New York Public Library Acquires Archive of Jazz Artist Sonny Rollins

POSTED May 31, 2017

The New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture has acquired jazz musician Sonny Rollins’s archive, writes Robin Scher of Artnews. The archive covers sixty years of the artist’s personal and professional life, via photographs, annotated sheet music, letters, and musical recordings that have never been heard before. The collection will be stored in the center’s moving image and sound department in Harlem. “The entire spirit and scope of the Rollins archive show his sophisticated, sustained, and spiritual creative process up close in a way that may best be called literary,” said Kevin Young, director of the Schomburg Center.

“Well, I’m home again. Home, where I absorbed the rich culture which was all around me. Where, on 137th Street, two blocks from the Schomburg, I was born in 1930. This archive reveals my life in music, how someone principally self-taught became taught. How the spiritual light of jazz protected and fed me, as it does to this day,” said Rollins.

May 31, 2017

“The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art” has announced that an artist residency program will be launched this September at the Glenville Arts Campus, a refurbished former preschool and adjacent medical office building. Twelve artists—six from the United States, and six from abroad—will have space at the campus to create their work for the city’s first triennial within the context of the Midwest and a redeveloping part of Cleveland. The artistic directors for the triennial are artist, curator, and critic Michelle Grabner and curator Jens Hoffmann.

“The residencies are one element of a ten-part program of what we call Cultural Exercises, encompassing exhibitions, publications, research, and public events that together outline how we think about contemporary art as a catalyst for social change and a tool for positive transformation of economic inequality. It was important to us to bring together artists from around the world, the nation, and Cleveland to foster a dialogue about Cleveland’s position in the wider global cultural and political spectrum,” said Hoffmann. “The Glenville residency offers artists a regional American geography and workaday temporal conditions to explore their ideas while being immersed within the varied cultural experiences of Cleveland,” said Grabner.

“The FRONT International” opens on July 14, 2018 and runs until September 30, 2018. The partnering institutions for the triennial are the Akron Art Museum, the Allen Memorial Art Museum, the Cleveland Institute of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, SPACES Gallery, and Transformer Station.

May 30, 2017

The trust named for the late Australian artist Sidney Nolan, based in the UK, wants to raise $2.96 million to establish an international arts and research center at the Rodd (the artist’s studio) on his 260-acre farm, writes Emily Sharpe of the Art Newspaper. The plan for the estate, located on the Welsh border, is to create a permanent exhibition space in Nolan’s honor and refurbish a number of seventeenth-century barns to serve as studios for artists. Anthony Plant, the director of the Sidney Nolan Trust, said, “Nolan wanted to create a place in this special part of the world to inspire artists and allow them to explore.” Plant went on to explain that Nolan was extremely appreciative of the support he received from his fellow artists and wanted to give something back to them.

The Rodd has already been hosting artist residencies in a grain barn on the estate, but it too requires renovation, as does a nearby farmhouse with twelve bedrooms. The total estimated cost for fixing these buildings is about $386,000. The $2.96 million that needs to be brought in will only go toward reconstruction, not future maintenance. The fundraising campaign has been scheduled to coincide with a number of events celebrating the artist’s hundredth birthday, such as “Reflections,” a show of rarely or never-before-seen works by the artist at the Rodd, which runs until August 29.

May 30, 2017

A Swedish academic was instrumental in helping Italy’s art fraud unit bring down a criminal ring responsible for stealing artworks and antique books from across the country, Andrea Vogt of The Telegraph reports.

The Lund University professor tipped off the police after buying a rare sixteenth-century manuscript online. Upon receiving the prayer book, titled Modus Orandi Deum Aliaque Pia et Christiana Exercitia Nec Non Deiparae Virginis Maria Litaniae, the professor discovered a small ink stamp that read “Royal Library of Turin” on one of its pages and became concerned about the object’s provenance. The academic then contacted the Swedish embassy, which notified the Carabinieri Tutela Patrimonio Culturale.

Investigators discovered that the manuscript was taken from a glass display case in the Royal Library of Turin in 2012. They then traced the item to the Bologna-based university student who sold it to the professor, and then to a Turin-based book dealer whose warehouse contained a trove of other stolen works.

“The professor showed great sensitivity as an academic, getting in contact immediately with authorities,” Giovanni Saccani, director of the Royal Library, said in an interview with La Stampa. “And he didn’t even want any compensation for returning it, despite having cost 20,000–30,000 Euro [$22,300–$33,500].” In recent years, thieves have been targeting churches and other historic sites in Turin. The book dealer is one of seventy-seven other suspects who have been connected to art-related crimes in the region since 2016. There has also been a 28 percent increase in the amount of works confiscated by the authorities. On Saturday, a complaint by a collector who contacted the authorities after receiving nearly $9 million in counterfeit bills during an art transaction led the police to uncover a number of stolen artworks, including pieces by Luca Carlevaris, Luigi Crespi, Giacomo Guardi, Guido Reni, Tommaso Salini, Jacopo del Sallaio, and Anthony van Dyck, which are estimated to be worth millions of dollars. LESS

May 30, 2017

A mural based on an untitled 1952 painting by centenarian artist Carmen Herrera will be realized by students at PS 244 in the Bronx, writes Joshua Barone of the New York Times. The mural is being produced through the organization Publicolor, which helps troubled youth engage with their schools more closely through art.

“It is a joy for me that my work will be in a public school and even more so that it will be actually painted by the students,” said the artist. Herrera, who turns 102 on May 31, was featured as a Portfolio artist in the October 2016 issue of Artforum. In the portfolio’s accompanying essay, critic Sarah K. Rich wrote, “Herrera, with her unique combination of postwar, transatlantic influences, was better equipped to produce work that explored art’s engagement with the viewer and its relationship to the literal space around it.”

May 30, 2017

Artist Sarah Contos has been awarded the inaugural Ramsay Art Prize, which comes with $75,000 and a place in the Art Gallery of South Australia’s permanent collection, writes John Dexter of the Adelaide Review. Contos received the award, funded by the James and Diana Ramsay Foundation, for The Long Kiss Goodbye, 2016, a “twenty-first-century quilt . . . [that] celebrates power women in all their glory with fireworks, sequins, and PVC,” said Leigh Robb, one of the competition’s judges and curator of contemporary art at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

The inaugural prize was established for artists under forty years of age and bills itself as the most financially generous prize in Australia. The twenty-one finalists for the prize are still eligible for the Lipman Karas People’s Choice Prize, worth about $11,200. The winner will be announced on August 11.

May 30, 2017

A statue of Lady Justice—clad in a sari and holding a sword and a scale, much like the representation of the Greek goddess Themis seen at courthouses throughout the world—was removed from Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on May 26 after right-wing Islamists complained that the work was idolatrous, reports the Associated Press. The piece was first installed at the courthouse in December 2016 and was re-erected May 28, hundreds of yards away from its original location. The sculptor, Mrinal Haque, said he was shocked by the work’s removal. He says its new place will now make it less visible.

Many see the reinstallation of the statue as a blow to right-wing Islamists, who are trying to gain power before the general elections next December. Though taking down the statue upset many of the country’s liberals and cultural groups, the rightist Hefazat-e-Islam political party was overjoyed and promised to stage more protests over public artworks it deemed objectionable. Secular law rules Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, but radical Islam is slowly gaining traction.

May 30, 2017

The Palme d’Or was awarded to director Ruben Östlund for The Square (2017), a parodic take on the art world, writes Andrew Pulver of The Guardian.

Diane Kruger received the best actress award for Fatih Akin’s In the Fade (2017), and Sofia Coppola won a best director award for her adaptation of Thomas Cullinan’s 1966 novel The Beguiled. (Coppola is only the second woman in the history of the film festival to win best director—the first was Russian director Yuliya Solntseva for her movie The Story of the Flaming Years [1961].)

Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here (2017), a film about sex trafficking, received an award for best screenplay. Joaquin Phoenix, who stars in the film, was recognized as best actor. Director Léonor Serraille’s Jeune Femme (Young Woman) (2017) won the Camera d’Or for best first film, while Qiu Yang received the best short film award for his fifteen-minute A Gentle Night (2017).

May 29, 2017

The Nancy Graves Foundation’s annual grants for visual artists, which include an unrestricted $5,000 prize, have been awarded this year to Sam Contis and Myeongsoo Kim, according to a report by Maximilíano Durón in Artnews.

The foundation, which was established in 1996 after Nancy Graves’s death, has awarded grants to artists since 2001. Sam Contis, who lives and works in Oakland, California, currently has a solo show of her photography at Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery in New York. Brooklyn-based artist Myeongsoo Kim concentrates on sculptural installations with a range of found and fabricated objects.