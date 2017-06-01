Chad Dawkins Named Director of Exhibitions at Southwest School of Art

POSTED June 2, 2017

The Southwest School of Art in San Antonio, Texas, has appointed Chad Dawkins, associate director of Texas State Galleries at Texas State University, as its new director of exhibitions. He succeeds Mary Mikel Stump, who stepped down in April after a two-year term. Dawkins will take up the post on July 5.

Prior to joining the school, Dawkins worked as a studio technician at Artpace from 2010 to 2015, and served as the interim gallery director of Texas State Galleries from 2015 to 2016. His curatorial projects at the arts space include “2017 Joey Fauerso: Pretend this is a Trap” and “2016 Monica Haller, Objects for Deployment / Veterans Book Project.” He also lectures at the Southwest School and Texas State, and writes for a number of publications including Glasstire and Art Lies, a quarterly magazine dedicated to contemporary art.

The Museum Schloss Moyland, the modern and contemporary art institution and international research center dedicated to Joseph Beuys located in northwest Germany, has been caught up in a legal battle over its management and artistic direction, Monopol reports.

The Landesarbeitsgericht [State Labor Court] in Düsseldorf has announced that it is reviewing an appeal by the museum’s administration, after Bettina Paust, the museum’s former artistic director, successfully sued them for wrongfully dismissing her.

After a seven-year term, Paust’s artistic-director contract expired in April 2016. Rather than renewing the contract, the museum reassigned Paust to her previous position as vice-director. Since the Moyland Foundation did not hire a new artistic director, the regional labor court ruled that Paust’s employment contract was still valid and that its term-limit proviso did not apply.

In February, Franz Rudolf van der Grinten, a board spokesman for the Moyland Foundation, said that the board no longer wanted her at the helm of the institution because of a drop in attendance, which he attributed to Paust’s 2011 campaign to modernize the museum by rehanging its collection and showcasing more international artists. Rudolf van der Grinten said she “did not meet expectations.” He added that the Paust tried to make a “Museum of Modern Art” out of Moyland, which is why it lost his appeal. However, the museum reported welcoming roughly 50,000 visitors in 2016, surpassing the visitor numbers at the Abteiberg in Mönchegladbach, which only received 36,000 people despite being named museum of the year. Best known for its holdings of about six-thousand early works by Joseph Beuys from the collection of the brothers Hans and Franz Joseph van der Grinten, the Schloss Moyland Museum Foundation comprises the municipality of the most populous German state, North Rhine-Westphalia; the van der Grinten family; and the Steengracht family (the descendants of Gustav Adolf Steengracht von Moyland and the owners of museum’s castle). North Rhine-Westphalia’s $3.2 million annual subsidy accounts for about 80 percent of the museum's operating budget. LESS

The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York has announced that Kim Conaty will be joining its curatorial department as the new Steven and Ann Ames Curator of Drawings and Prints. Currently serving as curator at the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, Conaty will take up the post in July.

“Since our opening downtown, the Whitney’s deep and distinguished holdings of drawings and prints have played an unusually central role in our collection displays, both enlivening and challenging traditional narratives of American art history,” Scott Rothkopf, chief curator and deputy director for programs, said. “In so many ways, Kim is a natural fit for the Whitney and the perfect curator to take this work forward. Her commitment to living artists is matched by a wealth of scholarship; her expertise in works on paper is informed by inventive multidisciplinary thinking; and her passion for collection stewardship is complemented by a deep regard for museum audiences.”

During her tenure at the Rose Art Museum, Conaty curated several contemporary art exhibitions including “Sharon Lockhart / Noa Eshkol” (2016), “David Shrigley: Life Model II” (2016), “Tommy Hartung: King Solomon’s Mines” (2017), and “Collection at Work” (2017), which turns one of the museum’s galleries into a publicly accessible active work space for cataloguing, digitization, and conservation initiatives. Between 2008 and 2015, Conaty served as assistant curator of drawings and prints at New York’s MoMA. Previously, Conaty was biennial coordinator for the 2008 Whitney Biennial, following previous posts as a curatorial intern and researcher at the institution. Conaty earned her masters degree from Williams College, and her Ph.D. from NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts.

The Abraaj Group announced today that Myriam Ben Salah, editor-in-chief of the international edition of Kaleidoscope Magazine, will curate the upcoming edition of the Abraaj Group Art Prize. Ben Salah is a Tunisian-born and Paris-based writer and curator who has been coordinating special projects and public programs at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris since 2009.

“I am very excited to have been chosen as the guest curator of the tenth edition of the Abraaj Group Art Prize,” said Ben Salah. “My curatorial practice covers different scopes and in recent years, I have felt an urgency to work towards shifting the narratives around the MENASA region and its artistic practices. I admire how Abraaj has been consistently supporting artists by offering them a platform for production and the opportunity to realize ambitious projects. Having the resources to produce is the cornerstone to a relevant art scene.”

Chair of the Abraaj Group Art Prize Dana Farouki said, “Over the last ten years, the Abraaj Group Art Prize has become an exceptional platform for artists and curators working in the region. We had a great number of excellent applications from curators of over forty-one nationalities this year, which made it difficult to choose. Myriam’s application really stood out and we’re delighted to have her on board for the tenth edition of the prize.”

Each year, the Abraaj Group awards $100,000 to an artist to develop a new commission, and $10,000 each to three shortlisted artists to support the development of their artistic practice. The work of the winning artist as well as the three finalists is unveiled at each edition of Art Dubai. The jury comprised Farouki; Fayeeza Naqvi, a founding trustee of the Aman Foundation; Frederic Sicre, managing director of the Abraaj Group; Zeina Arida, director of the Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock Museum in Beirut; Myrna Ayad, director of Art Dubai; Stuart Comer, chief curator of media and performance art at New York’s MoMA; Rashid Rana, artist and curator of the Lahore Biennale; and Omar Berrada, guest curator of the 2016 Abraaj Group Art Prize. LESS

The Contemporary Austin is transferring most of its art collection of more than 700 works to the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas in order to focus on expanding its fourteen-acre sculpture park. The decision to find a new home for its collection and reevaluate its mission was prompted by a $9 million gift from the Edward and Betty Marcus Foundation in 2013. The grant formalized The Contemporary’s acquisitions program for its Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria in West Austin.

The majority of the artworks in the collection, which was established by the Texas Fine Arts Association, the Laguna Gloria Art Museum, and the Austin Museum of Art in the 1960s, are late nineteenth- to twenty-first-century works on paper by regional artists. The collection also comprises a wide range of works by Ed Ruscha, Alexander Calder, Georges Braque, Judy Chicago, and Richard Serra, as well as Texas-based artists Robert Rauschenberg, Luis Jiménez, Sarah Canright, Jeffrey Dell, and Margo Sawyer.

“The Contemporary is grateful to have the opportunity to transfer the collection to such a prominent, Texas–based institution, dedicated to education through exposure to visual art,” said Louis Grachos, executive director and CEO of The Contemporary Austin. “After consultation with numerous Texas artists represented in the collection, collectors who would be affected by the transfer, and past museum leadership, I feel confident that this transfer reflects the best, most ethically sound manner in which to secure the future of this rich collection.”

The Blanton will incorporate many of the works into its permanent collection—filling gaps in its holdings of modern and contemporary photography and works on paper. Grachos said, “With its dedicated staff and facilities, the Blanton is equipped to properly store, preserve, and present these works in a traditional museum setting, ensuring that residents and visitors from across the state will have the opportunity to learn from the collection for generations to come.” Comprising 27,000 square feet of exhibition space, the Blanton will be able to exhibit more works than The Contemporary Austin whose Jones Center downtown is only 8,000 square feet. LESS

On Wednesday, May 31, visitors to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, found a noose hanging in an exhibition on segregation. While the police took down the racist symbol and are investigating the incident, officials at the Smithsonian confirmed that a second noose was found hanging from a tree outside the Hirshhorn Museum earlier this week.

Suspects have not yet been identified. The NMAAHC’s exhibition, “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom: Era of Segregation 1876–1968,” was shut down temporarily immediately following the discovery, but has since reopened.

“The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity—a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans. Today’s incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face,” director Lonnie Bunch wrote in an email to staff members.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, more than 1,300 hate incidents were reported between the 2016 election and February 2017, the majority of which targeted immigrants and African Americans. Last month, two nooses were also found hanging at a shipping terminal in Oakland, California, as well as at Crofton Middle School in Maryland. “The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity,” wrote the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution David Skorton in an institution-wide email. “We will not be intimated. Cowardly acts like these will not, for one moment, prevent us from the vital work we do.” LESS

The Obama Foundation has announced that Louise Bernard, the director of exhibitions at the New York Public Library, was named the director of the Museum of the Obama Presidential Center. Bernard will oversee the design, development, and operation of the institution.

“One of the key aspects of the Obama Presidential Center is a museum that does not just tell the story of the Obama Administration, but inspires individuals and communities to take on our biggest challenges,” said Obama Foundation CEO David Simas. We are excited for Louise to join our team and help us develop a museum that is active and engaging.”

Prior to joining the New York Public Library, Bernard was a senior content developer and interpretive planner in the New York office of the museum design firm Ralph Appelbaum Associates, where she worked on the design team that developed the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Previously, she served as curator of prose and drama for the Yale Collection of American Literature at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale, and assistant professor of English at Georgetown University. Bernard received her Ph.D. in African American Studies and American Studies from Yale University as well as master’s degrees in theater history English literature from Indiana University-Bloomington. She is currently a scholarly advisor to the International African American Museum in Charleston.

“I’m honored to work alongside such a talented team at the Obama Foundation, and to have the opportunity to help guide and shape a museum that is a truly innovative social and cultural institution,” said Bernard. “I look forward in bringing President and Mrs. Obama’s remarkable story to the broadest possible audience, and to highlighting the crucial role of civic engagement in a way that is meaningful and inspiring to local South Side residents, and to people across the country and around the world.” LESS

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has revealed the final designs for its $400 million expansion project on Thursday, June 1. The transformation, which will add 30 percent more gallery space and revamp the main lobby, will also enable the institution to reevaluate its approach to presenting exhibitions.

“It’s a rethinking of how we were originally conceived,” director Glenn D. Lowry told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. “We had created a narrative for ourselves that didn’t allow for a more expansive reading of our own collection, to include generously artists from very different backgrounds.”

The museum’s narrative has previously been defined by discipline with each floor representing a different medium—its second floor includes Prints and Illustrated Books and its third floor is divided into Architecture and Design, Drawings, and Photography. It has begun moving towards mounting chronological and thematic exhibitions, which can be seen in its current show “Making Space: Women Artists and Postwar Abstraction,” featuring paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, prints, textiles and ceramics (Artforum senior editor Prudence Peiffer recently covered the show for an online Critic’s Pick).

MoMA will also focus on displaying more minority and female artists in its permanent collection galleries. It was recently applauded for showcasing works by artists from Muslim nations in an act of solidarity with the citizens of the seven countries who have been blocked from entering the United States as a result of an executive order issued by President Trump earlier this year. Previously, the institution has been criticized for exhibiting mostly established male artists. Ann Temkin, the museum’s chief curator of paintings and sculpture, said that the new approach will allow the curators to think of the collection and “the entire presentation as a whole.” The Diller Scofidio + Renfro led renovation and expansion project, which began in February in 2016, was partially made possible with a $100 million donation from philanthropist David Geffen. (Three floors of new galleries, part of the museum’s expansion into the tower being built to the west at Fifty-Three West Fifty-Third Street, will be named the David Geffen Wing.) The museum’s first phase of construction, which included building two galleries on the third floor and a lounge on the first floor and extending the historic Bauhaus staircase to ground level, has been completed. Overall the project will also add 25 percent more public space, including another coat check area, a cafe on the second floor, a new museum store, and an espresso bar, which overlooks the sculpture garden, and a sixth-floor lounge. MoMA will also add new street-level galleries dedicated to projects and contemporary design that will be free of charge. While the institution will remain open throughout the duration of the overhaul, the main lobby entrance on Fifty-Third Street will be closed starting Sunday. Museumgoers will be required to enter through the Ronald and Jo Carole Lauder Administrative Building to the east. LESS

After an agreement was reached at a meeting between representatives of the Dakota Nation, the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, and Los Angeles–based artist Sam Durant on Wednesday, May 31, Dakota tribal elders will oversee the dismantling and the ceremonial burning of the artist’s controversial work Scaffold, 2012, starting Friday, June 2.

The two-story sculpture—a composite of the representations of seven historical gallows that were used in the US between 1859 and 2006—was to be installed in the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden by June 3. Upon learning of the newest addition to the institution, which was partially inspired by the gallows where thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota, in 1862—the largest mass execution in the history of the United States—a major outcry erupted on social media with people calling the work “a monument to genocide” and a “hate crime.”

The controversy surrounding the piece escalated on Friday and Saturday when around one hundred Native Americans gathered at the Walker Art Center to protest and demand its removal. The institution swiftly responded with executive director Olga Viso issuing an apology. She said, “I regret the pain that this artwork has brought to the Dakota community and others,” adding that the piece had elicited a response that Walker officials “did not sufficiently anticipate or imagine.”