POSTED June 16, 2017

New York’s Museum of Sex Appoints Serge Becker as Creative and Artistic Director

Serge Becker

The Museum of Sex in New York announced today that Serge Becker has been named the institution’s new creative and artistic director. Becker will spearhead a four-year plan that will broaden the curatorial scope of the museum as well as expand its architectural footprint.

In partnership with Storefront for Art and Architecture, an architectural competition will be held to determine the design of a new two-story addition to the top of the museum’s original structure. The new space will include an auditorium, rooftop galleries, and rooms for events, and is expected to open by 2020.

Born in Paris and raised in Zurich, Becker arrived in New York in 1982 after graduating from art school with a degree in graphic design. One of his first jobs in the city was as art director at the environmental art club Area, which produced several immersive plays each year. He eventually partnered with Area’s founder Eric Goode to open a string of restaurants in downtown Manhattan and direct music videos for artists ranging from Nine Inch Nails to Johnny Cash. In 1998, Becker opened the live music and performance venue Joe’s Pub with George Z. Wolfe and the Public Theater as well as the multidisciplinary design office Can Resources with architect Derek Sanders. Becker launched List magazine in 2000, and went on the build a ten-thousand-square-feet multimedia performance space, Volume, in Williamsburg. He also became a consulting partner with Simon Hammerstein’s The Box in 2007.

June 15, 2017

Tracy K. Smith Named Poet Laureate

Tracy K. Smith. Photo: Rachel Eliza Griffiths

The Library of Congress has selected Tracy K. Smith, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and a professor at Princeton University, to be the twenty-second Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry for 2017–2018. Smith succeeds Juan Felipe Herrera, and will assume her responsibilities in the fall.

“Her work travels the world and takes on its voices; brings history and memory to life; calls on the power of literature as well as science, religion and pop culture,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “With directness and deftness, she contends with the heavens or plumbs our inner depths—all to better understand what makes us most human.”

Smith is the author of three books of poetry, including “Life on Mars” (2011), winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry; “Duende” (2007), winner of the 2006 James Laughlin Award and the 2008 Essence Literary Award; and “The Body’s Question” (2003), winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize. Smith also penned the memoir “Ordinary Light” (2015), a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in nonfiction and selected as a notable book by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

June 15, 2017

Collector Bruce Berman Gifts 186 Photographs to Getty Museum

Camilo José Vergara, Saint Peter’s Pentecostal Deliverance Center, 937 Home Street, South Bronx, 2002. Photo: Camilo José Vergara / The J. Paul Getty Museum

The J. Paul Getty Museum announced today a major gift of photographs from collector and film industry executive Bruce Berman. The donation comprises 186 works by twenty-six artists, seven of whom are entering the Getty’s collection for the first time. Among the artists represented in the gift are Harry Callahan, Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, and Camilo José Vergara.

Berman, a Los Angeles resident who serves as chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, is a founding member of the Getty Museum’s Photographs Council. He amassed his collection based on an interest in the documentation of twentieth-century architecture, design, and lifestyles in Southern California, and sought out photographers whose work underscores a growing appreciation of documentary photography as an American art form.

“As an avid photographer in my teenage years, my appreciation for photographs has evolved into collecting unique snapshots of urban life,” Berman said. “It gives me great pride to share these wonderful works with the Getty and future generations of Los Angelenos.” Together with 550 photographs donated from 1998 to 2009, Berman has now donated more than seven hundred photographs to the museum.

June 15, 2017

Classicist Receives Death Threats from Alt-Right over Art Historical Essay

A painted terracotta cinerary urn, 150–100 BCE, from Chiusi, at the British Museum. Photo: Sarah Bond for Hyperallergic.

Sarah E. Bond, a historian of Rome who works as an assistant professor in the classics department at the University of Iowa, has received death threats and is being targeted by the alt-right for publishing an article on polychromy in the ancient world. “They viewed the piece as ‘liberal professor says that all white statues are racist,’” Bond told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com. “And that is clearly not what the piece is about.”

Titled “Why We Need to Start Seeing the Classical World in Color,” the piece discusses race and whiteness as a social construct. According to Bond, the Greeks and Romans of antiquity did not classify people as “white,” and many of the classical marble sculptures, sarcophagi, and steles from the Mediterranean were originally painted—frequently in gold, red, green, black, white, and brown. As the pigments deteriorated over time, art historians, including Johann Joachim Winckelmann—an eighteenth-century scholar considered by many to be the father of the art historical discipline—perpetuated the idea that the white marble statues of ancient peoples represent an ideal beauty, a notion that still fuels white supremacists today.

Bond argues that we need to start seeing the ancient world in color. If Identity Europa, a nationalist and fascist group that uses images of classical statuary to advance their agenda, knew that the statues they are associating their brand with were most likely painted to represent a variety of skin tones, then its members might stop disseminating flawed art historical ideas. She also says that acknowledging the multiracial citizenry of the Greek and Roman empires could lead to greater diversity in the field of classics.

June 15, 2017

NEA Awards $82 Million in Final Round of Grants for 2017

Arrow Rock Lyceum Theater in Missouri, which received ,000 from the NEA’s final round of grants in support of its expansion project.

The National Endowment for the Arts, which is currently preparing to shut down operations after President Trump slashed funding for the federal agency in the 2018 budget, has announced that it is awarding $82.06 million in its final grant round for 2017.

The NEA’s legacy and ongoing influence are subjects of examination in pieces by Johnie Scott, Barbara Rose, Ed Ruscha, Maya Lin, and Ian Volner appearing in Artforum’s summer issue. The organization’s current round of 1,196 grants will support organizations that employ artists and cultural workers who provide programs for thousands of people from Idaho to Maine. “The American people are recognized for their innovative spirit and these grants represent the vision, energy, and talent of America’s artists and arts organizations,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “I am proud of the role the National Endowment for the Arts plays in helping advance the creative capacity of the United States.”

The agency received 2,063 eligible applications for its last round of grant-giving. The projects that were funded were divided into four categories: Art Works II, Our Town, Research, and State and Regional Partnership Agreements. Art Works II, the largest category of proposals being awarded, funds the creation of art that supports public engagement with art, education initiatives, and community-based projects such as Alabama’s Youth Ballet, which received $20,000 to provide free or reduced-cost equipment, clothing, nutrition, and professional instruction for underserved students enrolled in a summer dance program, and the Montana Office of Public Instruction in Helena, which in partnership with the Montana Arts Council will utilize a $30,000 grant to help teachers integrate arts in the classroom.

June 15, 2017

New Hamptons Art Fair to Launch in July

An old barn in Amagansett, Long Island, that will serve as the venue for the inaugural edition of the Upstairs Art Fair in July. Photo: Upstairs Art Fair

On the heels of the announcement that both Art Hamptons and Art Southampton have suspended their 2017 editions, Zoë Lescaze of Artnews reports that Upstairs Art Fair will premiere on Long Island’s East End in July.

Established by Harper Levine, the rare-book dealer with spaces in East Hampton and New York City, and Bill Powers, the founder of Half Gallery, the inaugural edition of Upstairs will take place in Amagansett from July 14 to July 16. Powers said, “I didn’t feel like Art Hamptons or the other fairs that people expect out there are something I could relate to or that our audience would be interested in.”

Powers is billing the three-day event as a fair with “serious art” and a “casual atmosphere.” The organizers will stage Upstairs on the second floor of an old barn that once served as an art school. The choice of the unconventional building was made to lend some character to the fair. “I think people get kind of tired of going to the same venues all the time, so the trick is how to bring a level of novelty and stability to an art crowd. I feel like doing it in a place people have never seen before but with galleries that people recognize gives collectors a sense of what to expect.”

June 14, 2017

Longtime Noguchi Museum Director Jenny Dixon to Step Down

Jenny Dixon

Jenny Dixon, the longtime director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, announced that she will retire from the position at the end of the year. The museum’s board of trustees is currently forming a search committee to find her replacement.

Dixon joined the institution as its fifth director in April 2003. At the time, it operated under the aegis of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation, which had been established by the artist, and presented an ongoing exhibition of works by Noguchi, displayed as he had originally installed them. Early in her tenure, Dixon initiated a multi-year process that would transform the organization into an entity that encompassed a public museum, with a full roster of exhibitions and public programs—all related to Noguchi, his work, and influence—and a foundation devoted to the preservation and study of Noguchi’s work and life, with resources made available to scholars and others. In the process of doing so, she also stabilized the museum’s finances.

“The board and staff of the Noguchi Museum, as well as a broad public—from our neighbors in Queens, to New Yorkers from all five boroughs, and the national and international visitors for whom the Museum has become a treasured place of respite and learning—owe Jenny Dixon a deep debt of gratitude,” said Malcolm C. Nolen, Noguchi Museum’s board chair. “When Jenny came to the museum it was a beautiful, peaceful place, but a somewhat static one, and closed to the public for almost half the year. Today, it is a vital part of New York City’s mosaic of arts organizations, with an international reputation. And Jenny accomplished all of this while maintaining the serenity, beauty, and sense of an oasis that has been intrinsic to the museum since its inception. We celebrate Jenny’s tenure and look forward to building on her transformative achievements.”

June 14, 2017

Toby Kamps Named Director of Blaffer Art Museum

Toby Kamps

The University of Houston has announced that Toby Kamps, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Menil Collection, will join the Blaffer Art Museum as its new director and chief curator. He will also serve as the university’s new research assistant professor of art history. Kamps will start in his new roles in September.

“Toby brings with him the breadth of curatorial experience and knowledge of the contemporary art world that will enable us to continue to advance the mission of the Blaffer to be one of the city’s great contemporary art museums and a pillar in the city’s visual arts scene,” Andrew Davis, dean of the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts, said.

Kamps has been curator of modern and contemporary art at the Menil Collection since 2010. Prior to that he served as senior curator at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. “The Blaffer Art Museum has a wonderful record of innovative exhibitions of contemporary art and is truly a gateway between the university and the wider world,” he said. Kamps succeeds former director Claudia Schmuckli, who left the Blaffer after seven years to become a curator at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

June 14, 2017

ICA London Appoints Wolfgang Tillmans, Collector Delya Allakhverdova, and Arts Patron Maria Sukkar to Its Council

The ICA London.

The Art Newspaper’s Anny Shaw reports that the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has brought on artist Wolfgang Tillmans, collector Delya Allakhverdova, and arts patron Maria Sukkar to its main administrative body, the ICA Council. The three join a board chaired by Donald A. Moore, who previously served as chair of the Morgan Stanley Group Europe, but is now retired.

The ICA has been beefing up many of its departments as of late: Stuart Bertolotti-Bailey, one half of the artist duo Dexter Sinister, has been made the head of design and Daryoush Haj-Najafi has been named head of communications. Last March Richard Birkett was appointed chief curator and Katharine Stout was brought on as deputy director.

ICA director Stefan Kalmár, who formerly oversaw New York’s Artists Space, told artforum.com that “these new appointments align with my ambition to make ICA a truly progressive and radical contemporary arts organization for the twenty-first century, and I am excited that seventy years on, this need is today felt more than ever.”

