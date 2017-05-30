New York’s MoMA Reveals Designs for $400 Million Expansion Project

POSTED June 1, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has revealed the final designs for its $400 million expansion project on Thursday, June 1. The transformation, which will add 30 percent more gallery space and revamp the main lobby, will also enable the institution to reevaluate its approach to presenting exhibitions.

“It’s a rethinking of how we were originally conceived,” director Glenn D. Lowry told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. “We had created a narrative for ourselves that didn’t allow for a more expansive reading of our own collection, to include generously artists from very different backgrounds.”

The museum’s narrative has previously been defined by discipline with each floor representing a different medium—its second floor includes Prints and Illustrated Books and its third floor is divided into Architecture and Design, Drawings, and Photography. It has begun moving towards mounting chronological and thematic exhibitions, which can be seen in its current show “Making Space: Women Artists and Postwar Abstraction,” featuring paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, prints, textiles and ceramics.

MoMA will also focus on displaying more minority and female artists in its permanent collection galleries. It was recently applauded for showcasing works by artists from Muslim nations in an act of solidarity with the citizens of the seven countries who have been blocked from entering the United States as a result of an executive order issued by President Trump earlier this year. Previously, the institution has been criticized for exhibiting mostly established male artists. Ann Temkin, the museum’s chief curator of paintings and sculpture, said that the new approach will allow the curators to think of the collection and “the entire presentation as a whole.” The Diller Scofidio + Renfro led renovation and expansion project, which began in February in 2016, was partially made possible with a $100 million donation from philanthropist David Geffen. (Three floors of new galleries, part of the museum’s expansion into the tower being built to the west at 53 West Fifty-third Street, will be named the David Geffen Wing.) The museum’s first phase of construction, which included building two galleries on the third floor and a lounge on the first floor and extending the historic Bauhaus staircase to ground level, has been completed. Overall the project will also add 25 percent more public space, including another coat check area, a cafe on the second floor, a new museum store, and an espresso bar, which overlooks the sculpture garden, and a sixth-floor lounge. MoMA will also add new street-level galleries dedicated to projects and contemporary design that will be free of charge. While the institution will remain open throughout the duration of the overhaul, the main lobby entrance on Fifty-Third Street will be closed starting Sunday. Museumgoers will be required to enter through the Ronald and Jo Carole Lauder Administrative Building to the east. LESS

June 1, 2017

The Obama Foundation has announced that Louise Bernard, the director of exhibitions at the New York Public Library, was named the director of the Museum of the Obama Presidential Center. Bernard will oversee the design, development, and operation of the institution.

“One of the key aspects of the Obama Presidential Center is a museum that does not just tell the story of the Obama Administration, but inspires individuals and communities to take on our biggest challenges,” said Obama Foundation CEO David Simas. We are excited for Louise to join our team and help us develop a museum that is active and engaging.”

Prior to joining the New York Public Library, Bernard was a senior content developer and interpretive planner in the New York office of the museum design firm Ralph Appelbaum Associates, where she worked on the design team that developed the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Previously, she served as curator of prose and drama for the Yale Collection of American Literature at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale, and assistant professor of English at Georgetown University. Bernard received her Ph.D. in African American Studies and American Studies from Yale University as well as master’s degrees in theater history English literature from Indiana University-Bloomington. She is currently a scholarly advisor to the International African American Museum in Charleston.

“I’m honored to work alongside such a talented team at the Obama Foundation, and to have the opportunity to help guide and shape a museum that is a truly innovative social and cultural institution,” said Bernard. “I look forward in bringing President and Mrs. Obama’s remarkable story to the broadest possible audience, and to highlighting the crucial role of civic engagement in a way that is meaningful and inspiring to local South Side residents, and to people across the country and around the world.” LESS

June 1, 2017

After an agreement was reached at a meeting between representatives of the Dakota Nation, the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, and Los Angeles–based artist Sam Durant on Wednesday, May 31, beginning Friday, Dakota tribal elders will oversee the dismantling and the ceremonial burning of the artist’s controversial work Scaffold, 2012.

The two-story sculpture—a composite of the representations of seven historical gallows that were used in the US between 1859 and 2006—was to be installed in the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden by June 3. Upon learning of the newest addition to the institution, which was partially inspired by the gallows where thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota, in 1862—the largest mass execution in the history of the United States—a major outcry erupted on social media with people calling the work “a monument to genocide” and a “hate crime.”

The controversy surrounding the piece escalated on Friday and Saturday when around one hundred Native Americans gathered at the Walker Art Center to protest and demand its removal. The institution swiftly responded with executive director, Olga Viso issuing an apology. She said, “I regret the pain that this artwork has brought to the Dakota community and others,” adding that the piece had elicited a response that Walker officials “did not sufficiently anticipate or imagine.”

After learning of the reaction of the Dakota community, the artist issued the following statement: “I made Scaffold as a learning space for people like me, white people who have not suffered the effects of a white supremacist society and who may not consciously know that it exists. It has been my belief that white artists need to address issues of white supremacy and its institutional manifestations. Whites created the concept of race and have used it to maintain dominance for centuries, whites must be involved in its dismantling. However, your protests have shown me that I made a grave miscalculation in how my work can be received by those in a particular community. In focusing on my position as a white artist making work for that audience I failed to understand what the inclusion of the Dakota 38 in the sculpture could mean for Dakota people. I offer my deepest apologies for my thoughtlessness. I should have reached out to the Dakota community the moment I knew that the sculpture would be exhibited at the Walker Art Center in proximity to Mankato.” Both Durant and Viso expressed that they were willing to take the sculpture down and work with the Dakota people to ensure the institution took the appropriate action to resolve the matter. The plan to burn the work in a ceremony at a site in the Fort Snelling area, where Dakota people were imprisoned after the 1862 US-Dakota War, was proposed by a Dakota committee during Wednesday’s three-hour meeting. Viso called the agreement “the first step for the Walker in a long process to rebuild trust with the Dakota and Native communities throughout Minnesota. We’re grateful to the Dakota leaders for their wisdom and patience.” Durant has also committed to never creating the Dakota gallows again and has transferred his intellectual property rights to the Dakotas. In an interview with the Star Tribune, the artist called the meeting a “powerful and moving experience.” He added, “I would say that what we have negotiated is a path forward and hopefully a path of healing.” Critics claim the dispute over the piece could have been avoided if the Walker Art Center engaged the Dakota Nation before it decided to install the sculpture. Viso admitted that this contributed to the institution’s misstep and said that the Walker will begin to hold public forums, increase its outreach to Native communities, and commission work by Native American artists. LESS

June 1, 2017

The Vero Beach Museum of Art in Florida announced that Danielle Johnson, a professor of art history at New York University, has been appointed its new curator of modern and contemporary art. She will take up the post on July 10.

“Danielle brings a wealth of concepts for major traveling exhibitions and publications that will help propel the Vero Beach Museum of Art to the next level,” executive director and CEO Brady Roberts said.

Previously, Johnson served as a curatorial assistant in the Department of Painting and Sculpture at New York’s MoMA from 2011 to 2015. During her tenure, she worked on the exhibition, “Magritte: The Mystery of the Ordinary, 1926–1938” (2013–2014). Johnson held teaching positions at the CUNY Graduate Center and Hunter College in New York, and earned her master’s degree and Ph.D. in the history of art from the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University.

Johnson’s appointment comes on the heels of a successful fundraising campaign that brought the museum’s endowment to $30 million, tripling the size it was seven years ago. LESS

May 31, 2017

Trailblazing color photographer Marie Cosindas, whose work first earned recognition in the 1960s, died on Thursday, May 25, at the age of ninety-three. Mary Green, the artist’s niece, confirmed her passing.

Born to Greek-American parents in Boston in 1923, Cosindas attended the city’s Modern School of Fashion Design in the 1950s and took evening classes in drawing and painting at the Boston Museum School. Cosindas’s interest in the medium of photography was sparked during a trip to Greece in 1959, previously she had only used photographs as models for paintings and did not consider them art. While studying with Ansel Adams shortly after, he told her she was “making black and white photographs, but thinking in color”—color photography at the time was mostly found in advertising—and recommended her to Polaroid. The corporation asked Cosindas to experiment with a new instant-developing color film, called Polacolor.

By the end of the 1960s, Cosindas’s developed her signature painterly style to capturing photographs. Reflecting back on her early work, the artist said she “tried everything: mixing light, temperature control, long exposures, extended development times and filters—and did everything I wasn’t supposed to do. The film responded. The results were like no other color I had used.”

In 1966, the artist had her first two solo shows at New York’s MoMA and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and in 1978, John Szarkowski, MoMA’s photography curator, featured Cosindas in the landmark exhibition “Mirrors and Windows”—making her the fifth woman to have a solo show of photography at the museum. Other major exhibitions of her work have been held at the Art Institute of Chicago; the International Center of Photography in New York; and the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco. While Cosindas’s career would fade from public view over the years, she went on to photograph household names such as Yves Saint Laurent, Truman Capote, Coco Chanel, Robert Redford, Elsa Schiaparelli, and Peggy Guggenheim, and produced film stills. A retrospective of her work at the Amon Carter Museum in Forth Worth in 2013, sparked a new surge in popularity for the artist. Her work is represented in the collections of the George Eastman House in Rochester, New York; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; the Metropolitan Museum of Art; New York’s MoMA; the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa; and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. LESS

May 31, 2017

New York’s Mount Tremper Arts, a creative laboratory and performance space based in the Catskills, has appointed Crystal Wei as its new executive director. Wei will be responsible for strategic planning and the overall management of the organization.

“As a founder, it has been a joy to see this experiment in art and community-building evolve into a sustainable and growing institution,” said cofounder and visual artist Mathew Pokoik. “Crystal is an experienced and dynamic arts manager. With her background and expertise in fundraising and her deep understanding of the needs of artists, she’s the ideal person to lead MTA into its next decade.”

Wei has more than ten years of experience fundraising for the performing and visual arts. Most recently, she served as the director of development for orchestra of St. Luke’s in the West Village. Wei has also held development positions at the New Museum of Contemporary Art and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and has been a guest speaker on best practices in development and marketing at numerous conferences. Wei has a bachelor’s degree in studio art and psychology from Williams College in Massachusetts.

“Mount Tremper Arts is one of New York’s most beloved and essential creative spaces,” said Wei. “I am honored to serve as the advocate and steward of its unique, vibrant culture and I look forward to collaborating with MTA’s artists, community partners, board of directors, and staff to strengthen MTA’s role as a creative incubator across the Catskills region and New York City.” Founders Pokoik and choreographer Aynsley Vandenbroucke, who established Mount Tremper Arts in 2008, will remain on the board of directors and plan to focus on shaping the artistic direction of MTA through the recently launched Watershed Laboratory—an incubator and residency center that aims to be a cultural bridge between urban and rural New York. LESS

May 31, 2017

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA) has appointed Eungie Joo as the museum’s first curator of contemporary art. She will begin her new post next month. Joo most recently served as the artistic director of the Fifth Anyang Public Art Project/APAP 5 in Anyang, Korea.

“Eungie’s arrival signals a deepening of SFMoMA’s commitment to contemporary art. Her international experience in Asia, the Middle East, South America and beyond positions her to convene important conversations and create innovative projects that will help define the art of our time in the broadest sense,” said Ruth Berson, deputy museum director of curatorial affairs at SFMoMA. “We look forward to seeing how her leadership in the field and the support of our community will help keep SFMoMA at the forefront of this dynamic field.”

Joo was the curator of Sharjah Biennial 12, titled “The past, the present, the possible,” and noted by Helen Molesworth as one of the best exhibitions of 2015. She also previously served as the Keith Haring Director and Curator of Education and Public Programs at the New Museum in New York from 2007 to 2012, where she spearheaded the “Museum as Hub” initiative and curated the 2012 Triennial, “The Ungovernables.” In 2009, she was commissioner for the Korean Pavilion at the Fifty Third Venice Biennale. After her tenure at the New Museum, she became director of art and cultural programs at Instituto Inhotim in Brazil from 2012 to 2014. Joo was a guest curator of “SUPERFLEX/RESUME” (2013–2014) as part of the collective’s retrospective at the Kunsthal Charlottenborg in Copenhagen, and she was also the founding director and curator of the Gallery at REDCAT in Los Angeles, working there from 2003 to 2007.

Joo received the Walter Hopps Award for Curatorial Achievement in 2006. In addition to her work as a curator, she is editor of Rethinking Contemporary Art and Multicultural Education (2011), published by Routledge, and coeditor of Art Spaces Directory (2012), copublished by ArtAsiaPacific and the New Museum. Joo received her doctorate from the department of ethnic studies at the University of California, Berkeley. LESS

May 31, 2017

Architect Norman Foster’s international research center and archive, the Norman Foster Foundation, opens on June 1, reports Javier Pes of the Art Newspaper. The refurbished historic building where the foundation resides features a steel-and-glass “pavilion of inspiration” designed by Foster in the courtyard. The edifice leads to an underground space with the archive, a library, and a slide and photo collection. The pavilion is shaded by a canopy designed by Foster and Cristina Iglesias, a Spanish artist.

There will be a conference on the day of the foundation’s opening, with speakers such as artists Cornelia Parker and Olafur Eliasson, arts patron and former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg, and artist-architect Maya Lin. One of the principal goals of Foster’s foundation is to nurture young engineers and architects at the early stages of their careers. “I realize that I have spent my whole life going against the system,” said Foster, hoping that his new organization will help other architects with ideas that push against the grain.

May 31, 2017

The New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture has acquired jazz musician Sonny Rollins’s archive, writes Robin Scher of Artnews. The archive covers sixty years of the artist’s personal and professional life, via photographs, annotated sheet music, letters, and musical recordings that have never been heard before. The collection will be stored in the center’s moving image and sound department in Harlem. “The entire spirit and scope of the Rollins archive show his sophisticated, sustained, and spiritual creative process up close in a way that may best be called literary,” said Kevin Young, director of the Schomburg Center.

“Well, I’m home again. Home, where I absorbed the rich culture which was all around me. Where, on 137th Street, two blocks from the Schomburg, I was born in 1930. This archive reveals my life in music, how someone principally self-taught became taught. How the spiritual light of jazz protected and fed me, as it does to this day,” said Rollins.