POSTED June 13, 2017

New York’s Public Theater Issues Statement Defending Its Staging of Julius Caesar

A scene from the Public Theater’s staging of Julius Caesar. Photo: Sara Krulwich / The New York Times.

Bank of America and Delta Air Lines have pulled their corporate sponsorship from New York’s Public Theater on June 11 after its restaging of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, which offers up a rather Trump-like depiction of the Roman despot. A number of conservative media outlets, as well as the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., complained about the play in light of its famous and rather bloody scene where Caesar is murdered by his senators, report Liam Stack, Sopan Deb, and Michael Paulson of the New York Times. “I wonder how much of this ‘art’ is funded by taxpayers? Serious question, when does ‘art’ become political speech & does that change things?,” said Trump Jr. on his Twitter account. The play has been in previews since May 23. It opened Monday at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park as part of the Public’s Shakespeare in the Park festival.

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,” said the airline in a statement. “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste.” Bank of America announced that it will not fund the play, but will continue supporting the theater, as it has done for the last eleven years. Susan Atran, a representative for the bank, said, “The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it.” American Express also released a statement, saying that its sponsorship of the theater doesn’t provide funding for Shakespeare in the Park and that it does not “condone the interpretation of the Julius Caesar play.”

On the evening of June 12, however, the Public Theater issued a brief statement defending its take on the play:

LATEST NEWS

June 12, 2017

MoMA Film Curator Dave Kehr Awarded Insignia of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters

Dave Kehr

The author, journalist, film historian, critic and curator of film at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Dave Kehr will be awarded the insignia of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by Bénédicte de Montlaur, the cultural counselor of the French embassy, on June 15 in New York. Kehr will receive this distinction in recognition of his achievements as a critic and curator with a focus on French cinema.

A native of Oklahoma City, Kehr earned his undergraduate degree in English at the University of Chicago. He began learning French in order to read the influential French film critics of the “politique des auteurs” school as pioneered in the journals Les Cahiers du cinema and Positif. Kehr began writing film criticism for the student newspaper at the University of Chicago and eventually became a film critic for the Chicago Reader from 1974 until 1985, moving on to write for the Chicago Tribune before relocating to New York to become a critic and columnist for the Daily News and the New York Times.

He joined The Museum of Modern Art as adjunct curator in the department of film in 2013, before being appointed curator in 2017. Kehr curates programs for the museum’s extensive public exhibition program and works with the museum’s vast film archive on restorations and circulating programs.

June 12, 2017

Winners of 2017 Swiss Art Awards Announced

Vanessa Schindler

The federal office of culture in Switzerland has announced the eleven winners of the Swiss Art Awards and the seventeen winners of the Swiss Design Awards. The awards for art will be presented this evening in the presence of Isabelle Chassot, director of the federal office for culture, while the design awards will be presented tomorrow, Tuesday June 13, in the presence of federal councillor Alain Berset. Both the art and design awards—which recognize achievement in the fields of art and architecture, critique, publication, exhibition, products and objects, fashion and textile design, graphic design, photography, and mediation and scenography—each come with a prize of approximately $25,790.

In addition, the winners of the Swiss Grand Award for Art / Prix Meret Oppenheim 2017—artist Daniela Keiser, architect Peter Märkli, and art and architecture historian Philip Ursprung—will also receive their awards at the ceremony scheduled today, at which the accolades for art, architecture, critique, publishing and exhibition will be presented. Those receiving the Swiss Grand Award for Design, jewellery designer David Bielander, illustrator Thomas Ott, and graphic designer Jean Widmer, will be given their awards tomorrow.

The works by the winners and the participants in the second round of the two competitions will be on display in the Swiss Art Awards 2017 and Swiss Design Awards 2017 exhibitions, which run in parallel with Art Basel. The winners for each category are as follows:

June 11, 2017

Agnes Gund Sells Lichtenstein Canvas to Start Fund for Criminal Justice

Roy Lichtenstein, Masterpiece, 1962. Photo: Estate of Roy Lichtenstein

Arts patron Agnes Gund has sold a prized Roy Lichtenstein painting to advance criminal justice reform and is challenging other collectors to follow her example.

According to Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times, Gund parted with Lichtenstein’s Masterpiece, 1962, which used to hang over the mantel of her Upper East Side apartment, in order to establish the Art for Justice fund. Collector Steven A. Cohen bought the piece for $165 million—one of the fifteen highest known bids for a work of art—through Acquavella Galleries in January. One hundred million of the proceeds from the sale will support the fund, which aims to reduce mass incarceration in the United States.

“This is one thing I can do before I die,” Gund said. “This is what I need to do.” The collector’s campaign for social justice was partially inspired by recent police shootings of unarmed African American teenagers as well as contemporary works that have shed light on the obstacles facing black communities today, such as Michelle Alexander’s book, The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness (2010) and Ava DuVernay’s 2016 documentary, 13th. On a personal level, Gund was motivated by her concern for her six African American grandchildren.

June 9, 2017

Inaugural Kuala Lumpur Biennale to Open in November

John Ishak, chairman of the Kuala Lumpur Biennale; Mohamed Najib Ahmad Dawa, director general of the National Art Development Board in Malaysia; and Zanita Binti Anuar, director of the Kuala Lumpur Biennale, at a press conference on May 19. Photo: Kuala Lumpur Biennale.

The National Visual Arts Gallery (NVAG) of Malaysia is organizing Kuala Lumpur’s first-ever biennial, Sonia Yu of ArtAsiaPacific reports. The contemporary art event is one of several new biennials that will launch in 2018, including the Bangkok Biennale and the Riga International Biennial.

Artists from Malaysia and other countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as China, South Korea, Japan and India, will be invited to exhibit work that addresses the five themes of love: love for nature, love for heritage, love for people, love for animals, and love for icons. The biennial will be held at various venues across the city, including the Kuala Lumpur City Center and National Blood Center, and will run from November 1 to March 31, 2018.

Johan Ishak, chairman of biennial said, “The Kuala Lumpur Biennale will change our way of experiencing art. Not to revere, but to rejoice in the narrative presented by unsung heroes, conservationists, architects, art activists, practitioners, and various other personalities.”

June 9, 2017

LACMA Launches KickStarter Campaign to Bring Guatemalan Museum to US

Installation view of “Paisaje Sonoro” by Joaquín Orellana at Nuevo Museo de Art Contemporáneo in Guatemala City, 2016. Photo: Nuevo Museo de Art Contemporáneo

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is planning to bring a replica of Guatemala City’s only contemporary art museum—an egg-shaped building that can only accommodate four people at one time—to the United States through crowdfunding.

The institution launched a KickStarter campaign to fund the costs of building a reproduction of the Nuevo Museo de Art Contemporáneo and the expense of taking it on a three-thousand-mile journey over the course of two weeks, during which the portable museum will visit creative communities in Guatemala, Mexico, Texas, and California. LACMA has already raised more than $14,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Founded by artists Jessica Kairé and Stefan Benchoam in 2012, the micro-museum is an exhibition venue that features works by artists hailing from all over Latin America, and a space for public programs and community dinners.

June 9, 2017

Roma Artists to Open Cultural Institute in Berlin

Timea Junghaus, head of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture. Photo: Akos Stiller

The Roma Institute for Arts and Culture, the first institution dedicated to the culture of the Roma people—the largest minority in Europe—was officially launched at the German foreign ministry in Berlin on Thursday, June 8, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports.

Spearheading the initiative is Tímea Junghaus, a Hungarian Roma artist who stressed the importance of Roma people being recognized by mainstream society. Currently, only two Roma artists are represented in collections of European museums. The minority group achieved a major milestone in 2007 when the Venice Biennale permitted the first Roma pavilion. “It was a very important time in the Roma discourse. It was the first year theoreticians began to write about the economic and cultural aspects of Roma life through critical theory,” Junghaus said.

While the institute won’t open a physical location until September, it celebrated the triumph with an exhibition of Roma artists from eight countries. Among those exhibiting are Tibor Balogh, the first Roma artist to have graduated from the Hungarian University of Fine Arts and Erika Varga, the founder of Hungary’s first Roma design studio. The institute will receive financial support from the Council of Europe, philanthropist George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, and the German government.

June 9, 2017

Zwelethu Mthethwa Sentenced to Eighteen Years in Prison for Murdering Sex Worker

Members of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) celebrate the sentencing of Zwelethu Mthethwa outside the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Ashleigh Furlong

South African artist Zwelethu Mthethwa, who was convicted of beating twenty-three-year-old sex worker Nokuphila Kumalo to death in April 2013, has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison at Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, June 7, Ashleigh Furlong of Ground Up reports. “The court needs to send a clear message to the community and all would-be criminals that violence against women will not be tolerated,” said Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath.

Mthethwa has maintained his innocence since the beginning of the trial nearly four years ago, but chose not to testify in court. While his car was placed at the scene of the crime in Woodstock, a suburb of Cape Town, by CCTV footage, Mthethwa’s psychiatrist took the stand to declare that the artist was under the influence of alcohol and did not recall any of the events that took place that night.

The minimum sentence for the crime of murder with intent in the form of dolus eventualis—meaning he knew his actions would result in the death of the young woman—of which he was convicted is fifteen years. In response to the defense’s argument that Mthethwa should not serve time because he is unlikely to become a repeat offender and he will not be able to contribute to society, the judge said that Mthethwa’s reputation as a well-known photographer, whose striking portraits of South Africans have been exhibited internationally, “does not earn the accused a special sentence.”

June 8, 2017

Hemma Schmutz to Lead Austria’s Lentos Kunstmuseum and Nordico Stadtmuseum

Hemma Schmutz

Following an international search, Hemma Schmutz has been appointed director of Linz’s Lentos Kunstmuseum, Austria’s most celebrated museum of modern and contemporary art, and the Nordico Stadtmuseumin, which houses cultural and art objects mainly related to the history of Upper Austria’s capital. Schmutz succeeds Stella Rollig, who was named the new artistic director of Vienna’s Belvedere Museum last October.

According to Monopol, Schmutz has announced plans to redefine both museums’ brands. She said that while the Lentos has an outstanding collection, it is “unusual for the institution to house both nineteenth- and twentieth-century works.” However, before developing the museum’s identity, Schmutz declared that its staff must first build its international audience. In 2016, the institution welcomed fifty thousand visitors, about five thousand fewer than the previous year. “At only fourteen years old, the Lentos is a very young museum,” Schmmutz said, adding, “We need to sell ourselves better.” With her new five-year contract, she intends to attract more of a national and international audience, initiate collaborations with other cultural institutions, and make the museums more visible by “breaking down institutional barriers” and treating them as “open houses,” inviting artists and the public to use the spaces for projects.

To mark the one hundredth anniversary of the deaths of Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Koloman Moser, the Lentos will present the three artists’ works accompanied by new historical research in an exhibition scheduled for 2018. Schmutz is also organizing fiftieth-anniversary exhibitions on the student and labor unrest in Western Europe in 1968 as well as the end of the Prague Spring at the Nordico Stadtmuseumin.

All rights reserved. artforum.com is a registered trademark of Artforum International Magazine, New York, NY