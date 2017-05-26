Eungie Joo Appointed SFMoMA’s First Curator of Contemporary Art

POSTED May 31, 2017

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA) has appointed Eungie Joo as the museum’s first curator of contemporary art. She will begin her new post next month. Joo most recently served as the artistic director of the Fifth Anyang Public Art Project/APAP 5 in Anyang, Korea.

“Eungie’s arrival signals a deepening of SFMoMA’s commitment to contemporary art. Her international experience in Asia, the Middle East, South America and beyond positions her to convene important conversations and create innovative projects that will help define the art of our time in the broadest sense,” said Ruth Berson, deputy museum director of curatorial affairs at SFMoMA. “We look forward to seeing how her leadership in the field and the support of our community will help keep SFMoMA at the forefront of this dynamic field.”

Joo was the curator of Sharjah Biennial 12, titled “The past, the present, the possible,” and noted by Helen Molesworth as one of the best exhibitions of 2015. She also previously served as the Keith Haring Director and Curator of Education and Public Programs at the New Museum in New York from 2007 to 2012, where she spearheaded the “Museum as Hub” initiative and curated the 2012 Triennial, “The Ungovernables.” In 2009, she was commissioner for the Korean Pavilion at the Fifty Third Venice Biennale. After her tenure at the New Museum, she became director of art and cultural programs at Instituto Inhotim in Brazil from 2012 to 2014. Joo was a guest curator of “SUPERFLEX/RESUME” (2013–2014) as part of the collective’s retrospective at the Kunsthal Charlottenborg in Copenhagen, and she was also the founding director and curator of the Gallery at REDCAT in Los Angeles, working there from 2003 to 2007.

Joo received the Walter Hopps Award for Curatorial Achievement in 2006. In addition to her work as a curator, she is editor of Rethinking Contemporary Art and Multicultural Education (2011), published by Routledge, and coeditor of Art Spaces Directory (2012), copublished by ArtAsiaPacific and the New Museum. Joo received her doctorate from the department of ethnic studies at the University of California, Berkeley. LESS

May 31, 2017

Architect Norman Foster’s international research center and archive, the Norman Foster Foundation, opens on June 1, reports Javier Pes of the Art Newspaper. The refurbished historic building where the foundation resides features a steel-and-glass “pavilion of inspiration” designed by Foster in the courtyard. The edifice leads to an underground space with the archive, a library, and a slide and photo collection. The pavilion is shaded by a canopy designed by Foster and Cristina Iglesias, a Spanish artist.

There will be a conference on the day of the foundation’s opening, with speakers such as artists Cornelia Parker and Olafur Eliasson, arts patron and former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg, and artist-architect Maya Lin. One of the principal goals of Foster’s foundation is to nurture young engineers and architects at the early stages of their careers. “I realize that I have spent my whole life going against the system,” said Foster, hoping that his new organization will help other architects with ideas that push against the grain.

May 31, 2017

The New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture has acquired jazz musician Sonny Rollins’s archive, writes Robin Scher of Artnews. The archive covers sixty years of the artist’s personal and professional life, via photographs, annotated sheet music, letters, and musical recordings that have never been heard before. The collection will be stored in the center’s moving image and sound department in Harlem. “The entire spirit and scope of the Rollins archive show his sophisticated, sustained, and spiritual creative process up close in a way that may best be called literary,” said Kevin Young, director of the Schomburg Center.

“Well, I’m home again. Home, where I absorbed the rich culture which was all around me. Where, on 137th Street, two blocks from the Schomburg, I was born in 1930. This archive reveals my life in music, how someone principally self-taught became taught. How the spiritual light of jazz protected and fed me, as it does to this day,” said Rollins.

May 31, 2017

“The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art” has announced that an artist residency program will be launched this September at the Glenville Arts Campus, a refurbished former preschool and adjacent medical office building. Twelve artists—six from the United States, and six from abroad—will have space at the campus to create their work for the city’s first triennial within the context of the Midwest and a redeveloping part of Cleveland. The artistic directors for the triennial are artist, curator, and critic Michelle Grabner and curator Jens Hoffmann.

“The residencies are one element of a ten-part program of what we call Cultural Exercises, encompassing exhibitions, publications, research, and public events that together outline how we think about contemporary art as a catalyst for social change and a tool for positive transformation of economic inequality. It was important to us to bring together artists from around the world, the nation, and Cleveland to foster a dialogue about Cleveland’s position in the wider global cultural and political spectrum,” said Hoffmann. “The Glenville residency offers artists a regional American geography and workaday temporal conditions to explore their ideas while being immersed within the varied cultural experiences of Cleveland,” said Grabner.

“The FRONT International” opens on July 14, 2018 and runs until September 30, 2018. The partnering institutions for the triennial are the Akron Art Museum, the Allen Memorial Art Museum, the Cleveland Institute of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, SPACES Gallery, and Transformer Station.

May 31, 2017

The honorees of Russia’s twelfth annual Innovation Prize were announced at an award ceremony that took place on Tuesday, May 30. Administered by Moscow’s National Center for Contemporary Arts, the major state-run art prize recognized artists and cultural figures working in seven categories.

Andrey Kuzkin received the Book of the Year award for his work The Right to Life (2016), which documents all of the actions and performances the artist carried out between 2006 and 2015; Vladimir Beresnev and Marina Pugin were selected for the Regional Project award for their visualization of an “alternative future” for Perm Art Gallery, which was forced to relocate numerous times; and Elena Kolovskaya, Alexander Manotskov, and Anastasia Tolstaya were recognized in the Educational Project category for organizing “Music for All,” which introduces the blind and visually impaired musicians to classical music.

Kirill Gluschenko won the prestigious New Generation prize for the exhibition “Beautiful Appearance of Our Everyday Life” (2016) held at a former factory building in Moscow. In addition, Leonid Tishkov, best known for his “Private Moon” series of photographs, took the Artist of the Year award for his exhibition “Look Homeward” (2016–2017) at the NCCA; Alexander Burenkov received the Curator of the Year award for his exhibition “Planned Obsolescence” (2016) at the Miltronic fitness club in Moscow; and “New Space Theater of Nations” received the Project of the Year award.

The jury comprised Marina Losha, Teresa Mavic, Alexander Borovsky, Caroline Bourgeois, and Vladimir Filippov.

May 31, 2017

In protest of Documenta 14’s perceived exploitation of asylum seekers in Athens, an LGBTQI refugee rights group seized a sculpture from the exhibition and claim that they will not give it back.

The activists stole Spanish artist Roger Bernat’s Replica of Oath Stone—a facsimile of a limestone table where oaths were sealed, which is also known to have been at the trial of Socrates in Athens in 399 BCE. Made of porexpan, fiberglass, and acrylic paint, the work was made in collaboration with Roberto Fratini. The group is calling the action “#rockumenta 14.”

When Bernat’s piece arrived in Athens it was included in the artist’s project “The Place of the Thing,” for which the sculpture was carried through the city by different art groups and collectives in a mock funeral procession before it was set to ship to Kassel where it was to be buried in the Thingplatz. The LGBTQI Refugees GR had agreed to be part of this performance and even accepted a payment of 500 euros for their participation in the project. After taking the work, the group released a video of its members dancing around the object and accuses the artist of coming to Greece “to purchase the participation of invisible exoticized others.”

In a statement the group explains that that the piece and the performance planned was meant to give them a voice. They proclaim that “rocks can’t talk!” and “We can!” Claiming that since millions of refugees who traveled to Europe to seek a better life have disappeared, they have made the stone disappear. “Your stone may be languishing without papers in a prison on the island of Samos,” the group said. “Your stone may have drowned and sunk to the bottom of the Mediterranean. Your stone may have been deported to Turkey. Your stone may be on a flight to Sweden with its new 2,000 Euro fake passport. Your stone may be driven to suicide in Moria detention center desperate for freedom. Your stone may be waiting in line outside the offices of Katehaki. Your stone may be selling its body to strangers in Pedion Tou Areos. Your stone may be legally recognized as a refugee but sleeping on the street. But unlike your stone, no energies have been spent searching for those who have disappeared—not minerals or even artworks, but flesh and bone. And we’ve had more than our fair share of funerals.” In response to the action, the artist claims that the group was never “purchased,” and that money from the project’s budget was offered to groups who wanted to participate in the performance as compensation. In a statement, Bernat called the stone a “cheap fake,” which only has symbolic value from the people engaging with it. He also declared that the stone was delivered to the group since they wanted to contribute to the project, so they didn’t have to actually steal it. “If the LGBTQI refugees or its spokesmen think that stealing a fake stone is worth anything—celebrating their triumph around it—is a true political action or good artistic deconstruction, maybe they should check their political agenda or their artistic parameters,” Bernat said. He also thanked the group since the project gained more visibility after their action, but added “if they thought that their action would go against the project, we’re sorry to say that their video is right the kind of action around the stone we’re wishing to feature on its trip to Kassel.” LESS

May 30, 2017

The trust named for the late Australian artist Sidney Nolan, based in the UK, wants to raise $2.96 million to establish an international arts and research center at the Rodd (the artist’s studio) on his 260-acre farm, writes Emily Sharpe of the Art Newspaper. The plan for the estate, located on the Welsh border, is to create a permanent exhibition space in Nolan’s honor and refurbish a number of seventeenth-century barns to serve as studios for artists. Anthony Plant, the director of the Sidney Nolan Trust, said, “Nolan wanted to create a place in this special part of the world to inspire artists and allow them to explore.” Plant went on to explain that Nolan was extremely appreciative of the support he received from his fellow artists and wanted to give something back to them.

The Rodd has already been hosting artist residencies in a grain barn on the estate, but it too requires renovation, as does a nearby farmhouse with twelve bedrooms. The total estimated cost for fixing these buildings is about $386,000. The $2.96 million that needs to be brought in will only go toward reconstruction, not future maintenance. The fundraising campaign has been scheduled to coincide with a number of events celebrating the artist’s hundredth birthday, such as “Reflections,” a show of rarely or never-before-seen works by the artist at the Rodd, which runs until August 29.

May 30, 2017

A Swedish academic was instrumental in helping Italy’s art fraud unit bring down a criminal ring responsible for stealing artworks and antique books from across the country, Andrea Vogt of The Telegraph reports.

The Lund University professor tipped off the police after buying a rare sixteenth-century manuscript online. Upon receiving the prayer book, titled Modus Orandi Deum Aliaque Pia et Christiana Exercitia Nec Non Deiparae Virginis Maria Litaniae, the professor discovered a small ink stamp that read “Royal Library of Turin” on one of its pages and became concerned about the object’s provenance. The academic then contacted the Swedish embassy, which notified the Carabinieri Tutela Patrimonio Culturale.

Investigators discovered that the manuscript was taken from a glass display case in the Royal Library of Turin in 2012. They then traced the item to the Bologna-based university student who sold it to the professor, and then to a Turin-based book dealer whose warehouse contained a trove of other stolen works.

“The professor showed great sensitivity as an academic, getting in contact immediately with authorities,” Giovanni Saccani, director of the Royal Library, said in an interview with La Stampa. “And he didn’t even want any compensation for returning it, despite having cost 20,000–30,000 Euro [$22,300–$33,500].” In recent years, thieves have been targeting churches and other historic sites in Turin. The book dealer is one of seventy-seven other suspects who have been connected to art-related crimes in the region since 2016. There has also been a 28 percent increase in the amount of works confiscated by the authorities. On Saturday, a complaint by a collector who contacted the authorities after receiving nearly $9 million in counterfeit bills during an art transaction led the police to uncover a number of stolen artworks, including pieces by Luca Carlevaris, Luigi Crespi, Giacomo Guardi, Guido Reni, Tommaso Salini, Jacopo del Sallaio, and Anthony van Dyck, which are estimated to be worth millions of dollars. LESS

May 30, 2017

A mural based on an untitled 1952 painting by centenarian artist Carmen Herrera will be realized by students at PS 244 in the Bronx, writes Joshua Barone of the New York Times. The mural is being produced through the organization Publicolor, which helps troubled youth engage with their schools more closely through art.

“It is a joy for me that my work will be in a public school and even more so that it will be actually painted by the students,” said the artist. Herrera, who turns 102 on May 31, was featured as a Portfolio artist in the October 2016 issue of Artforum. In the portfolio’s accompanying essay, critic Sarah K. Rich wrote, “Herrera, with her unique combination of postwar, transatlantic influences, was better equipped to produce work that explored art’s engagement with the viewer and its relationship to the literal space around it.”