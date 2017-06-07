Astha Butail Named BMW Art Journey Award Winner

POSTED June 8, 2017

Art Basel and BMW have announced that Indian artist Astha Butail was selected as the next BMW Art Journey Award winner. The artist was recognized for her project “In the Absence of Writing,” which she describes as “an homage to the intangible oral traditions that are still alive today.” In addition to Butail, the shortlisted artists from the Discoveries sector for emerging artists at the 2017 Art Basel show in Hong Kong were Berlin-based artist Julian Charrière and Beijing-based artist Lin Ke.

For her BMW Art Journey, Butail plans to investigate the Zoroastrian Avesta, Jewish Oral Torah, and Indian Veda traditions by experiencing and recording their different memory techniques as well as interviewing scholars and practitioners of each tradition. She will travel to the cities of Yazd, Iran; Jerusalem; London; and Varanasi, Pune, New Delhi, and Mumbai, India.

The jury consisted of Claire Hsu, director of the Asia Art Archive in Hong Kong; Bose Krishnamachari, president of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale; Matthias Mühling, director of the Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus and Kunstbau in Munich; Alexandra Munroe, senior curator of Asian art and senior advisor of global arts at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York; and Pauline J. Yao, curator of visual art at M+ in Hong Kong.

Commenting on the artist's Art Journey proposal, the jury said, "We were struck by its sensitivity and range, and how it expands upon the artist's prior practice of investigating her own history and identity. The journey brings together ethnography, spirituality, and sociology. We were especially taken by Ms. Butail's interest in tracking down endangered oral traditions, which she will document with the tools of an artist and through interactions with scholars and spiritual leaders. In a digital age, when knowledge is fragmented, meaning is evanescent, and face-to-face contacts are fleeting, this project reconnects us to a slower world, where ideas were shared through deep and sustained personal interactions. Last but not least, we are excited that this Art Journey will bring the artist to regions that previous artists in the series have not yet visited."

Following an international search, Hemma Schmutz has been appointed as director of the Lentos Kunstmuseum, Austria’s most celebrated museum of modern and contemporary art, and the Nordico Stadtmuseumin, which houses cultural and art objects mainly related to the history of Linz, the region’s capital. Schmutz succeeds Stella Rollig, who was appointed as the new artistic director of Vienna’s Belvedere Museum last October.

According to Monopol, Schmutz has announced plans to redefine both museums’ brands. She said, while the Lentos has an outstanding collection it is “unusual for the institution to house both nineteenth- and twentieth-century works.” However, before developing the museum’s identity, Schmutz declared that first its staff must build its international audience. In 2016, the Lentos welcomed 50,000 visitors, about 5,000 fewer than the previous year. “At only fourteen-years-old, the Lentos is a very young museum,” Schmmutz said, adding “we need to sell ourselves better.” With her new five-year contract, she intends to attract more of a national and international audience, initiate collaborations with other museums, and make the institutions more visible by “breaking down institutional barriers” and treating them as “open houses” inviting artists and the public to use the spaces for projects.

To mark the one-hundredth anniversary of the deaths of Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Kolo Moser the Lentos will present the three artists’ works accompanied by new historical research in an exhibition scheduled for 2018. Schmutz is also organizing fiftieth-anniversary exhibitions on the student and labor unrest in Western Europe in 1968 as well as the end of the Prague Spring at the Nordico Stadtmuseumin.

Artadia announced today that Regina Agu and Kaneem Smith have been named the winners of the 2017 Houston Artadia Awards. Both artists will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds. This is Artadia’s eighth Houston edition of the prize, which was open to all visual artists who have been based in Harris County, Texas, for two years or more.

“Regina Agu and Kaneem Smith represent two dynamic women working in different mediums, but both are very focused and articulated the vision of their work with grace and passion,” juror Ryan N. Dennis, public art director and curator of Project Row Houses in Houston, said. “Regina, an artist that has a collaborative spirit, is informed by deep research and presents text-based work along with collage and photography, and is weaving narratives together in a refreshing way. Kaneem, who moves between sculpture and fiber works, pushes the viewer to think about African American history and the Diaspora poetically and powerfully. I could not be more thrilled to award these two artists and look forward to seeing what they accomplish with this support.”

The jury also included Claire Gilman, senior curator of The Drawing Center in New York, and Los Angeles–based artist Ryan Trecartin. Together with Dennis, they selected five finalists: Regina Agu, Catherine Colangelo, Gabriel Martinez, Kaneem Smith, and Sarah Welch. In the second round of the judging process, Evan Garza, director of Rice Public Art at Rice University, and Dennis conducted studio visits with the artists before selecting the awardees.

Since 1999, Artadia has awarded over $3 million to more than 300 artists in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Next year's Houston application process will be open from April 15 to May 15, 2018.

The Fondazione Piero Manzoni in Milan has announced that Hauser & Wirth gallery will represent the estate of late Italian conceptual artist Piero Manzoni, best known for projects that challenged the nature of the art object such as “Artist's Shit (Merda d'artista),” 1961, a series of works for which he filled tins with his own excrement, dried naturally and “canned with no added preservatives.”

During a brief but influential career that ended with his untimely death from a heart attack in 1963 at the age of twenty-nine, Manzoni “covered more territory—not without false steps—in six years than most do in sixty, and artists are still sorting out the implications of his work.”

In the May 1998 issue of Artforum Barry Scchwabsky reviewed the artist’s exhibition at Serpentine Gallery. He wrote: “Manzoni never wanted to address any but the most fundamental questions of art—in the first instance, its material condition, and thereafter the object’s function as a locus of exchange between artist and public, an exchange whose objective, economic appearance is as important as its subjective essence.”

"We are honored and thrilled to begin working with the Fondazione Piero Manzoni," Marc Payot, Hauser & Wirth partner and vice president, said. "He was a master of innovation whose intrepid pursuit of new forms of creative expression and fierce intelligence continue to exert influence now. Together with the foundation's director, Rosalia Pasqualino di Marineo, we look forward to further advancing understanding of the artist's contributions to the evolution of modern and contemporary art, through new exhibitions, publications, and special projects focused on Manzoni's rigorous and exquisitely original oeuvre." Hauser & Wirth will exhibit an iconic work from Manzoni's "Achromes" series, 1957–1959, in their booth at Art Basel, opening June 15. A major survey exhibition of the artist's work will take place in late 2018 at the gallery's Twenty-second Street location in NewYork. The gallery will also collaborate with the Fondazione on a new catalogue raisonné of the artist's work, which is expected to be completed in the next two years.

British dealer Timothy Sammons, a former director of Sotheby’s Chinese art department in New York, faces fifteen charges of fraud and up to twenty-five years in prison for stealing more that $10 million from clients, Chris Greenwood and Rebecca Camber of the Daily Mail report.

While UK District Judge Mike Snow recently approved an extradition request by the New York County District Attorney’s Office, Sammons is expected to fight the order, arguing that an extradition to the US would result in extreme hardship on his family.

Sammons is accused of selling works by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Paul Gauguin, Amedeo Modigliani, and René Magritte on behalf of several clients, including a luxury Caribbean hotelier, New Zealand art collector, Florida-based philanthropist, and New York financier, and pocketing the proceeds.

The former respected cultural figure's alleged criminal activities were exposed in 2015, when several clients began to file lawsuits against him claiming he failed to return to remit payments. In response, a UK High Court froze all of his accounts—about $9 million in assets—confiscated his passport, and permitted him a $1,500-weekly allowance. Since the scandal came to light, Sammons filed for bankruptcy in January and, after defaulting on his loans, his $5 million home in Primrose Hill in North London was repossessed.

The Jerwood/FVU Awards announced today that Maeve Brennan and Imran Perretta were named the winners of the 2018 edition of the prize. The artists will receive $25,000 each in support of the creation of new moving-image works. Once completed, the projects will be exhibited from April 6 to June 3, 2018 at Jerwood Space in London before touring the UK.

The curatorial theme of the awards’ fifth edition, “Unintended Consequences,” addresses how the best-laid plans can unravel and well-intentioned actions can provoke unexpected side effects. The winning proposals were selected from a pool of 170 applications by Noor Afshan Mirza, artist and cofounder of no.w.here; George Vasey, a curator on the Turner Prize 2017 and curatorial fellow at Newcastle University; Steven Bode, director of FVU; and Sarah Williams, head of Program at Jerwood Visual Arts.

“I was amazed at the quality and breadth of great applicants for this year’s Jerwood/FVU Awards and it was a very difficult decision to shortlist from the many applications,” Vasey said. “Maeve Brennan and Imran Perretta’s proposals felt rigorous, considered and prescient. Both these artists make serious art for serious times, and I’m hugely excited to see what they can do with the money and support from FVU and Jerwood Charitable Foundation at a formative moment in their careers.”

Brennan's proposed work considers the ripple effects of wind turbines as alternative producers of clean energy from a renewable resource in the larger ecosystem. Perretta's project examines how the face of the refugee has been dehumanized, often anonymized, and frequently demonized, by contrasting the personal testimony of asylum seekers with public perception and popular iconography.

Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, announced today that Karole P.B. Vail, who has been a member of the Guggenheim’s curatorial staff since 1997, was appointed as director of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and foundation director for Italy.

Vail, a granddaughter of Peggy Guggenheim, will be the second director in the history of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection. She succeeds Philip Rylands, who led the museum for thirty-seven years and will become director emeritus.

“Having worked closely with Karole Vail for almost a decade, I have the deepest respect for her scholarship, curatorial insight, unfailingly sound judgment, and collegial management style,” Armstrong said. “I have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead the Peggy Guggenheim Collection into the future, and know that her personal ties to the institution and roots in Italy and Europe will add an unmatched depth and nuance to her work.”

Vail's most recent exhibition for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York was the retrospective "Moholy-Nagy: Future Present" (2016), which she organized in collaboration with the Art Institute of Chicago and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She is currently co-organizing "Alberto Giacometti," which will open at the Guggenheim in New York in 2018. She is also a cofounder and codirector of Non-Objectif Sud, a non-profit artist residency and exhibition program in the south of France. Prior to joining the Guggenheim, Vail served as an archivist and researcher at Centro Di, a documentation center and publishing house specializing in art history, architecture and decorative arts, in Florence, and as an assistant curator on independent projects. Educated in the UK, she received her bachelor's degree from Durham University and from the New Academy for Art Studies in London. "I have known and loved Peggy's collection, and the palazzo and garden that are its home, since I was a child," Vail said, "Now it is my privilege and honor to lead this exceptional institution, carrying forward Peggy's vision and ensuring that it remains a vital part of today's culture, as she would have wanted it to be. I embark on this role with a sense of great responsibility, an eye to the future and a deep appreciation for Peggy's extraordinary accomplishments."

Museums in London have stepped up security measures following a recent wave of terror attacks in the UK, including the London Bridge attack, which killed seven people and injured dozens more last Saturday, and a suicide bombing, which targeted children at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22, killing twenty-two.

According to the Art Newspaper, the Tate Modern and the Hayward Gallery as well as ten other cultural organizations located in central London, near where the June 3 attack unfolded, issued a joint statement stating that in the wake of the terrorist incidents their institutions will remain “safe, open, and welcoming to all.”

While the threat level in London remains critical, museumgoers should expect stricter security policies and procedures including barring people carrying luggage and backpacks from entering venues, bag searches, and limited vehicle access. Many institutions are working with local police to keep their guests safe. A spokeswoman for the National Gallery said, “The safety and security of our visitors are our absolute priorities—particularly following these recent tragic incidents.”

Christie’s auction house in New York announced today that the Rockefeller estate will sell more than 2,000 works from Peggy and David Rockefeller’s collection in order to benefit a dozen charities as well as New York’s Museum of Modern Art. With an estimated worth of $700 million, the works could set the record for the most valuable collection ever sold at auction.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Christie’s to create a significant fundraising opportunity for the philanthropies that are so important to the Rockefeller family,” David Rockefeller, Jr. said. “We are proud to fulfill my father’s wish to share with the world the art and objects that he and my mother collected over a lifetime together, and use them as means to continue the long legacy of Rockefeller family philanthropy first established by John D. Rockefeller.”

The collection includes Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and modern works of art, American paintings, English and European furniture, Asian works of art, European ceramics, Chinese export porcelain, silver, and American decorative arts and furniture. Select highlights from the collection will tour Asia, Europe, and the United States before the sales, which will take place in 2018.