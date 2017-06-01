 

POSTED June 1, 2017

Whitney Museum Appoints Kim Conaty Curator of Drawings and Prints

The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York has announced that Kim Conaty will be joining its curatorial department as the new Steven and Ann Ames Curator of Drawings and Prints. Currently serving as curator at the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, Conaty will take up the post in July.

“Since our opening downtown, the Whitney’s deep and distinguished holdings of drawings and prints have played an unusually central role in our collection displays, both enlivening and challenging traditional narratives of American art history,” Scott Rothkopf, chief curator and deputy director for programs, said. “In so many ways, Kim is a natural fit for the Whitney and the perfect curator to take this work forward. Her commitment to living artists is matched by a wealth of scholarship; her expertise in works on paper is informed by inventive multidisciplinary thinking; and her passion for collection stewardship is complemented by a deep regard for museum audiences.”

During her tenure at the Rose Art Museum, Conaty curated several contemporary art exhibitions including “Sharon Lockhart / Noa Eshkol” (2016), “David Shrigley: Life Model II” (2016), “Tommy Hartung: King Solomon’s Mines” (2017), and “Collection at Work” (2017), which turns one of the museum’s galleries into a publicly accessible active work space for cataloguing, digitization, and conservation initiatives. Between 2008 and 2015, Conaty served as assistant curator of drawings and prints at New York’s MoMA. Previously, Conaty was biennial coordinator for the 2008 Whitney Biennial, following previous posts as a curatorial intern and researcher at the institution. Conaty earned her master’s degree from Williams College, and her Ph.D. from NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts.

LATEST NEWS

June 1, 2017

Myriam Ben Salah to Curate 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize Exhibition

Myriam Ben Salah. Photo: Deborah Farnault

The Abraaj Group announced today that Myriam Ben Salah, editor-in-chief of the international edition of Kaleidoscope Magazine, will curate the upcoming edition of the Abraaj Group Art Prize. Ben Salah is a Tunisian-born and Paris-based writer and curator who has been coordinating special projects and public programs at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris since 2009.

“I am very excited to have been chosen as the guest curator of the tenth edition of the Abraaj Group Art Prize,” said Ben Salah. “My curatorial practice covers different scopes and in recent years, I have felt an urgency to work towards shifting the narratives around the MENASA region and its artistic practices. I admire how Abraaj has been consistently supporting artists by offering them a platform for production and the opportunity to realize ambitious projects. Having the resources to produce is the cornerstone to a relevant art scene.”

Chair of the Abraaj Group Art Prize Dana Farouki said, “Over the last ten years, the Abraaj Group Art Prize has become an exceptional platform for artists and curators working in the region. We had a great number of excellent applications from curators of over forty-one nationalities this year, which made it difficult to choose. Myriam’s application really stood out and we’re delighted to have her on board for the tenth edition of the prize.”

June 1, 2017

Contemporary Austin Transfers Its Collection to the Blanton Museum of Art

The Contemporary Austin’s Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria.

The Contemporary Austin is transferring most of its art collection of more than 700 works to the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas in order to focus on expanding its fourteen-acre sculpture park. The decision to find a new home for its collection and reevaluate its mission was prompted by a $9 million gift from the Edward and Betty Marcus Foundation in 2013. The grant formalized The Contemporary’s acquisitions program for its Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria in West Austin.

The majority of the artworks in the collection, which was established by the Texas Fine Arts Association, the Laguna Gloria Art Museum, and the Austin Museum of Art in the 1960s, are late nineteenth- to twenty-first-century works on paper by regional artists. The collection also comprises a wide range of works by Ed Ruscha, Alexander Calder, Georges Braque, Judy Chicago, and Richard Serra, as well as Texas-based artists Robert Rauschenberg, Luis Jiménez, Sarah Canright, Jeffrey Dell, and Margo Sawyer.

“The Contemporary is grateful to have the opportunity to transfer the collection to such a prominent, Texas–based institution, dedicated to education through exposure to visual art,” said Louis Grachos, executive director and CEO of The Contemporary Austin. “After consultation with numerous Texas artists represented in the collection, collectors who would be affected by the transfer, and past museum leadership, I feel confident that this transfer reflects the best, most ethically sound manner in which to secure the future of this rich collection.”

June 1, 2017

Noose Found Inside Washington’s National African American Museum

The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC.

On Wednesday, May 31, visitors to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, found a noose hanging in an exhibition on segregation. While the police took down the racist symbol and are investigating the incident, officials at the Smithsonian confirmed that a second noose was found hanging from a tree outside the Hirshhorn Museum earlier this week.

Suspects have not yet been identified. The NMAAHC’s exhibition, “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom: Era of Segregation 1876–1968,” was shut down temporarily immediately following the discovery, but has since reopened.

“The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity—a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans. Today’s incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face,” director Lonnie Bunch wrote in an email to staff members.

June 1, 2017

Louise Bernard to Lead Obama Presidential Center Museum

Louise Bernard

The Obama Foundation has announced that Louise Bernard, the director of exhibitions at the New York Public Library, was named the director of the Museum of the Obama Presidential Center. Bernard will oversee the design, development, and operation of the institution.

“One of the key aspects of the Obama Presidential Center is a museum that does not just tell the story of the Obama Administration, but inspires individuals and communities to take on our biggest challenges,” said Obama Foundation CEO David Simas. We are excited for Louise to join our team and help us develop a museum that is active and engaging.”

Prior to joining the New York Public Library, Bernard was a senior content developer and interpretive planner in the New York office of the museum design firm Ralph Appelbaum Associates, where she worked on the design team that developed the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Previously, she served as curator of prose and drama for the Yale Collection of American Literature at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale, and assistant professor of English at Georgetown University. Bernard received her Ph.D. in African American Studies and American Studies from Yale University as well as master’s degrees in theater history English literature from Indiana University-Bloomington. She is currently a scholarly advisor to the International African American Museum in Charleston.

June 1, 2017

New York’s MoMA Reveals Designs for $400 Million Expansion Project

A rendering of the elevation of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, with a cutaway view below street level. Photo: 2017 Diller Scofidio + Renfro

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has revealed the final designs for its $400 million expansion project on Thursday, June 1. The transformation, which will add 30 percent more gallery space and revamp the main lobby, will also enable the institution to reevaluate its approach to presenting exhibitions.

“It’s a rethinking of how we were originally conceived,” director Glenn D. Lowry told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. “We had created a narrative for ourselves that didn’t allow for a more expansive reading of our own collection, to include generously artists from very different backgrounds.”

The museum’s narrative has previously been defined by discipline with each floor representing a different medium—its second floor includes Prints and Illustrated Books and its third floor is divided into Architecture and Design, Drawings, and Photography. It has begun moving towards mounting chronological and thematic exhibitions, which can be seen in its current show “Making Space: Women Artists and Postwar Abstraction,” featuring paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, prints, textiles and ceramics.

June 1, 2017

Sam Durant’s Scaffold to be Dismantled and Burned in Dakota-Led Ceremony

Sam Durant, Scaffold, 2012. Photo: Ashley Fairbanks for CityPages

After an agreement was reached at a meeting between representatives of the Dakota Nation, the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, and Los Angeles–based artist Sam Durant on Wednesday, May 31, beginning Friday, Dakota tribal elders will oversee the dismantling and the ceremonial burning of the artist’s controversial work Scaffold, 2012.

The two-story sculpture—a composite of the representations of seven historical gallows that were used in the US between 1859 and 2006—was to be installed in the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden by June 3. Upon learning of the newest addition to the institution, which was partially inspired by the gallows where thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota, in 1862—the largest mass execution in the history of the United States—a major outcry erupted on social media with people calling the work “a monument to genocide” and a “hate crime.”

The controversy surrounding the piece escalated on Friday and Saturday when around one hundred Native Americans gathered at the Walker Art Center to protest and demand its removal. The institution swiftly responded with executive director Olga Viso issuing an apology. She said, “I regret the pain that this artwork has brought to the Dakota community and others,” adding that the piece had elicited a response that Walker officials “did not sufficiently anticipate or imagine.”

June 1, 2017

Vero Beach Museum of Art Appoints Danielle Johnson Curator

Danielle Johnson

The Vero Beach Museum of Art in Florida announced that Danielle Johnson, a professor of art history at New York University, has been appointed its new curator of modern and contemporary art. She will take up the post on July 10.

“Danielle brings a wealth of concepts for major traveling exhibitions and publications that will help propel the Vero Beach Museum of Art to the next level,” executive director and CEO Brady Roberts said.

Previously, Johnson served as a curatorial assistant in the Department of Painting and Sculpture at New York’s MoMA from 2011 to 2015. During her tenure, she worked on the exhibition, “Magritte: The Mystery of the Ordinary, 1926–1938” (2013–2014). Johnson held teaching positions at the CUNY Graduate Center and Hunter College in New York, and earned her master’s degree and Ph.D. in the history of art from the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University.

May 31, 2017

Marie Cosindas (1923–2017)

Marie Cosindas, Lenore, Boston, 1965. Photo: Bruce Silverstein Gallery

Trailblazing color photographer Marie Cosindas, whose work first earned recognition in the 1960s, died on Thursday, May 25, at the age of ninety-three. Mary Green, the artist’s niece, confirmed her passing.

Born to Greek-American parents in Boston in 1923, Cosindas attended the city’s Modern School of Fashion Design in the 1950s and took evening classes in drawing and painting at what was then called the Boston Museum School (now the School of the Museum of Fine Arts). Cosindas’s interest in the medium of photography was sparked during a trip to Greece in 1959, previously she had only used photographs as models for paintings and did not consider them art. While studying with Ansel Adams shortly after, he told her she was “making black and white photographs, but thinking in color”—color photography at the time was mostly found in advertising—and recommended her to Polaroid. The corporation asked Cosindas to experiment with a new instant-developing color film, called Polacolor.

By the end of the 1960s, Cosindas developed her signature painterly style to capturing photographs. Reflecting back on her early work, the artist said she “tried everything: mixing light, temperature control, long exposures, extended development times and filters—and did everything I wasn’t supposed to do. The film responded. The results were like no other color I had used.”

