Lisson Gallery to Close Its Milan Space

POSTED June 2, 2017

Lorena Muñoz-Alonso of Artnet reports that after six years, Lisson Gallery has closed its Milan space. Its final exhibition, which showcased works by American artist Spencer Finch, closed on May 19.

“This decision has been difficult but one we feel reflects the future goals of the gallery,” Lisson said in a statement. The gallery originally moved to Milan in 2011 to create an external project space while expanding its international reach.

Founded in 1967 by Nicholas Logsdail, the gallery will now focus on its two London galleries as well as its New York locations. Lisson opened its second New York space, which will present single-work exhibitions and more intimate shows, on West Twenty-Fourth Street last March.

June 2, 2017

The multidisciplinary artist Pope.L (also known as William Pope.L) has been named the recipient of the 2017 Bucksbaum Award, which recognizes an artist whose work was featured in the recent Whitney Biennial. Previous winners include Sarah Michelson and Zoe Leonard.

Pope.L is a visual artist and educator whose practice of nearly four decades ranges across performance, painting, installation, video, sculpture, and theater. His performances and interventions in public spaces have variously explored language, gender, race, social struggle, and community, among other themes.

Weinberg noted, “For almost four decades, Pope.L has challenged us to confront some of the most pressing questions about American society as well as about the very nature of art. We are thrilled that he is joining the illustrious group of American artists whom we have honored with the Bucksbaum Award.”

Pope.L’s work was featured on the cover of the February 2015 issue of Artforum, in the context of David Joselit’s essay on visual evidence and the case of Eric Garner. Joselit wrote of Pope.L: “His art does not represent but rather suggests an elusive alternate space for consuming information—not the ostensibly democratic sphere of the forum, but the much more slippery, biopolitical locus, or threshold, of the hole.”

June 2, 2017

Starting in July 2017, the Frick Collection in New York will extend its pay-what-you-wish admission to every Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. The new weekday offering will replace the Frick’s current pay-what-you-wish admission on Sundays from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and extend the special ticketing period from two to four hours.

The Wednesday pay-what-you-wish program follows the October 2016 launch of First Fridays, a series of events that offers free museum admission and gallery programs from 6:00 to 9:00 PM on the first Friday evening of the month (except in September and January).

“We’ve been thrilled by the response from those who have chosen to start their weekends at the Frick during our free First Friday events, including those New Yorkers who have never before visited,” director Ian Wardropper said. “By shifting our pay-what-you-wish period to Wednesdays, we hope to accommodate those audiences who aren’t able to take advantage of these free Friday programs.”

June 2, 2017

Art Basel is suing Adidas for giving away 1,000 free pairs of limited edition sneakers featuring Art Basel’s trademark during a promotional event at its Miami fair last year, David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reports.

In a federal lawsuit filed this week in South Florida US district court, the contemporary art fair company said that the sneaker giant did not have permission to stitch the words “Art Basel” to the tongue of its EQT shoe. Art Basel also said the sneaker “deliberately misrepresents an association, show partner, sponsorship or other affiliation” between the two companies.

While Adidas did not make any profits on the shoes at the time, the special edition sneakers are now being sold on eBay, with some fetching up to $250. According to Joseph Englander, the legal representation for Art Basel Miami, the fair is demanding that Adidas destroy all remaining shoes and to pay damages for “diluting” its trademark.

June 2, 2017

The Southwest School of Art in San Antonio, Texas, has appointed Chad Dawkins, associate director of Texas State Galleries at Texas State University, as its new director of exhibitions. He succeeds Mary Mikel Stump, who stepped down in April after a two-year term. Dawkins will take up the post on July 5.

Prior to joining the school, Dawkins worked as a studio technician at Artpace from 2010 to 2015, and served as the interim gallery director of Texas State Galleries from 2015 to 2016. His curatorial projects at the arts space include “2017 Joey Fauerso: Pretend this is a Trap” and “2016 Monica Haller, Objects for Deployment / Veterans Book Project.” He also lectures at the Southwest School and Texas State, and writes for a number of publications including Glasstire and Art Lies, a quarterly magazine dedicated to contemporary art.

June 1, 2017

The Museum Schloss Moyland, the modern and contemporary art institution and international research center dedicated to Joseph Beuys located in northwest Germany, has been caught up in a legal battle over its management and artistic direction, Monopol reports.

The Landesarbeitsgericht [State Labor Court] in Düsseldorf has announced that it is reviewing an appeal by the museum’s administration, after Bettina Paust, the museum’s former artistic director, successfully sued them for wrongfully dismissing her.

After a seven-year term, Paust’s artistic-director contract expired in April 2016. Rather than renewing the contract, the museum reassigned Paust to her previous position as vice-director. Since the Moyland Foundation did not hire a new artistic director, the regional labor court ruled that Paust’s employment contract was still valid and that its term-limit proviso did not apply.

In February, Franz Rudolf van der Grinten, a board spokesman for the Moyland Foundation, said that the board no longer wanted her at the helm of the institution because of a drop in attendance, which he attributed to Paust’s 2011 campaign to modernize the museum by rehanging its collection and showcasing more international artists. Rudolf van der Grinten said she “did not meet expectations.” He added that the Paust tried to make a “Museum of Modern Art” out of Moyland, which is why it lost his appeal. However, the museum reported welcoming roughly 50,000 visitors in 2016, surpassing the visitor numbers at the Abteiberg in Mönchegladbach, which only received 36,000 people despite being named museum of the year. Best known for its holdings of about six-thousand early works by Joseph Beuys from the collection of the brothers Hans and Franz Joseph van der Grinten, the Schloss Moyland Museum Foundation comprises the municipality of the most populous German state, North Rhine-Westphalia; the van der Grinten family; and the Steengracht family (the descendants of Gustav Adolf Steengracht von Moyland and the owners of museum’s castle). North Rhine-Westphalia’s $3.2 million annual subsidy accounts for about 80 percent of the museum's operating budget. LESS

June 1, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York has announced that Kim Conaty will be joining its curatorial department as the new Steven and Ann Ames Curator of Drawings and Prints. Currently serving as curator at the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, Conaty will take up the post in July.

“Since our opening downtown, the Whitney’s deep and distinguished holdings of drawings and prints have played an unusually central role in our collection displays, both enlivening and challenging traditional narratives of American art history,” Scott Rothkopf, chief curator and deputy director for programs, said. “In so many ways, Kim is a natural fit for the Whitney and the perfect curator to take this work forward. Her commitment to living artists is matched by a wealth of scholarship; her expertise in works on paper is informed by inventive multidisciplinary thinking; and her passion for collection stewardship is complemented by a deep regard for museum audiences.”

During her tenure at the Rose Art Museum, Conaty curated several contemporary art exhibitions including “Sharon Lockhart / Noa Eshkol” (2016), “David Shrigley: Life Model II” (2016), “Tommy Hartung: King Solomon’s Mines” (2017), and “Collection at Work” (2017), which turns one of the museum’s galleries into a publicly accessible active work space for cataloguing, digitization, and conservation initiatives. Between 2008 and 2015, Conaty served as assistant curator of drawings and prints at New York’s MoMA. Previously, Conaty was biennial coordinator for the 2008 Whitney Biennial, following previous posts as a curatorial intern and researcher at the institution. Conaty earned her masters degree from Williams College, and her Ph.D. from NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts.

June 1, 2017

The Abraaj Group announced today that Myriam Ben Salah, editor-in-chief of the international edition of Kaleidoscope Magazine, will curate the upcoming edition of the Abraaj Group Art Prize. Ben Salah is a Tunisian-born and Paris-based writer and curator who has been coordinating special projects and public programs at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris since 2009.

“I am very excited to have been chosen as the guest curator of the tenth edition of the Abraaj Group Art Prize,” said Ben Salah. “My curatorial practice covers different scopes and in recent years, I have felt an urgency to work towards shifting the narratives around the MENASA region and its artistic practices. I admire how Abraaj has been consistently supporting artists by offering them a platform for production and the opportunity to realize ambitious projects. Having the resources to produce is the cornerstone to a relevant art scene.”

Chair of the Abraaj Group Art Prize Dana Farouki said, “Over the last ten years, the Abraaj Group Art Prize has become an exceptional platform for artists and curators working in the region. We had a great number of excellent applications from curators of over forty-one nationalities this year, which made it difficult to choose. Myriam’s application really stood out and we’re delighted to have her on board for the tenth edition of the prize.”

Each year, the Abraaj Group awards $100,000 to an artist to develop a new commission, and $10,000 each to three shortlisted artists to support the development of their artistic practice. The work of the winning artist as well as the three finalists is unveiled at each edition of Art Dubai. The jury comprised Farouki; Fayeeza Naqvi, a founding trustee of the Aman Foundation; Frederic Sicre, managing director of the Abraaj Group; Zeina Arida, director of the Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock Museum in Beirut; Myrna Ayad, director of Art Dubai; Stuart Comer, chief curator of media and performance art at New York’s MoMA; Rashid Rana, artist and curator of the Lahore Biennale; and Omar Berrada, guest curator of the 2016 Abraaj Group Art Prize. LESS

June 1, 2017

The Contemporary Austin is transferring most of its art collection of more than 700 works to the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas in order to focus on expanding its fourteen-acre sculpture park. The decision to find a new home for its collection and reevaluate its mission was prompted by a $9 million gift from the Edward and Betty Marcus Foundation in 2013. The grant formalized The Contemporary’s acquisitions program for its Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria in West Austin.

The majority of the artworks in the collection, which was established by the Texas Fine Arts Association, the Laguna Gloria Art Museum, and the Austin Museum of Art in the 1960s, are late nineteenth- to twenty-first-century works on paper by regional artists. The collection also comprises a wide range of works by Ed Ruscha, Alexander Calder, Georges Braque, Judy Chicago, and Richard Serra, as well as Texas-based artists Robert Rauschenberg, Luis Jiménez, Sarah Canright, Jeffrey Dell, and Margo Sawyer.

“The Contemporary is grateful to have the opportunity to transfer the collection to such a prominent, Texas–based institution, dedicated to education through exposure to visual art,” said Louis Grachos, executive director and CEO of The Contemporary Austin. “After consultation with numerous Texas artists represented in the collection, collectors who would be affected by the transfer, and past museum leadership, I feel confident that this transfer reflects the best, most ethically sound manner in which to secure the future of this rich collection.”