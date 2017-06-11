Artists Announced for 2017 Yokohama Triennale

POSTED June 13, 2017

The artists and art collectives participating in this year’s Yokohama Triennale have been announced. The exhibition, titled “Islands, Constellations and Galapagos,” which will “reexamine the state of global connectivity and isolation from various angles,” is scheduled to open on August 4 and run through November 5, 2017 at three venues: the Yokohama Museum of Art; the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse No. 1, a multipurpose event space; and the Minatomirai bus station.

The participating artists and collectives are:

Terunuma Atsuro

Joko Avianto

Broomberg and Chanarin

Maurizio Cattelan

Ian Cheng

Don’t Follow the Wind

Sam Durant

Olafur Eliasson

Alex Hartley

Carsten Höller, Tobias Rehberger, Anri Sala, and Rirkrit Tiravanija

Jenny Holzer

Christian Jankowski

Mark Justiniani

Ragnar Kjartansson

Map Office

Prabhavathi Meppayil

Mr.

Hatakeyama Naoya

Seo Natsumi

Katie Paterson

Paola Pivi

Kathy Prendergast

The Propeller Group, Tuan Andrew Ngyuen

Rob Pruitt

Kazama Sachiko

Anne Samat

Aoyama Satoru

Wael Shawsky

Shooshie Sulaiman

Kinoshita Susumu

Konishi Toshiyuki

Tatiana Trouvé

Ozawa Tsuyoshi

Ujino

Ai Weiwei

Kawakubo Yoi

Dong Yuan

Yanagi Yukinori

Zhao Zhao LESS

June 13, 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s board of trustees unanimously voted to name Daniel H. Weiss, currently the president and chief operating officer of the institution, as its new CEO. Weiss will also retain the title of president of the museum. In addition to the appointment, The Met announced that it will begin a search for a new director, who will report to Weiss.

Daniel Brodsky, the board’s chairman, said, “[We] couldn't be more confident in Dan’s ability to take the museum to even higher levels of excellence. He is a scholar of art history, he is a seasoned leader of complex institutions, and he is committed to the museum’s mission. His contributions as president of the Met during the past two years have been exemplary, both in supporting the museum’s vision and in establishing a sustainable path for our financial and managerial operations.”

“Leading the Metropolitan Museum of Art is an extraordinary honor,” said Weiss. “Our museum’s collections and professional staff set the world standard for exhibitions, scholarship, preservation, education, and public programming, and as thoughtful advocates for the importance of art in our culture. I am equally humbled and excited to continue working closely with the Board and the museum’s unparalleled staff.”

Weiss received his Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University in Western Medieval and Byzantine Art and an MBA from the Yale School of Management. He earned his BA at George Washington University and an MA in art history from Johns Hopkins. After receiving his Ph.D., Weiss taught in the art history department at Johns Hopkins, eventually becoming a full professor and the department chair. A few years later he was made the dean of the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences at Johns Hopkins. From 2005 until 2013, he served as president and professor of art history at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, and in 2013, he became the president of Haverford College. LESS

June 13, 2017

Artist Aboubakar Fofana has been attacked for his work Ka touba Farafina yé (Africa Blessing), 2017, which features fifty-four sheep—each sheep represents an African country—dyed different shades of indigo, writes Julia Michalska of the Art Newspaper. Fofana’s piece appears in the Greek section of this year’s Documenta. Located in Athens, his studio was vandalized with blue paint, and its windows were smashed. The group responsible for the attack addressed the artist in a blog statement, which read, “You choose to say nothing about [the sheep’s] confinement, nor the massive murders of the industry, and you added to the humiliation [by using them] as objects in the spectacle.”

Fofana stood by his work, saying, “I’m not treating [the sheep] badly. I’m not putting chemicals on them; it’s more like dyeing hair. In my culture, we use indigo and henna to dye hair black.” The work is meant to represent the “tragedy of migration,” with the sheep’s constant search for new pastures as a symbol of people risking everything for a better life. The artist said he was raised to believe that all living things, even plants, are created equal: “Every time we eat, the first thing we do is thank all the living beings who gave their lives to give us energy.”

Of course, this is not the only controversy to afflict Documenta 14 of late: Last month an LGBTQI refugee rights group stole a work by Spanish artist Roger Bernat to protest what they perceived as the exploitation of asylum seekers in Athens, while in April, the group Artists Against Evictions published an open letter chastising the exhibition’s organizers for keeping quiet over raids that targeted refugees, in addition to the evictions of artists from the live/work space Villa Zografou in Athens.

June 13, 2017

The National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC, announced today that it has received a $9 million bequest—the largest single gift in its history—from the estate of California businesswoman Madeleine Rast. The gift, which will bolster the museum’s endowment, coincides with the institution’s thirtieth anniversary.

“Madeleine was absolutely convinced of the importance of establishing a museum for women in the arts,” NMWA founder Wilhelmina Cole Holladay said. “Her conviction never wavered and, over time, she became a steadfast advocate for our mission as well as a dear friend. Her generous gift to the museum will enable future generations to enjoy the highest standards of exhibitions and programs and help make us more visible throughout the world.”

Born in Zurich in 1924, Rast moved to California as a young woman and worked in various clerical positions while pursuing a degree in accounting. She eventually became a successful management auditor and in both the private and public sectors as well as a savvy investor. Throughout her career, Rast knew that she was denied the same opportunities as men working in her field, and she advocated for gender equality in the United States. Before she died on January 29, 2017, at the age of ninety-two, Rast told the museum, “Giving is a very personal act, but if you believe as strongly as I do in advancing the cause of women, then there’s no question about it.”

In 1993, after Rast informed the museum that she planned to create a charitable remainder trust, she said, “The achievements of women artists of the past have generally been overlooked and ignored, yet many women persisted, developing their talents and producing magnificent works of art. Today’s artist still faces the same set of problems. She needs the time and place to develop her art. She needs a responsive audience also capable of constructive criticism. She needs a peer group for support and collaboration. And, yes, she needs recognition for her work.” The National Museum of Women in the Arts is the world’s only major museum solely dedicated to celebrating the creative contributions of women. The museum champions women by collecting and exhibiting works by female artists and researching and developing programs that promotes gender equality. The museum’s collection includes over five thousand works by more than one thousand women artists from the sixteenth century to the present. LESS

June 13, 2017

Bank of America and Delta Air Lines have pulled their corporate sponsorship from New York’s Public Theater on June 11 after its restaging of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, which offers up a rather Trump-like depiction of the Roman despot. A number of conservative media outlets, as well as the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., complained about the play in light of its famous and rather bloody scene where Caesar is murdered by his senators, report Liam Stack, Sopan Deb, and Michael Paulson of the New York Times. “I wonder how much of this ‘art’ is funded by taxpayers? Serious question, when does ‘art’ become political speech & does that change things?,” said Trump Jr. on his Twitter account. The play has been in previews since May 23. It opened Monday at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park as part of the Public’s Shakespeare in the Park festival.

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,” said the airline in a statement. “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste.” Bank of America announced that it will not fund the play, but will continue supporting the theater, as it has done for the last eleven years. Susan Atran, a representative for the bank, said, “The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it.” American Express also released a statement, saying that its sponsorship of the theater doesn’t provide funding for Shakespeare in the Park and that it does not “condone the interpretation of the Julius Caesar play.”

On the evening of June 12, however, the Public Theater issued a brief statement defending its take on the play:

The Public Theater stands completely behind our production of Julius Caesar. We understand and respect the right of our sponsors and supporters to allocate their funding in line with their own values. We recognize that our interpretation of the play has provoked heated discussion; audiences, sponsors, and supporters have expressed varying viewpoints and opinions. Such discussion is exactly the goal of our civically-engaged theater; this discourse is the basis of a healthy democracy. Our production of Julius Caesar in no way advocates violence towards anyone. Shakespeare's play, and our production, make the opposite point: those who attempt to defend democracy by undemocratic means pay a terrible price and destroy the very thing they are fighting to save. For over 400 years, Shakespeare’s play has told this story and we are proud to be telling it again in Central Park. The theater’s statement was emailed under the headline “#WeAreOnePublic.” LESS

June 12, 2017

The author, journalist, film historian, critic and curator of film at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Dave Kehr will be awarded the insignia of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by Bénédicte de Montlaur, the cultural counselor of the French embassy, on June 15 in New York. Kehr will receive this distinction in recognition of his achievements as a critic and curator with a focus on French cinema.

A native of Oklahoma City, Kehr earned his undergraduate degree in English at the University of Chicago. He began learning French in order to read the influential French film critics of the “politique des auteurs” school as pioneered in the journals Les Cahiers du cinema and Positif. Kehr began writing film criticism for the student newspaper at the University of Chicago and eventually became a film critic for the Chicago Reader from 1974 until 1985, moving on to write for the Chicago Tribune before relocating to New York to become a critic and columnist for the Daily News and the New York Times.

He joined The Museum of Modern Art as adjunct curator in the department of film in 2013, before being appointed curator in 2017. Kehr curates programs for the museum’s extensive public exhibition program and works with the museum’s vast film archive on restorations and circulating programs.

June 12, 2017

The federal office of culture in Switzerland has announced the eleven winners of the Swiss Art Awards and the seventeen winners of the Swiss Design Awards. The awards for art will be presented this evening in the presence of Isabelle Chassot, director of the federal office for culture, while the design awards will be presented tomorrow, Tuesday June 13, in the presence of federal councillor Alain Berset. Both the art and design awards—which recognize achievement in the fields of art and architecture, critique, publication, exhibition, products and objects, fashion and textile design, graphic design, photography, and mediation and scenography—each come with a prize of approximately $25,790.

In addition, the winners of the Swiss Grand Award for Art / Prix Meret Oppenheim 2017—artist Daniela Keiser, architect Peter Märkli, and art and architecture historian Philip Ursprung—will also receive their awards at the ceremony scheduled today, at which the accolades for art, architecture, critique, publishing and exhibition will be presented. Those receiving the Swiss Grand Award for Design, jewellery designer David Bielander, illustrator Thomas Ott, and graphic designer Jean Widmer, will be given their awards tomorrow.

The works by the winners and the participants in the second round of the two competitions will be on display in the Swiss Art Awards 2017 and Swiss Design Awards 2017 exhibitions, which run in parallel with Art Basel. The winners for each category are as follows:

Art

Delphine Chapuis Schmitz (1979, lives and works in Zurich)

Jean-Charles de Quillacq (1979, lives and works in Zurich)

Cédric Eisenring (1983, lives and works in Zurich)

Anne Hildbrand (1985, lives and works in Lausanne)

Florence Jung (1986, lives and works in Biel/Bienne)

Miriam Laura Leonardi (1985, lives and works in Zurich)

Tobias Madison (1985, lives and works in New York)

Manon Wertenbroek (1991, lives and works in Lausanne and Paris)

Micha Zweifel (1987, lives and works in Rotterdam) Architecture

Rodet & Truwant (Dries Rodet, 1982, and Charlotte Truwant, 1980, live and work in Basel) Critique, publication, exhibition

Egija Inzule (1986, lives and works in Basel) Photography

Erwan Frotin (1978, lives and works in Paris)

Jean-Vincent Simonet (1991, lives and works in Lausanne) Graphic design

Dinamo (Fabian Harb, 1988, lives and works in Basel)

Robert Huber (1982, lives and works in Lausanne)

Johnson / Kingston (Michael Kryenbühl, 1985 / Ivan Weiss, 1981, live and work in Lucerne and Bern)

Omnigroup (Luke Archer, 1988 / Leonardo Azzolini, 1990 / Simon Mager, 1986 / Frederik Mahler-Andersen, 1989, live and work in Lausanne)

Studio Feixen (Raphael Leutenegger, 1989 / Daniel Peter, 1983 / Felix Pfäffli, 1986, live and work in Lucerne and Bern) Fashion and textile design

Vanessa Schindler (1988, lives and works in Vevey and Renens)

Julia Seemann (1990 lives and works in Zurich)

Mikael Vilchez (1990, lives and works in Geneva) Products and objects

Michel Charlot (1984, lives and works in Porto)

Damian Fopp (1988, lives and works in London and Zurich)

Kueng Caputo (Sarah Kueng, 1981 and Lovis Caputo, 1979, live and work in Zurich)

Bertille Laguet (1988, lives and works in Lausanne)

Sebastian Marbacher (1986, lives and works in Zurich)

Max Frommeld & Arno Mathies (Arno Mathies,1986, lives and works in Geneva) Mediation

Depot Basel (Rebekka Kiesewetter, 1976, lives and works in Basel and Berlin, Matylda Krzykowski, 1982, lives and works in Basel and London) LESS

June 11, 2017

Arts patron Agnes Gund has sold a prized Roy Lichtenstein painting to advance criminal justice reform and is challenging other collectors to follow her example.

According to Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times, Gund parted with Lichtenstein’s Masterpiece, 1962, which used to hang over the mantel of her Upper East Side apartment, in order to establish the Art for Justice fund. Collector Steven A. Cohen bought the piece for $165 million—one of the fifteen highest known bids for a work of art—through Acquavella Galleries in January. One hundred million of the proceeds from the sale will support the fund, which aims to reduce mass incarceration in the United States.

“This is one thing I can do before I die,” Gund said. “This is what I need to do.” The collector’s campaign for social justice was partially inspired by recent police shootings of unarmed African American teenagers as well as contemporary works that have shed light on the obstacles facing black communities today, such as Michelle Alexander’s book, The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness (2010) and Ava DuVernay’s 2016 documentary, 13th. On a personal level, Gund was motivated by her concern for her six African American grandchildren.

The Ford Foundation will help Gund administer grants to organizations that have already established a reputation for fighting for criminal justice reform, such as the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, which strives to reduce excessive punishments and strengthen education and employment opportunities for former inmates, as well as arts-related programs that tackle mass incarceration. “There’s long been this criticism that people who have the means to acquire fine art are allowed to surround themselves with beautiful things while they are unwilling to look at the ugly realities that sometimes shape a community or a culture or a country,” founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson said. “Right now in the United States, we have the highest rate of incarceration. The Bureau of Justice is projecting that one in three black male babies is expected to go to jail or prison.” While Gund’s campaign does not require the selling of artworks, the collector is encouraging it. She is aiming to raise $100 million more in the next five years. A number of prominent figures have already answered her call for the art world to mobilize. Laurie M. Tisch, a chairwoman of the Whitney Museum of American Art; Kenneth I. Chenault, chief executive of American Express, and his wife, Kathryn; philanthropist Jo Carole Lauder; financier Daniel S. Loeb; and Brooke Neidich, a Whitney trustee, are among the donors who have made contributions. “I was moved by her passion,” Tisch said, adding that she plans to give $500,000 of the proceeds from a Max Weber painting she recently sold. Donald Marron, MoMA’s president emeritus, also pledged to make a donation. “Aggie has been so committed to art her whole life and now she’s using the art to jump-start her efforts in criminal justice,” he said. “That’s a model I hope other people will follow.” Piper Kerman, author of Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison (2010), and Glenn E. Martin, president and founder of JustLeadershipUSA, which is dedicated to cutting the US correctional population in half by 2030, are expected to be in attendance when Gund announces the fund at a press conference at New York’s MoMA on Monday. LESS

June 9, 2017

The National Visual Arts Gallery (NVAG) of Malaysia is organizing Kuala Lumpur’s first-ever biennial, Sonia Yu of ArtAsiaPacific reports. The contemporary art event is one of several new biennials that will launch in 2018, including the Bangkok Biennale and the Riga International Biennial.

Artists from Malaysia and other countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as China, South Korea, Japan and India, will be invited to exhibit work that addresses the five themes of love: love for nature, love for heritage, love for people, love for animals, and love for icons. The biennial will be held at various venues across the city, including the Kuala Lumpur City Center and National Blood Center, and will run from November 1 to March 31, 2018.

Johan Ishak, chairman of biennial said, “The Kuala Lumpur Biennale will change our way of experiencing art. Not to revere, but to rejoice in the narrative presented by unsung heroes, conservationists, architects, art activists, practitioners, and various other personalities.”