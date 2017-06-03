Banksy Cancels Free Print Offer to Anti-Tory Voters for Upcoming Election

POSTED June 6, 2017

Just a couple of days ago, the graffiti artist Banksy announced on his website that he’d give a free limited-edition print to anyone who’d vote against the Tories in the June 8 general election. “Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative candidate and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you,” said a note next to a picture of the print, which depicts a little girl and a heart-shaped balloon emblazoned with the Union Jack. Though a disclaimer on his website says the print is not meant to influence anyone’s voting choices, and that the work is a souvenir that has no monetary value and cannot be resold, the artist nonetheless rescinded the offer after police in Somerset and Avon launched an investigation into the matter, according to Roisin O'Connor of The Independent.

A representative for the authorities said, “It is a criminal offense under the Representation of People Act 1983 for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting. Any person participating in an offer to receive a gift is at risk of being prosecuted.” In a new statement posted to his website, Banksy said, “I have been warned by the Electoral Commission that the free print offer will invalidate the election result. So I regret to announce this ill-conceived and legally dubious promotion has now been canceled.”

June 6, 2017

Glasstire reports that ground has been broken for the new Linda Pace Foundation in San Antonio, Texas. The $16 million building, which will be designed by Sir David Adjaye, will feature 14,000 square feet of space to house the foundation’s collection of more than eight hundred artworks by contemporary artists. The edifice, nicknamed Ruby City because it appeared to Pace in a dream as a “sparkling crimson building,” will be covered with concrete panels containing mica aggregate and glass that will cause the structure to glitter in daylight. The foundation campus will have a green space called CHRISpark, and a gallery for exhibitions. The foundation is set to open in late 2018.

June 6, 2017

Michael Moi, a contractor who worked for the glass artist Dale Chihuly, filed a lawsuit in Seattle on June 2 claiming that the artist, for fifteen years, used assistants who were not paid to help create artworks that were attributed only to him, writes Colin Moynihan of the New York Times.

According to Moi’s suit, “[Chihuly] has long relied on a collection of discreet and trusted individuals to work in the shadows to create the drawings and paintings on paper, glass, Plexiglas, and canvas that bear his name. This small group which has never been acknowledged has two requirements: secrecy and unwavering loyalty.” Chihuly’s lawyers responded, saying the lawsuit is “nothing more than an ugly and reprehensible display of opportunism and exploitation,” as the artist has been struggling with a compromised mental state due to “bipolar disorder, symptoms of which include depression, hyperactivity and/or mania, paranoia, impaired judgment and irrational behavior.” Moi wants $21 million from Chihuly. If he does not receive the money, Moi has threatened to reveal “embarrassing information” about the artist.

Several years ago, Moi was hired as a handyman by Chihuly to fix roofs on a number of homes owned by the artist. A mutual friend of Moi and Chihuly’s, Billy O’Neill, became an assistant to the artist. Not too long afterwards, Moi was being contacted by O’Neill to participate in “frequent and impromptu painting sessions,” as Moi’s lawsuit characterizes it. Moi took part in the making of large-scale drawings, and used a blowtorch to burn metallic dust and multiple layers of paint onto several sculptures, among other tasks. Moi claims that Chihuly always promised to pay him, and that he’d even share in the profits on artworks he helped to create when they sold. None of this came to pass. In 2015, O’Neill was fired by the artist’s studio, and Moi’s contract was never renewed. When Chihuly’s studio hired a new group of assistants, Moi realized that “neither Chihuly nor the Chihuly studio was going to compensate him for his years of painting work as promised.”

June 6, 2017

As the UK prepares itself to elect a new government on June 8 that will take the reigns on guiding it out of the EU, many arts professionals throughout the nation are anxious about the fate of culture, write Gareth Harris and Javier Pes of the Art Newspaper. About 15 percent of the staff members across the Tate’s four galleries, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the British Museum—nearly four hundred people total—are worried that Brexit negotiations will most likely put a stop to the open movement of labor between the UK and the EU.

Tristram Hunt, a former shadow minister of the Labour Party; Nicholas Serota, chairman of the Arts Council England; and Hartwig Fischer, the new director of the V&A, are concerned about being able to hire the best people in Europe to work for the UK’s leading arts institutions, and how Brexit may affect the country’s reputation as a leader in culture (132 EU nationals are employed by the British Museum; the V&A has 131). “We want to secure the status of existing members of staff and ensure that we can continue to attract talented staff in the future,” said the German-born Fischer. Serota has said that the Tate’s success in recent years has been due to it being able to work with curators who have international backgrounds. He also mentioned the contributions foreign artists have made to British culture, such as the late Spanish artist Juan Muñoz and the German-born photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, who came to the UK from Europe to study at the Slade School of Fine Art and Goldsmiths, among other colleges.

“Students, artists, scientists, and academics have all benefited from the high degree of creative, cultural, educational, and social integration that the EU made possible,” said artist Michael Craig-Martin, who teaches at Goldsmiths and was once a trustee on the Tate’s board. Since Brexit, he fears that many now view the UK as “narrowly nationalistic, backward-looking, self-absorbed, undependable, mean-spirited, and arrogant.” There has been a 7 percent drop in applications to art schools in the UK from EU nationals. Munira Mirza, the pro-Brexit former deputy mayor of London for culture under Boris Johnson, said that the decline has nothing to do with Brexit, and that these kinds of fluctuations are normal. “We are leaving the EU, not Europe,” she said. Craig-Martin, however, isn’t buying it. He feels that young people everywhere once saw the UK as a place of unlimited potential. “Our own young did not see [internationals] as a threat to their own prospects, but as like-minded peers,” he said.

June 5, 2017

Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports that ACME., a staple of the Los Angeles gallery scene, will close its doors after twenty-two years. “Body Variations,” a solo exhibition of new works by Heather Rasmussen and “Tomory Dodge: Works on Paper,” a selection of eighty works from the last seven years of the artist’s career, both closing June 10, will be the gallery’s final shows.

Founded by Robert Gunderman and Randy Sommer in 1994, ACME. was first located in Santa Monica. It later moved to the 6150 Wilshire complex near the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which housed the gallery for nineteen years, before it found its current location in the Frogtown/Elysian Valley area of Los Angeles. Gunderman and Sommer had previously worked together at FOOD HOUSE, a well-known alternative art space in Santa Monica that exhibited work by emerging Los Angeles artists.

Working with Acme “was as if I was walking into a friend’s apartment, not a place of business,” Kauper wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Does that still exist in the art world? Was that only possible with galleries that came up at that time in the early nineties, right after the art market crash, when nobody expected to make much money? Maybe it does. I hope so. And I hope great things are in Bob and Randy’s future. I’ll be forever grateful to both of them.”

June 5, 2017

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced that Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi will join the institution as its new curator of African art on August 1. Nzewi will oversee the care and development of the collection, research and advise on the acquisition of new works, and organize exhibitions.

“Smooth is an exceptional curator with a remarkably creative approach,” director William M. Griswold said. “He has distinguished himself in the field of African art by juxtaposing historical objects with modern and contemporary art from the continent, highlighting the dialogue between the past and present. We very much look forward to having him as a colleague in Cleveland, and to experiencing the ways that he will encourage our audiences to engage with historic and contemporary African art.”

Previously, Nzewi served as curator of African art at Dartmouth’s Hood Museum of Art where he mounted a variety of exhibitions including “Eric Van Hove: The Craft of Art” (2016); “Ukaru: Ritual Cloth of the Ekpe Secret Society” (2015); and “The Art of Weapons: Selections from the African Collection” (2014). He is currently curating the exhibition “Feedback: Art, Africa, and the Eighties,” which will be on view at the Iwalewa Haus Museum at the University of Bayreuth, and will travel to other venues including the Hood Museum of Art starting in 2018. Prior to his employment at the Hood, Nzewi was a fellow at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art and a practicing artist and independent curator based in Nigeria. Nzewi has also co-curated major international exhibitions including the 2014 Dak’Art Biennale in Dakar and the Eleventh Shanghai Biennale (2016–17). He has also taught at the University of Bayreuth’s Institute of African Studies, Dartmouth College, and Emory University, where he earned his Ph.D. in art history.

Cleveland’s African art collection includes three hundred works of tradition-based art from Africa south of the Sahara. The core of this collection was donated to the museum in the 1960s and 1970s by the late Cleveland collector Katherine C. White. It includes objects created by the Senufo people (Ivory Coast), the Yoruba people (Nigeria), the Benin Kingdom (Nigeria), and the Kwango-Kwilu region (the southwest region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo). LESS

June 5, 2017

Art Hamptons and Art Southampton, two major art fairs that take place on Long Island’s East end, have suspended their 2017 seasons. Art Hamptons—owned by Atlanta-based Urban Expositions, which also produces Art Aspen, Houston Fine Art Fair, Palm Springs Fine Art Fair, and the Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design Fair in Chicago—nixed its season in February. The fair organizers cited market conditions and the need to focus on other events as the reason for the cancellations.

“After five years, the event needed to be bigger and the market didn’t support that,” Nick Korniloff, director of Art Southampton, told the New York Times. “After June it’s vacation time, and collectors can be in only so many places and the same is true for galleries. There are a lot of social distractions in the Hamptons, and collectors aren’t always in a buying mood.”

Rick Friedman, founder of Art Hamptons, which he sold to Urban Expositions in 2015, said, “One show in the Hamptons can work, but three is too many.” The Market Art + Design fair will return to the Hamptons in July. Feature close to seventy exhibitors, its seventh edition will be held in Bridgehampton from July 6 to July 9.

June 5, 2017

Gareth Harris reports in the Art Newspaper that Pierre Rosenberg, who served as director of the Louvre from 1994 until 2001, has announced his intention to donate his large collection of paintings and drawings dating from the seventeenth to the twentieth centuries to Les Andelys, a town in the Normandy area of northern France. Rosenberg’s holdings include around 800 paintings and over 3000 drawings. His archive will also be included in the donation.

In response, the town council has backed plans to turn a care home known as l’Hotel de Penthièvre (Hôpital Saint-Jacques) into a museum and research center to house the collection. The new space will focus on the seventeenth-century French painter Nicolas Poussin, who was born in Andelys, and whom Rosenberg is considered an expert on. Local and regional authorities will fund the venue; a feasibility study for the project will be released next September.

Guillaume Kientz, a curator of paintings at the Louvre, will oversee the initiative.

June 3, 2017

Valerie Cassel Oliver has been appointed the new curator of modern and contemporary art at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She will begin her new role on July 7, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Mary Lee Clark. Clark notes that Cassel Oliver is filling the position left vacant by John Ravenal in 2014. Ravenal joined the the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum as executive director two years ago.

She most recently served as senior curator at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, where she has worked for sixteen years. Previously she was director of the visiting artists program at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago and program specialist at the National Endowment for the Arts. Her first exhibit at the VMFA, scheduled for January 2019, will feature work by artist Howardena Pindell. The show, which Cassel Oliver cocurated with Naomi Beckwith, will first open next year at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, where Beckwith works as a curator.

The Donald Moffett show Cassel Oliver curated while at Houston was featured as a preview by David Velasco in Artforum’s September 2011 issue.