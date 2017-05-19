Arizona Commission on the Arts Names Jaime Dempsey Executive Director

POSTED May 25, 2017

After more than a decade as executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, Robert C. Booker has announced that he will step down in August. He will be succeeded by Jaime Dempsey, the agency’s deputy director since 2006. Her promotion was approved by the state on May 18.

“I will be forever grateful to have served Arizona residents through the work of the Arts Commission,” Booker said. “I thank the artists, educators, elected officials, community leaders, and advocates who have played such important roles in advancing our shared work, and who so generously offered inspiration, guidance, and support throughout my career.”

During his tenure, Booker led the commission through recession-era budget reductions and major shifts in public policy and successfully maintained the Arts Trust Fund as a primary source of state arts funding. He also initiated new private funding partnerships between national corporations and foundations, established Arizona’s first poet laureate post, and collaborated with rural communities to create programs that would employ the arts to address community problems.

Commenting on Dempsey’s appointment, Booker said, “Jaime has established herself as a respected leader in Arizona and throughout the country, known for her expansive knowledge of arts industry challenges and public policy opportunities, as well as for her ability to devise productive collaborations. Over our eleven-year partnership, we encountered substantial challenges, which only strengthened our resolve to fulfill the arts commission’s mission and mandate as an agency of the State of Arizona: to ensure that every Arizona resident can participate in and experience the arts.” Prior to joining the arts commission, Dempsey developed community programs and partnerships as the first program manager for the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing at Arizona State University, and taught courses in arts leadership and nonprofit management for ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts. Previously, she managed programs for Idaho’s nexStage theatre and the multidisciplinary Sun Valley Center for the Arts, and in 2016, she was elected to the board of directors for Grantmakers in the Arts, a national service organization which holds racial equity in American arts philanthropy as a core priority. LESS

May 25, 2017

Peter Blum Gallery in New York is relocating to a new 7,000-square-foot, second floor space downtown, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. Located at 176 Grand Street, the gallery will open in September with an exhibition of works by John Zurier.

“After having been informed that our building on West Fifty-Seventh street, along with four neighboring buildings, will be torn down for another high rise, we looked at many different places and areas which would suit our needs for a substantial size gallery in an area which was not overrun and still felt like ‘New York,’” director David Blum said.

The gallery first learned that it had to move out of its former home, which it shared with Washburn Gallery and Laurence Miller Gallery, in February. It also announced that it is now representing Miles Coolidge, Paul Fägerskiöld, and Enoc Perez as well as the estates of Chris Marker and Sonja Sekula.

May 25, 2017

The Musée Dapper in Paris, a privately funded, nonprofit museum devoted to traditional and contemporary art from Africa, will shutter on June 18 due to rising costs and a drop in attendance, Eric Bietry-Rivierre of Le Figaro reports.

Located at 35 bis rue Paul-Valéry in the sixteenth arrondissement, Musée Dapper was established in 1986 by the Amsterdam-based Olfert Dapper Foundation, named for the Dutch humanist who wrote the ethnographic book Description of Africa (1668), to bring African art to a wider audience. It has since expanded and also exhibits Caribbean, Latin American, Indian, and African American work.

There was “too much burden,” president Christiane Falgayrettes-Leveau said, adding that it was “too heavy to manage.” While the foundation decided it will sell its 19,000-square-foot venue, comprising galleries, a library, basement, performance hall, and café, it still plans on organizing programming. Falgayrettes-Leveau said that cutting the expenses of having a physical space will allow the Dapper Foundation to have “more flexibility to carry out ambitious projects and invest in other spaces,” including the Musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, which will stage an exhibition of works from the Dapper collection this October.

May 25, 2017

The Courtauld Institute of Art has announced that Lord John Browne of Madingley has been named the institution’s new chairman. Lord Browne will succeed James Hughes-Hallett after he completes his full term, and will take up the post in September.

“I am delighted that Lord Browne will be joining us as chair of the governing board at a particularly exciting time for the Courtauld,” director Deborah Swallow said. “His passion and commitment to the arts coupled with his vast business experience and understanding of the higher education arena make him an excellent choice as we embark on Courtauld Connects, the biggest program of development since the Courtauld’s move to Somerset House in 1989. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the board in delivering our ambitious plans over the next five years.”

Lord Browne has previously held a number of positions at major cultural organizations. From 1995 to 2005, he was a trustee of the British Museum. Since 2007, he’s been a trustee at Tate, and will step down from his role as chairman this summer. He is also a fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as well as chairman of the international advisory board of the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

“The Courtauld embodies two of my greatest passions: the arts and education. It is the art world’s preeminent educational institution, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve it. I look forward to working with the board, professor Swallow, and her team to guide the Courtauld through its biggest transformation in almost two decades,” said Lord Browne. In May 2016, the institute announced that it was launching a $73 million renovation project that would create additional space for the exhibition of the Courtauld’s growing permanent collection, restore its Great Room, revamp its historic Fine Rooms, add a temporary exhibition space, remodel the entrance, build a new learning center, and update its storage and art handling facilities for its department of conservation and technology. Among the other projects Courtauld Connects will finance are the digitization of millions of its art objects and the launch a new public research forum. LESS

May 25, 2017

The University of Wyoming’s art museum has received an anonymous $2.27 million donation that will be used to establish the Susan B. Moldenhauer Fund for Contemporary Art.

“This gift is extraordinary, as it will transform the future of contemporary art at the University of Wyoming,” president Laurie Nichols said in a statement. The newly-created fund will support exhibitions, commissions, publications, scholarship, and other public programming.

“The art museum is the only museum in the state of Wyoming that focuses on contemporary art from national and international perspectives, which is essential to broadening visual art experiences for our students, faculty, citizens, and visitors,” said Susan B. Moldenhauer, who’s served as director and chief curator of the museum since 2002.

Located in the Centennial Complex on the school’s Laramie campus, the museum has a collection of nearly 8,000 artworks and stages an average of eighteen exhibitions each year. The $2.27 million gift follows a wave of philanthropy at the institution. In 2016, it successfully raised a record $63 million. LESS

May 25, 2017

Frieze has named Kiluanji Kia Henda as the winner of the 2017 Frieze Artist Award. Kia Henda is the first African artist to receive the prize, which is only in its fourth year. He will be invited to realize a new installation at Frieze London as part of Frieze Projects, the fair’s nonprofit program.

“Kiluanji Kia Henda is a vital voice of his generation and I’m very pleased that the jury made him this year’s Frieze Artist Award winner,” said Raphael Gygax, the curator of Frieze Projects and Zurich’s Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst. “His work examines the wounds of his home country Angola left by decades of political unrest. Kia Henda brings satire to bear on politics and the legacy of colonialism in Africa, corrupting enduring stereotypes.”

The award’s jury comprised artist Cory Arcangel; Eva Birkenstock, director of Kunstverein für die Rheinlande und Westfalen in Düsseldorf; Tom Eccles, executive director of the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College in New York; and Gygax. Jo Stella-Sawicka, artistic director of Frieze Fairs, chaired the jury.

A Luanda-based artist, Kia Henda works across photography, video, and performance. Titled Under the Silent Eye of Lenin, Kia Henda’s winning proposal is a two-part installation that draws parallels between the cult of Marxism-Leninism in Angola, witchcraft practices during the country’s civil war, and science fiction narratives used by Cold War superpowers. “Despite being a political doctrine that rejected religion, the way that Marxism-Leninism was indoctrinated during the revolution demanded strict loyalty and unquestionable belief, similar to religious practice,” Kia Henda said. “In this project, the bust of Lenin returns to become the central object of an installation and performance piece, where the memories and narratives of one of the bloodiest conflicts in Africa are molten with the transcendence of witchcraft and the dogmatic dimension of a political ideology.” Frieze London will run from October 5 to October 8, and is sponsored by Deutsche Bank for the fourteenth consecutive year. Previous award winners include Yuri Pattison, Rachel Rose, and Mélanie Matranga. LESS

May 25, 2017

Switzerland’s Galerie Urs Meile announced the opening of its new exhibition space in the 798 Art District in Beijing. Located in a historic building which once housed part of the Dashanzi factory complex, the gallery was renovated by Japanese architect Mitsunori Sano. The 1,700-square-foot venue features galleries, offices, and storage rooms. An exhibition of works by Qiu Shihua inaugurated the space.

Galerie Urs Meile also launched an artist residency program in Beijing, which offers Western artists the opportunity to work in China for several months as well as mount exhibitions made for the new gallery space. Galerie Urs Meile has been working with Chinese artists since 1995 and represents established and emerging artists such as Li Gang, Hu Qingyan, Tobias Rehberger, Qiu Shihua, Yan Xing, and Wang Xingwei.

May 25, 2017

Deutsche Bank has announced plans to open an exhibition space for its corporate collection of more than 50,000 works amassed since the 1970s, Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper reports. Located in the Prinzessinnenpalais at 5 Unter den Linden, the 3,000-square-foot arts center is scheduled to open in 2018.

“We are working on an exciting program,” said spokesperson Klaus Winker. He added that it is too early to reveal details on the project, but the center will be a space for concerts, workshops, and other events to be held. The new venue will also incorporate the Deutsche Bank KunstHalle, the successor of the Deutsche Guggenheim, a collaboration between the Deutsche Bank and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, which ran from 1997 to 2012 and presented sixty-one exhibitions on twentieth and twenty-first century art.

The Deutsche Bank Collection comprises significant holdings of modernist and postwar German art including works by Georges Braque, Joseph Beuys, Gerhard Richter, and Sigmar Polke. Today, the collection is focusing on expanding with new acquisitions from Africa, China, India, and South America.

May 25, 2017

The Akron Art Museum announced today that Ellen Rudolph, executive director of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Ohio, has been appointed as chief curator. She will take up the post in August.

“We are excited to have Ellen Rudolph returning to the Akron Art Museum as our new chief curator,” executive director and CEO Mark Masuoka said. “Ellen’s selection builds upon the continued success of the museum’s curatorial department and her experience and passion for contemporary art is exactly what we need to continue to stay on the leading edge of contemporary culture as a forward thinking

twenty-first century art museum.”

Rudolph rejoins the Akron Art Museum after a three-year-tenure as head of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. Under her leadership, the museum’s attendance doubled and expanded its exhibition programs and community partnerships. Previously, she served as Akron Art Museum’s curator of exhibitions, interim chief curator, and senior curator, respectively, from 2008 through 2013.