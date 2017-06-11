Agnes Gund Sells Lichtenstein Canvas to Start Fund for Criminal Justice

POSTED June 11, 2017

Arts patron Agnes Gund has sold a prized Roy Lichtenstein painting to advance criminal justice reform and is challenging other collectors to follow her example.

According to Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times, Gund parted with Lichtenstein’s Masterpiece, 1962, which used to hang over the mantel of her Upper East Side apartment, in order to establish the Art for Justice fund. Collector Steven A. Cohen bought the piece for $165 million—one of the fifteen highest known bids for a work of art—through Acquavella gallery in January. One hundred million of the proceeds from the sale will support the fund, which aims to reduce mass incarceration in the United States.

“This is one thing I can do before I die,” Gund said. “This is what I need to do.” The collector’s campaign for social justice was partially inspired by recent police shootings of unarmed African American teenagers as well as contemporary works that have shed light on the obstacles facing black communities today, such as Michelle Alexander’s novel The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness (2010) and Ava DuVernay’s 2016 documentary, 13th. On a personal level, Gund was motivated by her concern for her six African American grandchildren.

The Ford Foundation will help Gund administer grants to organizations that have already established a reputation for fighting for criminal justice reform, such as the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, which strives to reduce excessive punishments and strengthen education and employment opportunities for former inmates, as well as arts-related programs that tackle mass incarceration. “There’s long been this criticism that people who have the means to acquire fine art are allowed to surround themselves with beautiful things while they are unwilling to look at the ugly realities that sometimes shape a community or a culture or a country,” founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson said. “Right now in the United States, we have the highest rate of incarceration. The Bureau of Justice is projecting that one in three black male babies is expected to go to jail or prison.” While Gund’s campaign does not require the selling of artworks, the collector is encouraging it. Gund is aiming to raise $100 million more in the next five years. A number of prominent figures have already answered her call for the art world to mobilize. Laurie M. Tisch, a chairwoman of the Whitney Museum of American Art; Kenneth I. Chenault, chief executive of American Express, and his wife, Kathryn; philanthropist Jo Carole Lauder; financier Daniel S. Loeb; and Brooke Neidich, a Whitney trustee, are among the donors who have made contributions. “I was moved by her passion,” Tisch said, adding that she plans to give $500,000 of the proceeds from a Max Weber painting she recently sold. Donald Marron, MoMA’s president emeritus, also pledged to make a donation. “Aggie has been so committed to art her whole life and now she’s using the art to jump-start her efforts in criminal justice. That’s a model I hope other people will follow.” Piper Kerman, author of Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, and Glenn E. Martin, president and founder of JustLeadershipUSA, which is dedicated to cutting the US correctional population in half by 2030, are expected to be in attendance when Gund announces the fund at a press conference at New York’s MoMA on Monday. LESS

June 9, 2017

The National Visual Arts Gallery (NVAG) of Malaysia is organizing Kuala Lumpur’s first-ever biennial, Sonia Yu of ArtAsiaPacific reports. The contemporary art event is one of several new biennials that will launch in 2018, including the Bangkok Biennale and the Riga International Biennial.

Artists from Malaysia and other countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as China, South Korea, Japan and India, will be invited to exhibit work that addresses the five themes of love: love for nature, love for heritage, love for people, love for animals, and love for icons. The biennial will be held at various venues across the city, including the Kuala Lumpur City Center and National Blood Center, and will run from November 1 to March 31, 2018.

Johan Ishak, chairman of biennial said, “The Kuala Lumpur Biennale will change our way of experiencing art. Not to revere, but to rejoice in the narrative presented by unsung heroes, conservationists, architects, art activists, practitioners, and various other personalities.”

June 9, 2017

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is planning to bring a replica of Guatemala City’s only contemporary art museum—an egg-shaped building that can only accommodate four people at one time—to the United States through crowdfunding.

The institution launched a KickStarter campaign to fund the costs of building a reproduction of the Nuevo Museo de Art Contemporáneo and the expense of taking it on a three-thousand-mile journey over the course of two weeks, during which the portable museum will visit creative communities in Guatemala, Mexico, Texas, and California. LACMA has already raised more than $14,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Founded by artists Jessica Kairé and Stefan Benchoam in 2012, the micro-museum is an exhibition venue that features works by artists hailing from all over Latin America, and a space for public programs and community dinners.

NuMu will be included in LACMA’s group exhibition “A Universal History of Infamy,” which is part of the Getty-funded Pacific Standard Time: Los Angeles—a series of thematically linked exhibitions at California-based institutions. Titled “LA/LA,” the second iteration of the four-month-long initiative will explore Latin American and Latino art and will be held from September 2017 to January 2018. “We were really impacted going to NuMu,” LACMA curator Rita Gonzalez, told the LA Times in an interview about her research for the upcoming exhibition. “It was the spirit of the place—two artists who launched a contemporary art museum in a former egg stand.” While discussing the project Gonzalez, Kairé and Benchoam exclaimed, “We want to do this and we want to do it big,” then revealed they wanted to build a copy of their celebrated mini museum. Gonzalez said, “We were, like, it’s crazy—but let’s do it!” LESS

June 9, 2017

The Roma Institute for Arts and Culture, the first institution dedicated to the culture of the Roma people—the largest minority in Europe—was officially launched at the German foreign ministry in Berlin on Thursday, June 8, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports.

Spearheading the initiative is Tímea Junghaus, a Hungarian Roma artist who stressed the importance of Roma people being recognized by mainstream society. Currently, only two Roma artists are represented in collections of European museums. The minority group achieved a major milestone in 2007 when the Venice Biennale permitted the first Roma pavilion. “It was a very important time in the Roma discourse. It was the first year theoreticians began to write about the economic and cultural aspects of Roma life through critical theory,” Junghaus said.

While the institute won’t open a physical location until September, it celebrated the triumph with an exhibition of Roma artists from eight countries. Among those exhibiting are Tibor Balogh, the first Roma artist to have graduated from the Hungarian University of Fine Arts and Erika Varga, the founder of Hungary’s first Roma design studio. The institute will receive financial support from the Council of Europe, philanthropist George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, and the German government.

The institute will serve as a hub for Roma artists and intellectuals, and as a point of contact for festivals, galleries, museums and other institutions who want to collaborate with Roma artists or include their work in exhibitions. It will also promote Roma culture and work towards overcoming discrimination directed against Roma communities. “We’ve been living in Europe for six hundred years,” Sead Kazanxhiu, an Albanian Roma, told The Guardian. “Now for the first time we have a place we can call our own and the chance to present the image of who we are, rather than others doing it for us.” LESS

June 9, 2017

South African artist Zwelethu Mthethwa, who was convicted of beating twenty-three-year-old sex worker Nokuphila Kumalo to death in April 2013, has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison at Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, June 7, Ashleigh Furlong of Ground Up reports. “The court needs to send a clear message to the community and all would-be criminals that violence against women will not be tolerated,” said Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath.

Mthethwa has maintained his innocence since the beginning of the trial nearly four years ago, but chose not to testify in court. While his car was placed at the scene of the crime in Woodstock, a suburb of Cape Town, by CCTV footage, Mthethwa’s psychiatrist took the stand to declare that the artist was under the influence of alcohol and did not recall any of the events that took place that night.

The minimum sentence for the crime of murder with intent in the form of dolus eventualis—meaning he knew his actions would result in the death of the young woman—of which he was convicted is fifteen years. In response to the defense’s argument that Mthethwa should not serve time because he is unlikely to become a repeat offender and he will not be able to contribute to society, the judge said that Mthethwa’s reputation as a well-known photographer, whose striking portraits of South Africans have been exhibited internationally, “does not earn the accused a special sentence.”

Members of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) and Sisonke National Movement of Sex Workers, who have been present at nearly all of the proceedings over the course of the trial, celebrated the ruling. “This is a giant step taken by the judge, which acknowledges that a human being died that night never mind what profession she chose to be in or how low society treats not only sex workers but women as a whole in South Africa,” Kholiswa Tyiki, a communications and membership officer at Sisonke, said in a statement. “While we celebrate that today saw the rare success of the criminal justice system in the trial and conviction of the perpetrator, there are still an inordinate amount of cases that will never see the inside of the court.” Earlier this year, Gulam Petersen‚ a transgender sex worker and a friend of Kumalo said, the victim was “just the girl next door who wanted to provide for her family. She had one son and she wanted to support him. We don't do things that suit our lifestyles‚ we do things that put bread on our tables.” Kumalo died of cardiac arrest after suffering such severe blunt force trauma to her head and torso that her liver was nearly torn in two. Mthethwa is represented by Jack Shainman Gallery, and works can be found in the collections of institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Centre Pompidou, and the South African National Gallery. After the artist was convicted, many South African art institutions declared they would stop showing his work. His defense lawyer William Booth said that he will appeal both the conviction and the sentence. LESS

June 8, 2017

Following an international search, Hemma Schmutz has been appointed as director of the Lentos Kunstmuseum, Austria’s most celebrated museum of modern and contemporary art, and the Nordico Stadtmuseumin, which houses cultural and art objects mainly related to the history of Linz, the region’s capital. Schmutz succeeds Stella Rollig, who was appointed as the new artistic director of Vienna’s Belvedere Museum last October.

According to Monopol, Schmutz has announced plans to redefine both museums’ brands. She said, while the Lentos has an outstanding collection it is “unusual for the institution to house both nineteenth- and twentieth-century works.” However, before developing the museum’s identity, Schmutz declared that first its staff must build its international audience. In 2016, the Lentos welcomed 50,000 visitors, about 5,000 fewer than the previous year. “At only fourteen-years-old, the Lentos is a very young museum,” Schmmutz said, adding “we need to sell ourselves better.” With her new five-year contract, she intends to attract more of a national and international audience, initiate collaborations with other museums, and make the institutions more visible by “breaking down institutional barriers” and treating them as “open houses” inviting artists and the public to use the spaces for projects.

To mark the one-hundredth anniversary of the deaths of Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Kolo Moser the Lentos will present the three artists’ works accompanied by new historical research in an exhibition scheduled for 2018. Schmutz is also organizing fiftieth-anniversary exhibitions on the student and labor unrest in Western Europe in 1968 as well as the end of the Prague Spring at the Nordico Stadtmuseumin.

June 8, 2017

Art Basel and BMW have announced that Indian artist Astha Butail was selected as the next BMW Art Journey Award winner. The artist was recognized for her project “In the Absence of Writing,” which she describes as “an homage to the intangible oral traditions that are still alive today.” In addition to Butail, the shortlisted artists from the Discoveries sector for emerging artists at the 2017 Art Basel show in Hong Kong were Berlin-based artist Julian Charrière and Beijing-based artist Lin Ke.

For her BMW Art Journey, Butail plans to investigate the Zoroastrian Avesta, Jewish Oral Torah, and Indian Veda traditions by experiencing and recording their different memory techniques as well as interviewing scholars and practitioners of each tradition. She will travel to the cities of Yazd, Iran; Jerusalem; London; and Varanasi, Pune, New Delhi, and Mumbai, India.

The jury consisted of Claire Hsu, director of the Asia Art Archive in Hong Kong; Bose Krishnamachari, president of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale; Matthias Mühling, director of the Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus and Kunstbau in Munich; Alexandra Munroe, senior curator of Asian art and senior advisor of global arts at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York; and Pauline J. Yao, curator of visual art at M+ in Hong Kong.

Commenting on the artist’s Art Journey proposal, the jury said, “We were struck by its sensitivity and range, and how it expands upon the artist’s prior practice of investigating her own history and identity. The journey brings together ethnography, spirituality, and sociology. We were especially taken by Ms. Butail’s interest in tracking down endangered oral traditions, which she will document with the tools of an artist and through interactions with scholars and spiritual leaders. In a digital age, when knowledge is fragmented, meaning is evanescent, and face-to-face contacts are fleeting, this project reconnects us to a slower world, where ideas were shared through deep and sustained personal interactions. Last but not least, we are excited that this Art Journey will bring the artist to regions that previous artists in the series have not yet visited.” LESS

June 8, 2017

Artadia announced today that Regina Agu and Kaneem Smith have been named the winners of the 2017 Houston Artadia Awards. Both artists will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds. This is Artadia’s eighth Houston edition of the prize, which was open to all visual artists who have been based in Harris County, Texas, for two years or more.

“Regina Agu and Kaneem Smith represent two dynamic women working in different mediums, but both are very focused and articulated the vision of their work with grace and passion,” juror Ryan N. Dennis, public art director and curator of Project Row Houses in Houston, said. “Regina, an artist that has a collaborative spirit, is informed by deep research and presents text-based work along with collage and photography, and is weaving narratives together in a refreshing way. Kaneem, who moves between sculpture and fiber works, pushes the viewer to think about African American history and the Diaspora poetically and powerfully. I could not be more thrilled to award these two artists and look forward to seeing what they accomplish with this support.”

The jury also included Claire Gilman, senior curator of The Drawing Center in New York, and Los Angeles–based artist Ryan Trecartin. Together with Dennis, they selected five finalists: Regina Agu, Catherine Colangelo, Gabriel Martinez, Kaneem Smith, and Sarah Welch. In the second round of the judging process, Evan Garza, director of Rice Public Art at Rice University, and Dennis conducted studio visits with the artists before selecting the awardees.

Since 1999, Artadia has awarded over $3 million to more than 300 artists in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Next year’s Houston application process will be open from April 15 to May 15, 2018. LESS

June 8, 2017

The Fondazione Piero Manzoni in Milan has announced that Hauser & Wirth gallery will represent the estate of late Italian conceptual artist Piero Manzoni, best known for projects that challenged the nature of the art object such as “Artist's Shit (Merda d'artista),” 1961, a series of works for which he filled tins with his own excrement, dried naturally and “canned with no added preservatives.”

During a brief but influential career that ended with his untimely death from a heart attack in 1963 at the age of twenty-nine, Manzoni “covered more territory—not without false steps—in six years than most do in sixty, and artists are still sorting out the implications of his work.”

In the May 1998 issue of Artforum Barry Scchwabsky reviewed the artist’s exhibition at Serpentine Gallery. He wrote: “Manzoni never wanted to address any but the most fundamental questions of art—in the first instance, its material condition, and thereafter the object’s function as a locus of exchange between artist and public, an exchange whose objective, economic appearance is as important as its subjective essence.”