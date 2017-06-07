 

news

POSTED June 8, 2017

Artadia Names 2017 Houston Award Winners

Regina Agu

Artadia announced today that Regina Agu and Kaneem Smith have been named the winners of the 2017 Houston Artadia Awards. Both artists will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds. This is Artadia’s eighth Houston edition of the prize, which was open to all visual artists who have been based in Harris County, Texas, for two years or more.

“Regina Agu and Kaneem Smith represent two dynamic women working in different mediums, but both are very focused and articulated the vision of their work with grace and passion,” juror Ryan N. Dennis, public art director and curator of Project Row Houses in Houston, said. “Regina, an artist that has a collaborative spirit, is informed by deep research and presents text-based work along with collage and photography, and is weaving narratives together in a refreshing way. Kaneem, who moves between sculpture and fiber works, pushes the viewer to think about African American history and the Diaspora poetically and powerfully. I could not be more thrilled to award these two artists and look forward to seeing what they accomplish with this support.”

The jury also included Claire Gilman, senior curator of The Drawing Center in New York, and Los Angeles–based artist Ryan Trecartin. Together with Dennis, they selected five finalists: Regina Agu, Catherine Colangelo, Gabriel Martinez, Kaneem Smith, and Sarah Welch. In the second round of the judging process, Evan Garza, director of Rice Public Art at Rice University, and Dennis conducted studio visits with the artists before selecting the awardees.

LATEST NEWS

June 8, 2017

Hauser & Wirth to Represent Fondazione Piero Manzoni

Piero Manzoni. Photo: Ole Bagger

The Fondazione Piero Manzoni in Milan has announced that Hauser & Wirth gallery will represent the estate of late Italian conceptual artist Piero Manzoni, best known for projects that challenged the nature of the art object such as “Artist's Shit (Merda d'artista),” 1961, a series of works for which he filled tins with his own excrement, dried naturally and “canned with no added preservatives.”

During a brief but influential career that ended with his untimely death from a heart attack in 1963 at the age of twenty-nine, Manzoni “covered more territory—not without false steps—in six years than most do in sixty, and artists are still sorting out the implications of his work.”

In the May 1998 issue of Artforum Barry Scchwabsky reviewed the artist’s exhibition at Serpentine Gallery. He wrote: “Manzoni never wanted to address any but the most fundamental questions of art—in the first instance, its material condition, and thereafter the object’s function as a locus of exchange between artist and public, an exchange whose objective, economic appearance is as important as its subjective essence.”

June 8, 2017

Former Sotheby’s Specialist Accused of Fraud May Face Twenty-Five Years in Prison

Timothy Sammons. Photo: Peter Summers

British dealer Timothy Sammons, a former director of Sotheby’s Chinese art department in New York, faces fifteen charges of fraud and up to twenty-five years in prison for stealing more that $10 million from clients, Chris Greenwood and Rebecca Camber of the Daily Mail report.

While UK District Judge Mike Snow recently approved an extradition request by the New York County District Attorney’s Office, Sammons is expected to fight the order, arguing that an extradition to the US would result in extreme hardship on his family.

Sammons is accused of selling works by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Paul Gauguin, Amedeo Modigliani, and René Magritte on behalf of several clients, including a luxury Caribbean hotelier, New Zealand art collector, Florida-based philanthropist, and New York financier, and pocketing the proceeds.

June 8, 2017

Maeve Brennan and Imran Perretta Win 2018 Jerwood/FVU Awards

Maeve Brennan and Imran Perretta. Photo: Amy Gwatkin and Hydar Dewachi

The Jerwood/FVU Awards announced today that Maeve Brennan and Imran Perretta were named the winners of the 2018 edition of the prize. The artists will receive $25,000 each in support of the creation of new moving-image works. Once completed, the projects will be exhibited from April 6 to June 3, 2018 at Jerwood Space in London before touring the UK.

The curatorial theme of the awards’ fifth edition, “Unintended Consequences,” addresses how the best-laid plans can unravel and well-intentioned actions can provoke unexpected side effects. The winning proposals were selected from a pool of 170 applications by Noor Afshan Mirza, artist and cofounder of no.w.here; George Vasey, a curator on the Turner Prize 2017 and curatorial fellow at Newcastle University; Steven Bode, director of FVU; and Sarah Williams, head of Program at Jerwood Visual Arts.

“I was amazed at the quality and breadth of great applicants for this year’s Jerwood/FVU Awards and it was a very difficult decision to shortlist from the many applications,” Vasey said. “Maeve Brennan and Imran Perretta’s proposals felt rigorous, considered and prescient. Both these artists make serious art for serious times, and I’m hugely excited to see what they can do with the money and support from FVU and Jerwood Charitable Foundation at a formative moment in their careers.”

June 8, 2017

Karole P.B. Vail Named Director of Peggy Guggenheim Collection

Karole P.B. Vail

Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, announced today that Karole P.B. Vail, who has been a member of the Guggenheim’s curatorial staff since 1997, was appointed as director of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and foundation director for Italy.

Vail, a granddaughter of Peggy Guggenheim, will be the second director in the history of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection. She succeeds Philip Rylands, who led the museum for thirty-seven years and will become director emeritus.

“Having worked closely with Karole Vail for almost a decade, I have the deepest respect for her scholarship, curatorial insight, unfailingly sound judgment, and collegial management style,” Armstrong said. “I have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead the Peggy Guggenheim Collection into the future, and know that her personal ties to the institution and roots in Italy and Europe will add an unmatched depth and nuance to her work.”

June 7, 2017

Following Terror Attacks, London Museums Pledge to Remain “Safe, Open, and Welcoming to All”

The National Gallery in London.

Museums in London have stepped up security measures following a recent wave of terror attacks in the UK, including the London Bridge attack, which killed seven people and injured dozens more last Saturday, and a suicide bombing, which targeted children at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22, killing twenty-two.

According to the Art Newspaper, the Tate Modern and the Hayward Gallery as well as ten other cultural organizations located in central London, near where the June 3 attack unfolded, issued a joint statement stating that in the wake of the terrorist incidents their institutions will remain “safe, open, and welcoming to all.”

While the threat level in London remains critical, museumgoers should expect stricter security policies and procedures including barring people carrying luggage and backpacks from entering venues, bag searches, and limited vehicle access. Many institutions are working with local police to keep their guests safe. A spokeswoman for the National Gallery said, “The safety and security of our visitors are our absolute priorities—particularly following these recent tragic incidents.”

June 7, 2017

Rockefeller Estate Auctions Art Collection to Benefit Charities

David and Peggy Rockefeller, in 1973. Photo: Arthur Lavine/Rockefeller Estate

Christie’s auction house in New York announced today that the Rockefeller estate will sell more than 2,000 works from Peggy and David Rockefeller’s collection in order to benefit a dozen charities as well as New York’s Museum of Modern Art. With an estimated worth of $700 million, the works could set the record for the most valuable collection ever sold at auction.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Christie’s to create a significant fundraising opportunity for the philanthropies that are so important to the Rockefeller family,” David Rockefeller, Jr. said. “We are proud to fulfill my father’s wish to share with the world the art and objects that he and my mother collected over a lifetime together, and use them as means to continue the long legacy of Rockefeller family philanthropy first established by John D. Rockefeller.”

The collection includes Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and modern works of art, American paintings, English and European furniture, Asian works of art, European ceramics, Chinese export porcelain, silver, and American decorative arts and furniture. Select highlights from the collection will tour Asia, Europe, and the United States before the sales, which will take place in 2018.

June 7, 2017

Weisman Art Museum Appoints Boris Oicherman as Curator for Creative Collaboration

Boris Oicherman

The Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota announced that Boris Oicherman has been named the Cindy and Jay Ihlenfeld Curator for Creative Collaboration. Oicherman will take up the post at the end of the month.

At WAM, Oicherman will curate the Target Studio for Creative Collaboration, a permanent space that was added to the museum during the 2011 building addition designed by Frank Gehry. The mission of the Target Studio is to stimulate creativity through collaboration across disciplines. “I envision the Target Studio as a platform for creative dialogue, a platform that will support artists and academic researchers in discovering shared questions that can only be addressed by bringing their diverse disciplinary tools and intuitions together,” Oicherman said.

“Boris brings energy and a diverse, deep knowledge of both the sciences and the arts,” said director and chief curator Lyndel King. “His inherent curiosity and desire to connect people make him a natural fit for the Target Studio. I and our selection committee look forward to the projects and ideas he will generate, creating a place for art within the University and academia to interface with the public.”

June 7, 2017

Katelijne De Backer to Join PULSE as Director

Katelijne de Backer. Photo: MG Vander Elst

PULSE Contemporary Art Fair announced today that Katelijne De Backer, a former director of Art New York and Aqua Art Miami, was named the organization’s new director. She succeeds Helen Toomer, who is leaving her position to focus on launching an artist residency in upstate New York and developing other projects. Toomer will become a member of PULSE’s advisory committee.

“I have enjoyed stewarding PULSE over the past three and a half years and am very thankful for the relationships I have formed with the galleries and their artists,” Toomer said. “I am thrilled to embark on a new chapter and to get back to working directly with artists, who we need to nurture now, more than ever.” Toomer added that she is looking forward to handing the reigns over to De Backer, who she said “has extensive experience and connections within the art community.”

Prior to serving as director of the Art New York and Aqua Art Miami from January 2015 to May 2017, De Backer was managing director of Lehmann Maupin, where she oversaw operations in the gallery’s New York and Hong Kong locations. She also was executive director of the Armory Show for more than a decade.

