Toby Kamps Named Director of Blaffer Art Museum

POSTED June 14, 2017

The University of Houston has announced that Toby Kamps, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Menil Collection, will join the Blaffer Art Museum as its new director and chief curator. He will also serve as the university’s new research assistant professor of art history. Kamps will start in his new roles in September.

“Toby brings with him the breadth of curatorial experience and knowledge of the contemporary art world that will enable us to continue to advance the mission of the Blaffer to be one of the city’s great contemporary art museums and a pillar in the city’s visual arts scene,” Andrew Davis, dean of the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts, said.

Kamps has been curator of modern and contemporary art at the Menil Collection since 2010. Prior to that he served as senior curator at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. “The Blaffer Art Museum has a wonderful record of innovative exhibitions of contemporary art and is truly a gateway between the university and the wider world,” he said. Kamps succeeds former director Claudia Schmuckli, who left the Blaffer after seven years to become a curator at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

June 14, 2017

The Art Newspaper’s Anny Shaw reports that the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has brought on artist Wolfgang Tillmans, collector Delya Allakhverdova, and arts patron Maria Sukkar to its main administrative body, the ICA Council. The three join a board chaired by Donald A. Moore, who previously served as chair of the Morgan Stanley Group Europe, but is now retired.

The ICA has been beefing up many of its departments as of late: Stuart Bertolotti-Bailey, one half of the artist duo Dexter Sinister, has been made the head of design and Daryoush Haj-Najafi has been named head of communications. Last March Richard Birkett was appointed chief curator and Katharine Stout was brought on as deputy director.

ICA director Stefan Kalmár, who formerly oversaw New York’s Artists Space, told artforum.com that “these new appointments align with my ambition to make ICA a truly progressive and radical contemporary arts organization for the twenty-first century, and I am excited that seventy years on, this need is today felt more than ever.”

The institution is also launching a patronage program called the American Friends of the ICA. Its founding members are artist Liam Gillick; art collector Thea Westreich Wagner and her husband, Ethan Wagner; Ronnie Sassoon, widow of hair titan Vidal Sassoon; and art adviser Eleanor Cayre. LESS

June 14, 2017

Sebastian Smee of the New York Times reports that Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales has received a local grant of about $184 million for an expansion. The addition, called the Sydney Modern, will be designed by the Japanese architectural firm SANAA. Another $75.4 million will need to be raised from the private sector to cover all of the expansion’s costs. Around $53 million has already been pledged.

The museum is popular—it brings in about one million people annually—but the building looks and feels a bit retrograde. In recent years, it has lost many visitors to Melbourne’s National Gallery of Victoria and smaller yet newly revamped museums in cities such as Canberra and Brisbane.

Though the government created an arts culture fund of $452 million, many want to see money going to smaller arts institutions in the outer regions. Conservatives within Sydney have criticized the upgrade, saying that it’s unnecessary, while a former prime minister, who also happens to be a strong supporter of the arts, has denounced the project. Private donors have been wary about backing the project as well. To make the expansion more tempting, however, the government announced a Regional Cultural Fund of $75.4 million. State officials are hoping that the Sydney Modern will vastly increase attendance and infuse the economy with an extra $1 billion over the next twenty-five years.

June 14, 2017

Returning for its forty-eighth year, Art Basel will open tomorrow with a roaster of 291 galleries from thirty-five countries and six continents. Seventeen galleries will participate for the first time, including three new exhibitors from the Asia Pacific region—Antenna Space, Hopkinson Mossman, and Magician Space—and one from Africa, Cairo’s Gypsum Gallery. The four-day affair will run until June 18.

Two-hundred and twenty-six exhibitors will participate in the main sector of the show, Galleries, which welcomes back returning participants as well as galleries presenting for the first time, such as Campoli Presti, Pilar Corrias, dépendance, Luxembourg & Dayan, Galeria Plan B, Salon 94, Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, and Tornabuoni Art.

Dedicated to prints and limited edition works, the Edition sector brings together fifteen specialists in the field, including Alan Cristea Gallery, Sabine Knust, Lelong Editions, Carolina Nitsch, Noire Contemporary Art, Paragon, and Polígrafa Obra Gràfica. The Feature sector presents thirty-two galleries with curatorial projects of both historical and contemporary work. Highlights will include rare Max Beckmann prints from the 1910s and 1920s at Jörg Maass Kunsthandel; four works by Lea Lublin highlighting the four main themes explored during her artistic practice, at Deborah Schamoni; Ernst Wilhelm Nay’s large-scale “Eye Paintings,” created between 1963 and 1964, at Aurel Scheibler; and Piero Manzoni’s well-known series “Achromes,” 1957–1963, and “Linee,” 1959–1963, at Mazzoleni.

Works by emerging artists and young galleries can be discovered through solo presentations in the Statements sector, where eighteen galleries will take part including eight newcomers such as Galerie Emanuel Layr, Galeria Dawid Radziszewski, Chapter NY, and Real Fine Arts. Highlights from this sector include a presentation by Antenna Space devoted to Guan Xiao’s new installation Air Freshener, Spray, part of the artist’s continued exploration into the atmospheric situations that stimulate synthetic feelings. Labor will premier The Chisel and the Sinkhole, a new sound sculpture by Antonio Vega Macotela, composed of music boxes and mining machinery from colonial Latin America, and Chapter NY will unveil an orchestra-inspired ensemble of clay figure sculptures by Sam Anderson. For the nineteenth year, the Baloise Art Prize will be awarded to up to two artists exhibiting in Statements, with recipients being announced during the show. The Baloise Group also acquires works by the award-winning artists, which it donates to two leading European museums. The institutions will hold solo exhibitions for the recipients of the award. Curated for the sixth year by the Hirshhorn Museum’s Gianni Jetzer, Unlimited, Art Basel’s platform for projects that transcend the limitations of a traditional art-fair stand, will consist of seventy-six large-scale projects including works by Doug Aitken, Andrea Bowers, Chris Burden, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Carlos Garaicoa, Jenny Holzer, Donna Huanca, Arthur Jafa, Barbara Kruger, Cildo Meireles, and Anicka Yi, among others. Parcours, a series of site-specific sculptures, interventions, and performances by established artists and emerging talents will be curated for the second year by Samuel Leuenberger, founder of the non-profit exhibition space SALTS in Birsfelden, Switzerland. Parcours will feature twenty-two site-specific artworks by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Katinka Bock, Pedro Cabrita Reis, Miriam Cahn, Berlinde de Bruyckere, Rirkrit Tiravanija, and Wu Tsang. Parcours takes place around Basel’s Münsterplatz and will culminate in Parcours Night on Saturday, June 17, with live performances by Itziar Okariz, Than Hussein Clark, Marvin Gaye Chetwynd, and Shana Moulton. Screened at Stadtkino Basel and curated for the third consecutive year by Cairo-based film curator and art lecturer Maxa Zoller, Art Basel’s Film program features films by and about artists, and will include a special screening of Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait (2017), selected by New York-based film curator Marian Masone. Program highlights include works by John Akomfrah, Kader Attia, Eric Baudelaire, He Xiangyu, Ana Mendieta, Ugo Rondinone, and Andy Warhol. Conversations, the program of talks and panel discussions which accompanies the gallery presentations at Basel, will take place in the auditorium within Hall 1 and will feature prominent art world figures including Maria Balshaw, Julian Charrière, Elmgreen & Dragset, Cécile B. Evans, Carlos Garaicoa, Kasper König, Annette Messager, and Hans Ulrich Obrist. LESS

June 13, 2017

Art critic Edit deAk has died. Doyenne of a downtown New York art world that was the playground for many a nascent movement and ideology—punk, Pictures, New Wave, No Wave, and postmodernism—DeAk wrote for Artforum, Interview, ZG, and Art Random, among other publications. She was also, perhaps most famously, the cofounder—with artist-critic Walter Robinson and writer Joshua Cohn—of Art-Rite, an art periodical published from 1973 to 1978. Artists such as Alan Vega (of the band Suicide), Dorothea Rockburne, Vito Acconci, Joseph Beuys, Pat Steir, and Rosemary Mayer designed covers for the paper.

David Frankel had a conversation with deAk and Robinson about their journal for the January 2003 issue of Artforum. What made Art-Rite so unique, said deAk, was its “whole new tone and attitude. It was unheard of to have a sense of humor at the time, or not to be talking about ‘the problem’ of art—the problem of this, the problem of that. A few years later the punk magazines came along, and I realized that’s what I’d wanted—I loved those fanzines. That’s not what we were, we were much more formalist, but we were a very different sound than what was around us.”

Though deAk’s intellectual and aesthetic tastes were catholic (she wrote on everyone from Dennis Oppenheim to Hanne Darboven, John Ahearn to Rammellzee) she was suspicious of academic jargon and obscurantism. She once referred to theory as “terminological pollution” and its proponents as “semiotician types” who “intimidate through applying more expensive designer labels” to art. Scott Rothkopf cited these comments in a piece on her and the poet-critic Rene Ricard for the March 2003 issue of Artforum. In his text, Rothkopf said that the influence of a writer like deAk “fit[s] squarely in a freewheeling critical lineage that extends backward toward critics like Gene Swenson and Gregory Battcock and forward toward authors as diverse as Bruce Hainley, Charlie Finch, and Dave Hickey.”

June 13, 2017

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has announced the election of three new members to its board of trustees: Allison Berg, Troy Carter, and Carter Reum. The appointment brings the total number of voting trustees to fifty-one, in addition to fifteen individuals honored as life trustees.

“With LACMA’s ambitious building campaign underway, we value these forward-thinking leaders who have a vested interest in shaping the cultural landscape of Los Angeles,” said LACMA CEO and director Michael Govan. The museum’s board cochairs Tony Ressler and Elaine Wynn added, “We are confident that Allison, Troy, and Carter will add unique perspectives that will further bolster the museum’s overall objectives.”

Berg, a freelance journalist, modern and contemporary art collector, attorney, and philanthropist, writes about art and design for a number of publications, including C Magazine and Hamptons Magazine. Currently, Berg is on the boards of the American Friends of the Israel Museum, the Zimmer Children’s Museum, Today’s and Tomorrow’s Children Fund at UCLA, and the Advisory Council for the Arts at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She is also an active member of councils at Artadia, the Mistake Room, LA MoCA, and Dia Art Foundation. Carter is the founder and CEO of Atom Factory and cofounder and managing partner of Cross Cultures Ventures. He serves as the global head of creator services at Spotify, overseeing the company's relationships with artists, songwriters, and record companies. His forays into the tech world resulted in the formation of a fund that made early investments in Uber, Lyft, Dropbox, and Warby Parker, among other companies. Troy also serves on the board of trustees for the Aspen Institute and has also appeared as a “guest shark” on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Reum is an innovative entrepreneur who cofounded M13, a Los Angeles–based brand development and investment company that accelerates businesses at the nexus of consumer products, technology, and media. Carter began his career as an entrepreneur at Champ Ventures in Sydney, where he scouted and helped incubate young start-up companies. He later joined Goldman Sachs in New York as an investment banker and worked with clients including Honeywell and Lockheed Martin. After leaving investment banking, Carter and his brother Courtney Reum established VEEV Spirits. LESS

June 13, 2017

The Louvre evacuated thousands of museumgoers on Monday, June 12, following an unknown security threat. Visitors claimed that they heard an alarm go off inside the iconic Parisian institution before they were asked to leave. While it is unclear what triggered the alarm, the incident is being viewed as a sign of the museum’s heightened security protocols.

This is the third security scare to prompt the museum to swiftly evacuate tourists in recent months. According to The Independent, the museum initiated an emergency evacuation following the discovery of a suspicious bag on its premises on May 7. The staff for France’s newly elected president Emmanuel Macron confirmed that more than three hundred journalists preparing to attend a celebration of the president’s victory in the Louvre’s courtyard that day were asked to leave the area so that police could search the grounds.

In February, the Louvre was shut down after a man with a machete attacked a French soldier while shouting, “Allahu akhbar” (God is great). The patrolman had tried to prevent the assailant, who was later identified as the twenty-eight-year-old Egyptian Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, from entering the Carrousel du Louvre, the underground shopping mall connected to the museum, because he was carrying two large bags. Soldiers opened fire on al-Hamahmy, shooting him five times.

June 13, 2017

The Lower East Side gallery On Stellar Rays has announced that it will close and reopen as Stellar Projects, reports Alex Greenberger of Artnews. The new space will host shows only from the gallery’s artists and will be open to the public by appointment only.

Currently located at One Rivington Street, On Stellar Rays has been in operation since 2008 and represents artists such as Debo Eilers, Rochelle Feinstein, Tommy Hartung, Ryan Mrozowski, and Alix Pearlstein. Colleen Apser’s exhibition at the gallery, titled “Nobody/Monobody,” was reviewed as an artforum.com Critic’s Pick last year by Yin Ho.

June 13, 2017

The artists and art collectives participating in this year’s Yokohama Triennale have been announced. The exhibition, titled “Islands, Constellations and Galapagos,” will “reexamine the state of global connectivity and isolation from various angles.” It is scheduled to open on August 4 and run through November 5, 2017, at three venues: the Yokohama Museum of Art; the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse No. 1, a multipurpose event space; and the Minatomirai bus station.

