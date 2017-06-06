Karole P.B. Vail Named Director of Peggy Guggenheim Collection

POSTED June 8, 2017

Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, announced today that Karole P.B. Vail, who has been a member of the Guggenheim’s curatorial staff since 1997, was appointed as director of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and foundation director for Italy.

Vail, a granddaughter of Peggy Guggenheim, will be the second director in the history of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection. She succeeds Philip Rylands, who led the museum for thirty-seven years and will become director emeritus.

“Having worked closely with Karole Vail for almost a decade, I have the deepest respect for her scholarship, curatorial insight, unfailingly sound judgment, and collegial management style,” Armstrong said. “I have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead the Peggy Guggenheim Collection into the future, and know that her personal ties to the institution and roots in Italy and Europe will add an unmatched depth and nuance to her work.”

Vail’s most recent exhibition for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York was the retrospective “Moholy-Nagy: Future Present” (2016), which she organized in collaboration with the Art Institute of Chicago and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She is currently co-organizing “Alberto Giacometti,” which will open at the Guggenheim in New York in 2018. She is also a cofounder and codirector of Non-Objectif Sud, a non-profit artist residency and exhibition program in the south of France. Prior to joining the Guggenheim, Vail served as an archivist and researcher at Centro Di, a documentation center and publishing house specializing in art history, architecture and decorative arts, in Florence, and as an assistant curator on independent projects. Educated in the UK, she received her bachelor’s degree from Durham University and from the New Academy for Art Studies in London. “I have known and loved Peggy’s collection, and the palazzo and garden that are its home, since I was a child,” Vail said, “Now it is my privilege and honor to lead this exceptional institution, carrying forward Peggy’s vision and ensuring that it remains a vital part of today’s culture, as she would have wanted it to be. I embark on this role with a sense of great responsibility, an eye to the future and a deep appreciation for Peggy’s extraordinary accomplishments.” LESS

June 7, 2017

Museums in London have stepped up security measures following a recent wave of terror attacks in the UK, including the London Bridge attack, which killed seven people and injured dozens more last Saturday, and a suicide bombing, which targeted children at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22, killing twenty-two.

According to the Art Newspaper, the Tate Modern and the Hayward Gallery as well as ten other cultural organizations located in central London, near where the June 3 attack unfolded, issued a joint statement stating that in the wake of the terrorist incidents their institutions will remain “safe, open, and welcoming to all.”

While the threat level in London remains critical, museumgoers should expect stricter security policies and procedures including barring people carrying luggage and backpacks from entering venues, bag searches, and limited vehicle access. Many institutions are working with local police to keep their guests safe. A spokeswoman for the National Gallery said, “The safety and security of our visitors are our absolute priorities—particularly following these recent tragic incidents.”

June 7, 2017

Christie’s auction house in New York announced today that the Rockefeller estate will sell more than 2,000 works from Peggy and David Rockefeller’s collection in order to benefit a dozen charities as well as New York’s Museum of Modern Art. With an estimated worth of $700 million, the works could set the record for the most valuable collection ever sold at auction.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Christie’s to create a significant fundraising opportunity for the philanthropies that are so important to the Rockefeller family,” David Rockefeller, Jr. said. “We are proud to fulfill my father’s wish to share with the world the art and objects that he and my mother collected over a lifetime together, and use them as means to continue the long legacy of Rockefeller family philanthropy first established by John D. Rockefeller.”

The collection includes Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and modern works of art, American paintings, English and European furniture, Asian works of art, European ceramics, Chinese export porcelain, silver, and American decorative arts and furniture. Select highlights from the collection will tour Asia, Europe, and the United States before the sales, which will take place in 2018.

Marc Porter, chairman of the auction house, told the New York Times that the auction might be “the largest sale ever for charity.” He added, that many of the works have never been seen before in public. Among the organizations that will receive proceeds from the sale are Harvard University, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Stone Barns Restoration Corporation. David Rockefeller, who died in March at one-hundred and one years old, is remembered as one of the United States’s most deeply engaged and influential civic leaders. In the 1950s and 1960s, he spearheaded the rebuilding and revitalization of Wall Street and later founded the Partnership for New York City to foster cooperation between the private sector and government. He also led Chase Manhattan Bank for more than a decade, successfully expanding the bank’s international operations to more than one hundred countries. As a philanthropist, David Rockefeller provided visionary leadership and financial support to various organizations, serving as chairman for many years of Rockefeller University, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Americas Society/Council of the Americas, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. He was the last surviving grandson of John D. Rockefeller, the industrialist who consolidated the American petroleum industry and founded the Standard Oil Company in the nineteenth century. Peggy McGrath Rockefeller, who passed in 1996, was a conservationist, a board member of the American Farmland Trust in Washington, and a founder of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust in Topsham, Maine. She and David married in 1940. LESS

June 7, 2017

The Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota announced that Boris Oicherman has been named the Cindy and Jay Ihlenfeld Curator for Creative Collaboration. Oicherman will take up the post at the end of the month.

At WAM, Oicherman will curate the Target Studio for Creative Collaboration, a permanent space that was added to the museum during the 2011 building addition designed by Frank Gehry. The mission of the Target Studio is to stimulate creativity through collaboration across disciplines. “I envision the Target Studio as a platform for creative dialogue, a platform that will support artists and academic researchers in discovering shared questions that can only be addressed by bringing their diverse disciplinary tools and intuitions together,” Oicherman said.

“Boris brings energy and a diverse, deep knowledge of both the sciences and the arts,” said director and chief curator Lyndel King. “His inherent curiosity and desire to connect people make him a natural fit for the Target Studio. I and our selection committee look forward to the projects and ideas he will generate, creating a place for art within the University and academia to interface with the public.”

Oicherman has a wide-ranging background in art and technology with an MSc in digital color imaging from the University of the Arts London, and a Ph.D. in color science from Leeds University, in the UK, as well as an MFA in art practice from Stanford University. LESS

June 7, 2017

PULSE Contemporary Art Fair announced today that Katelijne De Backer, a former director of Art New York and Aqua Art Miami, was named the organization’s new director. She succeeds Helen Toomer, who is leaving her position to focus on launching an artist residency in upstate New York and developing other projects. Toomer will become a member of PULSE’s advisory committee.

“I have enjoyed stewarding PULSE over the past three and a half years and am very thankful for the relationships I have formed with the galleries and their artists,” Toomer said. “I am thrilled to embark on a new chapter and to get back to working directly with artists, who we need to nurture now, more than ever.” Toomer added that she is looking forward to handing the reigns over to De Backer, who she said “has extensive experience and connections within the art community.”

Prior to serving as director of the Art New York and Aqua Art Miami from January 2015 to May 2017, De Backer was managing director of Lehmann Maupin, where she oversaw operations in the gallery’s New York and Hong Kong locations. She also was executive director of the Armory Show for more than a decade.

PULSE Miami Beach will return to Indian Beach Park at Forty-Sixth Street and Collins Avenue for its thirteenth edition in December. LESS

June 7, 2017

Creative Time announced today that executive director Katie Hollander will step down from the organization after nearly a decade of service. Creative Time’s board of trustees is in the process of forming a search committee to find her replacement. Following Hollander’s departure on July 1, deputy director Alyssa Nitchun will serve as acting director.

“As a leading figure of the organization for nearly ten years, Katie has been vital to the success of Creative Time and in advancing our mission to present important public art for our times,” said board chair Suzanne Cochran. “We are incredibly grateful for Katie’s leadership and service to Creative Time, which witnessed unprecedented expansion and major transition for the organization. Now is a very exciting moment to embark on a search for a new executive director who can bring a fresh perspective to build upon Katie’s legacy and shape a dynamic future for Creative Time.”

During her tenure, Hollander oversaw some of the organization’s most ambitious public artworks, including Sophie Calle’s Here Lie the Secrets of the Visitors of Green-Wood Cemetery, 2017, Pedro Reyes’s Doomocracy, 2016, and Duke Riley’s Fly By Night, 2016. Additionally, she played an integral part in the development of innovative partnerships, such as Creative Time Reports and Creative Time Summit, to expand the public dialogue around contemporary art and artists.

“After almost a decade at Creative Time, the time is right for me to explore new possibilities,” said Hollander. “My time spent with this organization—the incredible artists, partners, and colleagues that I’ve had the pleasure to work with and the inspiring projects that we’ve created together—will always be a career highlight; and I’m immensely proud of the team and the lasting impact our projects have had on the cultural community.” As deputy director, Alyssa Nitchun has worked closely with Creative Time’s executive and artistic directors, and its board of trustees, to oversee the group’s many public initiatives, as well as both short and long-term organizational growth. Nitchun joined Creative Time in 2012, as director of development, and was promoted to director of external affairs in 2015, expanding her responsibilities to include oversight of the organization’s marketing and communications department LESS

June 7, 2017

Jen Mergel, an independent curator who was once the senior curator of contemporary art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and Gabriel Ritter, the head of contemporary art at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, have been hired to organize special sections within the 2018 Armory Show. Ritter will oversee the fair’s Focus section, while Mergel will be in charge of Platform, an area devoted to site-specific and large-scale artworks. Armory organizers also plan on starting a “curatorial leadership summit,” which will be chaired by MCA Chicago curator Naomi Beckwith. More than twelve curators will convene around the time of the fair to talk about issues within the field.

Benjamin Genocchio, the director of the Armory, said, “Ultimately, we selected curators that have strong institutional affiliations and experience building collections in the United States.” Genocchio’s goal for the upcoming edition is to “place artists and curators at the center of the fair once again.”

Last year, Jarrett Gregory, a curator at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, was in charge of the Focus section. Eric Shiner, the former director of the Andy Warhol Museum, oversaw Platform.

June 7, 2017

Max Harris and Derick Almena, the managers of the Oakland, California–based Ghost Ship, an artists’ venue and live/work space that caught fire on December 3, 2016—killing thirty-six people—now face just as many counts of involuntary manslaughter, report Helen Stoilas and Gabriella Angeleti of the Art Newspaper. If they are convicted of felony charges, Harris and Almena face up to thirty-nine years in prison.

Authorities have not been able to determine the exact cause of the fire, but Almena, the Ghost Ship’s primary leaseholder, kept vast amounts of flammable materials on the premises, and encouraged many of the building’s residents to use the items he scavenged to build out their domiciles. Harris, who had rented out a second-floor space for an EDM party, blocked off a second exit to the area, greatly diminishing the means to escape during an emergency. Prosecutors said that “their actions amounted to a disregard for human life.” The Ghost Ship’s landlord, Chor Ng, said she had no idea people were actually living in the building. She thought it was only being leased as a studio for an art group.

Almena’s lawyers say the fire might have started in another building, and that the officials looking into the disaster have a conflict of interest as they are the defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of the victims. In a statement, Almena’s attorneys said, “We believe that these charges represent no less than a miscarriage of justice, and we are confident that this attempt to make a scapegoat out of our client will fail.” It is not yet known whether or not Harris has legal assistance.

June 7, 2017

Following the opening of the fourteenth edition of Documenta in Athens in April, the second half of the exhibition, taking place in Kassel, will kick off on Saturday, June 10. The opening coincides with the beginning of the Skulptur Projekte Münster’s fifth iteration, which will take place throughout the German town of Münster, the cultural center of Germany’s Westphalia region. Preview days for the exhibitions will begin June 7 and June 9, respectively.

Founded by Arnold Bode, Documenta has taken place every five years in Kassel since 1955. It began as an exhibition of contemporary and modern art that showcased works labeled “degenerate” by the Nazis during World War II. Dubbed a “museum of one hundred days,” Documenta attracted 130,000 visitors for its inaugural show.

This year marks the first time the exhibition is being hosted by two cities. Artistic director Adam Szymczyk told Michelle Kuo, editor in chief of Artforum, that he first proposed holding part of the exhibition in Athens in 2013, at the height of Greece’s economic crisis. He said, “one of the reasons to work in Athens in parallel to Kassel is precisely to make the exhibition in a place where you can see how problematic things are at the moment, and how much worse they may soon become—though not, naturally, to simply induce passive spectatorship.” Szymczyk added that he wanted to focus on the act of exchange between the two countries.