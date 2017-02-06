Benjamin Cho (1977–2017)

POSTED June 6, 2017

Fashion designer and artist Benjamin Cho has died, writes Laird Borrelli-Persson of Vogue. Cho was a multihyphenate thinker and maker who creatively came of age in downtown New York of the 1990s and early aughts, with designers such as Susan Cianciolo, Seth Shapiro, Miguel Adrover, and As Four.

Cho grew up in San Jose, California. His mother was an opera singer and his father was a physicist who worked for NASA. He spent some time as a makeup artist before going to the Parsons School of Design to study fashion, where he dropped out before finishing his degree to start his own clothing line. In a profile on Cho for the New York Times in 2007, Guy Trebay described the designer’s aesthetic as something that “waver[ed] between hardness and softness, between the eminently practical and the surreal. If Elsa Schiaparelli’s car smacked into Vivienne Westwood’s, the ambulance crew would find Ben Cho.” The designer was never interested in becoming some kind of megabrand with mass appeal. In Trebay’s piece, Cho told the writer that “New York fashion has really become synonymous with clothes that are like chic picnic dresses. I think people are sick of everything basic and safe.”

Cho was a big Smiths fan and DJed a popular Morrissey night at the SoHo nightclub Sway. He attracted a broad cross section of personalities to his runway shows as well—one could easily find Chloë Sevigny, Nate Lowman, or the Misshapes occupying the front row. According to a childhood friend of the artist, who goes by the handle @cyntheticpleasures on Instagram, Cho ran for student government in high school. He created a campaign poster with a picture of the famous cone bra Jean Paul Gaultier designed for Madonna’s “Blond Ambition” world tour, with a tag line that read “Express yourself.” “Of course you won,” @cyntheticpleasures wrote in memoriam of the artist. “You were the most glamorous person I knew.”

After a ritual, four-day-long dismantling of Sam Durant’s sculpture Scaffold, 2012, by the Dakota Nation, there is talk among tribe members as to whether or not the piece should be burned, as was originally planned, writes Hilarie M. Sheets of the New York Times.

In May, a group of about one hundred Native Americans protested Durant’s work when it was installed in the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden. The piece—a composite work of gallows used in the United States between 1859 and 2006—is partially inspired by the structure used to hang thirty-eight Dakotas in Mankato, Minnesota in 1862, the largest mass execution in US history. Durant and the Walker’s director, Olga Viso, were horrified at offending the Dakotas, and met with the tribe to see what the museum and the artist could do to make amends. It was agreed upon by all parties that the tribe would dismantle the work and ceremonially burn it. Durant gave the intellectual property rights of the piece over to the Dakotas, and promised to never exhibit the work again. “My ignorance of the meaning of Mankato gallows for the Dakota people caused this problem,” said Durant. “I never would have used the Mankato gallows had I contacted representatives from the Dakota community in advance.”

“There is discussion now within the broader Dakota community about whether it should burn or not burn. We’re really clear that it’s for them to decide, not for the Walker or the artist,” said Viso. At the moment, it is unclear as to why the tribe may not want to incinerate the piece.

Stephanie Hope Smith, a mediator between members of the Dakota nation, the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, which co-manages the Sculpture Garden, and Durant, said in a statement that the Dakotas’ main focus was to take the structure down. Now, that it has been dismantled the elders “wish to take time, slow down and allow more voices” in the decision-making process. As a result, Hope Smith confirmed that there will be no wood-burning ceremony at Fort Snelling this week. Until the Dakota community agrees on the best course of action, the wood fragments of Scaffold will be kept in a secure location owned by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. LESS

Glasstire reports that ground has been broken for the new Linda Pace Foundation in San Antonio, Texas. The $16 million building, which will be designed by Sir David Adjaye, will feature 14,000 square feet of space to house the foundation’s collection of more than eight hundred artworks by contemporary artists. The edifice, nicknamed Ruby City because it appeared to Pace in a dream as a “sparkling crimson building,” will be covered with concrete panels containing mica aggregate and glass that will cause the structure to glitter in daylight. The foundation campus will have a green space called CHRISpark, and a gallery for exhibitions. The foundation is set to open in late 2018.

Just a couple of days ago, the graffiti artist Banksy announced on his website that he’d give a free limited-edition print to all voters, registered in one of the six Bristol-area constituencies, who’d vote against the Tories in the general election on June 8.

“Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative candidate and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you,” said a note next to a picture of the print, which depicts a little girl and a heart-shaped balloon emblazoned with the Union Jack. Though a disclaimer on his website says the print is not meant to influence anyone’s voting choices, and that the work is a souvenir that has no monetary value and cannot be resold, the artist nonetheless was forced to rescind the offer after police in Somerset and Avon launched an investigation.

According to Roisin O'Connor of The Independent, a spokesperson for the police said, “It is a criminal offense under the Representation of People Act 1983 for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting. Any person participating in an offer to receive a gift is at risk of being prosecuted.” In a new statement posted to his website, Banksy said, “I have been warned by the Electoral Commission that the free print offer will invalidate the election result. So I regret to announce this ill-conceived and legally dubious promotion has now been canceled.”

Michael Moi, a contractor who worked for the glass artist Dale Chihuly, filed a lawsuit in Seattle on June 2 claiming that the artist, for fifteen years, used assistants who were not paid to help create artworks that were attributed only to him, writes Colin Moynihan of the New York Times.

According to Moi’s suit, “[Chihuly] has long relied on a collection of discreet and trusted individuals to work in the shadows to create the drawings and paintings on paper, glass, Plexiglas, and canvas that bear his name. This small group which has never been acknowledged has two requirements: secrecy and unwavering loyalty.” Chihuly’s lawyers responded, saying the lawsuit is “nothing more than an ugly and reprehensible display of opportunism and exploitation,” as the artist has been struggling with a compromised mental state due to “bipolar disorder, symptoms of which include depression, hyperactivity and/or mania, paranoia, impaired judgment and irrational behavior.” Moi wants $21 million from Chihuly. If he does not receive the money, Moi has threatened to reveal “embarrassing information” about the artist.

Several years ago, Moi was hired as a handyman by Chihuly to fix roofs on a number of homes owned by the artist. A mutual friend of Moi and Chihuly’s, Billy O’Neill, became an assistant to the artist. Not too long afterwards, Moi was being contacted by O’Neill to participate in “frequent and impromptu painting sessions,” as Moi’s lawsuit characterizes it. Moi took part in the making of large-scale drawings, and used a blowtorch to burn metallic dust and multiple layers of paint onto several sculptures, among other tasks. Moi claims that Chihuly always promised to pay him, and that he’d even share in the profits on artworks he helped to create when they sold. None of this came to pass. In 2015, O’Neill was fired by the artist’s studio, and Moi’s contract was never renewed. When Chihuly’s studio hired a new group of assistants, Moi realized that “neither Chihuly nor the Chihuly studio was going to compensate him for his years of painting work as promised.”

As the UK prepares itself to elect a new government on June 8 that will take the reigns on guiding it out of the EU, many arts professionals throughout the nation are anxious about the fate of culture, write Gareth Harris and Javier Pes of the Art Newspaper. About 15 percent of the staff members across the Tate’s four galleries, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the British Museum—nearly four hundred people total—are worried that Brexit negotiations will most likely put a stop to the open movement of labor between the UK and the EU.

Tristram Hunt, a former shadow minister of the Labour Party and the new director of the V&A; Nicholas Serota, chairman of the Arts Council England; and Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, are concerned about being able to hire the best people in Europe to work for the UK’s leading arts institutions, and how Brexit may affect the country’s reputation as a leader in culture (132 EU nationals are employed by the British Museum; the V&A has 131). “We want to secure the status of existing members of staff and ensure that we can continue to attract talented staff in the future,” said the German-born Fischer. Serota has said that the Tate’s success in recent years has been due to it being able to work with curators who have international backgrounds. He also mentioned the contributions foreign artists have made to British culture, such as the late Spanish artist Juan Muñoz and the German-born photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, who came to the UK from Europe to study at the Slade School of Fine Art and Goldsmiths, among other colleges.

“Students, artists, scientists, and academics have all benefited from the high degree of creative, cultural, educational, and social integration that the EU made possible,” said artist Michael Craig-Martin, who teaches at Goldsmiths and was once a trustee on the Tate’s board. Since Brexit, he fears that many now view the UK as “narrowly nationalistic, backward-looking, self-absorbed, undependable, mean-spirited, and arrogant.” There has been a 7 percent drop in applications to art schools in the UK from EU nationals. Munira Mirza, the pro-Brexit former deputy mayor of London for culture under Boris Johnson, said that the decline has nothing to do with Brexit, and that these kinds of fluctuations are normal. “We are leaving the EU, not Europe,” she said. Craig-Martin, however, isn’t buying it. He feels that young people everywhere once saw the UK as a place of unlimited potential. “Our own young did not see [internationals] as a threat to their own prospects, but as like-minded peers,” he said.

Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports that ACME., a staple of the Los Angeles gallery scene, will close its doors after twenty-two years. “Body Variations,” a solo exhibition of new works by Heather Rasmussen and “Tomory Dodge: Works on Paper,” a selection of eighty works from the last seven years of the artist’s career, both closing June 10, will be the gallery’s final shows.

Founded by Robert Gunderman and Randy Sommer in 1994, ACME. was first located in Santa Monica. It later moved to the 6150 Wilshire complex near the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which housed the gallery for nineteen years, before it found its current location in the Frogtown/Elysian Valley area of Los Angeles. Gunderman and Sommer had previously worked together at FOOD HOUSE, a well-known alternative art space in Santa Monica that exhibited work by emerging Los Angeles artists.

Working with ACME. “was as if I was walking into a friend’s apartment, not a place of business,” artist Kurt Kauper wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Does that still exist in the art world? Was that only possible with galleries that came up at that time in the early nineties, right after the art market crash, when nobody expected to make much money? Maybe it does. I hope so. And I hope great things are in Bob and Randy’s future. I’ll be forever grateful to both of them.”

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced that Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi will join the institution as its new curator of African art on August 1. Nzewi will oversee the care and development of the collection, research and advise on the acquisition of new works, and organize exhibitions.

“Smooth is an exceptional curator with a remarkably creative approach,” director William M. Griswold said. “He has distinguished himself in the field of African art by juxtaposing historical objects with modern and contemporary art from the continent, highlighting the dialogue between the past and present. We very much look forward to having him as a colleague in Cleveland, and to experiencing the ways that he will encourage our audiences to engage with historic and contemporary African art.”

Previously, Nzewi served as curator of African art at Dartmouth’s Hood Museum of Art where he mounted a variety of exhibitions including “Eric Van Hove: The Craft of Art” (2016); “Ukaru: Ritual Cloth of the Ekpe Secret Society” (2015); and “The Art of Weapons: Selections from the African Collection” (2014). He is currently curating the exhibition “Feedback: Art, Africa, and the Eighties,” which will be on view at the Iwalewa Haus Museum at the University of Bayreuth, and will travel to other venues including the Hood Museum of Art starting in 2018. Prior to his employment at the Hood, Nzewi was a fellow at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art and a practicing artist and independent curator based in Nigeria. Nzewi has also co-curated major international exhibitions including the 2014 Dak’Art Biennale in Dakar and the Eleventh Shanghai Biennale (2016–17). He has also taught at the University of Bayreuth’s Institute of African Studies, Dartmouth College, and Emory University, where he earned his Ph.D. in art history.

Cleveland’s African art collection includes three hundred works of tradition-based art from Africa south of the Sahara. The core of this collection was donated to the museum in the 1960s and 1970s by the late Cleveland collector Katherine C. White. It includes objects created by the Senufo people (Ivory Coast), the Yoruba people (Nigeria), the Benin Kingdom (Nigeria), and the Kwango-Kwilu region (the southwest region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo). LESS

Art Hamptons and Art Southampton, two major art fairs that take place on Long Island’s East end, have suspended their 2017 seasons. Art Hamptons—owned by Atlanta-based Urban Expositions, which also produces Art Aspen, Houston Fine Art Fair, Palm Springs Fine Art Fair, and the Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design Fair in Chicago—nixed its season in February. The fair organizers cited market conditions and the need to focus on other events as the reason for the cancellations.

“After five years, the event needed to be bigger and the market didn’t support that,” Nick Korniloff, director of Art Southampton, told the New York Times. “After June it’s vacation time, and collectors can be in only so many places and the same is true for galleries. There are a lot of social distractions in the Hamptons, and collectors aren’t always in a buying mood.”

Rick Friedman, founder of Art Hamptons, which he sold to Urban Expositions in 2015, said, “One show in the Hamptons can work, but three is too many.” The Market Art + Design fair will return to the Hamptons in July. Feature close to seventy exhibitors, its seventh edition will be held in Bridgehampton from July 6 to July 9.