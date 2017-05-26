 

news

POSTED May 30, 2017

Carmen Herrera–Designed Mural to be Painted by Bronx Students

The mural design based on Carmen Herrera’s Untitled, 1952. Photo: Tony Bechara and Publicolor.

A mural based on centenarian artist Carmen Herrera’s painting, Untitled, 1952, will be realized by students at PS 244 in the Bronx, writes Joshua Barone of the New York Times. The mural is being produced through the organization Publicolor, which helps troubled youth engage with their schools more closely through art.

“It is a joy for me that my work will be in a public school and even more so that it will be actually painted by the students,” said the artist. Herrera, who turns 102 on May 31, was featured as a “Portfolio” artist in the October 2016 issue of Artforum. In the portfolio’s accompanying essay, critic Sarah K. Rich said, “Herrera, with her unique combination of postwar, transatlantic influences, was better equipped to produce work that explored art’s engagement with the viewer and its relationship to the literal space around it.”

LATEST NEWS

May 30, 2017

Artist Sarah Contos Awarded $75,000 Ramsay Art Prize

Artist Sarah Contos before her work The Long Kiss Goodbye, 2016.

Artist Sarah Contos has been given the inaugural Ramsay Art Prize, an award that comes with $75,000 and a place in the Art Gallery of South Australia’s permanent collection, writes John Dexter of the Adelaide Review. Contos received the award, funded by the James and Diana Ramsay Foundation, for The Long Kiss Goodbye, 2016, a “twenty-first-century quilt . . . [that] celebrates power women in all their glory with fireworks, sequins, and PVC,” said Leigh Robb, one of the competition’s judges and curator of contemporary art at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

The inaugural prize was established for artists under forty years of age, and bills itself as the most financially generous prize in Australia. The twenty-one finalists for the prize are still eligible for the Lipman Karas People’s Choice Prize, worth about $11,200. The winner will be announced on August 11.

May 30, 2017

Statue of Lady Justice Reinstalled at Bangladesh’s Supreme Court

Statue of Lady Justice wrapped in a tarp on the grounds of Bangladesh’s Supreme Court, after it was first removed. Photo: AM Ahad / AP

A statue of Lady Justice—clad in a sari and holding a sword and a scale, much like the representation of the Greek goddess Themis one can see at courthouses throughout the world—was removed from Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on May 26 after right-wing Islamists complained that the work was idolatrous, reports the Associated Press. The piece was first installed at the courthouse in December 2016, and was reerected May 28, hundreds of yards away from its original location. The sculptor, Mrinal Haque, said he was shocked by the work’s removal. He says its new place will now make it less visible.

Many see the reinstallation of the statue as a blow to right-wing Islamists, who are trying to gain power before the general elections next December. Though taking down the statue upset many of the country’s liberals and cultural groups, the rightist Hefazat-e-Islam political party was overjoyed, and promised to stage more protests over public artworks it deemed objectionable. Secular law rules Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, but radical Islam is slowly gaining traction.

May 30, 2017

Ruben Östlund Wins Palme d’Or for The Square at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Ruben Östlund

The Palme d’Or was awarded to director Ruben Östlund for The Square (2017), a parodic take on the art world, writes Andrew Pulver of The Guardian.

Diane Kruger received the best actress award for Fatih Akin’s In the Fade (2017), and Sofia Coppola won a best director award for her adaptation of Thomas Cullinan’s 1966 novel, The Beguiled (Coppola is only the second woman in the history of the film festival to win best director—the first was Russian director Yuliya Solntseva for her movie The Story of the Flaming Years [1961]).

Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here (2017), a film about sex trafficking, received an award for best screenplay. Joaquin Phoenix, who stars in the film, was also recognized as best actor. Director Léonor Serraille’s Jeune Femme (Young Woman) (2017), won the Camera d’Or for best first film, while Qiu Yang received the best short film award for his fifteen-minute A Gentle Night (2017).

May 29, 2017

Nancy Graves Foundation Awards Grants to Sam Contis and Myeongsoo Kim

Sam Contis, Hold Down, 2014, gelatin silver print, 20 x 24".

The Nancy Graves Foundation’s annual grants for visual artists, which include an unrestricted $5,000 prize, have been awarded this year to Sam Contis and Myeongsoo Kim, according to a report by Maximilíano Durón in Artnews.

The foundation, which was established in 1996 after Nancy Graves’s death, has awarded grants to artists since 2001. Sam Contis, who lives and works in Oakland, California, currently has a solo show of her photography at Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery in New York. Brooklyn-based artist Myeongsoo Kim concentrates on sculptural installations with a range of found and fabricated objects.

May 29, 2017

Walker Art Center to Remove Artwork After Outcry from American Indians

Sam Durant, Scaffold, 2012. Installation view: Documenta 13, Kassel.

Liz Sawyer reports in the Minneapolis Star Tribune that a sculpture by the Los Angeles-based artist Sam Durant will be dismantled and removed from the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden after roughly one hundred American Indians gathered at the museum to protest the piece and an outcry on social media. Titled Scaffold, 2012, the two-story-high sculpture was partly inspired by the gallows where thirty-eight Dakota Indians were hanged in Mankato in 1862, and was supposed to go on view on June 3 along with more than a dozen other new works at the museum. The hanging of the “Dakota Thirty-Eight” after the US-Dakota War of 1862 in Minnesota was the largest mass execution in US history. Precisely when and how Durant’s piece will be removed will be determined in consultation with Dakota elders at a meeting this Wednesday with the Walker’s staff.

Durant’s intention was to raise awareness about capital punishment and address America’s violent past, but critics and protesters have called the work insensitive, saying it trivializes Dakota history and genocide. The Walker’s executive director, Olga Viso, said in a statement last Friday that the work had provoked a response that Walker officials “did not sufficiently anticipate or imagine.” After meeting with the artist, Viso decided the best course of action was to take down the work. “I regret the pain that this artwork has brought to the Dakota community and others,” Viso said. “This is the first step in a long process of healing.” She noted that Durant told her he was open to seeing his work dismantled because “it’s just wood and metal—nothing compared to the lives and histories of the Dakota people.”

Graci Horne, an artist who identifies as Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota and Hunkpapa Dakota, told the demonstrators, who were carrying signs demanding the removal of the work on Saturday, of the museum’s decision. Community leaders had promised to present a “unified response to these grave offenses,” Horne said. They want to open a dialogue with Walker staff and to invite Durant to visit for a discussion on “ending the appropriation of the indigenous narrative.”

The artist today released a full statement regarding the removal of the piece and his original intentions for it, which you can read in full below.

► MORE
May 26, 2017

Italian Court Rejects Appointment of Five Museum Directors

Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi with the twenty new museum directors appointed in 2015. Photo: Tiberio Barchielli

On Thursday, May 25, an Italian regional court made a controversial ruling disrupting the culture ministry’s plan to revive the museum sector. After a high-profile recruitment campaign in 2015, the ministry hired twenty new directors for institutions across Italy. After two individuals who had applied for the same positions, but had been rejected, filed complaints, the judges suspended five out of the twenty new appointments, citing a lack of transparency in the hiring process, The Local reports.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said that he was “speechless” after the ruling, adding that he plans to appeal the decision made by the Lazio administrative court. The five ousted directors include Martina Bagnoli at the Galleria Estense in Modena; Paolo Giulierini at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples; Eva Degl’Innocenti at the National Archaeological Museum of Taranto; Carmelo Malacrino at the National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria; and Peter Assmann at the Palazzo Ducale in Mantua

While the court questioned the ministry’s decision to nominate foreigners for the positions, only one of the five was a foreigner, Assmann, the art historian from Austria. Yet, it approved other foreign candidates including the German director of Florence’s Uffizi Gallery.

► MORE
May 26, 2017

El Museo del Barrio Executive Accused of Intimidating Staff Members

El Museo del Barrio in New York.

Following the recent appointment of Patrick Charpenel as executive director, El Museo del Barrio in New York is facing discord amongst its top executives. After Berta Colón, the deputy director of institutional advancement, was fired on May 19, for “performance reasons,” she wrote a letter to the board of trustees, in which she disputed her dismissal and accused a fellow staff member of employee intimidation, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports.

In the letter, Colón claims that deputy executive director Carlos Gálvez “created an environment that promotes distrust, fear of retaliation and isolation.” Both Gálvez and Colón have been serving as codirectors of the institution since former executive director Jorge Daniel Veneciano announced that he was stepping down in August 2016.

“Staff is threatened with the possibility of being fired, they are pitted against each other,” Colón wrote. She also alleged that Gálvez had discussed the candidates being interviewed for the executive director position with museum employees and pressured them to support the ones he favored.

► MORE
May 26, 2017

Denis Johnson (1949–2017)

Denis Johnson

Celebrated playwright, author, and poet Denis Johnson died at the age of sixty-seven on Wednesday, May 24. Jonathan Galassi, president and publisher of Farrar, Straus & Giroux, confirmed his passing.

“Denis was one of the great writers of his generation,” Galassi said in a statement on Friday. “He wrote prose with the imaginative concentration and empathy of the poet he was.”

Best known for Jesus’ Son (1992) a collection of stories that chronicled the lives of drug dealers in America and his six-hundred-page Vietnam War novel Tree of Smoke, which won the 2007 National Book Award and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008, Johnson was born in Munich in 1949. Since he was the son of a US State Department employee, his family moved frequently. Johnson spent his childhood in the Philippines, Tokyo, and Washington, DC, before settling in Arizona and Idaho. He graduated from the University of Iowa’s Writers Workshop, where he studied under Raymond Carver.

► MORE
All rights reserved. artforum.com is a registered trademark of Artforum International Magazine, New York, NY