Courtauld Institute of Art Appoints Lord John Browne as Chairman

Lord John Browne of Madingley. Photo: The Courtauld Institute of Art

The Courtauld Institute of Art has announced that Lord John Browne of Madingley has been named the institution’s new chairman. Lord Browne will succeed James Hughes-Hallett after he completes his full term, and will take up the post in September.

“I am delighted that Lord Browne will be joining us as chair of the governing board at a particularly exciting time for the Courtauld,” director Deborah Swallow said. “His passion and commitment to the arts coupled with his vast business experience and understanding of the higher education arena make him an excellent choice as we embark on Courtauld Connects, the biggest program of development since the Courtauld’s move to Somerset House in 1989. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the board in delivering our ambitious plans over the next five years.”

Lord Browne has previously held a number of positions at major cultural organizations. From 1995 to 2005, he was a trustee of the British Museum. Since 2007, he’s been a trustee at Tate, and will step down from his role as chairman this summer. He is also a fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as well as chairman of the international advisory board of the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

May 25, 2017

University of Wyoming Art Museum Receives Anonymous $2.27 Million Gift

The University of Wyoming’s art museum, stadium, and auditorium. Photo: the Star Tribune

The University of Wyoming’s art museum has received an anonymous $2.27 million donation that will be used to establish the Susan B. Moldenhauer Fund for Contemporary Art.

“This gift is extraordinary, as it will transform the future of contemporary art at the University of Wyoming,” president Laurie Nichols said in a statement. The newly-created fund will support exhibitions, commissions, publications, scholarship, and other public programming.

“The art museum is the only museum in the state of Wyoming that focuses on contemporary art from national and international perspectives, which is essential to broadening visual art experiences for our students, faculty, citizens, and visitors,” said Susan B. Moldenhauer, who’s served as director and chief curator of the museum since 2002.

May 25, 2017

Kiluanji Kia Henda Wins 2017 Frieze Artist Award

Kiluanji Kia Henda, standing in front of the triptych Ngola Bar, 2006. Photo: Christine Eyene

Frieze has named Kiluanji Kia Henda as the winner of the 2017 Frieze Artist Award. Kia Henda is the first African artist to receive the prize, which is only in its fourth year. He will be invited to realize a new installation at Frieze London as part of Frieze Projects, the fair’s nonprofit program.

“Kiluanji Kia Henda is a vital voice of his generation and I’m very pleased that the jury made him this year’s Frieze Artist Award winner,” said Raphael Gygax, the curator of Frieze Projects and Zurich’s Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst. “His work examines the wounds of his home country Angola left by decades of political unrest. Kia Henda brings satire to bear on politics and the legacy of colonialism in Africa, corrupting enduring stereotypes.”

The award’s jury comprised artist Cory Arcangel; Eva Birkenstock, director of Kunstverein für die Rheinlande und Westfalen in Düsseldorf; Tom Eccles, executive director of the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College in New York; and Gygax. Jo Stella-Sawicka, artistic director of Frieze Fairs, chaired the jury.

May 25, 2017

Galerie Urs Meile Opens New Exhibition Space in Beijing

Installation view of “Qiu Shihua” (2017). Photo: Galerie Urs Meile

Switzerland’s Galerie Urs Meile announced the opening of its new exhibition space in the 798 Art District in Beijing. Located in a historic building which once housed part of the Dashanzi factory complex, the gallery was renovated by Japanese architect Mitsunori Sano. The 1,700-square-foot venue features galleries, offices, and storage rooms. An exhibition of works by Qiu Shihua inaugurated the space.

Galerie Urs Meile also launched an artist residency program in Beijing, which offers Western artists the opportunity to work in China for several months as well as mount exhibitions made for the new gallery space. Galerie Urs Meile has been working with Chinese artists since 1995 and represents established and emerging artists such as Li Gang, Hu Qingyan, Tobias Rehberger, Qiu Shihua, Yan Xing, and Wang Xingwei.

May 25, 2017

Deutsche Bank to Open Berlin Arts Center in 2018

Prinzessinnenpalais at 5 Unter den Linden in the Mitte district of Berlin. Photo: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank has announced plans to open an exhibition space for its corporate collection of more than 50,000 works amassed since the 1970s, Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper reports. Located in the Prinzessinnenpalais at 5 Unter den Linden, the 3,000-square-foot arts center is scheduled to open in 2018.

“We are working on an exciting program,” said spokesperson Klaus Winker. He added that it is too early to reveal details on the project, but the center will be a space for concerts, workshops, and other events to be held. The new venue will also incorporate the Deutsche Bank KunstHalle, the successor of the Deutsche Guggenheim, a collaboration between the Deutsche Bank and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, which ran from 1997 to 2012 and presented sixty-one exhibitions on twentieth and twenty-first century art.

The Deutsche Bank Collection comprises significant holdings of modernist and postwar German art including works by Georges Braque, Joseph Beuys, Gerhard Richter, and Sigmar Polke. Today, the collection is focusing on expanding with new acquisitions from Africa, China, India, and South America.

May 25, 2017

Akron Art Museum Names Ellen Rudolph Chief Curator

Ellen Rudolph Photo: Gena Page

The Akron Art Museum announced today that Ellen Rudolph, executive director of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Ohio, has been appointed as chief curator. She will take up the post in August.

“We are excited to have Ellen Rudolph returning to the Akron Art Museum as our new chief curator,” executive director and CEO Mark Masuoka said. “Ellen’s selection builds upon the continued success of the museum’s curatorial department and her experience and passion for contemporary art is exactly what we need to continue to stay on the leading edge of contemporary culture as a forward thinking
twenty-first century art museum.”

Rudolph rejoins the Akron Art Museum after a three-year-tenure as head of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. Under her leadership, the museum’s attendance doubled and expanded its exhibition programs and community partnerships. Previously, she served as Akron Art Museum’s curator of exhibitions, interim chief curator, and senior curator, respectively, from 2008 through 2013.

May 24, 2017

Johannes Grützke (1937–2017)

Johannes Grützke.

Johannes Grützke, the seventy-nine-year-old German painter, draftsman, and stage designer known for his grotesque imagery, died in Berlin on May 17, after a severe illness, Monopol reports.

Born on September 30, 1937, Grützke studied animation, and worked evenings as a stagehand at a theater to finance his coursework. While serving as an illustrator for a Berlin satire magazine, he performed concerts with a musical ensemble he founded, called Die Erlebnisgeiger (The Violin Experience). In 1973, Grützke and his colleague Matthias Koeppel established the artist group Schule der neuen Prächtigkeit (The School of New Magnificence), and created lebende Bilder (living picture) works, which were exhibited throughout Germany.

Grützke was known for using humor to reveal the characteristics and peculiarities of human beings and lived by the motto, “Painting is thinking.” He also liked to use classical motifs in his works to both reference and attack the schools of historical painting. A student of Oskar Kokoschka, Grützke was inspired by the works of Egon Schiele, Lucian Freud, and Francis Bacon, which can be seen in his drawings of anorexic women.

May 24, 2017

New York’s Artists Space to Open New Location in Tribeca

A rendering of Artists Space’s future home at 80 White Street, in TriBeCa. Photo: Gerry and Martin Weinstein

Jay Sanders, executive director and chief curator of Artists Space in New York, announced today that it will move its primary location to a new venue in 2018. Located at 80 White Street in Tribeca, the two-story exhibition space boasts of 8,000 square feet.

“The successful conclusion of our search for a new exhibition venue is great news for Artists Space itself and for the arts community as a whole, which has been justifiably concerned that economic pressures are making downtown New York untenable for artists and arts organizations alike,” Sanders said. “Having drawn much of our strength from that community, and having contributed our share to its creative vitality and intellectual vigor, we are proud to be planting our flag in Tribeca, where we look forward eagerly to expanding the full range of our activities.”

The contemporary nonprofit has been operating Artists Space Books & Talks at its 55 Walker Street location since it ended its lease at 38 Greene Street in June 2016, and for now, will continue to hold programming there. The lease agreement between Artists Space and Gerry and Martin Weinstein, an artist who cofounded Art in General in 1981, concluded one month after Sanders assumed his post at the organization. The building will be the sixth downtown Manhattan home Artists Space has had in its forty-five-year history.

May 24, 2017

Jo-ey Tang to Lead Columbus College of Art and Design’s Beeler Gallery

Jo-ey Tang

Ohio’s Columbus College of Art and Design announced today that curator, artist, and critic Jo-ey Tang, who is currently a researcher at Villa Arson in Nice, will head its Beeler Gallery. He will take up the post on June 15.

“I am excited to join Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art and Design to continue its ambitious programming,” Tang said. “I hope to foster an ethos of ‘slow programming’ that will counter the speed of production in contemporary art and its contingent fields, to allow for multiple temporalities and deeper encounters with artists, designers, filmmakers, and thinkers, in engaging with their practices, developments, trajectories, and influences.”

Born in Hong Kong, and based in Paris, Tang studied art at the San Francisco Art Institute and earned his master’s degree from New York University before completing post-graduate work at the Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne. He founded the curatorial project The Notary Public there, staging its first exhibitions in his apartment. He also served as a curator at Palais de Tokyo from 2014 to 2015, and as an editor at literary magazine n+1 from 2009 to 2014. Tang is a frequent contributor to Artforum.

