Classicist Receives Death Threats from Alt-Right over Art Historical Essay

POSTED June 15, 2017

Sarah E. Bond, a Roman historian who works as an assistant professor in the classics department at the University of Iowa, has received death threats and is being targeted by the alt-right for publishing an article on polychromy in the ancient world. “They viewed the piece as ‘liberal professor says that all white statues are racist,’” Bond told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com. “And, that is clearly not what the piece is about.”

Titled “Why We Need to Start Seeing the Classical World in Color,” the piece discusses race and whiteness as a social construct. According to Bond, the Greeks and Romans of antiquity did not classify people as “white,” and many of the classical marble sculptures, sarcophagi, and steles from the Mediterranean were originally painted—frequently in gold, red, green, black, white, and brown. As the pigments deteriorated over time, art historians, including Johann Joachim Winckelmann—an eighteenth-century scholar considered by many to be the father of the art historical discipline—perpetuated the idea that the white marble statues of ancient peoples represent an ideal beauty, a notion that still fuels white supremacists today.

Bond argues that we need to start seeing the ancient world in color. If Identity Europa, a nationalist and fascist group that uses images of classical statuary to advance their agenda, knew that the statues they are associating their brand with were most likely painted to represent a variety of skin tones, then its members might stop disseminating flawed art historical ideas. She also says that acknowledging the multiracial citizenry of the Greek and Roman empires could lead to greater diversity in the field of classics.

“We are mostly a white field and I want my students of all colors and races to be able to come in to the classroom and to see a reflection of how diverse the Mediterranean world is,” Bond told Cavalli. “One of the ways to make the classics inviting to people is to have themselves reflected in the art that we look at.” The classicist had originally published shorter articles about polychromy on Forbes, for a weekly column that she writes, and on her own personal blog. Having read the posts, Hrag Vartanian, the editor of Hyperallergic, approached Bond about expanding on her ideas for a longer piece that would be featured on the arts-focused website. Bond said that shortly after the essay went live last week, conservative media platforms including Campus Watch, The Blaze, and the National Review, published articles, which included quotes from her piece, taken out of context, under headlines such as “College Professor Says White Marble Statue Promotes Racism.” “What they want to believe is that there is a liberal professor that is so sensitive to race issues that she will make race issues out of anything,” Bond said. “They want to make me an example of the hyper-liberalization of the academy.” Bond began receiving dozens of hateful emails threatening violence, calling her derogatory names, and telling her they hope she gets fired. Some assailants made anti-Semitic remarks after learning that she partially identifies as ethnically Jewish. She became a target for Internet trolls almost overnight. Joe Pags Pagliarulo, a conservative radio talk show host, even mentioned the article while on air, inciting people to harass the professor even more. “Hyperallergic fielded most of the death threats, but it’s hard. I thought I was speaking to a group of artists.” Bond added, “I don’t believe that a lot of the people that wrote to me are white supremacists, I believe a lot of them never read the original article, the primary source, and that is really what I want them to do.” Bond was forced to inform her administration about the backlash. After the university’s communications department, the chair of the classics department, and the dean became involved, they consulted with a threat assessment team. “The university has always been supportive and stood by me,” Bond said. “They have been wonderful.” She added, that she hopes the whole situation blows over before classes start again in late August, and is worried about her students. “I welcome liberals and conservatives into my classroom, just as I would welcome every person of ethnicity. The classroom is about having a forum without judgment.” As a public historian, Bond has written numerous articles for different media platforms over the years, many of which have touched on politics and race. She recalled writing an op-ed about iconoclasm in Egypt in 2011 for the New York Times, for which she didn’t receive any emails negatively commenting on her work. While she didn’t believe the Hyperallergic piece was divisive, Bond said, “The United States is extremely polarized right now. There is a binary that is getting applied to everything. The trolls think I’m applying that binary, but all I wanted to talk about was art, the manipulation of art for various reasons, how beautiful color is on statues, and how we should embrace it just like we should embrace people of color all over the country.” LESS

June 15, 2017

The National Endowment for the Arts, which is currently preparing to shut down operations after President Trump slashed funding for the federal agency in the 2018 budget, has announced that it is awarding $82.06 million in its final grant round for 2017.

The NEA’s legacy and ongoing influence are subjects of examination in pieces by Johnie Scott, Barbara Rose, Ed Ruscha, Maya Lin, and Ian Volner appearing in Artforum’s summer issue. The organization’s current round of 1,196 grants will support organizations that employ artists and cultural workers who provide programs for thousands of people from Idaho to Maine. “The American people are recognized for their innovative spirit and these grants represent the vision, energy, and talent of America’s artists and arts organizations,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “I am proud of the role the National Endowment for the Arts plays in helping advance the creative capacity of the United States.”

The agency received 2,063 eligible applications for its last round of grant-giving. The projects that were funded were divided into four categories: Art Works II, Our Town, Research, and State and Regional Partnership Agreements. Art Works II, the largest category of proposals being awarded, funds the creation of art that supports public engagement with art, education initiatives, and community-based projects such as Alabama’s Youth Ballet, which received $20,000 to provide free or reduced-cost equipment, clothing, nutrition, and professional instruction for underserved students enrolled in a summer dance program, and the Montana Office of Public Instruction in Helena, which in partnership with the Montana Arts Council will utilize a $30,000 grant to help teachers integrate arts in the classroom.

For the category of Our Town, the NEA’s signature signature creative placemaking program that supports partnerships of artists, arts organizations, and municipal government that work to revitalize neighborhoods, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theater in Missouri—the only theater between Kansas City and St. Louis—received $75,000 for a redesign and expansion of its building and the National Association of Counties Research Foundation was awarded $100,000 to allow the foundation to train county staff and mangers on how to increase arts-based economic development across rural America. Under the Research category, among the fourteen awards dolled out, was a $90,000 grant to the Affordable Housing Management Company located in Fishers, Indiana, in support of a study its conducting to examine the effects of music engagement on low-income adults. State and Regional Partnership Agreements receive 40 percent of the NEA’s fund each year. In addition to the fifty-five state agencies and six regional arts organizations that were funded, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and the Pacific Resources in Education and Learning organizations also received awards. LESS

June 15, 2017

On the heels of the announcement that both Art Hamptons and Art Southampton have suspended their 2017 editions, Zoë Lescaze of Artnews reports that Upstairs Art Fair will premiere on Long Island’s East End in July.

Established by Harper Levine, the rare-book dealer with spaces in East Hampton and New York City, and Bill Powers, the founder of Half Gallery, the inaugural edition of Upstairs will take place in Amagansett from July 14 to July 16. Powers said, “I didn’t feel like Art Hamptons or the other fairs that people expect out there are something I could relate to or that our audience would be interested in.”

Powers is billing the three-day event as a fair with “serious art” and a “casual atmosphere.” The organizers will stage Upstairs on the second floor of an old barn that once served as an art school. The choice of the unconventional building was made to lend some character to the fair. “I think people get kind of tired of going to the same venues all the time, so the trick is how to bring a level of novelty and stability to an art crowd. I feel like doing it in a place people have never seen before but with galleries that people recognize gives collectors a sense of what to expect.”

Powers and Levine only began inviting exhibitors to participate in the fair about a month ago. Among the galleries presenting are Rachel Uffner, James Fuentes, New Release, Halsey McKay, and Rental Gallery. LESS

June 14, 2017

Jenny Dixon, the longtime director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, announced that she will retire from the position at the end of the year. The museum’s board of trustees is currently forming a search committee to find her replacement.

Dixon joined the institution as its fifth director in April 2003. At the time, it operated under the aegis of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation, which had been established by the artist, and presented an ongoing exhibition of works by Noguchi, displayed as he had originally installed them. Early in her tenure, Dixon initiated a multi-year process that would transform the organization into an entity that encompassed a public museum, with a full roster of exhibitions and public programs—all related to Noguchi, his work, and influence—and a foundation devoted to the preservation and study of Noguchi’s work and life, with resources made available to scholars and others. In the process of doing so, she also stabilized the museum’s finances.

“The board and staff of the Noguchi Museum, as well as a broad public—from our neighbors in Queens, to New Yorkers from all five boroughs, and the national and international visitors for whom the Museum has become a treasured place of respite and learning—owe Jenny Dixon a deep debt of gratitude,” said Malcolm C. Nolen, Noguchi Museum’s board chair. “When Jenny came to the museum it was a beautiful, peaceful place, but a somewhat static one, and closed to the public for almost half the year. Today, it is a vital part of New York City’s mosaic of arts organizations, with an international reputation. And Jenny accomplished all of this while maintaining the serenity, beauty, and sense of an oasis that has been intrinsic to the museum since its inception. We celebrate Jenny’s tenure and look forward to building on her transformative achievements.”

Among Dixon’s most notable achievements while at the museum were overseeing the completion of the renovation of the institution’s 27,000-square-foot building and sculpture garden and obtaining accreditation from the Alliance of American Museums. She also initiated a regular schedule of special exhibitions and secured funding to digitize the museum’s collection of photographs, manuscripts, drawings, study collection, and archival materials. Prior to joining the institution, Dixon was executive director of the Bronx Museum of the Arts (1999–2003), the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (1986–97), and director of the Public Art Fund (1977–86), where she first met and worked with Isamu Noguchi on the artist’s first project to be installed on public land in New York City, a sculpture titled Unidentified Object that was sited in Central Park’s Doris Freedman Plaza from December 13, 1979, through January 13, 1981, and is now in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on view at the south end of the museum’s plaza. “It has been my extraordinary good fortune to lead the Noguchi Museum for the past fourteen years,” Dixon said. “It is an amazing place, and my years here have been among the most gratifying of my career, a capstone to some forty years of active engagement in New York City’s cultural life and a transition to the next phase of my life and work.” LESS

June 14, 2017

The University of Houston has announced that Toby Kamps, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Menil Collection, will join the Blaffer Art Museum as its new director and chief curator. He will also serve as the university’s new research assistant professor of art history. Kamps will start in his new roles in September.

“Toby brings with him the breadth of curatorial experience and knowledge of the contemporary art world that will enable us to continue to advance the mission of the Blaffer to be one of the city’s great contemporary art museums and a pillar in the city’s visual arts scene,” Andrew Davis, dean of the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts, said.

Kamps has been curator of modern and contemporary art at the Menil Collection since 2010. Prior to that he served as senior curator at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. “The Blaffer Art Museum has a wonderful record of innovative exhibitions of contemporary art and is truly a gateway between the university and the wider world,” he said. Kamps succeeds former director Claudia Schmuckli, who left the Blaffer after seven years to become a curator at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

June 14, 2017

The Art Newspaper’s Anny Shaw reports that the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has brought on artist Wolfgang Tillmans, collector Delya Allakhverdova, and arts patron Maria Sukkar to its main administrative body, the ICA Council. The three join a board chaired by Donald A. Moore, who previously served as chair of the Morgan Stanley Group Europe, but is now retired.

The ICA has been beefing up many of its departments as of late: Stuart Bertolotti-Bailey, one half of the artist duo Dexter Sinister, has been made the head of design and Daryoush Haj-Najafi has been named head of communications. Last March Richard Birkett was appointed chief curator and Katharine Stout was brought on as deputy director.

ICA director Stefan Kalmár, who formerly oversaw New York’s Artists Space, told artforum.com that “these new appointments align with my ambition to make ICA a truly progressive and radical contemporary arts organization for the twenty-first century, and I am excited that seventy years on, this need is today felt more than ever.”

The institution is also launching a patronage program called the American Friends of the ICA. Its founding members are artist Liam Gillick; art collector Thea Westreich Wagner and her husband, Ethan Wagner; Ronnie Sassoon, widow of hair titan Vidal Sassoon; and art adviser Eleanor Cayre. LESS

June 14, 2017

Sebastian Smee of the New York Times reports that Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales has received a local grant of about $184 million for an expansion. The addition, called the Sydney Modern, will be designed by the Japanese architectural firm SANAA. Another $75.4 million will need to be raised from the private sector to cover all of the expansion’s costs. Around $53 million has already been pledged.

The museum is popular—it brings in about one million people annually—but the building looks and feels a bit retrograde. In recent years, it has lost many visitors to Melbourne’s National Gallery of Victoria and smaller yet newly revamped museums in cities such as Canberra and Brisbane.

Though the government created an arts culture fund of $452 million, many want to see money going to smaller arts institutions in the outer regions. Conservatives within Sydney have criticized the upgrade, saying that it’s unnecessary, while a former prime minister, who also happens to be a strong supporter of the arts, has denounced the project. Private donors have been wary about backing the project as well. To make the expansion more tempting, however, the government announced a Regional Cultural Fund of $75.4 million. State officials are hoping that the Sydney Modern will vastly increase attendance and infuse the economy with an extra $1 billion over the next twenty-five years.

June 14, 2017

Returning for its forty-eighth year, Art Basel will open tomorrow with a roaster of 291 galleries from thirty-five countries and six continents. Seventeen galleries will participate for the first time, including three new exhibitors from the Asia Pacific region—Antenna Space, Hopkinson Mossman, and Magician Space—and one from Africa, Cairo’s Gypsum Gallery. The four-day affair will run until June 18.

Two-hundred and twenty-six exhibitors will participate in the main sector of the show, Galleries, which welcomes back returning participants as well as galleries presenting for the first time, such as Campoli Presti, Pilar Corrias, dépendance, Luxembourg & Dayan, Galeria Plan B, Salon 94, Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, and Tornabuoni Art.

Dedicated to prints and limited edition works, the Edition sector brings together fifteen specialists in the field, including Alan Cristea Gallery, Sabine Knust, Lelong Editions, Carolina Nitsch, Noire Contemporary Art, Paragon, and Polígrafa Obra Gràfica. The Feature sector presents thirty-two galleries with curatorial projects of both historical and contemporary work. Highlights will include rare Max Beckmann prints from the 1910s and 1920s at Jörg Maass Kunsthandel; four works by Lea Lublin highlighting the four main themes explored during her artistic practice, at Deborah Schamoni; Ernst Wilhelm Nay’s large-scale “Eye Paintings,” created between 1963 and 1964, at Aurel Scheibler; and Piero Manzoni’s well-known series “Achromes,” 1957–1963, and “Linee,” 1959–1963, at Mazzoleni.

Works by emerging artists and young galleries can be discovered through solo presentations in the Statements sector, where eighteen galleries will take part including eight newcomers such as Galerie Emanuel Layr, Galeria Dawid Radziszewski, Chapter NY, and Real Fine Arts. Highlights from this sector include a presentation by Antenna Space devoted to Guan Xiao’s new installation Air Freshener, Spray, part of the artist’s continued exploration into the atmospheric situations that stimulate synthetic feelings. Labor will premier The Chisel and the Sinkhole, a new sound sculpture by Antonio Vega Macotela, composed of music boxes and mining machinery from colonial Latin America, and Chapter NY will unveil an orchestra-inspired ensemble of clay figure sculptures by Sam Anderson. For the nineteenth year, the Baloise Art Prize will be awarded to up to two artists exhibiting in Statements, with recipients being announced during the show. The Baloise Group also acquires works by the award-winning artists, which it donates to two leading European museums. The institutions will hold solo exhibitions for the recipients of the award. Curated for the sixth year by the Hirshhorn Museum’s Gianni Jetzer, Unlimited, Art Basel’s platform for projects that transcend the limitations of a traditional art-fair stand, will consist of seventy-six large-scale projects including works by Doug Aitken, Andrea Bowers, Chris Burden, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Carlos Garaicoa, Jenny Holzer, Donna Huanca, Arthur Jafa, Barbara Kruger, Cildo Meireles, and Anicka Yi, among others. Parcours, a series of site-specific sculptures, interventions, and performances by established artists and emerging talents will be curated for the second year by Samuel Leuenberger, founder of the non-profit exhibition space SALTS in Birsfelden, Switzerland. Parcours will feature twenty-two site-specific artworks by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Katinka Bock, Pedro Cabrita Reis, Miriam Cahn, Berlinde de Bruyckere, Rirkrit Tiravanija, and Wu Tsang. Parcours takes place around Basel’s Münsterplatz and will culminate in Parcours Night on Saturday, June 17, with live performances by Itziar Okariz, Than Hussein Clark, Marvin Gaye Chetwynd, and Shana Moulton. Screened at Stadtkino Basel and curated for the third consecutive year by Cairo-based film curator and art lecturer Maxa Zoller, Art Basel’s Film program features films by and about artists, and will include a special screening of Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait (2017), selected by New York-based film curator Marian Masone. Program highlights include works by John Akomfrah, Kader Attia, Eric Baudelaire, He Xiangyu, Ana Mendieta, Ugo Rondinone, and Andy Warhol. Conversations, the program of talks and panel discussions which accompanies the gallery presentations at Basel, will take place in the auditorium within Hall 1 and will feature prominent art world figures including Maria Balshaw, Julian Charrière, Elmgreen & Dragset, Cécile B. Evans, Carlos Garaicoa, Kasper König, Annette Messager, and Hans Ulrich Obrist. LESS

June 13, 2017

Art critic Edit deAk has died. Doyenne of a downtown New York art world that was the playground for many a nascent movement and ideology—punk, Pictures, New Wave, No Wave, and postmodernism—DeAk wrote for Artforum, Interview, ZG, and Art Random, among other publications. She was also, perhaps most famously, the cofounder—with artist-critic Walter Robinson and writer Joshua Cohn—of Art-Rite, an art periodical published from 1973 to 1978. Artists such as Alan Vega (of the band Suicide), Dorothea Rockburne, Vito Acconci, Joseph Beuys, Pat Steir, and Rosemary Mayer designed covers for the paper.

David Frankel had a conversation with deAk and Robinson about their journal for the January 2003 issue of Artforum. What made Art-Rite so unique, said deAk, was its “whole new tone and attitude. It was unheard of to have a sense of humor at the time, or not to be talking about ‘the problem’ of art—the problem of this, the problem of that. A few years later the punk magazines came along, and I realized that’s what I’d wanted—I loved those fanzines. That’s not what we were, we were much more formalist, but we were a very different sound than what was around us.”

Though deAk’s intellectual and aesthetic tastes were catholic (she wrote on everyone from Dennis Oppenheim to Hanne Darboven, John Ahearn to Rammellzee) she was suspicious of academic jargon and obscurantism. She once referred to theory as “terminological pollution” and its proponents as “semiotician types” who “intimidate through applying more expensive designer labels” to art. Scott Rothkopf cited these comments in a piece on her and the poet-critic Rene Ricard for the March 2003 issue of Artforum. In his text, Rothkopf said that the influence of a writer like deAk “fit[s] squarely in a freewheeling critical lineage that extends backward toward critics like Gene Swenson and Gregory Battcock and forward toward authors as diverse as Bruce Hainley, Charlie Finch, and Dave Hickey.”