Former Sotheby’s Specialist Accused of Fraud May Face Twenty-Five Years in Prison

POSTED June 8, 2017

British dealer Timothy Sammons, a former director of Sotheby’s Chinese art department in New York, faces fifteen charges of fraud and up to twenty-five years in prison for stealing more that $10 million from clients, Chris Greenwood and Rebecca Camber of the Daily Mail report.

While UK District Judge Mike Snow recently approved an extradition request by the New York County District Attorney’s Office, Sammons is expected to fight the order, arguing that an extradition to the US would result in extreme hardship on his family.

Sammons is accused of selling works by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Paul Gauguin, Amedeo Modigliani, and René Magritte on behalf of several clients, including a luxury Caribbean hotelier, New Zealand art collector, Florida-based philanthropist, and New York financier, and pocketing the proceeds.

The former respected cultural figure’s alleged criminal activities were exposed in 2015, when several clients began to file lawsuits against him claiming he failed to return to remit payments. In response, a UK High Court froze all of his accounts—about $9 million in assets—confiscated his passport, and permitted him a $1,500-weekly allowance. Since the scandal came to light, Sammons filed for bankruptcy in January and, after defaulting on his loans, his $5 million home in Primrose Hill in North London was repossessed. LESS

June 8, 2017

The Fondazione Piero Manzoni in Milan has announced that Hauser & Wirth gallery will represent the estate of late Italian conceptual artist Piero Manzoni, best known for projects that challenged the nature of the art object such as “Artist's Shit (Merda d'artista),” 1961, a series of works for which he filled tins with his own excrement, dried naturally and “canned with no added preservatives.”

During a brief but influential career that ended with his untimely death from a heart attack in 1963 at the age of twenty-nine, Manzoni “covered more territory—not without false steps—in six years than most do in sixty, and artists are still sorting out the implications of his work.”

In the May 1998 issue of Artforum Barry Scchwabsky reviewed the artist’s exhibition at Serpentine Gallery. He wrote: “Manzoni never wanted to address any but the most fundamental questions of art—in the first instance, its material condition, and thereafter the object’s function as a locus of exchange between artist and public, an exchange whose objective, economic appearance is as important as its subjective essence.”

“We are honored and thrilled to begin working with the Fondazione Piero Manzoni,” Marc Payot, Hauser & Wirth partner and vice president, said. “He was a master of innovation whose intrepid pursuit of new forms of creative expression and fierce intelligence continue to exert influence now. Together with the foundation’s director, Rosalia Pasqualino di Marineo, we look forward to further advancing understanding of the artist’s contributions to the evolution of modern and contemporary art, through new exhibitions, publications, and special projects focused on Manzoni’s rigorous and exquisitely original oeuvre.” Hauser & Wirth will exhibit an iconic work from Manzoni’s “Achromes” series, 1957–1959, in their booth at Art Basel, opening June 15. A major survey exhibition of the artist’s work will take place in late 2018 at the gallery’s Twenty-second Street location in NewYork. The gallery will also collaborate with the Fondazione on a new catalogue raisonné of the artist’s work, which is expected to be completed in the next two years. LESS

June 8, 2017

The Jerwood/FVU Awards announced today that Maeve Brennan and Imran Perretta were named the winners of the 2018 edition of the prize. The artists will receive $25,000 each in support of the creation of new moving-image works. Once completed, the projects will be exhibited from April 6 to June 3, 2018 at Jerwood Space in London before touring the UK.

The curatorial theme of the awards’ fifth edition, “Unintended Consequences,” addresses how the best-laid plans can unravel and well-intentioned actions can provoke unexpected side effects. The winning proposals were selected from a pool of 170 applications by Noor Afshan Mirza, artist and cofounder of no.w.here; George Vasey, a curator on the Turner Prize 2017 and curatorial fellow at Newcastle University; Steven Bode, director of FVU; and Sarah Williams, head of Program at Jerwood Visual Arts.

“I was amazed at the quality and breadth of great applicants for this year’s Jerwood/FVU Awards and it was a very difficult decision to shortlist from the many applications,” Vasey said. “Maeve Brennan and Imran Perretta’s proposals felt rigorous, considered and prescient. Both these artists make serious art for serious times, and I’m hugely excited to see what they can do with the money and support from FVU and Jerwood Charitable Foundation at a formative moment in their careers.”

Brennan’s proposed work considers the ripple effects of wind turbines as alternative producers of clean energy from a renewable resource in the larger ecosystem. Perretta’s project examines how the face of the refugee has been dehumanized, often anonymized, and frequently demonized, by contrasting the personal testimony of asylum seekers with public perception and popular iconography. LESS

June 8, 2017

Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, announced today that Karole P.B. Vail, who has been a member of the Guggenheim’s curatorial staff since 1997, was appointed as director of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and foundation director for Italy.

Vail, a granddaughter of Peggy Guggenheim, will be the second director in the history of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection. She succeeds Philip Rylands, who led the museum for thirty-seven years and will become director emeritus.

“Having worked closely with Karole Vail for almost a decade, I have the deepest respect for her scholarship, curatorial insight, unfailingly sound judgment, and collegial management style,” Armstrong said. “I have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead the Peggy Guggenheim Collection into the future, and know that her personal ties to the institution and roots in Italy and Europe will add an unmatched depth and nuance to her work.”

Vail’s most recent exhibition for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York was the retrospective “Moholy-Nagy: Future Present” (2016), which she organized in collaboration with the Art Institute of Chicago and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She is currently co-organizing “Alberto Giacometti,” which will open at the Guggenheim in New York in 2018. She is also a cofounder and codirector of Non-Objectif Sud, a non-profit artist residency and exhibition program in the south of France. Prior to joining the Guggenheim, Vail served as an archivist and researcher at Centro Di, a documentation center and publishing house specializing in art history, architecture and decorative arts, in Florence, and as an assistant curator on independent projects. Educated in the UK, she received her bachelor’s degree from Durham University and from the New Academy for Art Studies in London. “I have known and loved Peggy’s collection, and the palazzo and garden that are its home, since I was a child,” Vail said, “Now it is my privilege and honor to lead this exceptional institution, carrying forward Peggy’s vision and ensuring that it remains a vital part of today’s culture, as she would have wanted it to be. I embark on this role with a sense of great responsibility, an eye to the future and a deep appreciation for Peggy’s extraordinary accomplishments.” LESS

June 7, 2017

Museums in London have stepped up security measures following a recent wave of terror attacks in the UK, including the London Bridge attack, which killed seven people and injured dozens more last Saturday, and a suicide bombing, which targeted children at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22, killing twenty-two.

According to the Art Newspaper, the Tate Modern and the Hayward Gallery as well as ten other cultural organizations located in central London, near where the June 3 attack unfolded, issued a joint statement stating that in the wake of the terrorist incidents their institutions will remain “safe, open, and welcoming to all.”

While the threat level in London remains critical, museumgoers should expect stricter security policies and procedures including barring people carrying luggage and backpacks from entering venues, bag searches, and limited vehicle access. Many institutions are working with local police to keep their guests safe. A spokeswoman for the National Gallery said, “The safety and security of our visitors are our absolute priorities—particularly following these recent tragic incidents.”

June 7, 2017

Christie’s auction house in New York announced today that the Rockefeller estate will sell more than 2,000 works from Peggy and David Rockefeller’s collection in order to benefit a dozen charities as well as New York’s Museum of Modern Art. With an estimated worth of $700 million, the works could set the record for the most valuable collection ever sold at auction.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Christie’s to create a significant fundraising opportunity for the philanthropies that are so important to the Rockefeller family,” David Rockefeller, Jr. said. “We are proud to fulfill my father’s wish to share with the world the art and objects that he and my mother collected over a lifetime together, and use them as means to continue the long legacy of Rockefeller family philanthropy first established by John D. Rockefeller.”

The collection includes Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and modern works of art, American paintings, English and European furniture, Asian works of art, European ceramics, Chinese export porcelain, silver, and American decorative arts and furniture. Select highlights from the collection will tour Asia, Europe, and the United States before the sales, which will take place in 2018.

Marc Porter, chairman of the auction house, told the New York Times that the auction might be “the largest sale ever for charity.” He added, that many of the works have never been seen before in public. Among the organizations that will receive proceeds from the sale are Harvard University, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Stone Barns Restoration Corporation. David Rockefeller, who died in March at one-hundred and one years old, is remembered as one of the United States’s most deeply engaged and influential civic leaders. In the 1950s and 1960s, he spearheaded the rebuilding and revitalization of Wall Street and later founded the Partnership for New York City to foster cooperation between the private sector and government. He also led Chase Manhattan Bank for more than a decade, successfully expanding the bank’s international operations to more than one hundred countries. As a philanthropist, David Rockefeller provided visionary leadership and financial support to various organizations, serving as chairman for many years of Rockefeller University, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Americas Society/Council of the Americas, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. He was the last surviving grandson of John D. Rockefeller, the industrialist who consolidated the American petroleum industry and founded the Standard Oil Company in the nineteenth century. Peggy McGrath Rockefeller, who passed in 1996, was a conservationist, a board member of the American Farmland Trust in Washington, and a founder of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust in Topsham, Maine. She and David married in 1940. LESS

June 7, 2017

The Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota announced that Boris Oicherman has been named the Cindy and Jay Ihlenfeld Curator for Creative Collaboration. Oicherman will take up the post at the end of the month.

At WAM, Oicherman will curate the Target Studio for Creative Collaboration, a permanent space that was added to the museum during the 2011 building addition designed by Frank Gehry. The mission of the Target Studio is to stimulate creativity through collaboration across disciplines. “I envision the Target Studio as a platform for creative dialogue, a platform that will support artists and academic researchers in discovering shared questions that can only be addressed by bringing their diverse disciplinary tools and intuitions together,” Oicherman said.

“Boris brings energy and a diverse, deep knowledge of both the sciences and the arts,” said director and chief curator Lyndel King. “His inherent curiosity and desire to connect people make him a natural fit for the Target Studio. I and our selection committee look forward to the projects and ideas he will generate, creating a place for art within the University and academia to interface with the public.”

Oicherman has a wide-ranging background in art and technology with an MSc in digital color imaging from the University of the Arts London, and a Ph.D. in color science from Leeds University, in the UK, as well as an MFA in art practice from Stanford University. LESS

June 7, 2017

PULSE Contemporary Art Fair announced today that Katelijne De Backer, a former director of Art New York and Aqua Art Miami, was named the organization’s new director. She succeeds Helen Toomer, who is leaving her position to focus on launching an artist residency in upstate New York and developing other projects. Toomer will become a member of PULSE’s advisory committee.

“I have enjoyed stewarding PULSE over the past three and a half years and am very thankful for the relationships I have formed with the galleries and their artists,” Toomer said. “I am thrilled to embark on a new chapter and to get back to working directly with artists, who we need to nurture now, more than ever.” Toomer added that she is looking forward to handing the reigns over to De Backer, who she said “has extensive experience and connections within the art community.”

Prior to serving as director of the Art New York and Aqua Art Miami from January 2015 to May 2017, De Backer was managing director of Lehmann Maupin, where she oversaw operations in the gallery’s New York and Hong Kong locations. She also was executive director of the Armory Show for more than a decade.

PULSE Miami Beach will return to Indian Beach Park at Forty-Sixth Street and Collins Avenue for its thirteenth edition in December. LESS

June 7, 2017

Creative Time announced today that executive director Katie Hollander will step down from the organization after nearly a decade of service. Creative Time’s board of trustees is in the process of forming a search committee to find her replacement. Following Hollander’s departure on July 1, deputy director Alyssa Nitchun will serve as acting director.

“As a leading figure of the organization for nearly ten years, Katie has been vital to the success of Creative Time and in advancing our mission to present important public art for our times,” said board chair Suzanne Cochran. “We are incredibly grateful for Katie’s leadership and service to Creative Time, which witnessed unprecedented expansion and major transition for the organization. Now is a very exciting moment to embark on a search for a new executive director who can bring a fresh perspective to build upon Katie’s legacy and shape a dynamic future for Creative Time.”

During her tenure, Hollander oversaw some of the organization’s most ambitious public artworks, including Sophie Calle’s Here Lie the Secrets of the Visitors of Green-Wood Cemetery, 2017, Pedro Reyes’s Doomocracy, 2016, and Duke Riley’s Fly By Night, 2016. Additionally, she played an integral part in the development of innovative partnerships, such as Creative Time Reports and Creative Time Summit, to expand the public dialogue around contemporary art and artists.