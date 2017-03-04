New York’s Museum of Sex Appoints Serge Becker as Creative and Artistic Director

POSTED June 16, 2017

The Museum of Sex in New York announced today that Serge Becker has been named the institution’s new creative and artistic director. Becker will spearhead a four-year plan that will broaden the curatorial scope of the museum as well as expand its architectural footprint.

In partnership with Storefront for Art and Architecture, an architectural competition will be held to determine the design of a new two-story addition to the top of the museum’s original structure. The new space will include an auditorium, rooftop galleries, and rooms for events, and is expected to open by 2020.

Born in Paris and raised in Zurich, Becker arrived in New York in 1982 after graduating from art school with a degree in graphic design. One of his first jobs in the city was as art director at the environmental art club Area, which produced several immersive plays each year. He eventually partnered with Area’s founder Eric Goode to open a string of restaurants in downtown Manhattan and direct music videos for artists ranging from Nine Inch Nails to Johnny Cash. In 1998, Becker opened the live music and performance venue Joe’s Pub with George Z. Wolfe and the Public Theater as well as the multidisciplinary design office Can Resources with architect Derek Sanders. Becker launched List magazine in 2000, and went on the build a ten-thousand-square-feet multimedia performance space, Volume, in Williamsburg. He also became a consulting partner with Simon Hammerstein’s The Box in 2007.

Becker currently serves in advisory positions to the New Museum's Idea City conference, Friends of Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Public Theater, and the Central Park Summer Stage, among others, and is a creative image and marketing consultant to brands such as Adidas, Nike, and Absolut Vodka. Founded by Daniel Gluck on New York City's Fifth Avenue on October 5, 2002, the Museum of Sex has put on thirty full-scale exhibitions to date, and has a collection comprising twenty thousand sexually related objects. Upcoming exhibitions include a comprehensive retrospective of Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki, an immersive musical VR Experience by DJ Diplo and director Ryan Staake, and a group art show investigating the carnal origins of the carnival and the fairground "Super Funland."

June 15, 2017

The Library of Congress has selected Tracy K. Smith, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and a professor at Princeton University, to be the twenty-second Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry for 2017–2018. Smith succeeds Juan Felipe Herrera, and will assume her responsibilities in the fall.

“Her work travels the world and takes on its voices; brings history and memory to life; calls on the power of literature as well as science, religion and pop culture,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “With directness and deftness, she contends with the heavens or plumbs our inner depths—all to better understand what makes us most human.”

Smith is the author of three books of poetry, including “Life on Mars” (2011), winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry; “Duende” (2007), winner of the 2006 James Laughlin Award and the 2008 Essence Literary Award; and “The Body’s Question” (2003), winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize. Smith also penned the memoir “Ordinary Light” (2015), a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in nonfiction and selected as a notable book by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

"I am profoundly honored," Smith said of the honor. "As someone who has been sustained by poems and poets, I understand the powerful and necessary role poetry can play in sustaining a rich inner life and fostering a mindful, empathic and resourceful culture. I am eager to share the good news of poetry with readers and future readers across this marvelously diverse country." The Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry is a position that has existed since 1937, when Archer M. Huntington endowed the chair of poetry at the Library of Congress. During his or her term, the poet laureate seeks to raise the national consciousness to a greater appreciation of the reading and writing of poetry.

June 15, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Museum announced today a major gift of photographs from collector and film industry executive Bruce Berman. The donation comprises 186 works by twenty-six artists, seven of whom are entering the Getty’s collection for the first time. Among the artists represented in the gift are Harry Callahan, Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, and Camilo José Vergara.

Berman, a Los Angeles resident who serves as chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, is a founding member of the Getty Museum’s Photographs Council. He amassed his collection based on an interest in the documentation of twentieth-century architecture, design, and lifestyles in Southern California, and sought out photographers whose work underscores a growing appreciation of documentary photography as an American art form.

“As an avid photographer in my teenage years, my appreciation for photographs has evolved into collecting unique snapshots of urban life,” Berman said. “It gives me great pride to share these wonderful works with the Getty and future generations of Los Angelenos.” Together with 550 photographs donated from 1998 to 2009, Berman has now donated more than seven hundred photographs to the museum.

The largest body of work included in the gift is sixty-seven photographs by Camilo José Vergara, who has spent more than four decades recording poor, urban, and minority neighborhoods across the United States. Berman's gift includes the photographer's work in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles, New Jersey, and New York, complementing nineteen works by Vergara already in the Getty's collection. Other areas of the country are represented in Birney Imes's and Mike Smith's portrayal of the rural south, Joel Sternfeld's documentation of experimental utopias in America, William Larson's "Tucson Garden" series, and Martin Parr's photographs of Boring, Oregon. "We are profoundly grateful to Bruce for his continued support of the Getty Museum's photographs collection," said director Timothy Potts. "This donation, coupled with his earlier contributions, will transform the quality and depth of our holdings of numerous photographers, while also introducing the work of important new artists."

June 15, 2017

Sarah E. Bond, a historian of Rome who works as an assistant professor in the classics department at the University of Iowa, has received death threats and is being targeted by the alt-right for publishing an article on polychromy in the ancient world. “They viewed the piece as ‘liberal professor says that all white statues are racist,’” Bond told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com. “And that is clearly not what the piece is about.”

Titled “Why We Need to Start Seeing the Classical World in Color,” the piece discusses race and whiteness as a social construct. According to Bond, the Greeks and Romans of antiquity did not classify people as “white,” and many of the classical marble sculptures, sarcophagi, and steles from the Mediterranean were originally painted—frequently in gold, red, green, black, white, and brown. As the pigments deteriorated over time, art historians, including Johann Joachim Winckelmann—an eighteenth-century scholar considered by many to be the father of the art historical discipline—perpetuated the idea that the white marble statues of ancient peoples represent an ideal beauty, a notion that still fuels white supremacists today.

Bond argues that we need to start seeing the ancient world in color. If Identity Europa, a nationalist and fascist group that uses images of classical statuary to advance their agenda, knew that the statues they are associating their brand with were most likely painted to represent a variety of skin tones, then its members might stop disseminating flawed art historical ideas. She also says that acknowledging the multiracial citizenry of the Greek and Roman empires could lead to greater diversity in the field of classics.

“We are mostly a white field and I want my students of all colors and races to be able to come in to the classroom and to see a reflection of how diverse the Mediterranean world is,” Bond told Cavalli. “One of the ways to make the classics inviting to people is to have themselves reflected in the art that we look at.” Bond had originally published shorter articles about polychromy on Forbes, for a weekly column that she writes, and on her own personal blog. Having read the posts, Hrag Vartanian, the editor of Hyperallergic, approached Bond about expanding on her ideas for a longer piece that would be featured on the arts-focused website. Bond said that shortly after the essay went live last week, conservative media platforms including Campus Watch, The Blaze, and the National Review published articles that included quotes from her piece, taken out of context, under headlines such as “College Professor Says White Marble Statue Promotes Racism.” “What they want to believe is that there is a liberal professor that is so sensitive to race issues that she will make race issues out of anything,” Bond said. “They want to make me an example of the hyper-liberalization of the academy.” Bond began receiving dozens of hateful emails threatening violence, calling her derogatory names, and saying she ought to be fired. Some assailants made anti-Semitic remarks after learning that she partially identifies as ethnically Jewish. She became a target for internet trolls almost overnight. Joe Pags Pagliarulo, a conservative radio talk show host, even mentioned the article while on air, inciting people to harass the professor even more. “Hyperallergic fielded most of the death threats, but it’s hard. I thought I was speaking to a group of artists.” Bond added, “I don’t believe that a lot of the people that wrote to me are white supremacists, I believe a lot of them never read the original article, the primary source, and that is really what I want them to do.” Bond was forced to inform her administration about the backlash. After the university’s communications department, the chair of the classics department, and the dean became involved, they consulted with a threat assessment team. “The university has always been supportive and stood by me,” Bond said. “They have been wonderful.” She hopes the whole situation blows over before classes start again in late August—she is worried about her students. “I welcome liberals and conservatives into my classroom, just as I would welcome every person of ethnicity. The classroom is about having a forum without judgment.” As a public historian, Bond has written numerous articles for different media platforms over the years, many of which have touched on politics and race. She recalled writing an op-ed about iconoclasm in Egypt in 2011 for the New York Times, for which she didn’t receive any emails negatively commenting on her work. While she didn’t believe the Hyperallergic piece was divisive, Bond said, “The United States is extremely polarized right now. There is a binary that is getting applied to everything. The trolls think I’m applying that binary, but all I wanted to talk about was art, the manipulation of art for various reasons, how beautiful color is on statues, and how we should embrace it just like we should embrace people of color all over the country.” LESS

June 15, 2017

The National Endowment for the Arts, which is currently preparing to shut down operations after President Trump slashed funding for the federal agency in the 2018 budget, has announced that it is awarding $82.06 million in its final grant round for 2017.

The NEA’s legacy and ongoing influence are subjects of examination in pieces by Johnie Scott, Barbara Rose, Ed Ruscha, Maya Lin, and Ian Volner appearing in Artforum’s summer issue. The organization’s current round of 1,196 grants will support organizations that employ artists and cultural workers who provide programs for thousands of people from Idaho to Maine. “The American people are recognized for their innovative spirit and these grants represent the vision, energy, and talent of America’s artists and arts organizations,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “I am proud of the role the National Endowment for the Arts plays in helping advance the creative capacity of the United States.”

The agency received 2,063 eligible applications for its last round of grant-giving. The projects that were funded were divided into four categories: Art Works II, Our Town, Research, and State and Regional Partnership Agreements. Art Works II, the largest category of proposals being awarded, funds the creation of art that supports public engagement with art, education initiatives, and community-based projects such as Alabama’s Youth Ballet, which received $20,000 to provide free or reduced-cost equipment, clothing, nutrition, and professional instruction for underserved students enrolled in a summer dance program, and the Montana Office of Public Instruction in Helena, which in partnership with the Montana Arts Council will utilize a $30,000 grant to help teachers integrate arts in the classroom.

For the category of Our Town, the NEA's signature creative placemaking program that supports partnerships of artists, arts organizations, and municipal government that work to revitalize neighborhoods, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theater in Missouri—the only theater between Kansas City and St. Louis—received $75,000 for a redesign and expansion of its building and the National Association of Counties Research Foundation was awarded $100,000 to allow the foundation to train county staff and managers on how to increase arts-based economic development across rural America. Under the Research category, among the fourteen awards dolled out, was a $90,000 grant to the Affordable Housing Management Company located in Fishers, Indiana, in support of a study its conducting to examine the effects of music engagement on low-income adults. State and Regional Partnership Agreements receive 40 percent of the NEA's grantmaking fund each year. In addition to the fifty-five state agencies and six regional arts organizations that were funded, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and the Pacific Resources in Education and Learning organizations also received awards.

June 15, 2017

On the heels of the announcement that both Art Hamptons and Art Southampton have suspended their 2017 editions, Zoë Lescaze of Artnews reports that Upstairs Art Fair will premiere on Long Island’s East End in July.

Established by Harper Levine, the rare-book dealer with spaces in East Hampton and New York City, and Bill Powers, the founder of Half Gallery, the inaugural edition of Upstairs will take place in Amagansett from July 14 to July 16. Powers said, “I didn’t feel like Art Hamptons or the other fairs that people expect out there are something I could relate to or that our audience would be interested in.”

Powers is billing the three-day event as a fair with “serious art” and a “casual atmosphere.” The organizers will stage Upstairs on the second floor of an old barn that once served as an art school. The choice of the unconventional building was made to lend some character to the fair. “I think people get kind of tired of going to the same venues all the time, so the trick is how to bring a level of novelty and stability to an art crowd. I feel like doing it in a place people have never seen before but with galleries that people recognize gives collectors a sense of what to expect.”

Powers and Levine only began inviting exhibitors to participate in the fair about a month ago. Among the galleries presenting are Rachel Uffner, James Fuentes, New Release, Halsey McKay, and Rental Gallery.

June 14, 2017

Jenny Dixon, the longtime director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, announced that she will retire from the position at the end of the year. The museum’s board of trustees is currently forming a search committee to find her replacement.

Dixon joined the institution as its fifth director in April 2003. At the time, it operated under the aegis of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation, which had been established by the artist, and presented an ongoing exhibition of works by Noguchi, displayed as he had originally installed them. Early in her tenure, Dixon initiated a multi-year process that would transform the organization into an entity that encompassed a public museum, with a full roster of exhibitions and public programs—all related to Noguchi, his work, and influence—and a foundation devoted to the preservation and study of Noguchi’s work and life, with resources made available to scholars and others. In the process of doing so, she also stabilized the museum’s finances.

“The board and staff of the Noguchi Museum, as well as a broad public—from our neighbors in Queens, to New Yorkers from all five boroughs, and the national and international visitors for whom the Museum has become a treasured place of respite and learning—owe Jenny Dixon a deep debt of gratitude,” said Malcolm C. Nolen, Noguchi Museum’s board chair. “When Jenny came to the museum it was a beautiful, peaceful place, but a somewhat static one, and closed to the public for almost half the year. Today, it is a vital part of New York City’s mosaic of arts organizations, with an international reputation. And Jenny accomplished all of this while maintaining the serenity, beauty, and sense of an oasis that has been intrinsic to the museum since its inception. We celebrate Jenny’s tenure and look forward to building on her transformative achievements.”

Among Dixon's most notable achievements while at the museum were overseeing the completion of the renovation of the institution's 27,000-square-foot building and sculpture garden and obtaining accreditation from the Alliance of American Museums. She also initiated a regular schedule of special exhibitions and secured funding to digitize the museum's collection of photographs, manuscripts, drawings, study collection, and archival materials. Prior to joining the institution, Dixon was executive director of the Bronx Museum of the Arts (1999–2003), the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (1986–97), and director of the Public Art Fund (1977–86), where she first met and worked with Isamu Noguchi on the artist's first project to be installed on public land in New York City, a sculpture titled Unidentified Object that was sited in Central Park's Doris Freedman Plaza from December 13, 1979, through January 13, 1981, and is now in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on view at the south end of the museum's plaza. "It has been my extraordinary good fortune to lead the Noguchi Museum for the past fourteen years," Dixon said. "It is an amazing place, and my years here have been among the most gratifying of my career, a capstone to some forty years of active engagement in New York City's cultural life and a transition to the next phase of my life and work."

June 14, 2017

The University of Houston has announced that Toby Kamps, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Menil Collection, will join the Blaffer Art Museum as its new director and chief curator. He will also serve as the university’s new research assistant professor of art history. Kamps will start in his new roles in September.

“Toby brings with him the breadth of curatorial experience and knowledge of the contemporary art world that will enable us to continue to advance the mission of the Blaffer to be one of the city’s great contemporary art museums and a pillar in the city’s visual arts scene,” Andrew Davis, dean of the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts, said.

Kamps has been curator of modern and contemporary art at the Menil Collection since 2010. Prior to that he served as senior curator at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. "The Blaffer Art Museum has a wonderful record of innovative exhibitions of contemporary art and is truly a gateway between the university and the wider world," he said. Kamps succeeds former director Claudia Schmuckli, who left the Blaffer after seven years to become a curator at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

June 14, 2017

The Art Newspaper’s Anny Shaw reports that the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has brought on artist Wolfgang Tillmans, collector Delya Allakhverdova, and arts patron Maria Sukkar to its main administrative body, the ICA Council. The three join a board chaired by Donald A. Moore, who previously served as chair of the Morgan Stanley Group Europe, but is now retired.

The ICA has been beefing up many of its departments as of late: Stuart Bertolotti-Bailey, one half of the artist duo Dexter Sinister, has been made the head of design and Daryoush Haj-Najafi has been named head of communications. Last March Richard Birkett was appointed chief curator and Katharine Stout was brought on as deputy director.

ICA director Stefan Kalmár, who formerly oversaw New York’s Artists Space, told artforum.com that “these new appointments align with my ambition to make ICA a truly progressive and radical contemporary arts organization for the twenty-first century, and I am excited that seventy years on, this need is today felt more than ever.”