Contemporary Austin Transfers Its Collection to the Blanton Museum of Art

The Contemporary Austin is transferring most of its art collection of more than 700 works to the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas in order to focus on expanding its fourteen-acre sculpture park. The decision to find a new home for its collection and reevaluate its mission was prompted by a $9 million gift from the Edward and Betty Marcus Foundation in 2013. The grant formalized The Contemporary’s acquisitions program for its Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria in West Austin.

The majority of the artworks in the collection, which was established by the Texas Fine Arts Association, the Laguna Gloria Art Museum, and the Austin Museum of Art in the 1960s, are late nineteenth- to twenty-first-century works on paper by regional artists. The collection also comprises a wide range of works by Ed Ruscha, Alexander Calder, Georges Braque, Judy Chicago, and Richard Serra, as well as Texas-based artists Robert Rauschenberg, Luis Jiménez, Sarah Canright, Jeffrey Dell, and Margo Sawyer.

“The Contemporary is grateful to have the opportunity to transfer the collection to such a prominent, Texas–based institution, dedicated to education through exposure to visual art,” said Louis Grachos, executive director and CEO of The Contemporary Austin. “After consultation with numerous Texas artists represented in the collection, collectors who would be affected by the transfer, and past museum leadership, I feel confident that this transfer reflects the best, most ethically sound manner in which to secure the future of this rich collection.”

The Blanton will incorporate many of the works into its permanent collection—filling gaps in its holdings of modern and contemporary photography and works on paper. Grachos said, "With its dedicated staff and facilities, the Blanton is equipped to properly store, preserve, and present these works in a traditional museum setting, ensuring that residents and visitors from across the state will have the opportunity to learn from the collection for generations to come." Comprising 27,000 square feet of exhibition space, the Blanton will be able to exhibit more works than The Contemporary Austin whose Jones Center downtown is only 8,000 square feet.

On Wednesday, May 31, visitors to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, found a noose hanging in an exhibition on segregation. While the police took down the racist symbol and are investigating the incident, officials at the Smithsonian confirmed that a second noose was found hanging from a tree outside the Hirshhorn Museum earlier this week.

Suspects have not yet been identified. The NMAAHC’s exhibition, “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom: Era of Segregation 1876–1968,” was shut down temporarily immediately following the discovery, but has since reopened.

“The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity—a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans. Today’s incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face,” director Lonnie Bunch wrote in an email to staff members.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, more than 1,300 hate incidents were reported between the 2016 election and February 2017, the majority of which targeted immigrants and African Americans. Last month, two nooses were also found hanging at a shipping terminal in Oakland, California, as well as at Crofton Middle School in Maryland. "The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity," wrote the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution David Skorton in an institution-wide email. "We will not be intimated. Cowardly acts like these will not, for one moment, prevent us from the vital work we do."

The Obama Foundation has announced that Louise Bernard, the director of exhibitions at the New York Public Library, was named the director of the Museum of the Obama Presidential Center. Bernard will oversee the design, development, and operation of the institution.

“One of the key aspects of the Obama Presidential Center is a museum that does not just tell the story of the Obama Administration, but inspires individuals and communities to take on our biggest challenges,” said Obama Foundation CEO David Simas. We are excited for Louise to join our team and help us develop a museum that is active and engaging.”

Prior to joining the New York Public Library, Bernard was a senior content developer and interpretive planner in the New York office of the museum design firm Ralph Appelbaum Associates, where she worked on the design team that developed the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Previously, she served as curator of prose and drama for the Yale Collection of American Literature at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale, and assistant professor of English at Georgetown University. Bernard received her Ph.D. in African American Studies and American Studies from Yale University as well as master’s degrees in theater history English literature from Indiana University-Bloomington. She is currently a scholarly advisor to the International African American Museum in Charleston.

"I'm honored to work alongside such a talented team at the Obama Foundation, and to have the opportunity to help guide and shape a museum that is a truly innovative social and cultural institution," said Bernard. "I look forward in bringing President and Mrs. Obama's remarkable story to the broadest possible audience, and to highlighting the crucial role of civic engagement in a way that is meaningful and inspiring to local South Side residents, and to people across the country and around the world."

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has revealed the final designs for its $400 million expansion project on Thursday, June 1. The transformation, which will add 30 percent more gallery space and revamp the main lobby, will also enable the institution to reevaluate its approach to presenting exhibitions.

“It’s a rethinking of how we were originally conceived,” director Glenn D. Lowry told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. “We had created a narrative for ourselves that didn’t allow for a more expansive reading of our own collection, to include generously artists from very different backgrounds.”

The museum’s narrative has previously been defined by discipline with each floor representing a different medium—its second floor includes Prints and Illustrated Books and its third floor is divided into Architecture and Design, Drawings, and Photography. It has begun moving towards mounting chronological and thematic exhibitions, which can be seen in its current show “Making Space: Women Artists and Postwar Abstraction,” featuring paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, prints, textiles and ceramics.

MoMA will also focus on displaying more minority and female artists in its permanent collection galleries. It was recently applauded for showcasing works by artists from Muslim nations in an act of solidarity with the citizens of the seven countries who have been blocked from entering the United States as a result of an executive order issued by President Trump earlier this year. Previously, the institution has been criticized for exhibiting mostly established male artists. Ann Temkin, the museum's chief curator of paintings and sculpture, said that the new approach will allow the curators to think of the collection and "the entire presentation as a whole." The Diller Scofidio + Renfro led renovation and expansion project, which began in February in 2016, was partially made possible with a $100 million donation from philanthropist David Geffen. (Three floors of new galleries, part of the museum's expansion into the tower being built to the west at 53 West Fifty-third Street, will be named the David Geffen Wing.) The museum's first phase of construction, which included building two galleries on the third floor and a lounge on the first floor and extending the historic Bauhaus staircase to ground level, has been completed. Overall the project will also add 25 percent more public space, including another coat check area, a cafe on the second floor, a new museum store, and an espresso bar, which overlooks the sculpture garden, and a sixth-floor lounge. MoMA will also add new street-level galleries dedicated to projects and contemporary design that will be free of charge. While the institution will remain open throughout the duration of the overhaul, the main lobby entrance on Fifty-Third Street will be closed starting Sunday. Museumgoers will be required to enter through the Ronald and Jo Carole Lauder Administrative Building to the east.

After an agreement was reached at a meeting between representatives of the Dakota Nation, the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, and Los Angeles–based artist Sam Durant on Wednesday, May 31, beginning Friday, Dakota tribal elders will oversee the dismantling and the ceremonial burning of the artist’s controversial work Scaffold, 2012.

The two-story sculpture—a composite of the representations of seven historical gallows that were used in the US between 1859 and 2006—was to be installed in the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden by June 3. Upon learning of the newest addition to the institution, which was partially inspired by the gallows where thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota, in 1862—the largest mass execution in the history of the United States—a major outcry erupted on social media with people calling the work “a monument to genocide” and a “hate crime.”

The controversy surrounding the piece escalated on Friday and Saturday when around one hundred Native Americans gathered at the Walker Art Center to protest and demand its removal. The institution swiftly responded with executive director Olga Viso issuing an apology. She said, “I regret the pain that this artwork has brought to the Dakota community and others,” adding that the piece had elicited a response that Walker officials “did not sufficiently anticipate or imagine.”

After learning of the reaction of the Dakota community, the artist issued the following statement: "I made Scaffold as a learning space for people like me, white people who have not suffered the effects of a white supremacist society and who may not consciously know that it exists. It has been my belief that white artists need to address issues of white supremacy and its institutional manifestations. Whites created the concept of race and have used it to maintain dominance for centuries, whites must be involved in its dismantling. However, your protests have shown me that I made a grave miscalculation in how my work can be received by those in a particular community. In focusing on my position as a white artist making work for that audience I failed to understand what the inclusion of the Dakota 38 in the sculpture could mean for Dakota people. I offer my deepest apologies for my thoughtlessness. I should have reached out to the Dakota community the moment I knew that the sculpture would be exhibited at the Walker Art Center in proximity to Mankato." Both Durant and Viso expressed that they were willing to take the sculpture down and work with the Dakota people to ensure the institution took the appropriate action to resolve the matter. The plan to burn the work in a ceremony at a site in the Fort Snelling area, where Dakota people were imprisoned after the 1862 US-Dakota War, was proposed by a Dakota committee during Wednesday's three-hour meeting. Viso called the agreement "the first step for the Walker in a long process to rebuild trust with the Dakota and Native communities throughout Minnesota. We're grateful to the Dakota leaders for their wisdom and patience." Durant has also committed to never recreating the Dakota gallows again and has transferred his intellectual property rights to the Dakotas. In an interview with the Star Tribune, the artist called the meeting a "powerful and moving experience." He added, "I would say that what we have negotiated is a path forward and hopefully a path of healing." Critics claim the dispute over the piece could have been avoided if the Walker Art Center engaged the Dakota Nation before it decided to install the sculpture. Viso admitted that this contributed to the institution's misstep and said that the Walker will begin to hold public forums, increase its outreach to Native communities, and commission work by Native American artists.

The Vero Beach Museum of Art in Florida announced that Danielle Johnson, a professor of art history at New York University, has been appointed its new curator of modern and contemporary art. She will take up the post on July 10.

“Danielle brings a wealth of concepts for major traveling exhibitions and publications that will help propel the Vero Beach Museum of Art to the next level,” executive director and CEO Brady Roberts said.

Previously, Johnson served as a curatorial assistant in the Department of Painting and Sculpture at New York’s MoMA from 2011 to 2015. During her tenure, she worked on the exhibition, “Magritte: The Mystery of the Ordinary, 1926–1938” (2013–2014). Johnson held teaching positions at the CUNY Graduate Center and Hunter College in New York, and earned her master’s degree and Ph.D. in the history of art from the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University.

Johnson's appointment comes on the heels of a successful fundraising campaign that brought the museum's endowment to $30 million, tripling the size it was seven years ago.

Trailblazing color photographer Marie Cosindas, whose work first earned recognition in the 1960s, died on Thursday, May 25, at the age of ninety-three. Mary Green, the artist’s niece, confirmed her passing.

Born to Greek-American parents in Boston in 1923, Cosindas attended the city’s Modern School of Fashion Design in the 1950s and took evening classes in drawing and painting at the Boston Museum School. Cosindas’s interest in the medium of photography was sparked during a trip to Greece in 1959, previously she had only used photographs as models for paintings and did not consider them art. While studying with Ansel Adams shortly after, he told her she was “making black and white photographs, but thinking in color”—color photography at the time was mostly found in advertising—and recommended her to Polaroid. The corporation asked Cosindas to experiment with a new instant-developing color film, called Polacolor.

By the end of the 1960s, Cosindas’s developed her signature painterly style to capturing photographs. Reflecting back on her early work, the artist said she “tried everything: mixing light, temperature control, long exposures, extended development times and filters—and did everything I wasn’t supposed to do. The film responded. The results were like no other color I had used.”

In 1966, the artist had her first two solo shows at New York's MoMA and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and in 1978, John Szarkowski, MoMA's photography curator, featured Cosindas in the landmark exhibition "Mirrors and Windows"—making her the fifth woman to have a solo show of photography at the museum. Other major exhibitions of her work have been held at the Art Institute of Chicago; the International Center of Photography in New York; and the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco. While Cosindas's career would fade from public view over the years, she went on to photograph household names such as Yves Saint Laurent, Truman Capote, Coco Chanel, Robert Redford, Elsa Schiaparelli, and Peggy Guggenheim, and produced film stills. A retrospective of her work at the Amon Carter Museum in Forth Worth in 2013, sparked a new surge in popularity for the artist. Her work is represented in the collections of the George Eastman House in Rochester, New York; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; the Metropolitan Museum of Art; New York's MoMA; the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa; and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.

New York’s Mount Tremper Arts, a creative laboratory and performance space based in the Catskills, has appointed Crystal Wei as its new executive director. Wei will be responsible for strategic planning and the overall management of the organization.

“As a founder, it has been a joy to see this experiment in art and community-building evolve into a sustainable and growing institution,” said cofounder and visual artist Mathew Pokoik. “Crystal is an experienced and dynamic arts manager. With her background and expertise in fundraising and her deep understanding of the needs of artists, she’s the ideal person to lead MTA into its next decade.”

Wei has more than ten years of experience fundraising for the performing and visual arts. Most recently, she served as the director of development for orchestra of St. Luke’s in the West Village. Wei has also held development positions at the New Museum and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and has been a guest speaker on best practices in development and marketing at numerous conferences. Wei has a bachelor’s degree in studio art and psychology from Williams College in Massachusetts.

"Mount Tremper Arts is one of New York's most beloved and essential creative spaces," said Wei. "I am honored to serve as the advocate and steward of its unique, vibrant culture and I look forward to collaborating with MTA's artists, community partners, board of directors, and staff to strengthen MTA's role as a creative incubator across the Catskills region and New York City." Founders Pokoik and choreographer Aynsley Vandenbroucke, who established Mount Tremper Arts in 2008, will remain on the board of directors and plan to focus on shaping the artistic direction of MTA through the recently launched Watershed Laboratory—an incubator and residency center that aims to be a cultural bridge between urban and rural New York.

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA) has appointed Eungie Joo as the museum’s first curator of contemporary art. She will begin her new post next month. Joo most recently served as the artistic director of the Fifth Anyang Public Art Project/APAP 5 in Anyang, Korea.

“Eungie’s arrival signals a deepening of SFMoMA’s commitment to contemporary art. Her international experience in Asia, the Middle East, South America and beyond positions her to convene important conversations and create innovative projects that will help define the art of our time in the broadest sense,” said Ruth Berson, deputy museum director of curatorial affairs at SFMoMA. “We look forward to seeing how her leadership in the field and the support of our community will help keep SFMoMA at the forefront of this dynamic field.”

Joo was the curator of Sharjah Biennial 12, titled “The past, the present, the possible,” and noted by Helen Molesworth as one of the best exhibitions of 2015. She also previously served as the Keith Haring Director and Curator of Education and Public Programs at the New Museum in New York from 2007 to 2012, where she spearheaded the “Museum as Hub” initiative and curated the 2012 Triennial, “The Ungovernables.” In 2009, she was commissioner for the Korean Pavilion at the Fifty Third Venice Biennale. After her tenure at the New Museum, she became director of art and cultural programs at Instituto Inhotim in Brazil from 2012 to 2014. Joo was a guest curator of “SUPERFLEX/RESUME” (2013–2014) as part of the collective’s retrospective at the Kunsthal Charlottenborg in Copenhagen, and she was also the founding director and curator of the Gallery at REDCAT in Los Angeles, working there from 2003 to 2007.