Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros to Gift 119 Works to Five Museums

POSTED June 16, 2017

The Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros (CPPC) has announced that it will donate 119 pieces from its collection of colonial art to five leading institutions committed to the conservation and study of the legacies of Latin American art.

The Blanton Museum of Art in Austin; the Denver Art Museum; the Hispanic Society Museum & Library in New York; the Museum of Fine Arts Boston; and the Museo de Arte de Lima (MALI) in Peru will all receive artworks. “Gustavo and I have always considered ourselves to be temporary custodians of the objects in our care,” Cisneros told Maximilíano Durón of Artnews. “[We] decided that the collection would be best represented by being divided among different institutions. We looked at each museum’s existing collections and areas of interest, and chose works that we felt would deepen their collections.”

The colonial art collection of the CPPC assembles a broad representation of Venezuelan art from the middle of the seventeenth century to the mid-nineteenth century. The University of Texas’s Blanton Museum of Art will receive eighty-three works, mostly paintings and furniture. The Denver Art Museum will receive twenty-five Venezuelan and Caribbean works. Bosotn’s MFA will receive seven works, including silver, furniture, and paintings, which were already on long-term loan to the museum, as well as two more gifts that are part of the touring exhibition, “Power & Piety: Spanish Colonial Art for the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros,” which will close in 2020.

The Hispanic Society Museum & Library in New York will receive a significant piece of furniture, a golden armchair for the brotherhood of San Pedro of the Cathedral of Caracas. Made by the cabinetmaker Antonio Mateo de los Reyes around 1755, the armchair was used to be the seat of the life-size sculpture of the patron saint of the brotherhood. MALI was gifted a portrait by the republican painter José Gil de Castro, Portrait of Don Juan Francisco de Izcué y Sáez Texada, 1834. LESS

June 16, 2017

Villa Romana has announced that its four fellowship recipients for 2018 are Jeewi Lee, Christophe Ndabananiye, Lerato Shadi, and Viron Erol Vert, reports Monopol. Villa Romana, one of Germany’s oldest cultural institutions, is located in Florence, Italy. It provides emerging German artists with the opportunity to develop their artistic practice during a prolonged stay in Italy.

A jury annually selects four painters and sculptors and awards them each a stipend of $1,800.00 and provides them with studio space as well as living quarters for a period of ten months. In addition, around ten international guest artists are invited to live and work there for two to three months at a time. Villa Romana presents five exhibitions that focus on the dialogue between German and Italian artists each year. The foundation also publishes artist books and annual catalogs featuring the work of the fellows.

Born in 1987 in Seoul, Lee studied painting at the Berlin University of the Arts and at Hunter College in New York. Lee produces site-specific installations, performances, and images, and often creates works that grapple with everyday traces that are not perceived, or are invisible to the eye. Rwandan-German artist Ndabananiye was born in 1977 in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Saarbrücken. Known for his series of self-portraits, Ndabananiye often explores family, home, language, and the trauma of exile in his works.

Born in 1979 in Mafikeng, South Africa, Shadi, studied art at the University of Johannesburg and is concerned with body politics, especially of black South African women, vis-à-vis institutional violence and the patriarchal and colonial strategies of exclusion and forgetting. Vert was born in Germany in 1975 and studied at the Berlin University of the Arts and at the Royal Academy of Antwerp. Vert uses his practice to explore contrasting elements between the Orient and Occident. German artist Max Klinger, who died in 1920, acquired the Villa Romana in 1905 and set it up as his studio and home. Beginning in 1906, Villa Romana has operated as an independent nonprofit. Veronika and Joachim Burmeister have managed the site since 1973. Previous artists and fellows of the Villa Romana are Georg Baselitz, Max Beckmann, Katharina Grosse, Georg Kolbe, Anna Oppermann, Walter Stöhrer, and Dorothee von Windheim. LESS

June 16, 2017

Khadija Saye, a twenty-four-year-old emerging artist whose work is currently on view in the Diaspora pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, has officially been confirmed as one of the thirty victims who died in the horrific blaze that raged in the twenty-four-story Grenfell Tower in London on Wednesday.

Saye was the second victim of the fire to be named, the first was twenty-three-year-old Syrian refugee and civil engineering student Mohammed Al Haj Ali. The young artist, who lived with her mother Mary Mendy on the twentieth floor, wrote a message on Facebook around 3 AM that said she was trapped and could not escape her apartment because the smoke was so thick. She sent messages to her friend and mentor, artist Nicola Green, saying, “Please pray for me. There’s a fire in my council block. I can’t leave the flat. Please pray for me and my mum.” Saye’s mother has not yet been accounted for.

Green’s husband, Tottenham MP David Lammy, said that Saye was a “dear friend.” He wrote on Twitter: “May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks today. I mourn the tragic loss of a young woman.”

While the cause of the fire in the residential highrise, which was built in 1974, remains unknown, Lammy has labeled the tragedy “corporate manslaughter.” In an interview with The Independent he said, “We built buildings in the 70s, those 70s buildings, many of them should be demolished, they haven’t got any fire escapes, they’ve got no sprinklers—it’s totally unacceptable in Britain that this is allowed to happen and people lose their lives in this way, and people should be held to account.” Prime Minister Teresa May has promised a full public inquiry into the disaster and the police have launched a criminal investigation. Residents had repeatedly raised concerns about fire safety with the building’s management over the past couple of years, but they mostly went unanswered. The Grenfell Action Group even wrote a letter to the London Fire Brigade in 2014 outlining the issues with the building, which it posted on the group’s blog. A $10 million refurbishment of the skyscraper was completed in 2016, but a sprinkler system had still not been installed. Saye was born and raised in London and graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in southern England in 2013. The artist was a photographer whose work explored themes of home, ritual, and spirituality. According to Saye’s website, her latest work “Dwelling: in this space we breathe,” a series of wet plate collodion tintypes that explores the migration of traditional Gambian spiritual practices and the deep rooted urge to find solace within a higher power. It will be on view at the Venice Biennale until November. LESS

June 16, 2017

The Museum of Sex in New York announced today that Serge Becker has been named the institution’s new creative and artistic director. Becker will spearhead a four-year plan that will broaden the curatorial scope of the museum as well as expand its architectural footprint.

In partnership with Storefront for Art and Architecture, an architectural competition will be held to determine the design of a new two-story addition to the top of the museum’s original structure. The new space will include an auditorium, rooftop galleries, and rooms for events, and is expected to open by 2020.

Born in Paris and raised in Zurich, Becker arrived in New York in 1982 after graduating from art school with a degree in graphic design. One of his first jobs in the city was as art director at the environmental art club Area, which produced several immersive plays each year. He eventually partnered with Area’s founder Eric Goode to open a string of restaurants in downtown Manhattan and direct music videos for artists ranging from Nine Inch Nails to Johnny Cash. In 1998, Becker opened the live music and performance venue Joe’s Pub with George Z. Wolfe and the Public Theater as well as the multidisciplinary design office Can Resources with architect Derek Sanders. Becker launched List magazine in 2000, and went on the build a ten-thousand-square-feet multimedia performance space, Volume, in Williamsburg. He also became a consulting partner with Simon Hammerstein’s The Box in 2007.

Becker currently serves in advisory positions to the New Museum’s Idea City conference, Friends of Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Public Theater, and the Central Park Summer Stage, among others, and is a creative image and marketing consultant to brands such as Adidas, Nike, and Absolut Vodka. Founded by Daniel Gluck on New York City’s Fifth Avenue on October 5, 2002, the Museum of Sex has put on thirty full-scale exhibitions to date, and has a collection comprising twenty thousand sexually related objects. Upcoming exhibitions include a comprehensive retrospective of Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki, an immersive musical VR Experience by DJ Diplo and director Ryan Staake, and a group art show investigating the carnal origins of the carnival and the fairground “Super Funland.” LESS

June 16, 2017

Checkpoint Helsinki, the nonprofit contemporary arts organization founded in Finland in 2013, has announced that Paul O’Neill was appointed as its new artistic director. O’Neill, former director of the Graduate Program at Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies, will begin in his new role in September.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to work with us and we look forward to seeing where his vision and energy will take the organization,” board chair Kaija Kaitavuori said. “This is the first time a Finnish art organization has appointed a director who comes from abroad. It perfectly aligns with Checkpoint Helsinki’s mission to bring new models and fresh ways of thinking to the Finnish art scene.”

Over the last twenty years of his career, O’Neill has curated more than sixty projects and exhibitions and published in many books, catalogues, journals, and magazines. Among the books he’s penned recently are “The Culture of Curating and the Curating of Culture(s) (2012) and Durational Aesthetics: Time and Contemporary Art,” which will be released in 2018. He has served as a visiting international tutor in the de Appel Curatorial Program in Amsterdam since 2005, was an international research fellow with the Graduate School of Creative Arts and Media in Dublin from 2010 to 2013, and from 2007 to 2010, he worked with Situations at the University of the West of England in Bristol, where he led the international research project Locating the producers, that looked at durational approaches to public art.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the challenge of leading a new art organization in Helsinki and developing its local, national, and international standing,” O’Neill said. “It is a rare opportunity to establish an organization and its public program from the outset. Whilst expanding upon the impressive work of Checkpoint and its dedicated board, I look forward to building a work-together model for curatorial practice, where art, critical discourse, and its multiple publics are in constant dialogue with one another.” Checkpoint Helsinki, was put on hold in the fall of 2016, was able to relaunch its programming this year after it received a three-year grant from the Kone Foundation. As a result, the organization overhauled its operations, changed its name, and hired new leadership. Upcoming projects at Checkpoint Helsinki include “Uncanny Interdependence,” curated by Joanna Warsza, which examines the connections between Finnish independence and the October Revolution in Russia. LESS

June 15, 2017

The Library of Congress has selected Tracy K. Smith, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and a professor at Princeton University, to be the twenty-second Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry for 2017–2018. Smith succeeds Juan Felipe Herrera, and will assume her responsibilities in the fall.

“Her work travels the world and takes on its voices; brings history and memory to life; calls on the power of literature as well as science, religion and pop culture,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “With directness and deftness, she contends with the heavens or plumbs our inner depths—all to better understand what makes us most human.”

Smith is the author of three books of poetry, including “Life on Mars” (2011), winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry; “Duende” (2007), winner of the 2006 James Laughlin Award and the 2008 Essence Literary Award; and “The Body’s Question” (2003), winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize. Smith also penned the memoir “Ordinary Light” (2015), a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in nonfiction and selected as a notable book by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

“I am profoundly honored,” Smith said of the honor. “As someone who has been sustained by poems and poets, I understand the powerful and necessary role poetry can play in sustaining a rich inner life and fostering a mindful, empathic and resourceful culture. I am eager to share the good news of poetry with readers and future readers across this marvelously diverse country.” The Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry is a position that has existed since 1937, when Archer M. Huntington endowed the chair of poetry at the Library of Congress. During his or her term, the poet laureate seeks to raise the national consciousness to a greater appreciation of the reading and writing of poetry. LESS

June 15, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Museum announced today a major gift of photographs from collector and film industry executive Bruce Berman. The donation comprises 186 works by twenty-six artists, seven of whom are entering the Getty’s collection for the first time. Among the artists represented in the gift are Harry Callahan, Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, and Camilo José Vergara.

Berman, a Los Angeles resident who serves as chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, is a founding member of the Getty Museum’s Photographs Council. He amassed his collection based on an interest in the documentation of twentieth-century architecture, design, and lifestyles in Southern California, and sought out photographers whose work underscores a growing appreciation of documentary photography as an American art form.

“As an avid photographer in my teenage years, my appreciation for photographs has evolved into collecting unique snapshots of urban life,” Berman said. “It gives me great pride to share these wonderful works with the Getty and future generations of Los Angelenos.” Together with 550 photographs donated from 1998 to 2009, Berman has now donated more than seven hundred photographs to the museum.

The largest body of work included in the gift is sixty-seven photographs by Camilo José Vergara, who has spent more than four decades recording poor, urban, and minority neighborhoods across the United States. Berman’s gift includes the photographer’s work in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles, New Jersey, and New York, complementing nineteen works by Vergara already in the Getty’s collection. Other areas of the country are represented in Birney Imes’s and Mike Smith’s portrayal of the rural south, Joel Sternfeld’s documentation of experimental utopias in America, William Larson’s “Tucson Garden” series, and Martin Parr’s photographs of Boring, Oregon. “We are profoundly grateful to Bruce for his continued support of the Getty Museum’s photographs collection,” said director Timothy Potts. “This donation, coupled with his earlier contributions, will transform the quality and depth of our holdings of numerous photographers, while also introducing the work of important new artists.” LESS

June 15, 2017

Sarah E. Bond, a historian of Rome who works as an assistant professor in the classics department at the University of Iowa, has received death threats and is being targeted by the alt-right for publishing an article on polychromy in the ancient world. “They viewed the piece as ‘liberal professor says that all white statues are racist,’” Bond told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com. “And that is clearly not what the piece is about.”

Titled “Why We Need to Start Seeing the Classical World in Color,” the piece discusses race and whiteness as a social construct. According to Bond, the Greeks and Romans of antiquity did not classify people as “white,” and many of the classical marble sculptures, sarcophagi, and steles from the Mediterranean were originally painted—frequently in gold, red, green, black, white, and brown. As the pigments deteriorated over time, art historians, including Johann Joachim Winckelmann—an eighteenth-century scholar considered by many to be the father of the art historical discipline—perpetuated the idea that the white marble statues of ancient peoples represent an ideal beauty, a notion that still fuels white supremacists today.

Bond argues that we need to start seeing the ancient world in color. If Identity Europa, a nationalist and fascist group that uses images of classical statuary to advance their agenda, knew that the statues they are associating their brand with were most likely painted to represent a variety of skin tones, then its members might stop disseminating flawed art historical ideas. She also says that acknowledging the multiracial citizenry of the Greek and Roman empires could lead to greater diversity in the field of classics.

“We are mostly a white field and I want my students of all colors and races to be able to come in to the classroom and to see a reflection of how diverse the Mediterranean world is,” Bond told Cavalli. “One of the ways to make the classics inviting to people is to have themselves reflected in the art that we look at.” Bond had originally published shorter articles about polychromy on Forbes, for a weekly column that she writes, and on her own personal blog. Having read the posts, Hrag Vartanian, the editor of Hyperallergic, approached Bond about expanding on her ideas for a longer piece that would be featured on the arts-focused website. Bond said that shortly after the essay went live last week, conservative media platforms including Campus Watch, The Blaze, and the National Review published articles that included quotes from her piece, taken out of context, under headlines such as “College Professor Says White Marble Statue Promotes Racism.” “What they want to believe is that there is a liberal professor that is so sensitive to race issues that she will make race issues out of anything,” Bond said. “They want to make me an example of the hyper-liberalization of the academy.” Bond began receiving dozens of hateful emails threatening violence, calling her derogatory names, and saying she ought to be fired. Some assailants made anti-Semitic remarks after learning that she partially identifies as ethnically Jewish. She became a target for internet trolls almost overnight. Joe Pags Pagliarulo, a conservative radio talk show host, even mentioned the article while on air, inciting people to harass the professor even more. “Hyperallergic fielded most of the death threats, but it’s hard. I thought I was speaking to a group of artists.” Bond added, “I don’t believe that a lot of the people that wrote to me are white supremacists, I believe a lot of them never read the original article, the primary source, and that is really what I want them to do.” Bond was forced to inform her administration about the backlash. After the university’s communications department, the chair of the classics department, and the dean became involved, they consulted with a threat assessment team. “The university has always been supportive and stood by me,” Bond said. “They have been wonderful.” She hopes the whole situation blows over before classes start again in late August—she is worried about her students. “I welcome liberals and conservatives into my classroom, just as I would welcome every person of ethnicity. The classroom is about having a forum without judgment.” As a public historian, Bond has written numerous articles for different media platforms over the years, many of which have touched on politics and race. She recalled writing an op-ed about iconoclasm in Egypt in 2011 for the New York Times, for which she didn’t receive any emails negatively commenting on her work. While she didn’t believe the Hyperallergic piece was divisive, Bond said, “The United States is extremely polarized right now. There is a binary that is getting applied to everything. The trolls think I’m applying that binary, but all I wanted to talk about was art, the manipulation of art for various reasons, how beautiful color is on statues, and how we should embrace it just like we should embrace people of color all over the country.” LESS

June 15, 2017

The National Endowment for the Arts, which is currently preparing to shut down operations after President Trump slashed funding for the federal agency in the 2018 budget, has announced that it is awarding $82.06 million in its final grant round for 2017.

The NEA’s legacy and ongoing influence are subjects of examination in pieces by Johnie Scott, Barbara Rose, Ed Ruscha, Maya Lin, and Ian Volner appearing in Artforum’s summer issue. The organization’s current round of 1,196 grants will support organizations that employ artists and cultural workers who provide programs for thousands of people from Idaho to Maine. “The American people are recognized for their innovative spirit and these grants represent the vision, energy, and talent of America’s artists and arts organizations,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “I am proud of the role the National Endowment for the Arts plays in helping advance the creative capacity of the United States.”

The agency received 2,063 eligible applications for its last round of grant-giving. The projects that were funded were divided into four categories: Art Works II, Our Town, Research, and State and Regional Partnership Agreements. Art Works II, the largest category of proposals being awarded, funds the creation of art that supports public engagement with art, education initiatives, and community-based projects such as Alabama’s Youth Ballet, which received $20,000 to provide free or reduced-cost equipment, clothing, nutrition, and professional instruction for underserved students enrolled in a summer dance program, and the Montana Office of Public Instruction in Helena, which in partnership with the Montana Arts Council will utilize a $30,000 grant to help teachers integrate arts in the classroom.