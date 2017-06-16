Photographer Arrested on Greek Island at Anti-Refugee Rally

POSTED June 20, 2017

Christian Viveros-Fauné of the Art Newspaper writes that Irish photographer Richard Mosse was arrested on the Greek island of Chios June 15 while observing an anti-refugee demonstration. Mosse, who won the 2017 Prix Pictet prize last month, is known for making work about the travails of Middle Eastern and North African refugees coming to Europe. The photographer was on the island taping an episode of Bloomberg’s “Brilliant Ideas” series.

Mosse was released several hours later after his arrest. Greek photographer Daphne Tolis helped with the discharge, as she told authorities at the jail that he was “a famous photographer who had recently been given an important award by Kofi Annan.” Tensions on Chios over the migrant situation are high—there have been a number of clashes, including a group of right-wingers trying to set fire to refugees at a Souda camp, as Helena Smith of The Guardian reported in April.

Via email, Mosse spoke about his poor treatment on Chios: “The police seemed to jump to the conclusion, based on me being a foreigner and wearing black, that I was an anarchist and must be arrested. I hurt no one; spoke to no one; bumped into no one; harassed nobody. If, as an EU citizen, I can be treated in this way by a European police force, how then are stateless and vulnerable refugees treated?”

June 20, 2017

Only one week after the opening of the decennial, outdoor Skulptur Projekte Münster 2017, unknown perpetrators have damaged and stolen parts of Japanese-American artist Ei Arakawa’s installation Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Hash Münster.

Located on a meadow in front of Haus Kump, which houses part of the city’s Chamber of Crafts, Arakawa’s installation consists of seven digital paintings. The screened LED panels, on hand-dyed fabric, depict works by Joan Mitchell, Atsuko Tananka, Gustave Courbet, Nikolas Gambaroff, Amy Sillman, Reena Spaulings, and Jutta Koether. The piece also includes an audio component—songs, composed by two of the artist’s friends—that plays throughout the day. “They are texts about the public and the private space,” Arakawa explained, “whoever is listening to them in this rural environment experiences the meditation between the public and private and feels what this means for our time.”

A statement on the exhibition’s website reads: “One of seven LED panels for Ei Arakawa’s Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Hash Münster, was stolen on June 17. The artist is working on the replacement, and it might take until the beginning of July. Six other LED panels and all seven sound components are working normally, so please visit. The best viewing time for LED is on the cloudy day or closer to sunset time.”

According to police, the perpetrators opened one of the installation's glass vitrines, severed the power cords, and stole the LED painting of the Jutta Koether work. Since the demand for Arakawa works on the art market has been steadily increasing, the exhibition's organizers expressed confusion by the thieves' motivation since they stole only the one painting. The authorities also pointed out the degree of professionalism of the crime, as the burglars "were particularly careful to not damage the work." Staged every ten years, Skulptur-Projekte Münster displays works by thirty-five international artists, presented throughout the city. This year's edition was curated by artistic director Kasper König, Britta Peters, and Marianne Wagner. To learn more about the exhibition, read artforum.com contributor Alex Fialho's account of his trip to Münster here.

June 19, 2017

Fifty-two-year-old Vincent Lopreto, a known art counterfeiter, was arrested last week for trying to sell $400,000 worth of forged Damien Hirst prints to collectors in Manhattan and abroad, Luis Ferré-Sadurní of the New York Times reports.

Lopreto was detained in New Orleans on Wednesday, June 14, after police discovered four counterfeit works and a printer, which he may have used to create the reproductions, in his residence. The following day he agreed to voluntarily return to New York without an extradition hearing. At an arraignment in the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, on Monday, he pleaded not guilty to five counts of grand larceny, two counts of attempted grand larceny, and four counts of scheme to defraud.

According to assistant district attorney Jaime Hickey-Mendoza, Lopreto and two accomplices, Marco Saverino and Paul Motta, allegedly attempted to sell fake works to an undercover investigator and four Manhattan buyers between October 2015 and February 2017. The swindlers created phony prints from the British artist’s “Valium” series and “Mickey” series, which they sold for around $3,000 and $14,000 respectively.

Lopreto previously served five years in a California prison for art fraud and was convicted again in 2014 for selling $1.5 million worth of fake works to auction houses as well as on eBay in 2014. Following the second conviction, he received a reduced sentence for informing the police about another con man, pastor Kevin Sutherland, who was also involved in the Damien Hirst counterfeit scheme.

June 19, 2017

The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage announced today the recipients of fifty-three grants in support of the Philadelphia region’s cultural organizations and artists. The 2017 awards total more than $10.3 million and provide funding for twelve new Pew Fellowships, thirty-nine project grants, and two advancement grants.

“The center’s 2017 grant recipients represent the breadth and vibrancy that make Greater Philadelphia such a compelling destination for arts and cultural experiences,” said executive director Paula Marincola. “We are very pleased to continue to support such wide-ranging, extraordinary work from the region’s independent artists and emerging organizations, as well as some of Philadelphia’s largest and well-established institutions.”

Funded by the Pew Charitable Trusts and established in 2005, the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage issues grants in two areas: performance and exhibitions and public interpretation. The center offers twelve annual fellowships to individual artists working in all disciplines as well as multi-year advancement grants to high-performing institutions undertaking bold, innovative organizational initiatives.

Among this year's pew fellows are Nichole Canuso, a choreographer and performer whose practice experiments with audience participation, personal narratives, and what she describes as "the kinesthetic intellect;" Brenda Dixon Gottschild, whose five decades of work as a writer and cultural scholar surveys the presence and influence of black dance and choreography in America; and Anuradha Mathur and Dilip da Cunha, landscape architects whose collaborative work imagines new possibilities for design of the built environment. Project grants awarded include the commission of a site-specific performance and an exhibition showcasing the work of Israeli filmmaker and installation artist Yael Bartana at the Philadelphia Museum of Art; artist and independent curator Kayla Romberger's publishers-in-residence program that engages audiences with public talks and workshops at Ulises bookshop in Fishtown; and the Franklin Institute's "Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor," designed to transport visitors to an ancient burial site through augmented reality. Advancement grant recipients include University of Pennsylvania's Penn Museum in support of its effort to develop new approaches to exhibition design, public programming, and communications and the Settlement Music School, to develop new curricula, teaching methods, and communications strategies that enhance learning and attract and retain students. The full list of the 2017 grantees can be found at the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage website.

June 19, 2017

Sotheby’s announced today that Jan Prasens has been named the new managing director of Sotheby’s Europe. While he will be based in London, Prasens’s responsibilities will also include the company’s operations in the Middle East, Russia, India, and Africa. A seasoned member of Sotheby’s senior management team, Prasens has spent the past decade building Sotheby’s financial services.

“While Jan’s commercial credentials are impeccable, he also commands a deep understanding of our business and clients,” said Tad Smith, Sotheby’s CEO. “Over the course of his twenty-year career at Sotheby’s, he has worked with nearly every single specialist department and built relationships with some of our most important clients, negotiating, along the way, some of the largest consignments in Sotheby’s history.”

Prior to his post leading Sotheby’s financial services, Prasens worked for the company’s corporate finance team, and became treasurer in 2006. The following year, he assumed the position of managing director of Sotheby’s financial services. He will continue to oversee the department’s operations until a search for new leadership is completed.

June 19, 2017

Crystal Wu reports in ArtAsiaPacific that the Dutch-Filipino artist Martha Atienza and American artist Sam Pulitzer have been announced as the winners of the nineteenth Baloise Art Prize at Art Basel. The prize, annually awarded to two artists, is sponsored by the European financial services provider Baloise Group, with each artist receiving approximately $30,800. Works by the winners are also acquired by The Baloise Group and donated to two European museums, which this year are the Nationalgalerie–Staatliche Museen zu Berlin and the Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art in Luxembourg.

The prize was presented at the Statements sector of Art Basel by a jury of international experts, including MUDAM curator and head of collection Marie-Noëlle Farcy, Kunsthalle Zurich director Daniel Baumann, Nationalgalerie–Staatliche Museen zu Berlin curator Sven Beckstette, Zak Group creative director Zak Kyes, and Baloise’s fine art advisor Martin Schwander. Mary Reid Kelley and Sara Cwynar won the prize last year.

June 19, 2017

An estimated $12 million worth of art, including paintings by artists such as Frank Stella and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, has been stolen from a storage facility in Sunnyside, Queens, last Friday, according to a report by Catherina Gioino Rocco Parascandola and Thomas Tracy in the New York Daily News. The owner of the works, William Pordy, is a retiree on the Upper West Side. He told police that he was last at his storage facility on October 25. It was only when he visited his unit this month that he learned someone cut the lock on his unit and replaced it with a new one.

Twenty-two pieces are missing. By going over the facility’s records, detectives discovered the storage area was broken into on December 30. Investigators have a list of the stolen artworks and are still determining if any of them might have been sold on eBay or other sites. A few days before Pordy last visited his storage unit, he was arrested on child endangerment, harassment, and assault charges after a six-year-old girl fell and hit her head on the pavement when Pordy allegedly kicked her after she bumped into him on the Upper West Side. He ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the case and was given a conditional discharge.

June 16, 2017

The Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros (CPPC) has announced that it will donate 119 pieces from its collection of colonial art, a broad representation of Venezuelan art from the middle of the seventeenth century to the mid-nineteenth century, to five leading institutions committed to the conservation and study of Latin American art. The Blanton Museum of Art in Austin; the Denver Art Museum; the Hispanic Society Museum & Library in New York; the Museum of Fine Arts Boston; and the Museo de Arte de Lima (MALI) in Peru will all receive artworks.

“Gustavo and I have always considered ourselves to be temporary custodians of the objects in our care,” Cisneros told Maximilíano Durón of Artnews. “[We] decided that the collection would be best represented by being divided among different institutions. We looked at each museum’s existing collections and areas of interest, and chose works that we felt would deepen their collections.”

The University of Texas’s Blanton Museum of Art will receive eighty-three works, mostly paintings and furniture. The Denver Art Museum will receive twenty-five Venezuelan and Caribbean works. Boston’s MFA will receive seven works, including silver, furniture, and paintings, which were already on long-term loan to the museum, as well as two more gifts that are part of the touring exhibition, “Power & Piety: Spanish Colonial Art for the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros,” which will close in 2020.

The Hispanic Society Museum & Library in New York will receive a significant piece of furniture, a golden armchair for the brotherhood of San Pedro of the Cathedral of Caracas. Made by the cabinetmaker Antonio Mateo de los Reyes around 1755, the armchair was used as the seat of a life-size sculpture of the patron saint of the brotherhood. MALI was gifted a portrait by the republican painter José Gil de Castro, Portrait of Don Juan Francisco de Izcué y Sáez Texada, 1834.

June 16, 2017

Villa Romana has announced that its four fellowship recipients for 2018 are Jeewi Lee, Christophe Ndabananiye, Lerato Shadi, and Viron Erol Vert, reports Monopol. Villa Romana, one of Germany’s oldest cultural institutions, is located in Florence, Italy. It provides emerging German artists with the opportunity to develop their artistic practice during a prolonged stay in Italy.

A jury annually selects four painters and sculptors and awards them each a stipend of $1,800 and provides them with studio space as well as living quarters for a period of ten months. In addition, around ten international guest artists are invited to live and work there for two to three months at a time. Villa Romana presents five exhibitions that focus on the dialogue between German and Italian artists each year. The foundation also publishes artist books and annual catalogs featuring the work of the fellows.

Born in 1987 in Seoul, Lee studied painting at the Berlin University of the Arts and at Hunter College in New York. Lee produces site-specific installations, performances, and images, and often creates works that grapple with everyday traces that are not perceived, or are invisible to the eye. Rwandan-German artist Ndabananiye was born in 1977 in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Saarbrücken. Known for his series of self-portraits, Ndabananiye often explores family, home, language, and the trauma of exile in his works.