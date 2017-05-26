Fundraising Campaign Launched for Refurbishment of Sidney Nolan Estate

POSTED May 30, 2017

The trust named for the late Australian artist Sidney Nolan, based in the UK, wants to raise $2.96 million to create an international arts and research center at the Rodd, the name of the artist’s studio, on his 260-acre farm, writes Emily Sharpe of the Art Newspaper. The plan for the estate, located on the Welsh borders, is to create a permanent exhibition space in Nolan’s honor and refurbish a number of seventeenth-century barns to create studios for artists. Anthony Plant, the director of the Sidney Nolan Trust, said, “Nolan wanted to create a place in this special part of the world to inspire artists and allow them to explore.” Plant went on to explain that Nolan was extremely appreciative of the support he received from his fellow artists, and wanted to give something back to them.

The Rodd has already been hosting artist residencies in a grain barn on the estate, but it too requires renovation, as does a nearby farmhouse with twelve bedrooms. The total estimated cost for fixing up these buildings is about $386,000. The $2.96 million that needs to be brought in will only go towards reconstruction, not future maintenance. The fundraising campaign has been scheduled to coincide with a number of events celebrating the artist’s one-hundredth birthday, such as “Reflections,” a show of rarely- or never-before-seen works by the artist at the Rodd, which runs until August 29.

A Swedish academic was instrumental in helping Italy’s art fraud unit bring down a criminal ring responsible for stealing artworks and antique books from across the country, Andrea Vogt of The Telegraph reports.

The Lund University professor tipped off the police after buying a rare sixteenth-century manuscript online. Upon receiving the prayer book, titled “Modus Orandi Deum Aliaque Pia et Christiana Exercitia Nec Non Deiparae Virginis Maria Litaniae,” the professor discovered a small ink stamp that read “Royal Library of Turin” on one of its pages and became concerned about the object’s provenance. The academic then contacted the Swedish embassy, which notified the Carabinieri Tutela Patrimonio Culturale.

Investigators discovered that the manuscript was taken from a glass display case in the Royal Library of Turin in 2012. They then traced the item from the a Bologna-based university student, who sold it to the professor, to a Turin-based book dealer whose warehouse contained a trove of other stolen works.

“The professor showed great sensitivity as an academic, getting in contact immediately with authorities,” Giovanni Saccani, director of the Royal Library, said in an interview with La Stampa. “And he didn’t even want any compensation for returning it, despite having cost 20,000–30,000 Euro [$22,300–$33,500].” In recent years, thieves have been targeting churches and other historic sites in Turin. The book dealer is one of seventy-seven other suspects who have been connected to art-related crimes in the region since 2016. There has also been a 28 percent increase in the amount of works confiscated by the authorities. On Saturday, a complaint by a collector, who contacted authorities after receiving nearly $9 million in counterfeit bills during an art transaction, led the police to uncover a number of stolen artworks, including pieces by Luca Carlevaris, Luigi Crespi, Giacomo Guardi, Guido Reni, Tommaso Salini, Jacopo del Sallaio, and Anthony van Dyck, which are estimated to be worth millions of dollars. LESS

A mural based on centenarian artist Carmen Herrera’s painting, Untitled, 1952, will be realized by students at PS 244 in the Bronx, writes Joshua Barone of the New York Times. The mural is being produced through the organization Publicolor, which helps troubled youth engage with their schools more closely through art.

“It is a joy for me that my work will be in a public school and even more so that it will be actually painted by the students,” said the artist. Herrera, who turns 102 on May 31, was featured as a “Portfolio” artist in the October 2016 issue of Artforum. In the portfolio’s accompanying essay, critic Sarah K. Rich said, “Herrera, with her unique combination of postwar, transatlantic influences, was better equipped to produce work that explored art’s engagement with the viewer and its relationship to the literal space around it.”

Artist Sarah Contos has been given the inaugural Ramsay Art Prize, an award that comes with $75,000 and a place in the Art Gallery of South Australia’s permanent collection, writes John Dexter of the Adelaide Review. Contos received the award, funded by the James and Diana Ramsay Foundation, for The Long Kiss Goodbye, 2016, a “twenty-first-century quilt . . . [that] celebrates power women in all their glory with fireworks, sequins, and PVC,” said Leigh Robb, one of the competition’s judges and curator of contemporary art at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

The inaugural prize was established for artists under forty years of age, and bills itself as the most financially generous prize in Australia. The twenty-one finalists for the prize are still eligible for the Lipman Karas People’s Choice Prize, worth about $11,200. The winner will be announced on August 11.

A statue of Lady Justice—clad in a sari and holding a sword and a scale, much like the representation of the Greek goddess Themis one can see at courthouses throughout the world—was removed from Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on May 26 after right-wing Islamists complained that the work was idolatrous, reports the Associated Press. The piece was first installed at the courthouse in December 2016, and was reerected May 28, hundreds of yards away from its original location. The sculptor, Mrinal Haque, said he was shocked by the work’s removal. He says its new place will now make it less visible.

Many see the reinstallation of the statue as a blow to right-wing Islamists, who are trying to gain power before the general elections next December. Though taking down the statue upset many of the country’s liberals and cultural groups, the rightist Hefazat-e-Islam political party was overjoyed, and promised to stage more protests over public artworks it deemed objectionable. Secular law rules Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, but radical Islam is slowly gaining traction.

The Palme d’Or was awarded to director Ruben Östlund for The Square (2017), a parodic take on the art world, writes Andrew Pulver of The Guardian.

Diane Kruger received the best actress award for Fatih Akin’s In the Fade (2017), and Sofia Coppola won a best director award for her adaptation of Thomas Cullinan’s 1966 novel, The Beguiled (Coppola is only the second woman in the history of the film festival to win best director—the first was Russian director Yuliya Solntseva for her movie The Story of the Flaming Years [1961]).

Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here (2017), a film about sex trafficking, received an award for best screenplay. Joaquin Phoenix, who stars in the film, was also recognized as best actor. Director Léonor Serraille’s Jeune Femme (Young Woman) (2017), won the Camera d’Or for best first film, while Qiu Yang received the best short film award for his fifteen-minute A Gentle Night (2017).

The Nancy Graves Foundation’s annual grants for visual artists, which include an unrestricted $5,000 prize, have been awarded this year to Sam Contis and Myeongsoo Kim, according to a report by Maximilíano Durón in Artnews.

The foundation, which was established in 1996 after Nancy Graves’s death, has awarded grants to artists since 2001. Sam Contis, who lives and works in Oakland, California, currently has a solo show of her photography at Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery in New York. Brooklyn-based artist Myeongsoo Kim concentrates on sculptural installations with a range of found and fabricated objects.

Liz Sawyer reports in the Minneapolis Star Tribune that a sculpture by the Los Angeles-based artist Sam Durant will be dismantled and removed from the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden after roughly one hundred Native Americans gathered at the museum to protest the piece and an outcry on social media. Titled Scaffold, 2012, the two-story-high sculpture was partly inspired by the gallows where thirty-eight Dakota Indians were hanged in Mankato in 1862, and was supposed to go on view on June 3 along with more than a dozen other new works at the museum. The hanging of the “Dakota Thirty-Eight” after the US-Dakota War of 1862 in Minnesota was the largest mass execution in US history. Precisely when and how Durant’s piece will be removed will be determined in consultation with Dakota elders at a meeting this Wednesday with the Walker’s staff.

Durant’s intention was to raise awareness about capital punishment and address America’s violent past, but critics and protesters have called the work insensitive, saying it trivializes Dakota history and genocide. The Walker’s executive director, Olga Viso, said in a statement last Friday that the work had provoked a response that Walker officials “did not sufficiently anticipate or imagine.” After meeting with the artist, Viso decided the best course of action was to take down the work. “I regret the pain that this artwork has brought to the Dakota community and others,” Viso said. “This is the first step in a long process of healing.” She noted that Durant told her he was open to seeing his work dismantled because “it’s just wood and metal—nothing compared to the lives and histories of the Dakota people.”

Graci Horne, an artist who identifies as Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota and Hunkpapa Dakota, told the demonstrators, who were carrying signs demanding the removal of the work on Saturday, of the museum’s decision. Community leaders had promised to present a “unified response to these grave offenses,” Horne said. They want to open a dialogue with Walker staff and to invite Durant to visit for a discussion on “ending the appropriation of the indigenous narrative.”

The artist today released a full statement regarding the removal of the piece and his original intentions for it, which you can read in full below.

“Let me begin by describing the sculpture that has become the focus of protest in recent days as I envisioned it when it was first exhibited in 2012 in Europe at The Hague, Netherlands; Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh, Scotland; and Documenta 13, Kassel, Germany. This wood and steel sculpture is a composite of the representations of seven historical gallows that were used in US state-sanctioned executions by hanging between 1859 and 2006. Of the seven gallows depicted in the work, one in particular recalls the design of the gallows of the execution of the Dakota 38 in Mankato, Minnesota in 1862. The Mankato Massacre represents the largest mass execution in the history of the United States, in which 38 Dakota men were executed by order of President Lincoln in the same week that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Six other scaffolds comprise the structure, which include those used to execute abolitionist John Brown (1859); the Lincoln Conspirators (1865), which included the first woman executed in US history; the Haymarket Martyrs (1886), which followed a labor uprising and bombing in Chicago; Rainey Bethea (1936), the last legally conducted public execution in US history; Billy Bailey (1996), the last execution by hanging (not public) in the US; and Saddam Hussein (2006), for war crimes at a joint Iraqi/US facility. Scaffold opens the difficult histories of the racial dimension of the criminal justice system in the United States, ranging from lynchings to mass incarceration to capital punishment. In bringing these troubled and complex histories of national importance to the fore, it was my intention not to cause pain or suffering, but to speak against the continued marginalization of these stories and peoples, and to build awareness around their significance. Scaffold seeks to address the contemporary relevance and resonance of these narratives today, especially at a time of continued institutionalized racism, and the ongoing dehumanization and intimidation of people of color. Scaffold is neither memorial nor monument, and stands against prevailing ideas and normative history. It warns against forgetting the past. In doing so, my hope for Scaffold is to offer a platform for open dialogue and exchange, a place to question not only our past, but the future we form together. I made Scaffold as a learning space for people like me, white people who have not suffered the effects of a white supremacist society and who may not consciously know that it exists. It has been my belief that white artists need to address issues of white supremacy and its institutional manifestations. Whites created the concept of race and have used it to maintain dominance for centuries, whites must be involved in its dismantling. However, your protests have shown me that I made a grave miscalculation in how my work can be received by those in a particular community. In focusing on my position as a white artist making work for that audience I failed to understand what the inclusion of the Dakota 38 in the sculpture could mean for Dakota people. I offer my deepest apologies for my thoughtlessness. I should have reached out to the Dakota community the moment I knew that the sculpture would be exhibited at the Walker Art Center in proximity to Mankato. My work was created with the idea of creating a zone of discomfort for whites, your protests have now created a zone of discomfort for me. In my attempt to raise awareness I have learned something profound and I thank you for that. Can this be a learning experience for all of us, the Walker, other institutions and artists and larger society? I look forward to meeting the Dakota Elders on Wednesday in Minneapolis, and am open and ready to work together.” LESS

On Thursday, May 25, an Italian regional court made a controversial ruling disrupting the culture ministry’s plan to revive the museum sector. After a high-profile recruitment campaign in 2015, the ministry hired twenty new directors for institutions across Italy. After two individuals, who had applied for the leadership positions and were rejected, filed complaints, the judges suspended five out of the twenty new appointments, citing a lack of transparency in the hiring process, The Local reports.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said that he was “speechless” after the ruling, adding that he plans to appeal the decision made by the Lazio administrative court. The five ousted directors include Martina Bagnoli at the Galleria Estense in Modena; Paolo Giulierini at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples; Eva Degl’Innocenti at the National Archaeological Museum of Taranto; Carmelo Malacrino at the National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria; and Peter Assmann at the Palazzo Ducale in Mantua.

While the court questioned the ministry’s decision to nominate foreigners for the positions, only one of the five was a foreigner, Assmann, the art historian from Austria. Yet, it approved other foreign candidates including the German director of Florence’s Uffizi Gallery.