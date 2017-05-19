London's Wilkinson Gallery to Close After Two Decades

POSTED May 26, 2017

The founders of Wilkinson Gallery in London’s East End have announced that they will close the space at the end of July, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports. Amanda and Anthony Wilkinson said they are “dissolving their partnership” for personal reasons.

The co-owners first opened the gallery on Cambridge Heath Road in Bethnal Green in 1998, and in 2007, they bought a larger space on Vyner Street, which they knocked down and hired architect Bobby Desai to lead the redesign. The gallery became known for being one of the first in London to mount exhibitions by major female artists including Joan Jonas, Dara Birnbaum, and Laurie Simmons. In a statement, the Wilkinsons said they plan on opening separate galleries and that once they are up and running, “it will then be business as usual.”

May 26, 2017

Art League Houston has announced that arts consultant Kheli R. Willetts was appointed as its new executive director. Willetts succeeds Michael Peranteau, who announced earlier this year that he would step down in May. She will take up the post on June 1.

“We are extremely excited to have found a new executive director with the leadership, vision, and extensive experience in arts education, curatorial programming, and community-building in Kheli,” said board president Kristen Johnson Perrin.

Prior to relocating to Houston, to work as an independent consultant, Willetts was the executive director of Community Folk Art Center and a professor of African American art history and film at Syracuse University in New York. Willetts has also worked for a number of arts institutions including the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Wadsworth Athenaeum, the Connecticut Historical Society and the Connecticut Commission on the Arts. She also served on several boards throughout the New York area. Currently, she sits on the board of the Association of African American Museums and is a grants panelist for the Institution of Museum and Library Services.

May 26, 2017

The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens in Jacksonville has received a $4 million gift to name from the Disosway Foundation of New York to endow the position of executive director. The donation is the second largest gift to the museum since it was established in 1961.

Founded by Dudley D. Johnson, a Jacksonville native who currently serves as a trustee of the museum and whose grandfather, George W. Gibbs, was influential in the development of Jacksonville during the first half of the twentieth century, the foundation gave the money in honor of Johnson’s grandparents. The head of the museum will now be known as the George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs executive director.

Born in 1884, George Gibbs was an inventor and pioneer shipbuilder. He started the Gibbs Gas Engine Company in 1908 to build gas engines that he designed and by 1910, the company began building naval ships, and was renamed the Gibbs Corporation. During World War II, the shipyards employed more than 2,000 people. Kathleen Maria Ingraham was the daughter of James Edmondson Ingraham, one of Florida’s early railroad builders and land developers, who led the first expedition through the Everglades and later served as mayor of Saint Augustine.

“This is a remarkable and extremely significant gift, and it will have an immediate and lasting impact on the museum,” board chair Ryan Schwartz said. “We are deeply grateful to the foundation, and Dudley Johnson, and are excited to honor the legacy of the Gibbs family at the Cummer Museum. A gift of this nature underscores the value individuals place on the museum and establishes a heightened level of prominence for our executive director’s position both locally and throughout the art world.” The gift coincides with the museum’s nationwide search for a new executive director. A local search committee is working with Koya Leadership Partners, a national executive search firm, to find a new director before the end of the year. LESS

May 25, 2017

Peter Blum Gallery in New York is relocating to a new 7,000-square-foot, second floor space downtown, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. Located at 176 Grand Street, the gallery will open in September with an exhibition of works by John Zurier.

“After having been informed that our building on West Fifty-Seventh street, along with four neighboring buildings, will be torn down for another high rise, we looked at many different places and areas which would suit our needs for a substantial size gallery in an area which was not overrun and still felt like ‘New York,’” director David Blum said.

The gallery first learned that it had to move out of its former home, which it shared with Washburn Gallery and Laurence Miller Gallery, in February. It also announced that it is now representing Miles Coolidge, Paul Fägerskiöld, and Enoc Perez as well as the estates of Chris Marker and Sonja Sekula.

May 25, 2017

After more than a decade as executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, Robert C. Booker has announced that he will step down in August. He will be succeeded by Jaime Dempsey, the agency’s deputy director since 2006. Her promotion was approved by the state on May 18.

“I will be forever grateful to have served Arizona residents through the work of the Arts Commission,” Booker said. “I thank the artists, educators, elected officials, community leaders, and advocates who have played such important roles in advancing our shared work, and who so generously offered inspiration, guidance, and support throughout my career.”

During his tenure, Booker led the commission through recession-era budget reductions and major shifts in public policy and successfully maintained the Arts Trust Fund as a primary source of state arts funding. He also initiated new private funding partnerships between national corporations and foundations, established Arizona’s first poet laureate post, and collaborated with rural communities to create programs that would employ the arts to address community problems.

Commenting on Dempsey’s appointment, Booker said, “Jaime has established herself as a respected leader in Arizona and throughout the country, known for her expansive knowledge of arts industry challenges and public policy opportunities, as well as for her ability to devise productive collaborations. Over our eleven-year partnership, we encountered substantial challenges, which only strengthened our resolve to fulfill the arts commission’s mission and mandate as an agency of the State of Arizona: to ensure that every Arizona resident can participate in and experience the arts.” Prior to joining the arts commission, Dempsey developed community programs and partnerships as the first program manager for the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing at Arizona State University, and taught courses in arts leadership and nonprofit management for ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts. Previously, she managed programs for Idaho’s nexStage theatre and the multidisciplinary Sun Valley Center for the Arts, and in 2016, she was elected to the board of directors for Grantmakers in the Arts, a national service organization which holds racial equity in American arts philanthropy as a core priority. LESS

May 25, 2017

The Musée Dapper in Paris, a privately funded, nonprofit museum devoted to traditional and contemporary art from Africa, will shutter on June 18 due to rising costs and a drop in attendance, Eric Bietry-Rivierre of Le Figaro reports.

Located at 35 bis rue Paul-Valéry in the sixteenth arrondissement, Musée Dapper was established in 1986 by the Amsterdam-based Olfert Dapper Foundation, named for the Dutch humanist who wrote the ethnographic book Description of Africa (1668), to bring African art to a wider audience. It has since expanded and also exhibits Caribbean, Latin American, Indian, and African American work.

There was “too much burden,” president Christiane Falgayrettes-Leveau said, adding that it was “too heavy to manage.” While the foundation decided it will sell its 19,000-square-foot venue, comprising galleries, a library, basement, performance hall, and café, it still plans on organizing programming. Falgayrettes-Leveau said that cutting the expenses of having a physical space will allow the Dapper Foundation to have “more flexibility to carry out ambitious projects and invest in other spaces,” including the Musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, which will stage an exhibition of works from the Dapper collection this October.

May 25, 2017

The Courtauld Institute of Art has announced that Lord John Browne of Madingley has been named the institution’s new chairman. Lord Browne will succeed James Hughes-Hallett after he completes his full term, and will take up the post in September.

“I am delighted that Lord Browne will be joining us as chair of the governing board at a particularly exciting time for the Courtauld,” director Deborah Swallow said. “His passion and commitment to the arts coupled with his vast business experience and understanding of the higher education arena make him an excellent choice as we embark on Courtauld Connects, the biggest program of development since the Courtauld’s move to Somerset House in 1989. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the board in delivering our ambitious plans over the next five years.”

Lord Browne has previously held a number of positions at major cultural organizations. From 1995 to 2005, he was a trustee of the British Museum. Since 2007, he’s been a trustee at Tate, and will step down from his role as chairman this summer. He is also a fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as well as chairman of the international advisory board of the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

“The Courtauld embodies two of my greatest passions: the arts and education. It is the art world’s preeminent educational institution, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve it. I look forward to working with the board, professor Swallow, and her team to guide the Courtauld through its biggest transformation in almost two decades,” said Lord Browne. In May 2016, the institute announced that it was launching a $73 million renovation project that would create additional space for the exhibition of the Courtauld’s growing permanent collection, restore its Great Room, revamp its historic Fine Rooms, add a temporary exhibition space, remodel the entrance, build a new learning center, and update its storage and art handling facilities for its department of conservation and technology. Among the other projects Courtauld Connects will finance are the digitization of millions of its art objects and the launch a new public research forum. LESS

May 25, 2017

The University of Wyoming’s art museum has received an anonymous $2.27 million donation that will be used to establish the Susan B. Moldenhauer Fund for Contemporary Art.

“This gift is extraordinary, as it will transform the future of contemporary art at the University of Wyoming,” president Laurie Nichols said in a statement. The newly-created fund will support exhibitions, commissions, publications, scholarship, and other public programming.

“The art museum is the only museum in the state of Wyoming that focuses on contemporary art from national and international perspectives, which is essential to broadening visual art experiences for our students, faculty, citizens, and visitors,” said Susan B. Moldenhauer, who’s served as director and chief curator of the museum since 2002.

Located in the Centennial Complex on the school’s Laramie campus, the museum has a collection of nearly 8,000 artworks and stages an average of eighteen exhibitions each year. The $2.27 million gift follows a wave of philanthropy at the institution. In 2016, it successfully raised a record $63 million. LESS

May 25, 2017

Frieze has named Kiluanji Kia Henda as the winner of the 2017 Frieze Artist Award. Kia Henda is the first African artist to receive the prize, which is only in its fourth year. He will be invited to realize a new installation at Frieze London as part of Frieze Projects, the fair’s nonprofit program.

“Kiluanji Kia Henda is a vital voice of his generation and I’m very pleased that the jury made him this year’s Frieze Artist Award winner,” said Raphael Gygax, the curator of Frieze Projects and Zurich’s Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst. “His work examines the wounds of his home country Angola left by decades of political unrest. Kia Henda brings satire to bear on politics and the legacy of colonialism in Africa, corrupting enduring stereotypes.”

The award’s jury comprised artist Cory Arcangel; Eva Birkenstock, director of Kunstverein für die Rheinlande und Westfalen in Düsseldorf; Tom Eccles, executive director of the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College in New York; and Gygax. Jo Stella-Sawicka, artistic director of Frieze Fairs, chaired the jury.