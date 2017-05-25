Cleveland Museum Appoints Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi Curator of African Art

POSTED June 5, 2017

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced that Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi will join the institution as its new curator of African art on August 1. Nzewi will oversee the care and development of the collection, research and advise on the acquisition of new works, and organize exhibitions.

“Smooth is an exceptional curator with a remarkably creative approach,” director William M. Griswold said. “He has distinguished himself in the field of African art by juxtaposing historical objects with modern and contemporary art from the continent, highlighting the dialogue between the past and present. We very much look forward to having him as a colleague in Cleveland, and to experiencing the ways that he will encourage our audiences to engage with historic and contemporary African art.”

Previously, Nzewi served as curator of African art at Dartmouth’s Hood Museum of Art where he mounted a variety of exhibitions including “Eric Van Hove: The Craft of Art” (2016); “Ukaru: Ritual Cloth of the Ekpe Secret Society” (2015); and “The Art of Weapons: Selections from the African Collection” (2014). He is currently curating the exhibition “Feedback: Art, Africa, and the Eighties,” which will be on view at the Iwalewa Haus Museum at the University of Bayreuth, and will travel to other venues including the Hood Museum of Art starting in 2018. Prior to his employment at the Hood, Nzewi was a fellow at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art and a practicing artist and independent curator based in Nigeria. Nzewi has also co-curated major international exhibitions including the 2014 Dak’Art Biennale in Dakar and the Eleventh Shanghai Biennale (2016–17). He has also taught at the University of Bayreuth’s Institute of African Studies, Dartmouth College, and Emory University, where he earned his Ph.D. in art history.

Cleveland’s African art collection includes three hundred works of tradition-based art from Africa south of the Sahara. The core of this collection was donated to the museum in the 1960s and 1970s by the late Cleveland collector Katherine C. White. It includes objects created by the Senufo people (Ivory Coast), the Yoruba people (Nigeria), the Benin Kingdom (Nigeria), and the Kwango-Kwilu region (the southwest region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo). LESS

June 5, 2017

Gareth Harris reports in the Art Newspaper that Pierre Rosenberg, who served as director of the Louvre from 1994 until 2001, has announced his intention to donate his large collection of paintings and drawings dating from the seventeenth to the twentieth centuries to Les Andelys, a town in the Normandy area of northern France. Rosenberg’s holdings include around 800 paintings and over 3000 drawings. His archive will also be included in the donation.

In response, the town council has backed plans to turn a care home known as l’Hotel de Penthièvre (Hôpital Saint-Jacques) into a museum and research center to house the collection. The new space will focus on the seventeenth-century French painter Nicolas Poussin, who was born in Andelys, and whom Rosenberg is considered an expert on. Local and regional authorities will fund the venue; a feasibility study for the project will be released next September.

Guillaume Kientz, a curator of paintings at the Louvre, will oversee the initiative.

June 3, 2017

Valerie Cassel Oliver has been appointed the new curator of modern and contemporary art at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She will begin her new role on July 7, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Mary Lee Clark. Clark notes that Cassel Oliver is filling the position left vacant by John Ravenal, who departed for the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum two years ago.

She most recently served as senior curator at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, where she has worked for sixteen years. Previously she was director of the visiting artists program at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago and program specialist at the National Endowment for the Arts. Her first exhibit at the VMFA, scheduled for January 2019, will feature work by artist Howardena Pindell. The show, which Cassel Oliver cocurated with Naomi Beckwith, will first open next year at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, where Beckwith works as a curator.

The Donald Moffett show Cassel Oliver curated while at Houston was featured as a preview by David Velasco in Artforum’s September 2011 issue.

June 2, 2017

Tate Britain announced that it is going to rehang its entire collection thematically and will also increase the amount of wall texts accompanying the works in order to improve visitors’ experience of the museum, Hannah Furness reports in The Telegraph. Alex Farquharson, who became the head of Tate Britain when former director Penelope Curtis departed for Lisbon eighteen months ago, is spearheading the initiative.

The rehang will reverse Curtis’s decision to display the collection chronologically and to drastically reduce wall labels so that museumgoers would have to make their own interpretations of the works. While some museum professionals applauded her vision, Farquharson advocated for the return of the labels and criticized the chronological approach to exhibiting the collection, arguing that it requires visitors to have prior knowledge of art history to understand the works.

“We want to look at how social factors caused art to take the forms it did,” Farquharson said. “So there could be big themes, like London as an urban space in the eighteenth century or Britain in the post-war age of anxiety.” In 2018, the museum will mount the first exhibition of the work of pre-Raphaelite Edward Burne-Jones held in London in forty years, as well as “All Too Human,” which will present the “intense experience of life” through figurative painting and the works of Francis Bacon, Lucian Freud, RB Kitaj, and Paula Rego.

June 2, 2017

The Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, announced that it recently acquired the archive and art collection of Suzan Shown Harjo, a Cheyenne/Hodulgee Muscogee American Indian activist. The Suzan Shown Harjo Papers document her work as a Native lobbyist, broadcaster, and scholar between 1965 and the present.

“At some point in your life, you have to divest,” seventy-two-year-old Suzan Harjo said. “You never know what the future holds and what will happen in life. I decided IAIA is the appropriate place for the Harjo Family Collection as it is merely a continuation of a long-term relationship I have had with the institution, which has given me so much including an honorary doctorate of humanities. It pleases me to give back to the Institution and to be able to give to future students and researchers of the archives and collections of IAIA.”

Harjo has known the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts director Patsy Phillips for more than twenty years. Phillips called Harjo a “strategic visionary.” “For decades Suzan has worked for the advancement of Native arts, cultures, and policies. She could have chosen a number of other museums or institutions to donate her collection, but she chose IAIA,” Phillips said.

Harjo’s papers chronicle the development and passage of several important pieces of national legislation including the American Indian Religious Freedom Act (1978), the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (1990), and the Indian Arts and Crafts Act Amendment (1990). The archive follows Harjo’s role as executive director of the National Congress of the American Indian (1984–1989) and the Morning Star Institute (1984–present). It also contains other historic materials, such as audio tapes from her 1960s and 1970s WBAI New York radio show “Seeing Red,” a collection of unpublished personal poetry, and research files from over fifty years of work. Harjo’s donation of art comprises about sixty works, many of which were gifted to the activist. It includes pieces by Marcus Amerman (Choctaw), David Bradley (Minnesota Chippewa), Kelly Church (Ottawa), Anita Fields (Osage), Harry Fonseca (Nisenan Maidu/Hawaiian/Portugese), Shan Goshorn (Cherokee Nation), Ben Harjo (Seminole/Shawnee), Linda Lomahaftewa (Hopi/Choctaw), America Meredith (Cherokee Nation), Dan Namingha (Hopi/Tewa), Tony Tiger (Cherokee Nation), Richard Ray Whitman (Yuchi/Muskogee Creek), and others. LESS

June 2, 2017

The multidisciplinary artist Pope.L (also known as William Pope.L) has been named the recipient of the 2017 Bucksbaum Award, which recognizes an artist whose work was featured in the recent Whitney Biennial. Previous winners include Sarah Michelson and Zoe Leonard.

Pope.L is a visual artist and educator whose practice of nearly four decades ranges across performance, painting, installation, video, sculpture, and theater. His performances and interventions in public spaces have variously explored language, gender, race, social struggle, and community, among other themes.

Weinberg noted, “For almost four decades, Pope.L has challenged us to confront some of the most pressing questions about American society as well as about the very nature of art. We are thrilled that he is joining the illustrious group of American artists whom we have honored with the Bucksbaum Award.”

Pope.L’s work was featured on the cover of the February 2015 issue of Artforum, in the context of David Joselit’s essay on visual evidence and the case of Eric Garner. Joselit wrote of Pope.L: “His art does not represent but rather suggests an elusive alternate space for consuming information—not the ostensibly democratic sphere of the forum, but the much more slippery, biopolitical locus, or threshold, of the hole.” The artist was also interviewed by Zachary Cahill for a 500 Words on artforum.com the same month.

June 2, 2017

Lorena Muñoz-Alonso of Artnet reports that after six years, Lisson Gallery has closed its Milan space. Its final exhibition, which showcased works by American artist Spencer Finch, closed on May 19.

“This decision has been difficult but one we feel reflects the future goals of the gallery,” Lisson said in a statement. The gallery originally moved to Milan in 2011 to create an external project space while expanding its international reach.

Founded in 1967 by Nicholas Logsdail, the gallery will now focus on its two London galleries as well as its New York locations. Lisson opened its second New York space, which will present single-work exhibitions and more intimate shows, on West Twenty-Fourth Street last March.

June 2, 2017

Starting in July 2017, the Frick Collection in New York will extend its pay-what-you-wish admission to every Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. The new weekday offering will replace the Frick’s current pay-what-you-wish admission on Sundays from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and extend the special ticketing period from two to four hours.

The Wednesday pay-what-you-wish program follows the October 2016 launch of First Fridays, a series of events that offers free museum admission and gallery programs from 6:00 to 9:00 PM on the first Friday evening of the month (except in September and January).

“We’ve been thrilled by the response from those who have chosen to start their weekends at the Frick during our free First Friday events, including those New Yorkers who have never before visited,” director Ian Wardropper said. “By shifting our pay-what-you-wish period to Wednesdays, we hope to accommodate those audiences who aren’t able to take advantage of these free Friday programs.”

June 2, 2017

Art Basel is suing Adidas for giving away 1,000 free pairs of limited edition sneakers featuring Art Basel’s trademark during a promotional event at its Miami fair last year, David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reports.

In a federal lawsuit filed this week in South Florida US district court, the contemporary art fair company said that the sneaker giant did not have permission to stitch the words “Art Basel” to the tongue of its EQT shoe. Art Basel also said the sneaker “deliberately misrepresents an association, show partner, sponsorship or other affiliation” between the two companies.

While Adidas did not make any profits on the shoes at the time, the special edition sneakers are now being sold on eBay, with some fetching up to $250. According to Joseph Englander, the legal representation for Art Basel Miami, the fair is demanding that Adidas destroy all remaining shoes and to pay damages for “diluting” its trademark.