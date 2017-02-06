Ghost Ship Managers Charged With Thirty-Six Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

POSTED June 7, 2017

Max Harris and Derick Almena, the managers of the Oakland, California–based Ghost Ship, an artists’ venue and live/work space that caught fire on December 3, 2016—killing thirty-six people—now face just as many counts of involuntary manslaughter, report Helen Stoilas and Gabriella Angeleti of the Art Newspaper. If they are convicted of felony charges, Harris and Almena face up to thirty-nine years in prison.

Authorities have not been able to determine the exact cause of the fire, but Almena, the Ghost Ship’s primary leaseholder, kept vast amounts of flammable materials on the premises, and encouraged many of the building’s residents to use the items he scavenged to build out their domiciles. Harris, who had rented out a second-floor space for an EDM party, blocked off a second exit to the area, greatly diminishing the means to escape during an emergency. Prosecutors said that “their actions amounted to a disregard for human life.” The Ghost Ship’s landlord, Chor Ng, said she had no idea people were actually living in the building. She thought it was only being leased as a studio for an art group.

Almena’s lawyers say the fire might have started in another building, and that the officials looking into the disaster have a conflict of interest as they are the defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of the victims. In a statement, Almena’s attorneys said, “We believe that these charges represent no less than a miscarriage of justice, and we are confident that this attempt to make a scapegoat out of our client will fail.” It is not yet known whether or not Harris has legal assistance.

June 7, 2017

Following the opening of the fourteenth edition of Documenta in Athens in April, the second half of the exhibition, taking place in Kassel, will kick off on Saturday, June 10. The opening coincides with the beginning of the Skulptur Projekte Münster’s fifth iteration, which will take place throughout the German town of Münster, the cultural center of Germany’s Westphalia region. Preview days for the exhibitions will begin June 7 and June 9, respectively.

Founded by Arnold Bode, Documenta has taken place every five years in Kassel since 1955. It began as an exhibition of contemporary and modern art that showcased works labeled “degenerate” by the Nazis during World War II. Dubbed a “museum of one hundred days,” Documenta attracted 130,000 visitors for its inaugural show.

This year marks the first time the exhibition is being hosted by two cities. Artistic director Adam Szymczyk told Michelle Kuo, editor in chief of Artforum, that he first proposed holding part of the exhibition in Athens in 2013, at the height of Greece’s economic crisis. He said, “one of the reasons to work in Athens in parallel to Kassel is precisely to make the exhibition in a place where you can see how problematic things are at the moment, and how much worse they may soon become—though not, naturally, to simply induce passive spectatorship.” Szymczyk added that he wanted to focus on the act of exchange between the two countries.

However, shortly after the exhibition opened in Athens on April 8, artists and activists penned a letter criticizing the exhibition, titled “Learning from Athens,” due to the organizers’ “silence” following a series of evictions of artists and raids of refugee shelters throughout the city. In May, a LGBTQI and refugee advocacy group based in Greece stole an artwork from the exhibition during an event at the Polytechnic University in Athens to protest the arts festival’s perceived exploitation of refugees. During the exhibition’s first weekend in Kassel, visitors will be able to view performances by Georgia Sagri, Rasheed Araeen, Negros Tou Moria, Pope.L, Prinz Gholam, Yael Davids, Narimane Mari, Nikhil Chopra, and Irena Haiduk as well as projects and artworks at more than forty venues throughout the city, including the Fridericianum, Gottschalkhalle, Neue Galerie, and the Stadtmuseum. To make viewing the works by the 160 participating artists easier, Documenta 14 partnered with Aegean Airlines to create a new direct flight between the two cities, which are more than 1,500 miles apart. Documenta’s Kassel exhibition will run through September 17. Meanwhile in Münster, the Skulptur Projekte opens at the LWL-Museum für Kunst und Kultur at 5 PM on Saturday and a party celebrating the event, hosted by Kulturgelände Hawerkamp, will follow. Shuttle buses will be available to transfer visitors between the two venues. From June 10 to October 1, around thirty new artistic productions will be on display throughout the city. Admission to the exhibition, which only occurs every ten years, is free. Established in 1977, the Skulptur Projekte Münster invites artists from across the globe to explore the relationship between art, the public space, and the urban environment, and develop new, site-specific works. This year Kasper König, who has worked on every edition of the Skulptur Projekte since its founding, will serve as artistic director, in collaboration with Britta Peters and Marianne Wagner as cocurators. While the organizers have remained tight-lipped about the projects and artworks that will be featured in the exhibition, Peters told Artnews in an interview that “the exhibition itself grows with the proposals of the artists” and does not adhere to any theme or format. For the first time, the exhibition will extend its geographical boundary and collaborate with the neighboring city of Marl to present works. Guided tours will be available in several languages, including German, English, French, Dutch, Arabic, Dari/Farsi, Kurdish, and Russian. In addition, a magazine series titled Out will accompany the exhibition with each issue focusing on a concept fundamentally linked to the artists’ projects on view, such as body, time, and place. The series will be edited by John Beeson, Britta Peters, and Luise Pilz and will be distributed as a supplement to the magazine frieze d/e. Münster is preparing to welcome more than 600,000 visitors for the event. LESS

June 6, 2017

Fashion designer and artist Benjamin Cho has died, writes Laird Borrelli-Persson of Vogue. Cho was a multihyphenate thinker and maker who creatively came of age in downtown New York in the 1990s and early aughts, with designers such as Susan Cianciolo, Seth Shapiro, Miguel Adrover, and As Four.

Cho grew up in San Jose, California. His mother was an opera singer and his father was a physicist who worked for NASA. He spent some time as a makeup artist before going to Parsons School of Design to study fashion, though he dropped out before finishing his degree to start his own clothing line. In a profile on Cho for the New York Times in 2007, Guy Trebay described the designer’s aesthetic as something that “waver[s] between hardness and softness, between the eminently practical and the surreal. If Elsa Schiaparelli’s car smacked into Vivienne Westwood’s, the ambulance crew would find Ben Cho.” The designer was never interested in becoming a kind of megabrand with mass appeal. Cho told Trebay that “New York fashion has really become synonymous with clothes that are like chic picnic dresses. I think people are sick of everything basic and safe.”

Cho was a big Smiths fan and DJed a popular Morrissey night at the SoHo nightclub Sway. He attracted a broad cross section of personalities to his runway shows as well—one could easily find Chloë Sevigny, Nate Lowman, or the Misshapes in the front row. According to a childhood friend of the artist, who goes by the handle @cyntheticpleasures on Instagram, Cho ran for student government in high school. He created a campaign poster with a picture of the famous cone bra that Jean Paul Gaultier designed for Madonna’s “Blond Ambition” world tour, with a tag line that read “Express yourself.” “Of course you won,” @cyntheticpleasures wrote in memoriam of the artist. “You were the most glamorous person I knew.”

June 6, 2017

After a ritual four-day-long dismantling of Sam Durant’s sculpture Scaffold, 2012, by the Dakota Nation, there is talk among tribe members as to whether or not the piece should be burned, as was originally planned, writes Hilarie M. Sheets of the New York Times.

In May, a group of approximately one hundred Native Americans protested Durant’s work when it was installed in the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden. The piece—a composite work of gallows used in the United States between 1859 and 2006—is partially inspired by the structure used to hang thirty-eight Dakotas in Mankato, Minnesota in 1862, the largest mass execution in US history. Durant and the Walker’s director, Olga Viso, were horrified at offending the Dakotas and met with the tribe to see what the museum and the artist could do to make amends. It was agreed upon by all parties that the tribe would dismantle the work and ceremonially burn it. Durant gave the intellectual property rights for the piece over to the Dakotas and promised to never exhibit the work again. “My ignorance of the meaning of Mankato gallows for the Dakota people caused this problem,” said Durant. “I never would have used the Mankato gallows had I contacted representatives from the Dakota community in advance.”

“There is discussion now within the broader Dakota community about whether it should burn or not burn. We’re really clear that it’s for them to decide, not for the Walker or the artist,” said Viso. At the moment, it is unclear as to why the tribe may not want to incinerate the piece.

Stephanie Hope Smith, a mediator between members of the Dakota Nation, the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, which co-manages the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, and Durant, said in a statement that the Dakotas’ main focus was to take the structure down. Now, that it has been dismantled, the elders “wish to take time, slow down and allow more voices” in the decision-making process. As a result, Hope Smith confirmed that there will be no wood-burning ceremony at Fort Snelling this week. Until the Dakota community agrees on the best course of action, the wood fragments of Scaffold will be kept in a secure location owned by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. LESS

June 6, 2017

Glasstire reports that ground has been broken for the new Linda Pace Foundation in San Antonio, Texas. The $16 million building, which will be designed by Sir David Adjaye, will feature 14,000 square feet of space to house the foundation’s collection of more than eight hundred artworks by contemporary artists. The edifice, nicknamed Ruby City because it appeared to Pace in a dream as a “sparkling crimson building,” will be covered with concrete panels containing mica aggregate and glass that will cause the structure to glitter in daylight. The foundation campus will have a green space called CHRISpark and a gallery for exhibitions. The foundation is set to open in late 2018.

June 6, 2017

Just a couple of days ago, the graffiti artist Banksy announced on his website that he’d give a free limited-edition print to all voters registered in one of the six Bristol-area constituencies who would vote against the Tories in the general election on June 8.

“Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative candidate and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you,” said a note next to a picture of the print, which depicts a little girl and a heart-shaped balloon emblazoned with the Union Jack. Though a disclaimer on his website says the print is not meant to influence anyone’s voting choices, and that the work is a souvenir that has no monetary value and cannot be resold, the artist nonetheless was forced to rescind the offer after police in Somerset and Avon launched an investigation.

According to Roisin O’Connor of The Independent, a spokesperson for the police said, “It is a criminal offense under the Representation of People Act 1983 for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting. Any person participating in an offer to receive a gift is at risk of being prosecuted.” In a new statement posted to his website, Banksy said, “I have been warned by the Electoral Commission that the free print offer will invalidate the election result. So I regret to announce this ill-conceived and legally dubious promotion has now been canceled.”

June 6, 2017

Michael Moi, a contractor who worked for the glass artist Dale Chihuly, filed a lawsuit in Seattle on June 2 claiming that the artist, for fifteen years, used assistants who were not paid to help create artworks which were attributed only to him, writes Colin Moynihan of the New York Times.

According to Moi’s suit, “[Chihuly] has long relied on a collection of discreet and trusted individuals to work in the shadows to create the drawings and paintings on paper, glass, Plexiglas, and canvas that bear his name. This small group which has never been acknowledged has two requirements: secrecy and unwavering loyalty.” Chihuly’s lawyers responded that the lawsuit is “nothing more than an ugly and reprehensible display of opportunism and exploitation,” as the artist has been struggling with a compromised mental state due to “bipolar disorder, symptoms of which include depression, hyperactivity and/or mania, paranoia, impaired judgment and irrational behavior.” Moi wants $21 million from Chihuly. If he does not receive the money, Moi has threatened to reveal “embarrassing information” about the artist.

Several years ago, Moi was hired as a handyman by Chihuly to fix roofs on a number of homes owned by the artist. A mutual friend of Moi and Chihuly’s, Billy O’Neill, became an assistant to the artist. Not too long afterward, Moi was contacted by O’Neill to participate in “frequent and impromptu painting sessions,” as Moi’s lawsuit characterizes it. Moi took part in the making of large-scale drawings and used a blowtorch to burn metallic dust and multiple layers of paint onto several sculptures, among other tasks. Moi claims that Chihuly always promised to pay him and that he’d even share the profits on artworks he helped to create when they sold. None of this came to pass. In 2015, O’Neill was fired by the artist’s studio, and Moi’s contract was never renewed. When Chihuly’s studio hired a new group of assistants, Moi realized that “neither Chihuly nor the Chihuly studio was going to compensate him for his years of painting work as promised.”

June 6, 2017

As the UK prepares itself to elect a prime minister on June 8 who will guide it out of the EU, many arts professionals throughout the nation are anxious about the fate of culture, write Gareth Harris and Javier Pes of the Art Newspaper. About 15 percent of the staff members across the Tate’s four galleries, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the British Museum—nearly four hundred people in total—are worried that Brexit negotiations will most likely put a stop to the open movement of labor between the UK and the EU.

Tristram Hunt, a former shadow minister of the Labour Party and the new director of the V&A; Nicholas Serota, chairman of the Arts Council England; and Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, are concerned about being able to hire the best people in Europe to work for the UK’s leading arts institutions and, further, how Brexit may affect the country’s reputation as a leader in culture (132 EU nationals are employed by the British Museum; the V&A employs 131). “We want to secure the status of existing members of staff and ensure that we can continue to attract talented staff in the future,” said the German-born Fischer. Serota has said that the Tate’s success in recent years has been due to it being able to work with curators who have international backgrounds. He also mentioned the contributions foreign artists have made to British culture, such as the late Spanish artist Juan Muñoz and the German-born photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, who came to the UK from Europe to study at the Slade School of Fine Art and Goldsmiths, among other colleges.

“Students, artists, scientists, and academics have all benefited from the high degree of creative, cultural, educational, and social integration that the EU made possible,” said artist Michael Craig-Martin, who teaches at Goldsmiths and was once a trustee on the Tate’s board. Since Brexit, he fears that many now view the UK as “narrowly nationalistic, backward-looking, self-absorbed, undependable, mean-spirited, and arrogant.” There has been a 7 percent drop in applications to art schools in the UK from EU nationals. Munira Mirza, the pro-Brexit former deputy mayor for education and culture of London under Boris Johnson, said that the decline has nothing to do with Brexit and that these kinds of fluctuations are normal. “We are leaving the EU, not Europe,” she said. Craig-Martin, however, isn’t buying it. He feels that young people everywhere once saw the UK as a place of unlimited potential. “Our own young did not see [internationals] as a threat to their own prospects, but as like-minded peers,” he said.

June 5, 2017

Alex Greenberger of _Artnews reports that ACME., a staple of the Los Angeles gallery scene, will close its doors after twenty-two years. “Body Variations,” a solo exhibition of new works by Heather Rasmussen, and “Tomory Dodge: Works on Paper,” a selection of eighty works from the last seven years of the artist’s career, both closing June 10, will be the gallery’s final shows.

Founded by Robert Gunderman and Randy Sommer in 1994, ACME. was first located in Santa Monica. It later moved to the 6150 Wilshire complex near the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where it remained for nineteen years, before it found its current location in the Frogtown/Elysian Valley area of Los Angeles. Gunderman and Sommer had previously worked together at FOOD HOUSE, a well-known alternative art space in Santa Monica that exhibited work by emerging Los Angeles artists.

Working with ACME. “was as if I was walking into a friend’s apartment, not a place of business,” artist Kurt Kauper wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Does that still exist in the art world? Was that only possible with galleries that came up at that time in the early nineties, right after the art market crash, when nobody expected to make much money? Maybe it does. I hope so. And I hope great things are in Bob and Randy’s future. I’ll be forever grateful to both of them.”